Avast Antivirus Statistics and Facts (2025)

Introduction

Avast Antivirus Statistics: ​Avast Antivirus, developed by Avast Software, is a prominent cybersecurity solution with a substantial global presence. As of 2020, the software maintained a 40% share of the antivirus market outside China. The company reported revenues of USD 871.1 million. With a workforce exceeding 1,800 employees, Avast operates in 59 countries.

The software is available in 45 languages, catering to a diverse user base. In 2016, Avast acquired AVG Technologies for USD 1.3 billion, consolidating its position in the cybersecurity market. These figures underscore Avast’s significant role in the global cybersecurity landscape.

Editor’s Choice

Avast’s global revenue for 2024 is projected to reach approximately USD 950 million , reflecting a steady growth rate of around 4% compared to the previous year.

, reflecting a steady growth rate of around compared to the previous year. Avast now has over 435 million active users globally, and more than 60% of its revenue comes from Europe and North America.

active users globally, and more than of its revenue comes from Europe and North America. Avast’s VPN services, using AES-256-bit encryption, experienced a 12% increase in subscriptions, showing rising concerns about online privacy.

encryption, experienced a increase in subscriptions, showing rising concerns about online privacy. Meanwhile, Avast controls about 6.5% of the global antivirus market and ranks among the top five providers in the cybersecurity industry.

of the global antivirus market and ranks among the top five providers in the cybersecurity industry. In recent years, Avast has heavily invested in AI and machine learning, which are now

integrated into 80% of its products, improving threat detection and response.

integrated into of its products, improving threat detection and response. Avast’s mobile security products account for 20% of revenue, which shows the importance of protecting smartphones and tablets.

of revenue, which shows the importance of protecting smartphones and tablets. Avast Antivirus Statistics further states that over 400 million+ users are now using Avast globally.

So far, they have raised USD 100 million in funding, bringing the company’s valuation to USD 2,865.9 million .

in funding, bringing the company’s valuation to . Avast is growing its partnerships with major tech companies, which now contribute about 10% of the company’s total revenue.

What is Avast Antivirus?

Avast Antivirus is a software program designed to protect computers, smartphones, and other devices from viruses, malware, and other online threats. It offers various security features, including real-time protection, firewall, anti-phishing, and ransomware protection. Avast also provides additional tools like a virtual private network (VPN) for secure browsing and data encryption, password management, and system optimization. The software is available in both free and paid versions, catering to different levels of security needs.

Important Facts

Besides, the total number of Avast employees currently available is more than 1,800.

Avasts weekly active users are around 9 million.

Avast can prevent nearly 1.5 billion attacks per month.

However, in 2024, the total number of active customers of Avast is approximately 435 million.

As mentioned in Avast Statistics, Avast has users in 59 countries worldwide, demonstrating its extensive global reach in cybersecurity.

Avast is used by 859 companies, making it a popular choice for organizational cybersecurity solutions.

Now, Avast is available in 45 different languages, making it accessible to a wide range of users.

The top 5 competitors or similar products to Avast are Symantec, McAfee, Trend Micro, ESET, Bitdefender, and Fortinet.

Avast enables a 30-day free trial that provides advanced protection features, giving users a chance to experience high-end security.

Avast Antivirus was launched in 1988 by Pavel Baudis and Eduard Kučera.

The company operates under the name Avast Software and is headquartered in Prague, Czechoslovakia.

Avast has more than 1,800 employees worldwide.

The platform serves over 435 million active customers in 59 countries.

There are more than 400 million average users of Avast globally.

Avast has a weekly active user base of 9 million.

Approximately 1.5 billion cyberattacks are prevented each month by Avast.

Avast is used by 859 organizations worldwide.

Avast is available in 45 languages.

The top country for Avast usage is the United States.

Avast generated a revenue of USD 871.1 million.

The company has raised USD 100 million in funding to date.

The total valuation of Avast stands at USD 2,865.9 million.

Avast offers a 30-day free trial plan with high-end protection features.

It is recognized for easy downloads and free access to antivirus, antispyware, and heuristics engines.

Avast has won 5 Advanced+ awards for having the lowest impact on PC performance.

It was rated the #1 best SMB cybersecurity software of 2019 by TechRadar.

The name Avast means “to stop, cease, or halt.”

Avast’s notable competitors include Symantec, McAfee, Trend Micro, ESET, Bitdefender, and Fortinet.

In January 2020, Avast faced criticism for allegedly selling user browsing data through a subsidiary

General Avast Antivirus Statistics

Avast has a highly accurate antivirus solutions score, offering a 94.2% offline detection rate, a 99.5% online detection rate, and a 99.98% online protection rate.

Avast has better password protection features that allow users to choose which apps can access passwords saved in the web browser.

Avast offers paid plans that cost between INR 4,144.79 (USD 49.99) and INR 6,632.17 (USD 79.99) per year.

To date, Avast’s customer support is available 24/7.

Device/Operating System Avast Windows Windows 11, 10, 8.1, 8, 7 (32 and 64-bit) macOS macOS 10.11 (El Capitan) or higher Android Android 8.0 or higher iOS iOS 14.0 or later

(Source: techopedia.com)

Avast Antivirus Avast antivirus software is available on platforms such as Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iOS.

This antivirus provides a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Similarly, with Avast’s Sandbox, users can safely run applications in a separate space that doesn’t affect the rest of their PC.

Avast Antivirus offers VPNs that protect user sessions using strong AES-256-bit encryption, similar to military-grade.

In 2024, Avast mobile security subscriptions grew by 15%, enhancing the company’s success in this segment.

Avast Antivirus Features

Avast Free Avast One Avast Premium Security Malware protection ✅ ✅ ✅ Real-time protection ✅ ✅ ✅ App monitoring ✅ ✅ ✅ Firewall ✅ ✅ ✅ Webcam protection ❌ ✅ ✅ Malicious website protection ❌ ✅ ✅ Email Protection ❌ ✅ ✅ Ransomware shield ❌ ✅ ✅ SecureLine VPN ❌ ✅ ❌ Data breach monitoring ❌ ✅ ❌ Automatic driver updates ❌ ✅ ❌ Tracker blocker ❌ ✅ ❌ Optimization tools ❌ ✅ ❌

(Source: cybernews.com)

This is a Real-Time Protection scan that checks for viruses, outdated software, browser threats, network security, and performance issues.

Scans files, URLs, and emails in real-time to block malware, viruses, and ransomware before harm occurs.

Wi-Fi Inspector checks your home network for vulnerabilities, weak passwords, or unauthorized intruders, alerting you.

CyberCapture automatically identifies and analyses suspicious files in the cloud, keeping your system safe.

Email Shield scans emails for malware, phishing, and threats, keeping your communications safe and secure.

Disables notifications while you work, play games, or watch movies, avoiding pop-ups and security alerts.

Data Shredder permanently deletes files, ensuring sensitive data cannot be recovered, even with advanced tools.

It allows the creation of a bootable disk to scan and remove malware from a PC that won’t start.

Avast Product Statistics And Cost Analyses

Avast Antivirus Statistics further states that Avast offers paid plans that cost between INR 4,144.79 (USD 49.99) and INR 6,632.17 (USD 79.99) per year.

The table below shows the pricing for each Avast product:

Products Costs Avast One Comprehensive malware and virus protection with unlimited VPN and data breach monitoring, pricing at INR 4,168.84 (USD 50.28) yearly. Avast Premium Security An antivirus package that protects against phishing sites costs INR 4,144.79 (USD 49.99) for ten devices in the first year. Avast Small Office Protection An antivirus platform with 24/7 support costs INR 11,606.91 (USD 139.99) annually, plus USD 14 per device yearly. Avast Essential Business Security An online platform provides identity protection, patch management, VPNs, and identity management. It costs INR 12,300.89 (USD 148.36) per year, plus INR 2,460.01 (USD 29.67) per device annually. Avast SecureLine VPN Single Device: USD 59.99 per year.

Multi-Device: USD 89.99 per year. Avast Secure Browser Free of charge, with optional upgrades for premium features. Avast Mobile Security A free version is available; the Premium version costs USD 19.99 per year. Avast Cleanup Premium Single Device: USD 59.99 per year.

Multi-Device (up to 10 devices): USD 69.99 per year. Avast AntiTrack USD 49.99 per year Avast Family Space USD 19.99 per year.

Avast Antivirus Website Traffic Statistics By Country

(Reference: similarweb.com)

As of July 2024, the total number of website visits to avast.com has reached 14.1 million, up by 9.21% from last month and securing a 46.14% bounce rate.

Avast Antivirus Statistics 2024: the United States of America had 20.1% of the website’s total traffic, which has increased by 28.52%.

During the same duration, other countries recorded the following contribution in total traffic: Brazil: 8.95% (+8.73%), France: 7.26% (+1.19%), Germany: 5.21% (-10.27%), India: 3.71% (-0.25%).

Other countries togetherly made up around 54.77% of visitors shared on avast.com.

By Demographics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

In July 2024, male and female users of avast.com were 62.93% and 37.07%, respectively.

Similarly, the Avast Antivirus Statistics by age group states that the highest number of website users observed is between 25 and 34 years old, which is 26.95%.

22.14% of avast.com website users are aged 18 to 24 years.

In contrast, 19.16% and 13.83% belong to users aged 35 to 44 and 45 to 54, respectively.

Around 10.38% of website users are aged from 55 to 64 years.

Users above 65 years of age contributed 7.53% of user shares of avast.com.

By Traffic Source

(Reference: similarweb.com)

Avast Antivirus Statistics 2024 shows that organic search generated the highest traffic rate to avast.com, accounting for 45.9%.

Almost 42.53% of the share comprises organic traffic searches, while 5.95% is from paid searches.

Others are followed by referral (3.95%), social (0.41%), mail (0.09%), and display (1.17%).

By Social Media Referral Statistics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

As mentioned in Avast Antivirus Statistics in July 2024, YouTube had the highest social media referral rate, with a 62.52% share.

Similarly, Reddit and Facebook each contributed a share of 13.36% and 9.82% on avast.com.

Around 3.79% and 2.36% of website traffic were accounted for by WhatsApp and LinkedIn, respectively.

Other social media segments collectively accounted for 8.15% of the Avast Antivirus website.

Avast Threat Report Analyses, Q1 2024

Social engineering attacks are the biggest threat on these platforms and are growing in number.

In the mobile device world, over 90% of all threats blocked last quarter came from scams and similar attacks.

On desktop platforms, 87% of threats are similar.

Scams, driven by malvertising and bad push notifications, have surged by 61% on mobile and 23% on desktop.

(Source: decoded.avast.io)

Avast’s global risk ratio was 31% in the first quarter of 2024, up 1.66% from the previous quarter.

The total number of block attacks and QoQ change was 3.52 billion (-4.4%), block URLs were 518 million (-12.1%), and blocked files were 167 million (-3.8%).

Avast Antivirus Statistics further states that other segments’ number of blocked attacks by AV shields in Q1 2024 were file (97 million), mail (30 million), network (21 million), exploit (12 million), behavioral (10 million), script (6.7 million), and other (0.3 million).

Avast Antivirus Statistics By Desktop Malware Type, Q

Type Risk Ratio Q/Q change Scam 18.9% +23.30% Phishing 11.6% +10% Malvertising 10.6% +25.2% Adware 1% -68.4% Trojan 1% -10.1%

By Mobile Malware Type

Type Risk Ratio Q/Q change Scam 7.9% +61.1% Phishing 5.4% +19.1% Malvertising 2.8% +19.2% Adware 1% -50.3% Trojan 0.2% -16.2%

The Most Popular Choices For Both Free And Paid Third-Party Antivirus Programs

Provider Paid users Free users Norton 29% 6% McAfee 23% 19% Malwarebytes 10% 15% Avast 8% 18% AVG 7% 12% Webroot 6% 1% Bitdefender 6% 3% Kaspersky 4% 3% Other 6% 5%

(Source: security.org)

In 2024, Norton remains the top choice for those paying for antivirus services in a competitive and fragmented market.

Meanwhile, Avast secured the fourth position, with 8% paid users and 18% free users during the same period.

What’s Better, Avast, Or AVG In 2024?

Avast is cheap, has a great free plan, and offers more features than AVG. AVG is also affordable, has clear pricing, and works on many devices. Its user interface is easy to use, and we didn’t face any problems during our testing.

Provider Avast AVG Overall Winner – Free Plan Winner – Price Winner – Features Winner – Compatibility Draw Draw Security Draw Draw Customer reviews Draw Draw

Conclusion

Avast Antivirus remains a top choice in cybersecurity, tackling increasingly complex threats with smart solutions. The company is focusing on AI to detect threats and plans to introduce new features like advanced ransomware protection and blockchain technology.

As cyber threats grow and more people work remotely, the demand for strong security measures is rising. Avast’s ongoing improvements and upcoming products are set to keep it as a reliable and trusted option for users, ensuring continued success.

Shared On:



FAQ . How do I install Avast Antivirus?



Download Avast Antivirus from the official website, then follow the on-screen instructions to install it on your device. How often should I update Avast Antivirus?



Avast Antivirus updates automatically, but regularly checking for software updates ensures you have the latest features and security. Does Avast slow down my computer?



Avast Antivirus is lightweight, but running multiple scans with other intensive applications might affect your computer’s performance. How do I cancel my Avast subscription?



To cancel your Avast subscription, log into your account on the Avast website, go to “Subscription”, and follow the instructions.

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee, after completing her graduation in Electrical Engineering, transitioned into the world of writing following a series of technical roles. She specializes in technology and Artificial Intelligence, bringing her experience as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, with a focus on education and healthcare under the Australian system. From an early age, writing and painting have been her passions, leading her to pursue a full-time career in writing. In addition to her professional endeavors, Maitrayee also manages a YouTube channel dedicated to cooking.

More Posts By Maitrayee Dey