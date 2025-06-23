Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Statistics By Market Trend And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Statistics: The Secure Access Service Edge is a cloud-native architecture that combines a private cloud, a public cloud, SaaS, and an HQ/Data centre. The SASE unifies SD-WAN (Software-defined, wide-area network) for maintaining security functions such as FWaaS (Firewall as a Service), CASB (Cloud Access Security Broker), ZTNA (Zero Trust Network Access), and CSWG (Cloud Secure Web Gateway).

The SASE helps identify connectivity challenges and address modern security systems, emphasising the integrated network and security management approach. The role of SASE in cloud usage & digital transformation is to provide a secure connection to mobile, retail, branch, and HQ.

This article has covered all possible current statistical analyses from many different insights that will help you understand the overall SASE market and its effectiveness in embarking on digital transformation.

(Source: paloaltonetworks.com)

Editor’s Choice

(Reference: researchandmarkets.com)

In 2023, the global market valuation of Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) was around USD 6.38 billion .

. The market is estimated to reach USD 21.89 billion by the end of 2029, with a 22.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2029.

by the end of 2029, with a CAGR from 2023 to 2029. The secure access service edge market will grow to over USD 25 billion by the end of 2027, with a compound annual growth rate of 29% from 2022 to 2027.

by the end of 2027, with a compound annual growth rate of from 2022 to 2027. In 2024, the global SASE market was valued at USD 3.82 billion with a projected CAGR of 27.2% for 2025–2030.

(Source: mordorintelligence.com)

The above graph states that by the end of 2025, the market size of North American Secure Access Service Edge will reach around USD 11.63 billion .

. The market will reach USD 29.08 billion by the end of 2030, up from USD 28.08 billion by the end of 2029, with a growth rate of 20.12% from 2025 to 2030.

by the end of 2030, up from by the end of 2029, with a growth rate of from 2025 to 2030. According to Paloalto Networks reports, almost 39% of global organisations will implement SASE within 24 months.

of global organisations will implement SASE within 24 months. Hughes’ report stated that more companies are starting to use SASE, almost 32% are working on it now, and 24% plan to start within a year.

are working on it now, and plan to start within a year. In 2025, due to the deployment of SASE, almost 92% of workloads shifted from traditional on-premise solutions to cloud platforms, while only 8% of workloads are dependent on-premises.

of workloads shifted from traditional on-premise solutions to cloud platforms, while only of workloads are dependent on-premises. A survey by VCG Group states that in 2024, nearly 40% of enterprises will have already adopted SASE, up 1% from 2018.

of enterprises will have already adopted SASE, up from 2018. In recent years, almost 50% of companies have lacked in-house skills; thus, MSSPs should set up SASE solutions.

Market Trends of Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Statistics

A report published by Investor’s Business Daily shows that Cloudflare accounted for the longest-term SASE contract, exceeding USD 100 million in revenue.

Similarly 2025, Fortinet is expected to reach revenue between USD 6.65 billion and USD 6.85 billion, expanding its offering in SASE segments.

The Sdxcentral survey report shows that in 2024, only 20% of companies chose a single vendor for SD-WAN and SASE.

However, that number is expected to grow to 65% by 2027, showing that more businesses prefer to get both services from one provider.

Dell’Oro Group reports stated that in the third quarter of 2024, the top six SASE vendors, Zscaler, Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Broadcom, Fortinet, and Netskope, had a market share of 72%.

According to Reuters’ report analysis, Netskope’s market generated USD 500 million in annual recurring revenue.

According to Network World reports, 63% of global organisations have a hybrid workforce and demand an SASE solution.

Research done by Mordor Intelligence shows that companies have been using cloud services more in recent years due to the implementation of the secure access service edge.

As of 2024, 96% of businesses use at least one public cloud service.

84% of companies also use private cloud setups alongside public ones.

77% of organisations spend over USD 12 million yearly on cloud services.

Microsoft Azure is the most popular cloud platform, used by 80% of enterprise users.

SD-WAN, FWaaS, and 5G can help companies cut branch office costs by up to 50% by 2024.

Key Factors Influencing SASE Adoption Statistics

Based on Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Statistics, Hughes’ survey stated that 51% of people say making remote and hybrid work safer is their top goal.

Around 46% say protecting cloud systems is very important.

About 47% want easier security management, especially when their systems are complicated.

Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Statistics by Offering Type:

Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Statistics in 2024 states that the Network as a Service (NaaS) leads the global SASE market with a 57.8% share, according to Mordor Intelligence.

NaaS is growing fastest, expected to rise 24% from 2024 to 2029, thanks to more IoT devices, network automation, and cloud tools.

According to Global Growth Insights reports, SASE offers the software sector streamlined policy and endpoint protection, enabling a 46% faster threat mitigation rate.

Security as a Service holds the remaining 42.2% of the market.

In user access control, SASE Platforms deliver up to 52% improvement rates; for multi-branch operations, around 41% enhancement in traffic visibility is allowed.

By Organisation Size:

According to Mordor Intelligence as of 2024, the SASE market is mostly preferred by large companies, holding a share of 65%.

Meanwhile, SASE is expected to grow by around 25% in smaller and mid-sized businesses between 2024 and 2029.

By Company

Zscaler has the highest market share, 18%, in Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), which is driven by zero-trust adoption and cloud-native architecture.

Cisco captured a market share of 26%, as it supports SD-WAN infrastructure and enterprise-scale integrations.

By Geography

North America:

The market size of North American Secure Access Service Edge will reach around USD 11.63 billion by the end of 2025.

A report published by Global Growth Insights on Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Statistics shows that in North America, more than 68% of large enterprises have implemented SASE in 2025 to safeguard the operations of cloud-native applications.

In this region, 52% of organisations reported that SASE has enhanced remote work security post-deployments, and around 49% claimed that breach incidents have reduced.

Around 45% of United States companies have integrated artificial intelligence within the SASE framework for threat detection and access control.

Europe:

In recent years, almost 59% of European firms have implemented SASE solutions to improve compliance and centralised visibility.

Meanwhile, 47% of businesses preferred SASE to secure access across national boundaries, while the European region experienced a 42% growth in multi-cloud adoption.

SASE models were mostly used within a hybrid security infrastructure in countries like Germany and France.

Asia Pacific:

More than 61% of Asia-Pacific enterprises are rapidly emerging in SASE investments, which are termed a hotspot for enhancing secure access architectures.

Countries like India, Japan, and China will implement SASE in 20will to support the remote workforce.

According to Global Growth Insights reports, 48% of local governments in this region are adopting SASE to identify threat prevention and dynamic edge protection.

Middle East and Africa:

SASE also embraces the MEA region, particularly in countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia and South Africa.

Almost 39% of public and private institutions adopted SASE models that enhanced government-led cloud migration strategies.

SASE covered huge positive impacts, with a 35% improvement in securing connectivity across cross-border operations and mobile endpoints.

By Application

IT Sector:

Global Growth Insights survey analysis shows that the IT industry is SASE’s biggest user, securing mover62% of all deployments.

As of 2025, around 48% of IT companies will start using SASE to manage policies more easily.

Moreover, by the end of the year, 44% will have noticed better remote work security after switching from traditional to SASE.

Banking and Finance (BFSI):

About 54% of financial companies are actively using SASE to stay compliant.

Of those, 46% say threat detection has improved, while 39% reported that they can monitor their digital branches better after implementing SASE.

Transportation:

According to Global Growth Insights reports, 45% of transport companies are increasing their mobile workforce, and many are turning to SASE for safer and enhanced data transfers between hubs.

About 37% have improved how users access their networks, and 33% have seen faster cloud connections.

Entertainment:

According to the source above, 41% of studios and streaming services in the media and entertainment world rely on SASE for safer content sharing.

Around 36% say it helps them perform better globally, and 32% use it to manage secure user identities.

Other Sectors (Education, Retail, Government):

As of 2025, the education, retail, and government sectors had captured around 29% of SASE users’ share.

Cloud-first SASE systems have improved academic data protection by 43% in schools.

Retailers also report a 39% improvement in secure transactions after adopting SASE.

Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Statistics by New Product Development

Global Growth Insights claimed that SASE development has improved accuracy by 53%, while 49% of SASE vendors have introduced new AI-based threat detection tools.

42% of SASES are focused on Zero-Trust strategies and work directly with identity management systems to verify user access automatically.

Companies involved with SASE are now launching edge-optimised products with 5G support to target a 37% mobile-first set-up.

Cloud platforms like AWS, Azure, and private clouds are designed with 46% of the latest SASE solution.

Businesses implementing flexible, modular SASE tools gained digital growth and popularity by 33%.

Security automation is also growing quickly by 39%, which helps reduce the time it takes to respond to threats.

Conclusion

The adoption of Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) is rapidly transforming how organisations secure their networks in a cloud-driven world. Traditional network security models no longer suffice as businesses embrace remote work, cloud applications, and IoT devices.

Industries like IT, finance, manufacturing, transportation, and entertainment already use SASE to boost performance, improve security, and make managing policies easier. Businesses that have adopted SASE are seeing clear benefits, such as better data protection, smoother user experiences, and fewer network attacks. As online threats continue to grow and more operations move to the cloud, more companies are expected to adopt SASE in the coming years. It’s quickly becoming an important tool in helping businesses go digital safely and efficiently.

FAQ . What are the benefits of SASE?



The benefits of Secure Access Service Edge are visibility across hybrid environments, greater control of users, data, and apps, improved monitoring and reporting, reduced complexity, consistent data protection, reduced costs, lower administrative time and effort, fewer integration needs, better network performance and reliability, and enhanced user experience. What are the implementation challenges of SASE?



The potential challenges are redefining team roles and collaborations, navigating vendor complexity, ensuring comprehensive coverage, building trust in SASE, product selection and integration, addressing too-spread, and taking a collaborative approach to SASE. What are the factors required to choose a SASE Solution?



The factors required to take care of before choosing a SASE are evaluate the integration capabilities, assess the global reach of the provider’s network, consider the scalability and flexibility of the solution, Verify Zero Trust and continuous security capabilities, Check compliance and data protection features, evaluate the provider’s performance and reliability guarantees, analyse the ease of management and operational visibility, consider vendor reputation and customer support. What are the steps to implement a successful SASE?



Foster team alignment and collaboration.

Draft a flexible SASE roadmap.

Secure C-Suite buy-in

Establish a plan

Select, test, and deploy

Monitor, optimise, and evolve Can SASE replace VPN?



SASE isn’t a direct replacement for VPN. While VPN creates a secure, encrypted connection through a central server, SASE uses a cloud-based approach with smarter features like applying security rules based on who the user is, where they are, and what they’re trying to access. It offers more flexibility and better control than traditional VPN systems.

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee, after completing her graduation in Electrical Engineering, transitioned into the world of writing following a series of technical roles. She specializes in technology and Artificial Intelligence, bringing her experience as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, with a focus on education and healthcare under the Australian system. From an early age, writing and painting have been her passions, leading her to pursue a full-time career in writing. In addition to her professional endeavors, Maitrayee also manages a YouTube channel dedicated to cooking.

