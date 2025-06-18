TVFPlay Statistics By Revenue, Subscribers, Video Viewers And Facts (2025)

Introduction

TVFPlay Statistics: The viral fever has produced a widely accepted and engaged online streaming platform called TVFPlay, and the performance has further improved and expanded into 2024.TVF is an Indian video-on-demand and over-the-top media service and YouTube channel started by TVF Media Labs in 2010 and currently owned and operated by Contagious Online Media Network Private Limited

This article will be all about the TVFPlay statistics of the subscribers, the revenue, engagement parameters, and the growth of the TVF streaming platform.

TVFPlay statistics indicate that the TVFPlay content is split into 70% to 80% on TVF’s platform, with the remaining available on other OTT platforms, all under a mixed streaming model that took off in 2020.

on TVF’s platform, with the remaining available on other OTT platforms, all under a mixed streaming model that took off in 2020. TVF Play, owned and operated by Contagious Online Media Network Private Limited, boasts a collection and association with more than 150 brands, including Ola, Flipkart, Nokia, TATA Motors, and Bharti Airtel.

brands, including Ola, Flipkart, Nokia, TATA Motors, and Bharti Airtel. TVF Play currently has over 9.2 million subscribers on YouTube, indicating significant audience reach.

subscribers on YouTube, indicating significant audience reach. Subscriber patterns for the period between November 19, 2024, and December 2, 2024, showed slight alterations in their value, peaking at 63 on November 26 before coming down in value with trivial fluctuations to become static thereafter at 61 .

on November 26 before coming down in value with trivial fluctuations to become static thereafter at . TVFPlay statistics reveal that Video viewership experienced minimal growth within that time frame, with only an increase of 6 views from a stand of 22,809 to 22,815 , indicating limited engagement and discoverability in that space.

views from a stand of to , indicating limited engagement and discoverability in that space. During FY22, revenue from advertisements and subscriptions for TVF Play has increased by 22 percent to ₹6.98 crore, and another ₹19.19 crore was earned through other operational activities.

percent to and another was earned through other operational activities. Thus, the cost of production was 52.2% of expenses at ₹38.3 crore during FY22, while employee-related costs rose by 10% to ₹20.62 crore .

of expenses at during FY22, while employee-related costs rose by to . TVFPlay statistics demonstrate that the ESOP adjustment expense was ₹62.58 crore , but no cash flow adjusted area in financial calculations.

, but no cash flow adjusted area in financial calculations. FY22 proved financially good for TVF Play; revenues grew by 138.9 % up to ₹76.8 crore , while expenses increased by 44.7 % to ₹73.43 crore .

up to , while expenses increased by . From FY21’s Net Loss of ₹14.31 crore , the company has adopted a net profit of ₹5.72 crore in FY22, a turnaround of 140% .

, the company has adopted a net profit of in FY22, a turnaround of . Cash from operations increased 1258 % from ₹1.93 crore in FY21 to ₹26.21 crore in FY22. The key numbers for FY22 were ROCE at 33.35% and positive EBITDA at 9.95% , with the platform spending ₹0.96 to earn ₹1 in revenues.

from in FY21 to in FY22. The key numbers for FY22 were ROCE at and positive EBITDA at , with the platform spending in revenues. March 2022 demographic figures state that strong engagement among females aged 15-24 showed 17,000 unique female visitors compared to 71,000 male visitors.

showed unique female visitors compared to male visitors. TVFPlay statistics show that Cloud service and advertisement spending decreased by 29.7% and 34.2%, respectively, and amounted to ₹2.37 crore and ₹2.04 crore in FY22.

TVFPlay Key Facts

It was Arunabh Kumar who launched TVF Play, which is worth US$20 million after being rejected for his series Engineer by MTV. After success on YouTube and other OTT platforms, the platform entered Bollywood in 2020, promising to create between 25 and 30 new web series for that year.

In some states, TVFPlay allows the user to like or dislike the videos. It also shows the number of views for each video.

A user can comment on a video from their Facebook or Yahoo account and has the option to share the video to other sites as well. It is available on mobile devices, tablets, and desktops.

The watch history feature is among the features that enable users to revisit previously viewed items. It also promises unique programming, including the Qtiyapa shows, Indian TV series, TVF Originals, and several genres such as comedy, drama, romance, and others.

The most popular show is Pitchers, which boasts impressive ratings. Leading web series on TVFPlay include College Romance, Flames, Girls Hostel, Kota Factory, Permanent Roommates, and Pitchers.

According to the TVFPlay statistics, TVFPlay had 1.5 million unique visitors in March 2021 and raised to 9.2 million till now.

Interestingly, TVF Original’s I’m Mature has been nominated as the only Indian series by the Cannes International Series Festival under CanneSeries.

Currently, there is a provision for content support on TVFPlay in both Hindi and English. The platform has raised a collective funding of US$26.9 million from 7 rounds of funding.

As of June 2022, revenue per sponsored post would range from US$65 to US$777, with an average engagement rate of 5.90%.

All forms of content will be available for free to residents of India, while others will need to pay for subscriptions to access the site.

It is available to any user in the world, as confirmed by its statistics. Moreover, in 2021, Zee5 joined hands with TVF in the true sense of the term to add to its extensive collection of content.

TVFPlay Revenue Breakdown

(Source: entrackr.com)

TVFPlay statistics indicate that the income from advertisement and subscription fees has grown by 22% to ₹6.98 crores in FY22, according to the above TVFPlay revenue statistics.

The company reported another ₹19.19 crore on the other operational activities in that fiscal year.

The cost of production of shows proved to be a major expense of the Tiger Global-supported firm as a video streaming and production company, with ·most of the same, at 52.2%, accounting for almost 2.4 times to ₹38.3 crore in FY22.

Salaries and other employee-related expenses of The Viral Fever went marginally by 10%, touching ₹20.62 crores in FY22.

Furthermore, the company incurred an expense of ₹62.58 crore net on account of movement Atomic Absorption Spectrophotometry-based payments (ESOPs,) which were not accounted for as cash outputs.

TVFPlay Financials

(Source: entrackr.com)

The FY22 Fiscal data for TVFPlay contains some improvements in the following key metrics over the previous FY21:

The first important detail is the increase in revenue for operations during the FY year, namely, increasing from ₹32.15 crore in FY21 to ₹76.8 crore in FY22, or a 138.9% increase.

However, the other significant point is about total expenses, which increased from ₹50.76 crore in FY21 to ₹73.43 crore in FY22, indicating a growth of 44.7%.

TVFPlay statistics show that the financial turnaround for this company has been between the two periods, from a loss of ₹14.31 crore to a profit of ₹5.72 crore in FY22, thus marking a 140% turnaround.

An explosive tripling of cash from operations was observed as it went from ₹1.93 crores in FY21 to a whopping ₹26.21 crores in FY22, a 1258%.

Number of Female Unique Visitors

(Reference: statista.com)

This March 2022 index reported demographic audience and usage data for the pay-TV channel TVFPlay, which TVF runs as a video-on-demand platform.

The majority of audience members were Indian females aged between 15 and 24 years. This group accounted for the largest portion of the visitors by unique visitors, implying very good engagement from the young female audience.

In this period, there were about 17,000 unique women on TVFPlay. On the other hand, the number of male users was comparatively bigger, with 71,000 unique male visitors accessing the site during the above period.

While overall, male visitors outnumbered women, the most important group came under the age category of 15-24 among the female users.

This probably refers to the viewership that TVF’s content holds for the age group and can be associated with characters, themes, or genres that interest them.

TVFPlay Expenses

(Source: entrackr.com)

TVFPlay statistics state that cloud service expenditure and advertising stood at ₹2.37 crore and ₹2.04 crore, respectively, in FY22, which equated to a decrease of 29.7% and 34.2%.

Legal and professional expenses accounted for ₹2.23 crore, following which collective costs increased up to 44.7% and settled at ₹73.43 crore in FY22. The Shi-boli-born rose to profitability amidst growth in revenue and controlled expenses.

The fiscal year FY22 reported a profit of ₹5.72 crore against a loss of ₹14.31 crore as compared to FY21.

The ROCE and EBITDA figures reached positive levels at an impressive 33.35% and 9.95%, respectively. Unit economics present that the company incurred inputs of ₹0.96 to yield ₹1 in operating revenue.

(Source: socialblade.com)

The indicated table presents daily variations in users and video views concerning some channels or platforms during a period of a fortnight from November 19, 2024, to December 2, 2024.

The subscriber count goes up and down in that time period. It opened at 61 on November 19, peaking on November 26 at 63. But then it dropped back down to 61 on November 27 and remained at that level until December 2.

TVFPlay statistics trends indicate very slight gains and losses in subscribers, but no major upward movement.

During the range, the overall video views show very little growth. On November 19, the views were 22,809, but that had matured to 22,815 on December 2, which is just 6 views for two weeks.

On most of those days, the same video views appeared to be completely stagnant, with only added numbers noted on November 20 (+1), November 26 (+2), and November 27 (+2).

On this point, the pattern of subscriber growth is rather erratic because it indicates a small gain or loss, indicating no consistent audience engagement or active promotion during this time.

Growth in video views could be much higher, indicating either inadequate new content uploads or quite poorly engaged viewers with less discoverability of existing content.

Thus, the mostly even spread of video views reflects stagnation in audience interest or content activity on the platform.

Growth of TVF Play

TVFPlay statistics show that an Indian streaming platform with a valuation of US$20 million, TVF Play, is born after a dashed opportunity.

Arunabh Kumar, its founder, pitched an ensemble called Engineer to MTV, but after turning it down again, he decided to make his own platform, The Viral Fever. After reaching success on YouTube and other OTT platforms, TVF Play made its way to Bollywood, debuting in 2020.

The target set by the platform was to bring about 25 to 30 new web series until the end of this year.

In fact, 2020 was also the year in which TVF Play adopted a new streaming model with a mix of 70%-80% streaming content for the platform itself and the rest 20%-30% for other OTTs like MX Player and Sony Liv.

Currently owned and managed by Contagious Online Media Network Private Limited, TVF Play is associated with more than 150 popular brands, such as Ola, Flipkart, Nokia, TATA Motors, and Bharti Airtel.

At the same time, this platform captures a large audience, gaining up to more than 9.2 million subscribers on YouTube.

Conclusion

TVFPlay statistics reveal that OTT platforms like TVFPlay are becoming very popular because they offer free content viewing, and that applies very much to Indian users. Other OTT platforms, like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, and Voot, are coming up with new trends even before TVF, which makes it tough for TVF to compete with these platforms.

Time and again, all these platforms usually come up with great movies, episodes, and shows that make a user subscribe to many OTT platforms. And that’s proving true today, as it seems the audience is more concerned about what they want to watch than how much they have to pay for it.

Sources Selectra Socialblade Entrackr Enterpriseappstoday Statista

FAQ . On what basis is this TVFPlay model therefore structured, and to whom does it belong?



TVFPlay is an Indian online streaming channel developed and produced by Contagious Online Media Network Private Limited. It was established by Arunabh Kumar, founder of The Viral Fever (TVF) after MTV disapproved of his series “Engineer”. What is TVFPlay’s content distribution strategy?



The mixed streaming model adopted by TVFPlay in 2020 has that 70%-80% of content gets streamed on its own platform while 20%-30% gets shared with other OTT platforms like MX Player, Sony Liv, etc. How has TVFPlay fared financially in the last few years?



The revenue from operations for TVFPlay increased at the rate of 138.9% from ₹32.15 crore in FY21 to ₹76.8 crore in FY22. The platform reached its breakeven point in FY22 with a net profit of ₹5.72 crore as against a net loss of ₹14.31 crore during FY21. The strong increase of Cash from operations at 1258% from ₹1.93 crore in FY21 to ₹26.21 crore in FY22. What are the most popular shows in TVFPlay?



Pitchers, Kota Factory, College Romance, Flames, Permanent Roommates, and Girls Hostel are some of the top web series from TVFPlay. Pitchers emerge as one of the best shows on the platform. What about the audience in terms of demographics at TVFPlay?



TVFPlay has a large audience, young females aged 15-24 years, with unique female visitors numbered up to 17,000 in March 2022. Males outnumber females, having unique male visitors standing at 71,000 for the same time.

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee, after completing her graduation in Electrical Engineering, transitioned into the world of writing following a series of technical roles. She specializes in technology and Artificial Intelligence, bringing her experience as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, with a focus on education and healthcare under the Australian system. From an early age, writing and painting have been her passions, leading her to pursue a full-time career in writing. In addition to her professional endeavors, Maitrayee also manages a YouTube channel dedicated to cooking.

