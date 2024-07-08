Divorce Statistics By Figures, Facts And Trends

Introduction

Divorce Statistics: Divorce is a significant issue for people worldwide, and it has been a point of conflict for centuries. Although divorce is legal in all 195 countries, there are still mixed beliefs about divorces and divorcees in 2 of those nations, regardless of religion or culture. It is an emotionally and mentally challenging experience for both partners. There are various reasons for divorce, including lack of commitment, religious or moral differences, domestic abuse, financial problems, infertility, and loss of intimacy.

Divorce occurs globally and is nearly as common as marriage. In this article, we will focus on divorce statistics.

Divorce Statistics 2024

Just 15% of people in the United States think that no-fault divorce should be accepted, and in 2022, divorce must be allowed without a specific reason.

Almost 33% of the adults think that divorce should not be permitted without a specific reason.

According to the response of 30% of people between 18 years and 24 years, young adults very low wish to support divorce.

Nearly 12% of men and women think that divorce is not good in any situation.

According to divorce statistics, Japan has the maximum number of searches for the word “Divorce” globally, with almost 538 searches for every 100,000 people.

Argentina lowered the search for the word “Divorce” from 103 to 43 searches per 100,000 people, which was noted as the largest decrease globally in 2023.

The Maldives has the highest number of divorce cases globally, with almost 5.52 divorce cases per 100,000 people each year.

Almost 52% of adults think that divorce is acceptable, but just 15% think that it should not be allowed.

Every 1 out of 10 adults in the United States don’t believe in marriage and have zero opinion about divorce.

Only 1/3rd of the men think that you shall never get a divorce, whereas 24% of the females think similarly.

6% of the females, more than the men, think that divorce is not ok at all.

15% of males in the United States do not agree with the marriage ritual, whereas just 10% of females feel the same way.

The older people believe and have greater support for divorce, with ages almost 65 years and above are 11% more likely to think fault-based divorce shall be acceptable than the younger population.

Among 20 adults in the United States, one adult over 65 said that they didn’t believe in marriage.

Almost 1 out of 5 adults between 25 years and 34 years stated that they did not trust in marriage.

Unusually, almost 1/3rd of young adults between 18 years and 24 years think that divorce is unesthetic.

The UK had the second-highest search rating, with about 510 searches, which was 141 more than France.

In 2020, at the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, most countries witnessed a slight increase in divorce inquiries.

In Mexico, the largest peak was reached, which increased from 171 to 215 searches for 100,000 people.

The Global Facts, Figures, And Statistics of Divorce

From 2020 to 2023, Maldives maintained the highest divorce rate globally, as per Census Data.

Sri Lanka has noted the lowest divorce cases globally, with a 0.15 divorce rate per 1,000 people in 2023.’

In the past decade, almost 37% of marriages in Wales have lasted for nearly 20 to 30 years.

During the pandemic, 85,770 marriages happened in England, which also included 2,811 same-sex marriages.

As of 2022, the average age for marriage in the United States was 30.5 for men and 28.67 for women.

In Europe, the cities with the highest divorce rates were Sweden, Latvia, and Lithuania.

According to Divorce statistics, the United States stands in sixth place in the highest divorce rate globally, where almost 40% to 50% of married couples file for a divorce.

Almost 69% of divorces are started by women.

In the United States, around 60% of second marriages and 73% of third marriages end in divorce.

The married couples filing for divorce are between 30 and 35 years old. People between 20 and 25 are 60% likely to have a divorce.

Almost 38.9% of black women have a higher rate of divorce than any other race.

On average, the military divorce rate is 3%.

Arkansas, Mississippi, and Alabama have the lowest divorce cases and the lowest average incomes.

Globally, in 2023, Maldives had the highest divorce rate, with almost 5.5 divorce rates in 1000 people.

In other countries, the number of divorce cases per 100 people was 2.8 in Costa Rica, 2.9 in Ukraine, 2.9 in Georgia, 2.9 in Aruba, 3.2 in China, 3.7 in Belarus, 3.9 in Moldova, 3.0 in Russia, and 4.3 in Guam.

Negative Effects of Divorce on Children Statistics

Divorce can affect children in many ways. Here are some important findings from market research:

Dropping Out of High School: Kids with divorced parents are twice as likely to quit high school, which might affect their future opportunities.

Kids with divorced parents are twice as likely to quit high school, which might affect their future opportunities. Financial Hardship: About 28% of kids with divorced parents live in poor households, which could make life tough for them.

About 28% of kids with divorced parents live in poor households, which could make life tough for them. Psychological Distress: Children of divorce might feel more sad or worried. Studies show they could be 15-30% more distressed than other kids.

Children of divorce might feel more sad or worried. Studies show they could be 15-30% more distressed than other kids. Emotional Problems: Divorce can make kids feel more anxious or sad. Some studies suggest a 10-25% increase in such issues.

Divorce can make kids feel more anxious or sad. Some studies suggest a 10-25% increase in such issues. Delinquent Behaviour: Kids whose parents divorce might act out more. Studies show a 10-15% higher chance of this happening.

Kids whose parents divorce might act out more. Studies show a 10-15% higher chance of this happening. Academic Struggles: Kids from divorced families may find school harder. About 65% of them might perform worse than other kids.

Kids from divorced families may find school harder. About 65% of them might perform worse than other kids. Teen Pregnancy: Teens with divorced parents are more than twice as likely to have a baby before marriage, which can bring challenges.

Teens with divorced parents are more than twice as likely to have a baby before marriage, which can bring challenges. Health Issues: Children of divorce could face more health problems—about 50% more compared to kids whose parents stay together.

Children of divorce could face more health problems—about 50% more compared to kids whose parents stay together. Substance Abuse: There’s a 35% higher risk of children from divorced families getting involved in drugs or alcohol.

There’s a 35% higher risk of children from divorced families getting involved in drugs or alcohol. Poor Co-Parenting: Divorced parents might not work together well. This can affect kids’ health and happiness.

Divorced parents might not work together well. This can affect kids’ health and happiness. Risky Behaviour: Children of divorce are about 35% more likely to take part in risky sexual activities, which could impact their health.

Children of divorce are about 35% more likely to take part in risky sexual activities, which could impact their health. Asthma Risk: Kids from divorced families may have a 40% higher chance of developing asthma, a breathing problem.

Kids from divorced families may have a 40% higher chance of developing asthma, a breathing problem. Future Relationships: About a third of children with divorced parents might have trouble with their relationships later in life.

These findings show that divorce can have many tough effects on children. Understanding these challenges can help parents, policymakers, and society provide better support for kids of divorce.

Divorce Rate In India

Acknowledging India’s strong cultural values, it’s commonly assumed that divorce rates are low. Surprisingly, India has the lowest divorce rate globally, with only about 1 out of 100 marriages ending in divorce. This contrasts sharply with America, where about half of marriages end in divorce.

The divorce rate has grown by almost 65% in Gandhinagar.

In the past decade, only around 7.40 marriages out of 1,000 ended in divorce, and rural areas have even lower rates than urban areas.

To give you an idea of how India compares to other countries, Sweden has 54.9%, the United States has 54.8%, Russia has 43.3%, the United Kingdom has 42.6%, Germany has 39.4%, Israel has 14.8%, Singapore has 17.2%, Japan has 1.9%, Sri Lanka has 1.5%, and India has 1.1%.

There has been almost 350% growth in the divorce rate over the past two decades in India.

However, urbanization and increasing awareness of rights are causing divorce rates to rise. Women’s empowerment is playing a significant role, with financially educated women more willing to end abusive relationships.

The divorce rate has increased in Mumbai by 40% in the past decade.

Gender equality campaigns sometimes lead to conflicts between spouses, especially when the wife is the breadwinner.

Almost 53% of the divorce cases filed are by people between 25 and 34 years old.

Divorce rates have been rising rapidly in major cities like Delhi, Bangalore, and Mumbai. Even culturally rich cities like Kolkata and Chennai are experiencing increases.

States like Punjab, Haryana, and Kerala have seen significant rises in divorce rates, with Kerala’s rate increasing by 350% in the last decade alone.

Around 20 years ago, India had a negligible divorce rate of around 5%, but with the increasing number of divorce filings, it’s expected to rise even further in the coming years.

Professions With the Highest Divorce Rates

The agricultural engineer experiences a divorce rate of 21.78%.

According to divorce statistics, food service managers face a divorce rate of 20.1%.

The first-line military supervisors face a divorce rate of 30.03%.

Roughly 38.22% is the divorce rate of a massager.

The population from entertainment and art professions face almost 28.49% of the divorce rate.

The professionals from the healthcare sector face a divorce rate of 43.6%.

Nursing, psychiatry, and home health hold a divorce rate of 43.6% because of their hectic schedule at hospitals.

Due to financial instability and other related issues, dancers and choreographers also witness a divorce rate of 43.1%.

Countries Having the Lowest Divorce Rate Statistics

The divorce rate is low in Egypt, at almost 1.92 witnesses per 1000 population.

The divorce rate in Iraq is as low as 0.71 for every 1000 population.

Relatively, Japan has a low divorce rate, with about 1.69 divorces per 1,000 people.

With 1.52 per 1,000 inhabitants, Romania has a very low rate of divorce.

Armenia has a comparatively low divorce rate of 0.42%, which shows a very low rate of marriages in this country.

According to the divorce statistics, Guatemala has a low divorce rate of 0.3 divorces per 1,000 population.

Chile’s divorce rate is approximately low at 0.27 divorces for each 1000 population.

Sri Lanka states almost 0.15% of the divorce rate.

India has a low divorce rate globally at 1% because of cultural differences and values.

The lowest divorce rate globally was reported in Libya, with almost 0.24 divorces for every 1,000 people in 2021.

Divorce Trends Over Time Statistics

The divorce rate in 2000 was a total of 944,000 divorces, whereas by 2021, the rate of divorce has fallen to 2.5 each 1,000 population, with almost 689,308 people filing a divorce.

The rate of marriage has also decreased, from 8.2 per population to 6 per population of 1000 people.

People who marry many times face a high rate of divorce.

Roughly 40% of the new marriage involve a partner who is marrying again.

A total of 6% of the couples filing divorce get married again, which increases the possibility of the marriage being successful.

Almost 72% of the couples reuniting remain married after their reunion.

The mortality rate is nearly 1,363 for every 100,000 for divorce as compared to 779 per 100,000 married couples.

Divorced males have to face the brunt of the growth risk, with a mortality rate of 1,772 every 100,000, as compared to divorced women, with a mortality rate of 1,095 every 100,000.

Roughly 53.4% of the people who have filed for divorce in 2022 have their own house, whereas just 46.6% stay on rent.

In total, 57% of married couples who didn’t remarry before the marriage have a reunion that lasts for almost 20 or more years, compared to just 46% who did not live together before marrying.

Couples having friends who are already divorced have a 75% probability in the risk of their marriage ending soon.

A 33% risk is faced by couples that have two degrees of separation from divorce.

Depression After Divorce Statistics

Almost 80% of the people in divorced states witness moderate to strong loneliness, which contributes to their feelings of depression.

Nearly 30% of the people who go through a divorce case experience a habituation of depression and other related problems.

Roughly 20% to 24% of newly divorced people witness uneasiness, depression, and other related health issues.

Around 5% to 12% of divorcing parents are the victims of major depressive events after the divorce, which affects their parent-child relations and communication between them.

The threat of developing depression because of divorce is almost 40% higher for people of middle age as compared to young individuals.

According to divorce statistics, 34% of the freshly divorced females experience mental health treatment in 2 years.

Almost 20% of divorcees witness clinical depression after their divorce.

Almost 10% to 15% of the individuals who are divorced continue to fight with depression 10 years post-divorce.

More than 60% of couples filing a divorce experience sleep problems that can gradually result in depression.

According to the current studies, divorcees are six times more likely to state depressive behavior than individuals who are married.

The rate of depression is roughly 20% to 25% higher for individuals experiencing divorce than for people who never had a divorce.

50% of all the divorced couples stated ending in depressive events, where the divorce was a basic reason.

Almost 42% of the divorcees state that they would prefer professional help to handle their depression if they were aware of the consequences of depression.

Conclusion

We hope that our Divorce statistics have helped you gain some perception of the divorce statistics over the current decade. The statistics show us that the divorce rate has deliberately declined in the 21st century. The count of divorces is gradually declining all over California, Hawaii, and the United States; Asian countries have also stopped filing divorce cases.

The older generation continued to get divorced, even though a lower number of millennials continued to get married. Therefore, the divorce rates have decreased as a result of the younger generation’s approach towards marriage, which has changed, and this generation checks for compatibility before getting married.

