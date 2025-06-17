Industrial Biotechnology Statistics By Therapeutic Area, Market Capitalization And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Industrial Biotechnology Statistics: Industrial biotechnology is changing industries with inventions that lower environmental impacts, make processes efficient, and make alternatives sustainable. Biotechnology can apply biological systems and even living organisms, whose applications are used in various industries, such as agriculture, environmental management, and healthcare. Majoring in this field becomes important for sustainable solution development and medical innovations.

Biopharmaceuticals, genetic engineering, bioinformatics, and other pieces of synthetic biology are involved in this industry. The following is a detailed study of industrial biotechnology statistics in the year 2024, including growth trends, market valuation, and prospects.

Editor’s Choice

According to industrial biotechnology statistics, by 2023, almost 798 biotechnology-related companies will have been established in Germany. Such figures for biotechnology indicate that the country had priorities around research and innovation at advanced levels.

biotechnology-related companies will have been established in Germany. Such figures for biotechnology indicate that the country had priorities around research and innovation at advanced levels. Oncology is the leading therapeutic area in biotechnology and occupies 39% of the market value, followed by neurology and rare diseases, with both at 11.6% .

of the market value, followed by neurology and rare diseases, with both at . Worldwide, the biotechnology industry was valued at US$1.024 trillion in 2022 and is predicted to reach US$3.673 trillion by 2032. North America will maintain 39.4% in this market’s revenue-leading side.

in 2022 and is predicted to reach by 2032. North America will maintain in this market’s revenue-leading side. Biotechnology shrinks extremely large risks, expected to account for a whopping US$1 trillion in costs by 2023 associated with cybersecurity, as well as predicting direct losses through cybercrime to hit US$10.5 trillion annually by 2025.

in costs by 2023 associated with cybersecurity, as well as predicting direct losses through cybercrime to hit annually by 2025. In market capitalization, the U.S. regions, such as Massachusetts and Northern California, are the leading players in terms of the biotech sector by adopting market valuations of US$344.98 billion and US$278.60 billion , respectively.

and , respectively. In contrast, the German biotechs displayed a wide range in terms of employee size, and Qiagen N.V. was leading in terms of employees, with around 6,178 in total.

in total. The US and European biotechnology industry received more than US$115.3 billion in 2021; however, this represented a decline from the previous record of US$119.9 billion .

in 2021; however, this represented a decline from the previous record of . Industrial biotechnology statistics reveal that about 3,000 biotechnology companies operate in the United States and contribute nearly 47% of the world’s revenue from the sector, while Europe has around 2,600 companies in this field.

biotechnology companies operate in the United States and contribute nearly of the world’s revenue from the sector, while Europe has around companies in this field. Most promisingly, cancer biotherapeutics are estimated to grow up to a US$87 billion market by 2025 within a booming biotech sector.

market by 2025 within a booming biotech sector. Johnson & Johnson recorded a market capitalization of US$426 billion relative to its focus on oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, and health in 2022.

relative to its focus on oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, and health in 2022. Roche, which has remained the foremost company in oncology and neurology, recorded revenues of US$69 billion in 2022 from the sale of its drugs.

in 2022 from the sale of its drugs. Thus, Biogen recorded a revenue of US$10.17 billion in 2022 despite the decline from 2021.

in 2022 despite the decline from 2021. Industrial biotechnology statistics state that Gilead Sciences also declared net revenues of US$4.6 billion in 2022.

Total Number of Biotechnology Companies

(Reference: statista.com)

Industrial biotechnology statistics show that the growth recorded by Germany between 2006 and 2023 in the biotechnology sector is mirrored in the increasing number of companies that operate in its ambit.

By 2023, the number will have reached 798 biotechnology companies dotting the geographic space of the country, for this further marks an increase from 2022.

This consistent rise goes on to point out how biotechnology has been expanding into the future of Germany’s economy, which was lured by advanced research, as well as innovations across different industries.

The upward trend reinforces how much Germany is in favor of creating a bustling biotech ecosystem.

Share Of The Biotechnology Sector Worldwide By Therapeutic Area

(Reference: statista.com)

Industrial biotechnology statistics indicate that Oncology is the mainstay in the field of biotechnology, comprising around 39% of the total market value, clearly indicating an intense focus and heavy investment in developing new treatments and therapies for cancer.

Other important therapeutic areas were neurology and rare diseases, with each occupying an 11.6% share of the market’s value; these figures demonstrate a growing emphasis on neurological disorders and rare medical conditions.

Market Capitalization of Biotechnology Companies

(Reference: statista.com)

Industrial biotechnology statistics show that within the area of public biotechnology companies, Massachusetts and Northern California emerged as the two leading states in the US, doubling market capitalizations of US$344.98 billion and US$278.60 billion, respectively.

Southern California followed closely behind, with an impressive market capitalization of US$268.83 billion, while NY’s public biotech companies continued the trend with a cool US$86.50 billion.

Biotechnology Industry Market Size

(Source: coolest-gadgets.com)

Industrial biotechnology statistics reveal that The global biotechnology market, valued at nearly 1.024 trillion U.S. dollars in 2022, is anticipated to shoot up to approximately 3.673 trillion U.S. dollars by 2032, a phenomenal growth rate of 14% per annum.

North America carved its name as the topmost belly of market revenue, with a tremendous 39.4% of the global pie. This region is expected to keep on growing at an annual rate of 14.1% because of advanced research infrastructure and an educated workforce.

Asia Pacific will emerge as the most accelerated region, registering an annual growth rate of 13.5% on account of the growing healthcare requirements and the massive investments put in research and development.

The instruments segment was the largest segment of the biotechnology industry; in 2022, it accounted for 61.5% of the total revenue share and is expected to witness a growth of about 13.5% per annum.

Industrial Biotechnology Cybersecurity

The biotechnology industry faces increasingly severe cybersecurity threats, as witnessed by an almost 39% increase in breaches reported in 2020.

Unfortunately, 77% of biotech industries do not have plans for a cyber attack incident response, thus leaving their facilities open to the threats of attacks.

Industrial biotechnology statistics show that Almost 80% of companies saw an increase in cyber threats in the year 2020, along with an average of 280 days to detect and contain a breach.

Cyberattacks keep growing because of their global costs, the sophistication of the techniques, and the sheer scale of such operations.

By 2021, the number of cyber security specialists required across the globe was projected to leave 3.5 million jobs unfilled by that time.

Human error is usually a major contributor to 95% of breaches of cybersecurity, while 43% of cyberattacks are directed at small businesses, many of which belong to this industry.

Biotech has increased its breaches by 67% over recent years, with cybersecurity spending anticipated to exceed US$1 trillion by 2023.

Preparedness levels could be higher, with only 15% of biotechnology companies reporting being ready to counter a cyberattack.

According to industrial biotechnology statistics, the sector has faced about 200,000 incidences of cyber crimes recently, and by the year 2025, cybercrime damages are anticipated to reach US$10.5 trillion every year.

By 2027, it is estimated that 60% of biotechnology companies will suffer attacks from cybercriminals.

Hackers reportedly attack the systems every 39 seconds, which averages approximately 2,244 attacks in one day. These figures thus put the biotechnology sector in a very high-risk category.

In fact, within one year, such statistics add up and result in a global cost of around US$6 trillion in cybersecurity incidents in the biotech sector alone.

Biotechnology German Companies Employees

(Reference: statista.com)

In 2022, Qiagen N.V., with an employee force comprising 6,178 persons, was accredited to be the leading company, as per employee count in Germany, dedicated to biotechnology.

In contrast, at the bottom-most employee strength of all the top companies was MorphoSys AG, having only 629 employees.

Industrial biotechnology statistics data give a very clear idea of the varying scales of operation within the biotechnology sector in Germany.

Leading Biotechnology Companies By Profit Growth

(Reference: statista.com)

Industrial biotechnology statistics revealed in 2022 that Prokidney, a company based in the USA, was able to achieve the highest growth in operational profit by ranking in the top 50 pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the world.

It applied sudden growths, which increased its operational profits by about 6500%, and collaborated with it as the number 1 in profit growth that year.

Leading Biotechnology Companies By Net Sales Growth

(Reference: statista.com)

The world’s top fifty drug and biotech companies, as compiled by sales growth, have gained much acclaim through 2022.

Among them, Mersana Therapeutics – a company based in the United States – reported a phenomenal sales growth rate of 61,700% in one year.

This figure tells a lot about the tremendous growth and progress witnessed by the company during this time.

Biotechnology Companies IPOs Worldwide

(Reference: statista.com)

Industrial biotechnology statistics tell us about the major biotechnology initial public offerings on stock exchanges in 2023, especially those biotech companies that deal mainly in research and development discovery.

Among such firms is Acelyrin, a biotechnology enterprise from California, which became the most successful company in raising US$540 million in its initial public offering.

This clearly shows how much increasing interest and investments these kinds of biotech firms, especially the innovative ones, get in research and development within the industry itself.

Industrial Biotechnology By Diversity

Diversity continues to be a challenge in the biotechnology industry, with Indian and Chinese researchers often being underrepresented in leadership roles and among company capital partners.

The portion of women representing venture capital funding biotech companies is a very low percentage; only 8% of venture capital partners are women.

Even women comprise only 13% of biotech patents, although they account for almost half, 48%, of the workforce in the sector. In terms of leadership, 75% of biotech firms with six or more executive team members do not have any representation by ethnic or racial minorities.

In fact, out of five biotech organizations, four have no female employees.

Only 3% of healthcare CEOs are minorities, while only 7% of the top employees in biotech are people of colour, with 14% of them as team members in the sector.

Industrial biotechnology statistics reveal that Female ownership in biotech development companies is still low because only 8.8% are female-owned.

Ethnic minorities currently make up 28% of the biotechnology workforce, and 15% of biotech companies are headed by female CEOs.

Women occupy 30% of executive roles and 18% of board seats in the biotech market, which indicates a continuing gender difference in their leadership.

Gross Value Added To Biotechnology Research And Development

(Reference: statista.com)

Industrial biotechnology statistics present GVA (gross value added) annual estimates from 2008 to 2022 for research and experimental development in biotechnology in the United Kingdom.

In the year 2020, the added value contribution of the research and development activities of this sector amounts to about 560 million British pounds per annum from its aGVA contributions to the economy of the UK.

This qualification of the R&D expenditure indicates the important role it plays in the economy of biotechnology.

Raised Capital In The US And European Biotechnology Industry

(Reference: thedigitalelevator.com)

That investment witnessed in the year 2021 from the biotechnology industry in the U.S. and Europe stood at slightly higher than US$115.3 billion.

This represented all forms of capital, from venture capital to initial public offerings (IPOs), additional follow-on offerings, and debt financing forms.

This amount is less than what was raised a year earlier in 2020, when an amount of US $ 119.9 billion was raised, marking a decrease in funding to the biotech industry between these two years.

Biotech Industry Statistics

The United States boasts the largest biotechnology industry globally, generating nearly 47% of the total worldwide revenue from the biotech sector.

With approximately 3,000 biotech companies operating in the country, the biotech market in the U.S. was valued at around 2.92% of the nation’s GDP in 2020.

Industrial biotechnology statistics reveal that almost 60% of the biotech market consists of companies with fewer than 50 employees, showcasing the prevalence of small-scale operations. In 2020, about 16.5% of biotech investments were directed toward oncology-related programs.

The biotechnology IPO sector saw significant growth, with 86 IPOs raising US$10.7 billion in 2020 alone.

The U.S. accounts for 40% of the world’s biotechnology companies and holds around 13,885 biotechnology patents. Europe is home to nearly 2,600 biotechnology companies, and its biotech sector grew by 5%.

In contrast, Asian nations, excluding Japan, represented just 14% of the global biotech value, with China raising US$7.6 billion in 2021 for its biotechnology industry.

The biotech crop industry in the European Union is valued at approximately US$20 billion annually.

The medical or health sector represents the largest share, holding 61.3% of the biotechnology market. Looking ahead, Cancer Biotherapeutics is expected to dominate the market, with an estimated value of US$87 billion by 2025.

Medical Industrial Biotechnology Statistics

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational giant in pharmaceuticals and medical devices with a footprint in biotechnology. The products that they have are in the areas of oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, and cardiovascular health. It is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies, with a market value of about US$426 billion in October 2022. In the same year, the company recorded a net sales revenue of US$95 billion and invested approximately US$14.6 billion in research and development, which occupied about 15% of total sales revenue.

Roche is widely acknowledged for its commitment to biotechnology and personalized medicine. The company is most famous for its pharmaceuticals and diagnostics, especially in oncology, immunology, and neurology. Roche made a total revenue of US$69 billion in 2022. It was the third-highest company in the area of pharmaceuticals in 2021, with an enterprise value of around US$307 billion.

Amgen has positioned itself as a leading biotechnology company credited for its innovative therapeutics against serious conditions like cancers, cardiovascular diseases, and autoimmune disorders. As of March 2023, Amgen’s income reported a total of US$26.19 billion.

Biogen is known for developing leading-edge therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases, especially multiple sclerosis (MS). The yearly revenue for Biogen in 2022 was US$10.17 billion, which is a decrease of 7.36% from the previous fiscal year.

With royalties from Gilead Sciences medicines for treating life-threatening diseases, notably non-HIV/AIDS- and non-viral hepatitis-related diseases that include cancers, net income has been declared in 2021 for US$6.2 billion and 2022 for US$4.6 billion.

Conclusion

According to industrial biotechnology statistics, of all the segments of DNA priority, the sector saw the largest market share due to decreased costs and the enhanced adoption of advanced DNA procedures. In health, it has an up-to-date share in the biotechnology industry.

This sector is likely to grow with the increasing disease burden and per-gracious availability of agri-biotech services, products, and technological innovations. We have gone on and on about the statistics regarding the biotech industry.

Shared On:



FAQ . What are the key growth trends in the biotechnology sector in 2024?



With the biotechnology sector experiencing rapid growth, the global markets are projected to expand from US$1.024 trillion to US$3.673 trillion by 2032. North America dominates the market with 39.4% of global revenue, whereas Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate of 13.5% annually. Oncology is still the market-leading therapeutic area, with a 39% share of market value. Which countries lead in biotechnology advancement?



The primary players in the biotechnology industry are the United States and Germany. 47% of global revenue can be accounted from the U.S. with a little over 3,000 biotechnology companies; boasts of Г0-lit by research and innovation, Germany has reached 798 statistic biotechnology companies in the year 2023. What are the cybersecurity challenges facing the biotechnology sector?



The trends of cyber attacks are continuously increasing for biotechnology industries, and there has been a remarkable increase in breaches, amounting to 67%. Cumulative cybersecurity losses can be expected to exceed US$1 trillion by 2023, with the global damage of cyber crimes expected to reach US$10.5 trillion annually by 2025. What role do leading companies like Johnson & Johnson and Roche play in the biotechnology market?



Johnson & Johnson and Roche are contributors to the biotechnology market. All biotech giants-genus Johnson and Johnson, Roche and Amgen-contend on the R&D front, especially in oncology, immunology, and neurodegenerative diseases. The market value of J&J in 2022 was US$426 billion, and Roche generated revenues of US$69 billion based on sales from personalised medicine and oncology. What are the diversity challenges in the biotechnology industry?



The biotechnology industry faces a formidable diversity challenge at the level of leadership and representation in venture capital. 13% of patents are owned by women, while only 30% of executive positions are populated by women. About 28% of the biotechnology workforce are ethnic minorities, and just 3% of healthcare CEOs are minorities. This shows that gaps between gender and race still exist.

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee, after completing her graduation in Electrical Engineering, transitioned into the world of writing following a series of technical roles. She specializes in technology and Artificial Intelligence, bringing her experience as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, with a focus on education and healthcare under the Australian system. From an early age, writing and painting have been her passions, leading her to pursue a full-time career in writing. In addition to her professional endeavors, Maitrayee also manages a YouTube channel dedicated to cooking.

More Posts By Maitrayee Dey