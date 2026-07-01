Joseph D'Souza Joseph D'Souza
Joseph D'Souza founded Sci-Tech Today as a personal passion project to share statistics, expert analysis, product reviews, and experiences with tech gadgets. Over… Read more
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Pramod Pawar Pramod Pawar
Pramod Pawar brings over a decade of SEO expertise to his role as the co-founder of 11Press and Prudour Market Research firm. A… Read more
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Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee Dey
Maitrayee, after completing her graduation in Electrical Engineering, transitioned into the world of writing following a series of technical roles. She specializes in… Read more
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Aruna Madrekar Aruna Madrekar
Aruna is an editor at Sci-Tech Today with a strong knowledge of SEO. She is skilled at writing and editing articles that are… Read more
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Rohan Jambhale Rohan Jambhale
Rohan is a senior editor at Sci-Tech Today with extensive knowledge of digital marketing, SEO, and social media optimization (SMO). He is skilled… Read more
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Barry Elad Barry Elad
Barry is a technology enthusiast with a passion for in-depth research on various technological topics. He meticulously gathers comprehensive statistics and facts to… Read more
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Passenger Information Systems Statistics

Passenger Information Systems Statistics

Maitrayee Dey
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Clash of Clans Statistics

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User-Generated Content Statistics

Barry Elad
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Influencer Fraud Statistics

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UPI Statistics

Joseph D'Souza
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Bumble Statistics

Joseph D'Souza
Cookie-Less Marketing Statistics

Cookie-Less Marketing Statistics

Joseph D'Souza
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Digital PR Statistics

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Apple Customer Loyalty Statistics

Priya Bhalla
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Digital Health Statistics

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Employee Referral Statistics

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Wedding Industry Statistics

Barry Elad
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