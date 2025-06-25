Anime Statistics By Generation, Revenue And Trends (2025)

Introduction

Anime Statistics: Anime is an art form that refers to Japanimation, which can be an animation practised in any other country that is devoid of Japanese influence. From being a culture of the fringe, it has developed into an international commercial approach worth billions of dollars. Animatic stories coupled with interesting characters and attractive designs are the reasons why people have loved it over the years.

In 2024, anime statistics will thrive, with enormous growth and popularity in different aspects, such as streaming services, sales of anime-related products, and even cinemas. The advancement of anime has been achieved because of an increased level of consumption of audiovisual content that has been able to reach different audiences worldwide. Within a short period, the phenomenon of anime has, in addition to countless spin-offs, also infiltrated contemporary society’s cultural-creative industries. Designers who create art or clothes and accessories for manufacture, for instance, are influenced by anime in their work.

The set of these items typically includes ordinary objects such as enamel pins, lanyards, and keychains. Still, the difference is in the designs, some of which are original characters while others are popular ones reinterpreted.

In this article, we will explore some Anime statistics about the industry and its growth, with an emphasis on its key components and regions from the year 2024.

Anime statistics reveal that the demand for anime content is anticipated to amount to USD 74.8 billion within a decade, at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2024 to 2033.

In the year 2023, Action and Adventure dominated the anime market, with a share of more than 28.5% of the market.

Also, merchandise sales contributed significantly by holding more than 24% of the revenue share in the anime market.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific region took the lead in the worldwide anime market in the year 2023, accounting for over 41% of the global market share.

of the global market share. One episode of anime is known to cost between 100,000 to 200,000 dollars to produce.

According to anime statistics, the growth and sales of the Pokémon franchise to this day have exceeded 110 billion US dollars.

In Japan, about 18% of people tend to watch anime regularly.

queries are entered into the search engine monthly for Naruto. Most intriguing is the fact that 94% of Generation Z is familiar with anime.

of Generation Z is familiar with anime. Dragon Ball Super’s domestic opening day box office was a whopping $10.7 million .

Dragon Ball Super's domestic opening day box office was a whopping $10.7 million.

Almost all surveyed Netflix users in Japan, around 90%, actively engaged in watching anime, while it is estimated that around 60% of the total global audience would rather watch subtitled versions of an anime than a dubbed version.

On average, over 40% of anime viewers are women, and over 70% of Funimation's subscribers binge-watch anime.

Further, nearly 90% of Japan's youth population enjoys anime. In the world, anime is the third most popular genre of entertainment, with only 5.5% of the total demand for its content. Said film became the first-ever anime to win an Academy Award. Conversely, Pizza Hut sponsored the anime Code Geass.

In total, if you look at the entire history of anime created up to this day, the total length of all anime films and episodes is roughly about 13 years.

In Japan, about 33% of the population, or about 41.5 million people, regularly watch anime or read manga.

As for web searches in the United States, Naruto draws the most attention at 1.97 million searches per month, followed by Demon Slayer at 1.51 million, and Pokemon at 1.40 million.

Worldwide, anime statistics indicate that 54% of anime audiences are male, while females occupy 46% of the total.

of anime audiences are male, while females occupy of the total. For the time being, it is estimated that anime makes up approximately 60% of the total content in the entertainment sector.

of the total content in the entertainment sector. By 2021, out of 222 million subscribers to Netflix, each one watched at least a single episode of anime. The most successful anime franchise in history is Pokémon, which has generated over $110 billion.

Anime Global Market Size By Genre

(Source:market.us)

Statistics show that the anime industry will be worth USD 74.8 billion in 2033, representing a CAGR of 9.5% from 2024 to 2033.

The anime market is an active part of the global entertainment system. It is a form of content-oriented, artistically animated storytelling that originated in Japan.

It encompasses numerous media, such as TV, movies, manga-cum-merchandise, and gaming.

Due to the widespread and varied audience of anime, this culture has evolved from being confined within Japan and has become a large factor globally.

The global expansion of the anime industry is facilitated by a growing number of people willing to embrace anime and the proliferation of streaming services that make anime databases available worldwide from within one’s home.

Such low entry barriers have encouraged a new audience to join the anime industry, leading to an increased demand for it.

Furthermore, the broad themes and imaginative storylines evident throughout animated content have a love for diversity.

The transformation of the Western media mixture whereby popular Western brands or celebrities are incorporated into anime has also played an important role in the growing popularity of anime around the world.

Anime Worldwide Revenue

(Reference:.enterpriseappstoday.com)

Anime statistics indicate that over the last 12 months, the Pokémon franchise became the highest-earning anime of all time, making roughly $110 billion in revenues.

Anpanman was in second place with $44.9 billion, while Dragon Ball grossed more or less $30 billion.

The Gundam anime franchise made a total of $27.8 billion, whereas Yu-Gi-Oh achieved $17.1 billion in sales.

Other recognized franchises include One Piece, which made $14.5 billion, Sailor Moon, which made $13.9 billion, and Evangelio,n which earned $12 billion.

More recent franchises, such as Demon Slayer, earned $9.5 billion, and Pretty Cure made $8.39 billion.

Anime Worldwide Revenue By Segment

(Reference:statista.com)

Anime statistics estimated that around 1460 billion Japanese Yen was earned as revenue from international markets solely by the Japanese animation industry. This was done only by merchandising, which, according to records, crossed revenues of over 669 billion yen within the country.

Streaming services have been one such growing area, outranking commerc North American english tv in 2020 for the first time ever in history.

In recent developments, the rivalry among Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ and others has also escalated the popularity of this segment.

Just before the Coronavirus outbreak, performances, exhibitions, and even themed-cafe types of entertainment were fast on the rise.

This then declined dramatically owing to the virus, but that activity bounced back and exceeded pre-2019 figures.

In Japan’s anime industry, instead of a single production house, a group of companies work in tandem and are referred to as ‘production committees’ primarily.

These projects generally accompany the release of consumer products such as dolls and other typified commodities.

This approach, which is very beneficial considering the nature of the business, reduces the risk of any one company and allows for specific talent to be used in the proper segment of the market.

Despite this, the companies that produce the animation content get only a small fraction of the total income derived from the anime industry.

Anime Statistics By Generation

(Reference:statista.com)

According to anime statistics from the United States, the majority of anime fans are Millennials, who account for 42% of the total anime population. This means that people who were born in the early 1980s and mid-1990s are the largest consumers of anime content.

After the Millennials come the Generation Z adults, which are those born within the span of the late 1990s and early 2010s, take up 25% of the anime fan population meaning they too have shown great potential in appreciating animations.

On the other hand, Generation X, people who were born between mid-1960 and early nineteen eighties, consist of almost a fifth of the anime fan population. This shows that anime interest does cut across other older age brackets, but less so.

Anime Rating Statistics

(Reference: enterpriseappstoday.com)

Anime statistics state that in 2023, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood was the highest-rated television show in the anime series.

Steins; Gate follows right after with a rating of 9.04, and Clannad: After Story at 9.03.

Other anime films with high ratings include: Kimi no Na wa (8.98), Rurouni Kenshin: Trust and Betrayal (8.96), Code Geass: Lelouch of The Rebellion R2 (8.92), Spirited Away (8.92), Cowboy Bebop (8.89), Mushishi: The Next Chapter (8.86) and Princess Mononoke (8.86).

Emerging Trends

As technology progresses, more and more anime works are utilising virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies to make the viewer experience enjoyable and engaging.

These anime statistics provide the audience with limitless possibilities of stories while appealing to a younger population that is adaptive to new technology.

There is increasing participation in anime-related activities such as conventions and festivals, which suggests an expanding audience.

These gatherings are important not only for the fans but they are also for promoting and marketing the content.

To ensure that the content reaches the target audience, which is much more global, anime localisation, which entails different dubbing and subtitle versions, has made notable progress.

This system makes it easier for audiences worldwide, especially those in countries outside of Japan, to become interested.

Anime merchandising has broadened prospects as one of the main media industry revenue resources. The younger audience’s tendency to buy products related to the series is a reason for this expansion. This is also why the emergence of anime dubbing and subtitling services has increased over the years, decades, and even centuries later.

To counter this, anime companies use their range of celebrities and even other media outlets in an attempt to promote their products and services in the areas they venture into. These are important in helping the company cross other age groups and make the brand more known.

Recent Developments

Anime statistics show that in November 2023, Crunchyroll, owned by Sony Pictures Entertainment, partnered with Crocs to unveil a limited-edition shoe line based on the well-known manga JUJUTSU KAISEN. These special shoes came in three different styles and had unique Jibbitz charms.

Additionally, Sunrise Inc., which is operated by Bandai Namco Filmworks, partnered with Atlas V, a virtual reality production firm, to work on a new immersive VR experience for the Gundam franchise.

The Mobile Suit Gundam Silver Phantom project was designed specifically for the Meta Quest VR headset.

In June 2023, KC Global Media Asia (KCGM) teamed up with Amagi to introduce the premium anime channel Animax on over-the-top (OTT) services. This marked a growing trend in the use of internet streaming to landscapes the channel.

Also, in June 2023, Dentsu Group further established itself in the animation sector by setting up a new company: Dentsu Anime Solution Inc., which specializes in providing broadcasters and streamers dealing with anime used for licensing, merchandising, and sales assistance.

Conclusion

Anime was primarily a cultural product that Japan exported, but now it has become a culture that is enjoyed by millions across all continents. In 2024, the industry is busy because of the digital infrastructure, merchandise commerce, and fan activities and events.

It is expected that the Japanese anime statistics market will grow at around an 8% rate for the next five years and will reach 45 billion dollars in the year 2029. Given the continued anticipated growth and expansion of the anime statistics market, this particular area of the entertainment industry is very vibrant, active, and growing as well.

FAQ



The forecast growth estimate for the anime industry is 9.5%, or a CAGR of 9.5%, for the period 2024 – 2033. By 2033, the market is expected to rise to USD 74.8 Billion. Moreover, the industry’s value is expected to be $45 billion by the year 2029. What are the most successful anime genres and franchises at the moment?



During the assessment year 2023, the action and adventure genre had the highest share of the anime market, over 28.5%. As for franchises, Pokémon is once again ranked first with sales totalling over 110 billion US dollars, Anpanman follows with 44.9 billion, and Dragon Ball comes next with 30 billion dollars in sales. How important is anime merchandise in the total market earnings?



Anime merchandise is another important aspect of the industry since it represents more than 24% of the total market share. Items such as action figures, clothing, and other collectables have become very common, particularly among youths. How do they affect anime’s growth and development?



Among all of the aforementioned factors, the increasing presence and penetration of streaming services are considered to be the most dominating factor, which has covered the geographical hurdle of cross-border trade in Japanese animated content. In 2020, consumers and audiences first outnumbered traditional TV channels. How does the audience consume anime content on a global scale, and what are the viewing patterns?



About 60% of anime viewers worldwide are said to prefer watching the shows in their original language with subtitles rather than in dubbed versions. In Japan, close to 90% of Netflix subscribers watch anime on a regular basis. There is also a craze for Anime with the Gen Z audience, with about 94% of them even knowing what it is, and around 40% of Anime watchers across the globe are females.

