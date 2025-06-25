Airlines Statistics By Industry, Capacity And Revenue (2025)

Introduction

Airlines Statistics: The airline industry is flying high in 2024, reaching new records in passenger numbers and getting close to $1 trillion in total revenue. Following the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, airlines are now entering a robust recovery phase characterized by rapid growth, increased demand, and a stronger emphasis on eco-friendly travel.

Whether you’re a frequent flyer, business owner, travel expert, or policymaker, knowing the latest “Airline Statistics” helps you understand how global travel and trade are changing. In this overview, you’ll find key facts about passenger totals, revenue increases, regional highlights, rising costs like jet fuel, and new trends in technology and green aviation. Get ready—we’re diving into the numbers that are shaping the future of air travel.

Starting from Monday, December 30, 2024,* through the end of this week, a total of 17,847,661 one-way flights have been listed in the flight schedule. That works out to an average of about 101,986 commercial flights each day during this time.

Around 728 airlines are operating globally as of June 2025.

airlines are operating globally as of June 2025. There are 3,941 airports in operation currently.

airports in operation currently. One hundred forty-seven radar approach control centers across the United States help manage aircraft as they enter or exit busy airspace.

Each year, U.S. airlines handle nearly 44.5 billion pounds of freight, highlighting aviation’s key role in the shipping industry.

of freight, highlighting aviation’s key role in the shipping industry. In the U.S., there are over 167,000 general aviation aircraft, about 34,200 experimental small planes, and roughly 10,000 helicopters in operation.

general aviation aircraft, about experimental small planes, and roughly helicopters in operation. Flight data shows that general aviation in the U.S. logs around 25.5 million flight hours every year.

flight hours every year. Globally, it’s estimated that roughly 20% of the world’s population has taken a flight at least once, meaning most people have never flown.

of the world’s population has taken a flight at least once, meaning most people have never flown. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing airline market between 2023 and 2028, driven by rising demand for air travel in that part of the world.

Airlines Industry Statistics

Global Airline Industry

Global Airline Industry 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024E 2025F Segment passenger, million 4,560 1,779 2,304 3,452 4,426 4,779 4,98 O-D passenger, million 3,974 1,570 2,017 2,962 3,792 4,100 4,291 Flights, million 37.5 19.7 24.2 29.5 35.5 37.4 38.3 Passenger growth, RPK, %YoY 4.1% -65.8% 21.8% 64.9% 36.8% 10.6% 5.8% Cargo growth, CTK, % YoY -3.2% -9.9% 18.8% -8.1% -1.7% 11.3% 0.7% Capacity growth, ATK, % YoY 2.9% -44.5% 16.4% 22.1% 22.4% 8.3% 4.2% Total load factor, % ATK 70.1% 59.8% 61.9% 67.2% 68.7% 70.2% 70.5% Passenger load faster, % ASK 82.6% 65.2% 66.9% 78.7% 82.2% 83.5% 84.0% World economic growth, real, % YoY 2.9% -2.7% 6.6% 3.6% 3.5% 3.3% 2.5% CPI, world, % YoY 3.5% 3.3% 4.7% 8.6% 6.6% 5.7% 4.3% Revenue, USD billion %change YoY 838 3.2% 384 -54.1% 513 33.4% 738 44.1% 909 23.1% 966 6.2% 979 1.3% Passenger, USD billion 607 189 242 437 648 682 693 Cargo, USD billion 101 140 210 206 139 149 142 Ancillary and other, USD billion 130 55 61 95 122 135 144 Passenger ticket yield, % YoY -3.7% -9.1% 4.9% 9.7% 8.4% -4.8% -4.0% Passenger total yield, % YoY -1.4% -1.4% 2.0% 7.4% 5.9% -4.1% -3.2% Cargo yield, % YoY -8.2% 54.7% 25.9% 7.0% -31.7% -3.7% -5.2% Revenue per ATK, USD cents % change YoY 54 0.3% 45 -17.4% 51 14.6% 61 18.0% 61 0.5% 60 -2.0% 58 -2.7% Expenses, USD billion -795 -495 -556 -727 -846 -904 -913 %change YoY 3.8% -37.7% 12.3% 30.8% 16.4% 6.8% 1.0% Fuel, USD billion -190 -80 -106 -215 -269 -261 -236 % of expenses 23.9% 16.1% 19.0% 29.6% 31.8% 28.8% 25.8% Crude oil price, Brent, USD/barrel 65 42 71 101 83 81 69 Jet fuel price, USD/barrel 80 47 7 139 112 99 86 Fuel consumption, billion gallons 96 52 62 76 92 99 103 Non-fuel, SD billion -605 -415 -450 -512 -577 -643 -677 Cost per ATK excludes USD cents % change YoY 39 1.6% 49 23.7% 45 -6.8% 42 -6.9% 39 -8.0% 40 2.9% 40 1.0% EBITDAR, USD billion % EBIDAR margin 148.1 17.7% -27.8 -7.2% 37.3 7.3% 105.8 14.3% 150.5 16.6% 155.3 16.1% 160.0 16.3% EBIT, USD, billion %EBIT margin %EBIT margin 43.1 5.1% -110 -28.8% -43.5 -8.5% 11.3 1.5% 62.9 6.9% 61.9 6.4% 66.0 6.7% Net Profit, USD billion % net profit margin Per departing passenger, $ 26.4 3.1% 5.8 -137.7 -35.8% -77.4 -40.4 -7.9% -17.5 -3.5 -0.5% -1.0 37.3 4.1% 8.4 32.4 3.4% 6.8 36.0 3.7% 7.2 Return on invested capital, % 5.8% -19.3% -8.0 2.0% 6.9% 6.6% 6.7%

Financial Results

Global Airline Industry EBIT, % of revenue

2021 EBIT, % of revenue

2022 EBIT, % of revenue

2023 EBIT, % of revenue

2024 EBIT, % of revenue

2025 Net profit, USD billion

2021 Net profit, USD billion

2022 Net profit, USD billion

2023 Net profit, USD billion

2024 Net profit, USD billion

2025 Global -8.5% 1.5% 6.9% 6.4% 6.7% -40.4 -3.5 37.3 32.4 36.0 Regions Africa -6.8% -3.1% 3.5% 3.9% 3.9% -1.1 -0.8 0.1 0.2 0.2 Asia Pacific -9.7% -7.2% 4.6% 4.1% 4.4% -13.4 -13.8 4.4 4.0 4.9 Europe -10.4% 3.9% 6.6% 5.6% 6.5% -12.5 5.2 11.0 9.6 11.3 Latin America -11.0% -1.9% 12.3% 13.6% 12.2% -7.0 -3.5 1.1 1.3 1.1 Middle East -20.7% 7.2% 13.0% 13.3% 13.8% -4.4 -2.4 -6.1 6.1 6.2 North America -4,7% 4.5% 7.0% 6.5% 6.9% -1.9 7.2 14.6 11.5 12.7

Traffic Results

Passenger Traffic (RPK) Passenger Traffic (RPK) Passenger Traffic (RPK) Passenger Traffic (RPK) Passenger Traffic (RPK) Passenger Traffic (RPK) Passenger Capacity(ASK) Passenger Capacity(ASK) Passenger Capacity(ASK) Passenger Capacity(ASK) Passenger Capacity(ASK) Global airline industry % change versus the previous year % change versus the previous year % change versus the previous year % change versus the previous year % change versus the previous year % change versus the previous year % change versus the previous year % change versus the previous year % change versus the previous year % change versus the previous year 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Global 21.8% 64.9% 36.8% 10.6% 5.8% 18.7% 40.1% 31.1% 8.8% 5.2% Africa 17.0% 84.3% 36.5% 13.3% 8.0% 18.5% 51.4% 35.6% 9.9% 7.3% Asia Pacific -12.8% 32.3% 95.9% 17.3% 9.0% -6.1% 15.5% 75.0% 12.8% 6.9% Europe 27.5% 103.9% 20.3% 8.8% 6.0% 29.8% 69.6% 16.0% 8.1% 5.9% Latin America 40.5% 62.9% 16.8% 7.8% 5.8% 37.3% 54.4% 14.4% 7.1% 7.8% Middle East 8.5% 144.4% 32.4% 9.5% 6.4% 21.2% 67.2% 24.7% 8.4% 4.6% North America 74.6% 45.7% 15.1% 4.7% 0.4% 41.1% 28.7% 14.0% 4.7% 1.3%

Weekly Airlines Capacity Data

Week International Seats International Change this month vs Same Month Last Year Domestic Seats Domestic Change this month vs Same month last year Total Seats Total Change this month vs same month last year 1 46,599,053 7.90% 65,713,044 1.90% 112,312,097 4.30% 2 43,945,534 9.50% 64,413,457 2.40% 108,358,991 5.10% 3 42,525,586 8.80% 65,118,837 3.30% 107,644,423 5.40% 4 42,630,967 9.40% 65,984,882 3.60% 108,615,849 5.80% 5 42,630,967 9.40% 65,984,882 3.60% 108,615,849 5.80% 6 43,420,144 7.80% 66,066,701 2.70% 109,486,845 4.70% 7 43,924,732 6.70% 66,593,297 1.70% 110,518,029 3.60% 8 44,534,846 8.00% 66,495,768 0.70% 111,030,614 3.50% 9 44,439,445 7.60% 65,339,178 0.00% 109,778,623 2.90% 10 44,373,420 6.80% 64,699,770 0.40% 109,073,190 2.90% 11 44,037,626 6.60% 65,871,931 2.10% 109,909,557 3.80% 12 44,432,487 6.70% 66,516,334 2.40% 110,948,821 4.00% 13 45,058,303 5.50% 67,503,748 3.50% 112,562,051 4.30% 14 48,223,127 7.10% 67,369,275 1.30% 115,592,402 3.60% 15 48,649,023 7.10% 68,061,173 2.20% 116,710,196 4.20% 16 48,972,952 7.60% 67,608,590 1.00% 116,581,542 3.70% 17 48,942,792 7.50% 68,287,584 1.50% 117,230,376 3.90% 18 49,043,621 5.40% 68,846,391 1.60% 117,890,012 3.10% 19 49,078,283 5.20% 68,226,601 2.60% 117,304,884 3.60% 20 48,790,749 4.80% 67,849,883 2.00% 116,640,632 3.10% 21 49,260,287 5.20% 67,765,051 1.70% 117,024,338 3.10% 22 50,053,734 5.20% 68,077,997 1.50% 118,131,731 3,00% 23 51,048,465 4.90% 68,869,884 1.90% 119,918,349 3.10% 24 51,685,802 4.90% 69,478,473 1.00% 121,164,275 2.60% 25 52,151,686 4.60% 69,752,192 0.50% 121,903,878 2.20%

Top 20 Airlines by Frequency

Airlines June 2025 June 2024 % Change Absolute Change United Airlines 148,879 136,949 8.7% 11,930 LATAM Airlines Group 46,801 43,796 6.9% 3,005 Aeroflot Russian Airlines 28,968 29,512 -1.8% 544 China Eastern Airlines 71,625 70,405 1.7% 1,220 IndiGo 66,258 60,602 9.3% 5,656 Turkish Airline 37,656 35,368 6.5% 2,288 JetBlue Airways Corporation 26,336 27,374 -3.8% -1,038 Ryanair 105,908 102,302 3.5% 3,606 All Nippon Airways 26,452 25,695 2.9% 757 Air China 50,974 49,391 3.2% 1,583 American Express 197,708 187,635 5.4% 10,073 Deutch Lufthansa AG 35,754 37,499 -4.7% -1,745 EasyJet 54,637 54,495 0.3% 142 All Nippon Airways 26,452 25,695 2.9% 757 Delta Airlines 158,306 148,778 6.4% 9,528 British Airways 26,655 26,340 1.2% 315 South Airlines 125,811 127,415 -1.3% -1,604 Air France 25,707 25,466 0.9% 241 Air Canada 33,448 33,372 0.2% 76 Alaska Airlines 40,453 38,463 5.2% 1,990 China Southern Airlines 67,876 66,472 2.1% 1,404

American Airlines is still the world’s biggest airline based on the number of flights, with 197,700 flights scheduled this month. That’s 39,400 more flights than Delta Air Lines, which holds the second spot.

United Airlines had the largest increase in flight activity, with 11,900 more flights than the same month last year. American Airlines followed closely with an increase of 10,000 flights.

IndiGo showed the fastest growth rate, with flight numbers rising by 9.3% compared to last year.

On the other hand, 4 out of the top 20 airlines had fewer flights this month than they did a year ago:

Southwest Airlines dropped by 1.3%

Aeroflot was down by 1.8%

JetBlue had a 3.8% decrease

Lufthansa saw the biggest decline at 4.7%.

Airlines’ Revenue and Profitability

In 2024, the global airline industry is expected to generate approximately $964 billion, representing a 9.7% increase from 2023.

The industry is also expected to generate approximately $59.9 billion in operating profit, representing a 14.7% increase from last year.

The net profit is estimated to be $30.5 billion, giving airlines a 3.1% profit margin after covering all expenses.

By 2025, airline revenue is expected to surpass the $1 trillion mark, reaching approximately $1.007 trillion, a 4.4% increase from 2024.

Operating profit is likely to grow to $67.5 billion, with an operating margin of 6.7%.

The net profit is expected to increase to $36.6 billion, leading to a net margin of 3.6%.

On average, airlines could earn around $7 for every passenger, based on more than 5 billion passengers expected to travel in 2025.

Fuel remains one of the biggest costs for airlines. In 2024, the average jet fuel price was approximately $ 113.80 per barrel, with total fuel spending reaching $281 billion, which accounts for roughly 31% of airline operating costs.

In 2025, fuel prices are expected to drop to around $87 per barrel, which will help lower fuel expenses to approximately $248 billion, or 26.4% of total costs.

Total expenses for 2024 are expected to be around $914 billion, which is 6.9% more than the year before. In 2025, spending is forecasted to increase to $940 billion, a 4% rise from the previous year.

Even though revenues are strong, profit margins are still slim. Net profits are expected to stay between 3.1% and 3.6% in both 2024 and 2025. However, operating margins are improving and are expected to reach 6.7% by 2025.

When it comes to return on invested capital (ROIC), the numbers are still under target.

In 2024, ROIC is expected to be around 5.7%, which is lower than the cost of capital.

This is predicted to rise slightly to 6.8% in 2025, but it will still be below what most airlines need for long-term gains.

Air travel is steadily growing. In 2024, airlines are expected to carry around 4.7 to 4.9 billion passengers.

In 2025, this number is expected to surpass 5 billion, representing a 6.7% year-over-year increase.

Airlines are making about $6.40 in net profit per passenger in 2024, and this is expected to rise to $7 per passenger in 2025.

International Airlines Statistics

In March 2025, a total of 61 international airlines ran regular flights in and out of Australia. This count includes three freight-only carriers but excludes airlines that operate only through code-share agreements.

That month, around 3.318 million passengers flew internationally to or from Australia. This was slightly higher than 3.266 million in March 2024 and a clear rise from 2.650 million in March 2023.

For the 12 months ending March 2025, international passenger numbers hit 42.113 million. This shows steady growth compared to 38.025 million in the year ending March 2024 and 25.539 million in the same period ending March 2023.

In March 2025, airlines offered about 4.431 million seats on international flights to and from Australia. That’s a 3.7% increase from March 2024.

The seat usage rate, also known as the load factor, was 76.7% in March 2025. This represented a decline from 78.3% in March 2024 and 80.6% in March 2023, indicating that fewer seats were filled despite more being available.

The following is the summary of the month-on-month activity of International Airlines:

March 2024 March 2025 Change Aircraft Movements 17 218 17 469 1.5% Flights 16 772 17 069 1.8% Available Seats (million) 4.274 4.431 3.7% Mail (tonnes) 2 107 2 081 -1.2% Freight (tonnes) 94 039 97 743 3.9% Passengers carried (million) 3.266 3.318 1.6%

Conclusion

The most recent airline data from 2024 to 2025 shows that the global air travel industry is making steady progress. More than 5.2 billion passengers are expected to fly in 2025, with total revenue projected to exceed $1 trillion, indicating strong growth. While airlines are still dealing with high costs and slim profit margins, both passenger and cargo demand are rising.

Regions like Asia-Pacific are seeing the fastest growth, and airlines worldwide are working hard to boost efficiency, maintain safety, and become more eco-friendly to stay ahead in a competitive market. We have shed enough light on airline statistics through this article.

