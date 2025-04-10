Bitdefender Statistics And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Bitdefender Statistics: Being one of the major security solution providers, Bitdefender statistics has remained a force to reckon with in the protection of personal and corporate data. Without a doubt, we will likely enter a year full of challenges in cybersecurity. This is attributed to the persistent increase in cyber threats, the ongoing process of digital transformation, and the worldwide adaptation of working remotely.

The economic performance of Bitdefender and any of its influence in the security field can be measured by the constant and numerous indicators that showcase the company’s growth, the number of clients, and the technology used by the company.

What Is Bitdefender?

Founded in Bucharest, Romania, in 2001, Bitdefender is an information security firm that provides extensive security solutions to individual clients and businesses. The company’s primary products encompass endpoint security, multi-cloud security, antivirus programs, VPNs, and IoT protection. Due to its quest for powerful data security solutions in this modern era that is highly digital and interconnected, Bitdefender Statistics has grown to become one of the most prominent technology brands in Romania.

Editor’s Choice

With a customer base of about 500 million users globally, Bitdefender ranks among the most preferred antivirus solutions.

According to Bitdefender statistics, its sales for the year 2023 stood at around $650 million, reflecting an impressive growth of 15% year over year. Furthermore, this trend is forecasted to continue in 2024, as the revenue is projected to be in the region of $750 million.

This solution includes a built-in copyright infringement detector, multidimensional antivirus and antimalware protection, and vulnerability management, evaluation, and assessment.

The performance impact of anti-malware solutions is the best in Bitdefender when compared with other such solutions.

In September alone, there were an estimated 6 million visitors to Bitdefender’s website.

In September alone, there were an estimated 6 million visitors to Bitdefender's website. The Bitdefender statistics indicate that 27.37% of users are female compared to 72.63% who are male. 61.61% of traffic to the website comes from YouTube.

In the AV-Test reports, Bitdefender achieved an impressive performance score of 5.81. 52.45% of the website's traffic is from direct sources.

Also, data indicates that 40% of emails that included corona-related content were motivated by some form of cyber scam, malware, or phishing attack.

of emails that included corona-related content were motivated by some form of cyber scam, malware, or phishing attack. In addition, Bitdefender has quite an impressive capability for suppressing ransomware and even performs vulnerability assessments of its users.

Facts About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is an international company with representative offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia and a workforce of more than 1,300 people.

Reaching out to more than 500 million customers worldwide, Bitdefender is ranked as a leading cybersecurity company. However, it struggles with famous cybersecurity companies like Norton and Kaspersky.

In 2020, the company’s total revenue was €183 million, and its net income was €30 million.

In December 2021, Bitdefender Statistics announced that it recruited investment banks JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley in preparation for the company’s initial public offering on the American stock exchange.

Bitdefender’s main products and services include GravityZone Security Packages, Security as a Service, Security Products, and Security Services for Managed Services Providers (MSPs).

Apart from its software solutions, the firm is also involved in activities with Romanian law enforcement, Europol, and the Metropolitan Police. It helps fight cybercrime by creating decryption utilities, such as those deployed for the latest GrandCab ransomware version.

Bitdefender produces 15 or more security solutions, including antivirus, VPNs, and advanced threat control. The almost sold-out security solutions include Bitdefender Antivirus Plus and Bitdefender Total Security, which constitute 40% of the revenues.

Recently, Bitdefender statistics showed that 88% of its customers are satisfied with the product, with the majority of users appreciating the software’s simplicity and efficacy. This reflects the firm’s dedication to delivering effective security.

In 2023, over 2 billion cyberattacks globally were avoided due to Bitdefender’s threat intelligence services. This figure advocates that Bitdefender’s security solutions are effective enough to protect users from any form of cyber threat.

Bitdefender allocates approximately $30 million for both soft and hard research every year. This purpose is to improve the company’s cybersecurity technologies and overcome the existing sophisticated threats.

According to Bitdefender statistics, the rate of successfully detecting malicious software by Bitdefender is 99.7%, which makes it one of the most efficient antiviruses on the market. This contributes to its standing as a reputable security provider.

The Company’s Employee number has also increased to 2,500 in 2024. This 20% increase in staff from the previous year has enabled better customer support and product improvement.

In its activities, Bitdefender has partnered with more than 100 technology companies and service providers to increase its suite of products and reach even more customers.

Bitdefender Security Satisfaction

(Reference: bitdefender.com)

Bitdefender statistics indicate that in a survey of nine antivirus software brands, only three brands rated their overall customer satisfaction at 9.0 and above.

In contrast, the rest rated the likelihood of customers recommending them to others on a scale of 8.9 and above.

Of these brands, Bitdefender achieved the highest scores and rated 9.1 in both cases.

This implies that Bitdefender achieves high levels of customer satisfaction and earns the trust of its consumers, who, in turn, convince others to use the software.

Bitdefender Number Of Devices

(Reference: enterpriseappstoday.com)

Bitdefender statistics show that by August 2023, 5.8 million devices, including mobile and desktop devices, were recorded to have been onboarded with Bitdefender software.

Of this number, 2.5 million devices (42.8%) were noted to be desktops, and the rest, 3.3 million devices (57.2%) were noted to be mobile.

This, however, means that Bitdefender has a higher utilization rate on mobile devices than on desktops, considering the progressive mobility needed for security and mobile cybersecurity solutions.

Number Of Bitdefender Employees

(Reference: statista.com)

The Bitdefender statistics presented above show that the company underwent considerable growth in its employment, surpassing the 1,000-employee mark in 2017.

Five years later, in 2022, Bitdefender continued to grow and increased its workforce to 1,469, further representing its success and growth in the field of cybersecurity.

Bitdefender Cybersecurity Assessment Report Statistics

Modern-day netizens are believed to operate an average of three to five online accounts (35%), but notably, some (31%) have six accounts or more.

Almost 24.3% of the participants indicated that they had experienced a security breach within the previous year. Australians have reported the highest percentage of engagement in cybercrime incidences, with 37.6% of the respondents saying that they have been involved in such activities—12% more than the global figures.

These were followed by Spain (27.9%), the US (26.7%), Germany (26.3%), France (19.6%), the UK (17.2%), and Italy (16.1%).

Particularly, the high incidence of data breach cases in Australia in 2023 may have contributed to the high consumer complaint rate.

The most commonly reported security incidents oriental to users were SMS social engineering campaigns (45.4%), followed by deceit practices (44.4%) and unsolicited baiting emails (42.1%).

Bitdefender statistics were recorded in 27.5% of the cases, and the remaining cases accounted for malware attacks in 16.4% and doxing in 9.2% of the attacks.

Interestingly, 29% of those who claimed to identify frauds were in the sphere that reported a security breach, as against those who could at times (24%) and never (16%) identify frauds, citing that people could be scammed without their knowledge.

According to Bitdefender statistics, 78.3% of internet users, almost four out of five, admit to banking, accessing health information, performing investment activities, trading cryptocurrencies, and engaging in other activities that involve sensitive data using their smartphones.

While many have devised measures to remember their passwords, password management remains basic for almost all users. 37% admit to jotting down their passwords in an article, 18.7% confess to using a single password in three or more accounts, and 15.8% use the same password in at least two different accounts.

Regarding VPN practices, almost half (48.3%) of the respondents admitted they don’t use a VPN at all. Out of those who do use a VPN, 27% do so to conquer geolocation restrictions due to regional pricing or for content that is not available in their region.

Most of the respondents expressed great concern over the risks and issues associated with the security and privacy of artificial intelligence, and 70% were also concerned with the safety of children. Only 8.4% said they were not worried about AI at all, while a third were very worried about children’s privacy when using the internet.

Lastly, about 24.2% of internet users claim that they consider themselves potential targets of cybercriminals.

Bitdefender Statistics By Age

(Reference: enterpriseappstoday.com)

According to Bitdefender statistics, 27.37% of its total users are women, whereas 72.63% are men. Of these, 19.13% belong to the 18 to 24-year-old age group.

Most of the users who download the application are between 25 and 34 years old, which accounts for 28.14% of the total downloads.

Users aged between 35 and 44 years account for 20.55% of the total, and 45 to 54 years of age further contribute 14.67%.

The baby boomers also make good use of Bitdefender, as verified by 10.21% of users aged between 55 and 64 and 7.29% aged 65 years and above, thus proving its usefulness to all age brackets.

Bitdefender Cloud Computing Statistics

(Source: bitdefender.com)

Organisations performing their activities in the cloud must be constantly available, which is also the biggest challenge. In the survey, and especially among the leaders, several issues were pointed out as interrelated.

For example, 44% of respondents mentioned that concern over data breaches or data leaks is very common, and 43% of them think that there is a big fear of unauthorized access to cloud services.

Also, 42% were worried about poorly configured cloud storage. These problems are very serious because they excessively increase the possibility of either data breaches or data leaks.

As suggested by The Wall Street Journal, data breaches have become widespread. They are, in fact, on the increase in most instances, especially in cloud settings, which has attracted many assailants.

Bitdefender Monitoring Risk Across Cloud Infrastructure

(Source: bitdefender.com)

Bitdefender statistics reveal that one of the primary concerns that may result in breaches of security in most organisations is low visibility within cloud environments. Nonetheless, close to half (47%) of the organisations use the built-in security measures of their cloud services providers while assuming these measures are adequate.

Security and efficiency must be in equal measure to enhance the security of cloud spaces.

Many teams encountered challenges that they sought to resolve through automated security tools, with 48% of teams facing such skill gaps.

In terms of addressing cloud risks, 45% of organizations conduct routine audits and assessments to keep their systems secure.

In addition, 42% of the respondents hire consultants, which indicates a high use of external services because no internal resources have the right skills to manage cloud environments.

Bitdefender Vs. Kaspersky

Bitdefender and Kaspersky are two of the antivirus software options that are highly rated and utilized around the world. Every software provides the most remarkable functions that aim at user satisfaction. As different entities, they each have their strengths and weaknesses. Below is a comparison between the two.

Bitdefender

Bitdefender’s rating is impressive: 4.9 out of 5.

It is also the leading application in 22 Editor’s Choice applications.

The cost begins at $23.99 for a year.

The application works with Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android operating systems.

According to AV-Comparatives, Bitdefender has an incredibly high score of 99.99% in terms of protection.

Some of the features offered are safe browsing, firewall, protection against ransomware, Wi-Fi security, password management, anti-spam, VPN, extra browser and tracker, etc.

Kaspersky

In the present instance, Kaspersky does not possess a star rating. Kaspersky’s Overall Ranking is currently unavailable.

As for Kaspersky’s pricing, it starts from $29.99 per year, and it also provides a free version.

It is available for Mac, Android, iOS, and Windows devices.

As per AV-Comparatives, Kaspersky includes only security features, while the pricing plans of Bitdefender are advanced+.

Kaspersky provides system cleaning, and it has a clean system rate of 99.5%.

Like Bitdefender, Kaspersky has other features, including anti-spam, VPN, another browser, a tracker, a password manager, a firewall, ransomware protection, and Wi-Fi protection, but it also includes a file shredder.

Conclusion

Looking ahead, it goes without saying that Bitdefender statistics will remain an eminent player in the realm of cyber security heading into the year 2024. That has led to a tremendous increase in revenue, and the user base is still expanding. Coupled with innovative strategies, there is no doubt that Bitdefender continues to be reliable for users and companies looking for cyber protection.

These figures show the company’s strong performance and its efforts in ensuring that the standards in cyber security remain high.

FAQ . What is Bitdefender, and what are its services?



Established in 2001 in Bucharest, Romania, Bitdefender is a company specialising in information security. It offers security services to individual clients and corporates alike. Its primary products rely on antivirus engines, endpoint protection systems, multilayer security systems for the cloud, hybrid network services, VPN solutions, and security control of the Internet of Things. How does Bitdefender measure against Kaspersky?



Kaspersky and Bitdefender are among the best antivirus software. Still, the two have some of the most noticeable differences. As of press time, Kaspersky does not enjoy a star rating and is currently selling at $29.99 per year with a free version. It is capable of performing system cleaning at a success rate of 99.5% but does have the ‘advanced +’ security features which Bitdefender boasts of. How many devices does Bitdefender work on, and what are the available platforms?



In August 2023, there are a total of 5.8 million installations of Bitdefender around the globe, 57.2% of them being installed on mobile devices while 42.8% on desktop. Windows, macOS, iOS and Android all support the use of Bitdefender, thus offering security measures for both mobile and personal computer users. How has Bitdefender fared in terms of finances, and what is its growth outlook?



Bitdefender’s revenue in 2023 was estimated at $650 million, which translates to a 15% annual growth rate. It is expected to continue gaining momentum with its income within the next year, forecasting revenues of about $750 million by 2024. This is made possible by Bitdefender’s constant improvement of its technology and the global need for cybersecurity solutions. What are some of the major threats associated with cloud computing, and how does Bitdefender mitigate these problems?



Cloud computing has several problems, including data breaches, unauthorised access, and poorly configured cloud storage. Bitdefender mitigates these challenges by providing machine learning-based security solutions.

