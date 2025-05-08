SonyLiv Statistics By Users, Subscription, Country and Demographic (2025)

Introduction

SonyLiv Statistics: SonyLIV, operated by Sony Pictures Networks India, has established itself as a prominent streaming platform with a global paid subscriber base of 33.3 million as of May 2023. The platform offers an extensive content library exceeding 40,000 hours, available in eight languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Marathi, and English. In India, SonyLIV accounts for approximately 32.7 million of these paid subscribers.

The service has achieved over 100 million app downloads across Android and iOS platforms. In March 2025, the platform’s website, sonyliv.com, recorded 27.02 million visits, with an average session duration of 9 minutes and 47 seconds. SonyLIV’s content strategy includes exclusive sports coverage, popular original series, and a wide array of regional programming, contributing to its growing user engagement.

The platform’s commitment to enhancing user experience is evident through features like offline viewing, multi-device access, and AI-driven recommendations. This article includes different current analyses and trends from several insights that will guide you accordingly.

Editor’s Choice

SonyLiv Statistics 2024 shows that the platform has reached 120 million monthly active users globally, with a significant portion of its audience based in India.

monthly active users globally, with a significant portion of its audience based in India. SonyLiv’s total annual revenue will reach approximately USD 250 million by the end of the year, up 20% from the previous year.

by the end of the year, up from the previous year. SonyLiv’s content library increased by 30% in 2024 and now has over 60,000 hours of content, including original series, movies, sports, and international shows.

in 2024 and now has over hours of content, including original series, movies, sports, and international shows. In the first quarter of 2024 alone, “Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story” recorded 30 million views and remained one of the top-performing shows.

views and remained one of the top-performing shows. The total number of people paying for SonyLiv Premium grew by 25% , resulting in 15 million paid subscribers.

, resulting in paid subscribers. SonyLiv Statistics further show that regional content has grown significantly, making up 40% of all views on SonyLiv. The most popular languages are Tamil, Telugu, and Marathi.

of all views on SonyLiv. The most popular languages are Tamil, Telugu, and Marathi. As of 2024, sports content, especially cricket and football, is very popular on SonyLiv, with major events like the IPL and UEFA Champions League getting 50 million views.

Meanwhile, SonyLiv has expanded its services to five new countries in Southeast Asia, focusing on offering localized content to cater to regional tastes.

In contrast, the platform made around USD 100 million from ads, which is 40% of its total income, thanks to high user engagement and smart ad targeting.

from ads, which is of its total income, thanks to high user engagement and smart ad targeting. Users now spend an average of 60 minutes per day on SonyLiv, a 10% engagement increase from 2023.

on SonyLiv, a engagement increase from 2023. As of July 2024, SonyLIV employs 1,274 people, reflecting a 3.4% increase compared to July 2023.

You May Also Like To Read

SonyLiv Features

SonyLIV lets viewers interact with shows by making choices that change the storyline, like a choose-your-own-adventure game.

The platform also streams major sports events live, including IPL cricket, UEFA Champions League football, and WWE.

SonyLIV uses advanced AI to recommend shows and movies based on what users like to watch.

The platform offers content in many regional languages, such as Tamil, Telugu, and Marathi.

Users can download their favorite shows and movies to watch offline.

SonyLIV lets users stream content on different devices like smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and web browsers.

Number Of Unique Visitors On SonyLIV India

The average monthly unique visitors in 2023 remained between 40 to 45 million.

The peak month of the year was April, with 48 million unique visitors due to the IPL season and the release of popular original content, and December, resulting in 40 million.

SonyLiv Statistics further states that by the end of 2024, monthly unique visitors will be around 48 to 53 million.

SonyLIV India Unique Visitors By Gender And Age Group

18-24 years 25-34 years 35-44 years 45+ years Male Number of Visitors 8 million 10 million 5 million 4 million Visitor’s share 30% 37.50% 18.75% 13.75% Female Number of Visitors 7 million 9 million 6 million 3 million Visitor’s share 28% 36% 24% 12%

SonyLIV Subscription Statistics, 2024

Subscription Plans Costs Benefits Number of Subscribers Viewership User Satisfaction SonyLIV Premium Plan Monthly: ₹299 ($4) Access to all premium content, including SonyLIV Originals, international series, and movies. 40 million (+20% YoY growth rate) 70% 90% Live streaming of major sports events like the IPL, UEFA Champions League, and WWE. Six-Month: ₹699 ($9.50) Ad-free experience across all content. Ability to download content for offline viewing. Annual: ₹999 ($13.50) Multi-device access, allowing users to watch on up to 5 devices simultaneously. SonyLIV Mobile Plan Monthly: ₹99 ($1.30) Includes live sports and select premium content. 15 million 20% 25% Ad-supported viewing with limited ads. Annual: ₹399 ($5.50) SonyLIV Special+ Plan Monthly: ₹199 ($2.50) Enable access to all SonyLIV Originals and premium content, including live sports. 10 million – – Ad-free streaming for select content. Annual: ₹599 ($8) Supports streaming on two devices simultaneously.

SonyLiv Daily Active Users Statistics

SonyLiv Statistics also elaborates that the total number of daily active users on SonyLIV globally in 2024 will be around 35 million.

India alone will capture the highest number of daily active users, 25 million.

The high engagement is driven by live sports (like IPL and UEFA Champions League), regional content, and original series.

Furthermore, the table below details all other countries’ daily active users (DAUs) in 2024:

Country Daily Active Users United States 3 million United Kingdom 2 million Canada 1.5 million Australia 1 million Middle East (UAE, Saudi Arabia) 2 million Southeast Asia (Singapore, Malaysia) 800,000

SonyLiv Statistics By Downloads Per Month

The table below covers all monthly downloads and the expected numbers of SonyLiv in 2024.

Months Downloads (million) January 6 February 5.8 March 6.5 April 7 May 6.8 June 6.2 July 6 August 6.3 September 6.5 October 6.4 November 6.7 December 7.2

By Watch Hours Per Month

In 2024, SonyLIV experienced significant engagement, with total watch hours reflecting trends and peak viewing periods throughout the year.

Months Watch Time (Million Hours) January 350 February 330 March 375 April 400 May 390 June 370 July 360 August 365 September 380 October 390 November 370 December 360

SonyLIV Content Statistics By Language

Language Content (Hours) Viewership Key Titles Hindi 2,500 50% “Scam 2003” and “Rocket Boys.” Tamil 1,000 15% “Vetri” and “Raja Raja Chozhan.” Telugu 900 125 “Pelli Sandadi” and “Bhagya Lakshmi.” Marathi 600 8% “Swaas” and “Mhais.” Kannada 500 6% “Kirik Party” and “Gandu Bherunda.” Bengali 400 5% “Gaaner Oparey” and “Raja Rani.” Others (Punjabi, Urdu, etc.) 200 4% –

SonyLiv Website Traffic Statistics By Country

(Reference: similarweb.com)

As of July 2024, the total number of website visits to sonyliv.com has reached 26.8 million, up by 48.63% from last month and securing a 47.03% bounce rate.

SonyLiv Statistics 2024: India had 93.5% of the website’s total traffic, which has increased by 22.52%.

During the same duration, other countries recorded the following contribution in total traffic: Bangladesh: 1.02% (-27.28%), United States: 0.93% (19.24%), Pakistan: 0.89% (-9.33%), and United Arab Emirates: 0.62% (-0.02%).

Other countries together made up around 3.04% of visitors shared on sonyliv.com.

By Device

(Reference: semrush.com)

As of July 2024, traffic to SonyLiv’s official website is largely driven by mobile devices, with 65.69% of visitors using mobile devices, while desktop users account for 34.31% of the total visits.

The website sonyliv.com users make up around 90.07% of the Indian user base, which is 34.32 million. Of these, 34.27% have access to the desktop version, and 65.73% have mobile devices.

In Pakistan, the website secured 610.38 thousand users and 1.6% user traffic, with desktop and mobile users being 17.87% and 82.13%, respectively.

Bangladesh and the United States each have around 584.49 K and 408.03 K users, and their website traffic accounts for 1.53% and 1.07%.

In Bangladesh, around 19.86% and 80.14% of people accessed sonyliv.com on desktops and mobile devices.

Moreover, in the United States of America, 52.81% of users accessed the website via desktop and 47.19% via mobile devices.

Besides, Nepal had 280.1 K users on the SonyLiv website, with a user share of 0.74%, while 25.61% of these came via desktop and 74.39% on mobile devices.

By Demographics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

In July 2024, male and female users of sonlyliv.com were 74.78% and 25.22%, respectively.

Similarly, the SonyLiv Statistics by age group states that the highest number of website users observed is between 25 and 34 years old, which is 37.17%.

26.12% of SonyLiv website users are aged 18 to 24 years.

In contrast, 17.37% and 9.28% belong to individuals aged 35 to 44 and 45 to 54, respectively.

Around 5.73% of website users are aged between 55 to 64 years.

Users above 65 years of age contributed 4.33% of the user shares of SonyLiv.com.

By Traffic Source

(Reference: similarweb.com)

SonyLiv Statistics 2024 also shows that direct search generated the highest traffic rate to sonyliv.com, accounting for 53.24%.

Almost 39.96% of the share comprises organic traffic searches, while 5.64% is from paid searches.

Others are followed by referrals (0.94%), social media (0.17%), mail (<0.01%), and display (0.04%).

By Social Media Referral Statistics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

YouTube had the highest social media referral rate, with a 62.24% share compared to other social network traffic on the SonyLiv website.

LinkedIn and WhatsApp each contributed a share of 11.71% and 10.28% on sonyliv.com.

Around 9.01% and 3.87% of website traffic was accounted for by Facebook and Instagram in July 2024.

Other social media segments collectively accounted for 2.9% of the SonyLiv website.

SonyLiv Statistics By Most Demanding Titles

Demanded titles Viewership Overview “Scam 2003: The Telgi Story” 70 million views in the first two months of release. Following the success of “Scam 1992,” “Scam 2003” became one of the most anticipated and viewed series on SonyLIV, focusing on the infamous Telgi stamp paper scam. “Rocket Boys Season 2” 60 million within the first month. The historical drama about India’s space pioneers continued to draw huge audiences in its second season, cementing its place as a top title on SonyLIV. “Maharani Season 3” 55 million across the season. This political drama series has been a consistent performer for SonyLIV, with its third season attracting a large viewership, particularly among fans of political thrillers. “Gullak Season 4” 50 million in the first few weeks. “Gullak,” a heartwarming series about a middle-class family in India, continued to resonate with viewers in its fourth season, making it one of the most beloved shows on the platform. “Undekhi Season 3” 45 million within the first month. The crime thriller “Undekhi” maintained its strong following into its third season, with viewers captivated by its dark and intense narrative. “WWE Specials” 40 million views for key events like WrestleMania. WWE continues to be a major draw on SonyLIV, with special events like WrestleMania and SummerSlam attracting millions of viewers across India. “Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024” 100 million views overall The IPL remains one of the biggest events on SonyLIV, with live streaming and highlights packages drawing massive audiences throughout the cricket season. “The Kapil Sharma Show” 65 million views per episode. The comedy talk show continues to be a staple for SonyLIV, consistently pulling in high viewership numbers for each new episode. “Your Honor Season 2” 48 million views in the first month. The legal drama starring Jimmy Shergill returned with a gripping second season, maintaining its status as one of SonyLIV’s most-watched shows. “India’s Best Dancer Season 4” 52 million views This dance reality show continues to be a favorite among viewers, with high engagement throughout the season.

SonyLiv Statistics reports that there is a 25% increase in user engagement due to improved accuracy in AI-driven recommendations.

Moreover, 15% rise in average watch time for interactive content compared to non-interactive shows.

Added content in additional regional languages, including Kannada and Bengali, which impacted a 30% increase in viewership from regional upgraded streaming quality to support up to 4K resolution audiences.

In 2024, SonyLiv upgraded streaming quality to support up to 4K resolution, which enabled a 20% growth in subscriptions to premium plans.

Also, improved multi-device support allowed seamless switching between devices with synchronized watch history, which increased multi-device usage by 18%.

As of 2024, SonyLiv formed partnerships with new production studios to diversify content offerings and increase content availability by 30%.

By Demand Influencing Factors, 2024

Factors Statistics Exclusive Sports Content 40% increase in viewership during sports seasons compared to non-sporting periods. Original Series Releases 60% of total viewership was driven by original series such as “Scam 2003” and “Rocket Boys.” Regional Content Expansion 35% of total viewership AI-Powered Recommendations Around a 20% rise in daily active users attributed to improved recommendation algorithms. Offline Viewing Option 25% of users utilized offline viewing features. Multi-Device Access 70% of users streamed content on multiple devices. Ad-Free Experience with Premium 40 million premium subscribers, contributing to 50% of total revenue. Interactive Content Features 15% increase in engagement from interactive content. High-Quality Production 30% of viewership was attributed to high-production-value content.

Conclusion

SonyLiv, a prominent OTT platform, has seen considerable growth in recent years. It has been expanding its content library, especially focusing on regional and original programming, which has driven an increase in both subscriber numbers and user engagement. SonyLiv’s strategy to cater to a diverse audience with content in multiple languages has paid off, contributing to its rising popularity.

SonyLiv Statistics’ focus on content strategy, combined with its emphasis on sports and regional programming, has positioned it well in the competitive OTT market and shows strong potential for continued growth in the future.

Shared On:



FAQ . Can I download content on SonyLiv for offline viewing?



SonyLiv permits premium subscribers to download content for offline viewing on mobile devices, enhancing their viewing flexibility. Does SonyLiv offer a free trial?



SonyLiv provides a free trial for new subscribers, enabling them to explore premium content before subscribing fully. How can I subscribe to SonyLiv?



Subscribe to SonyLiv via its website or app on Android, iOS, and smart TVs; pay with a card, net banking, or wallet.

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee, after completing her graduation in Electrical Engineering, transitioned into the world of writing following a series of technical roles. She specializes in technology and Artificial Intelligence, bringing her experience as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, with a focus on education and healthcare under the Australian system. From an early age, writing and painting have been her passions, leading her to pursue a full-time career in writing. In addition to her professional endeavors, Maitrayee also manages a YouTube channel dedicated to cooking.

More Posts By Maitrayee Dey