Slack Statistics By Market, Users, Usage And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Slack Statistics: Slack is a cloud-based app made for team communication and has become one of the most popular tools. Slack Technologies created it and has been owned by Salesforce since 2020. Slack works on a freemium model as it offers a free version with the option to pay for more features. Slack helps teams stay connected through real-time messaging, file sharing, and integrations with other work apps.

It’s mainly used by businesses that work in teams, helping them manage communication and daily tasks more easily. This article includes all effective analysis and current statistics from different insights, which will guide you in understanding the topic better.

Editor’s Choice

As stated in Wikipedia, Slack was created and launched on August 14, 2013 and was headquartered in San Francisco, California.

The company was founded by Stewart Butterfield (co-founder) and Cal Henderson (co-founder, CTO), and the CEO of Slack is Denise Dresser.

GP Bullhound predicts that by 2025, Slack will earn around USD 4.2 billion in revenue and hold 25% of the enterprise productivity market.

in revenue and hold of the enterprise productivity market. According to Notta’s report analysis, Slack gets most of its website traffic from the US, with 46.73 million total visits.

total visits. Around 12 million people use Slack actively each day, spending about 90 minutes on the platform.

people use Slack actively each day, spending about on the platform. Slack now holds an 18.54% market share and serves about 344,940 customers worldwide.

market share and serves about customers worldwide. DemandSage also shows that as of 2025, Slack is estimated to have around 47.2 million people using it every day and 65 million active users each month.

people using it every day and active users each month. The platform has gained the trust of over 200,000 paying customers.

paying customers. Slack is currently valued at approximately USD 27.7 billion and has a team of about 2,545 employees working behind the scenes.

and has a team of about employees working behind the scenes. Currently, Slack supports more than 20 languages, making it easy to use worldwide.

languages, making it easy to use worldwide. A report published by AtOnce states that around 48% of Slack users are women, while about 52% are men.

Slack Market Statistics

(Reference: statista.com)

Statista states that by 2025, Slack will earn around USD 4,217 million in revenue and hold 25% of the enterprise productivity market.

As per Business of Apps, it also states that Slack’s revenue is expected to be around USD 1.5 billion for 2024, decreased from USD 1.7 billion in 2023.

The table below shows that slack revenue growth is stated in the table below:

Year Growth rate 2024 Q1 20% 2024 Q2 16% 2024 Q3 18% 2024 Q4 16% 2025 Q1 17% 2025 Q2 17%

As of 2024, Slack’s valuation was USD 26.51 billion, ranking it as the world’s 742nd most valuable company by market capitalization.

About 18% of people choose Slack as their favorite tool for teamwork and communication with others at work.

Slack User Statistics

In recent years, about 77% to 88% of Fortune 100 companies use Slack.

(Reference: businessdasher.com)

As of 2025, Slack is estimated to have 47.2 million daily and 79 million monthly active users.

Similarly, in 2024, daily active Slack users were around 38.8 million, followed by monthly active users (65 million).

In 2023, the platform has gained the trust of over 200,000 paying customers.

Slack Usage Statistics

Demand Sage report further states that in 2024, Slack was used every day by around 25 to 30 million people.

More than 200,000 companies pay to use it, and it’s available in over 150 countries.

Slack also connects with over 2,400 different apps and tools.

On each day, Slack users spend more than 90 minutes actively working.

Each week, people do around 5 billion things on Slack, like messaging or using apps.

On weekdays, users spend about 9 hours signed in, totaling over 1 billion minutes daily.

In contrast, people send over 1.5 billion messages on Slack regularly.

Around 87% of users say it improves workplace communication.

Meanwhile, public channels are used by 74% of Slack users.

Slack helps cut down emails by 32%, meetings by 27%, and support tickets by 2,500 weekly, while handling 3,800 queries via API.

Slack usage increases productivity statistics by the number of organizations, as stated in the table below:

Productivity Share Number Of Organizations 40% to 20% 515 20% to 10% 458 60% to 40% 292 No increase in productivity 144 80% to 60% 129 100% to 80% 58 More than 100% 33

(Reference: demandsage.com)

According to the above reports, 79% of organisations said that using Slack made their team culture better.

However, 10.6% of them said they didn’t notice any change in their team culture.

Besides, 10.4% don’t know if it affected the team culture.

By Company Usage

A report published by AtOnce states that Information Technology & Services are known as the largest user of Slack, holding 16,577 users and a 13% user share.

Computer Software companies follow with 12% user share (15,480), and Marketing and Advertising account for 7% (9,551).

Industry Slack users User share Internet 7,452 6% Financial Services 3,259 3% Retail 3,113 3% Design 2,671 2.5% Non-Profit Organizations 2,303 2.3% Real Estate 2,209 2.2% Construction 2,115 2%

By Demographics

Around 48% of Slack users are women, while about 52% are men.

Most people using Slack are between 25 and 34 years old, making up roughly one-third (33%) of all users.

Age group (Years) User share 35 to 44 20.54% 18 to 24 15.25% 45 to 54 14.62% 55 to 64 9.62% 65+ 6.68%

Slack Statistics by Impact on Productivity and Communication

According to Embryo report analysis, 50% of Slack users claimed that marketing content or reviews get approved faster.

Customer support solves tickets 3 times quicker, replies come 43% faster, and sales teams close deals 4 times faster.

87% of users stated that Slack helped them talk and work better with their team.

Meanwhile, 83% felt they’d struggle to finish tasks if they couldn’t use Slack.

SEO Sandwitch also states that Slack helped in speeding up the process of decision making by 23% and team alignment increased by 33%.

Each employee has saved almost 4 hours per week by using Slack.

As per Wifi Talents’ reports of 2023, around 66% of employees stated that Slack improves communication.

Besides, Slack improves team productivity, as mentioned by 70% of Slack users.

Companies that switch to Slack usually see a 32% boost in how well their teams work together.

Slack’s Website Traffic Statistics

(Source: similarweb.com)

As of June 2025, the total number of visits to slack.com was approximately 121.1million, representing a 2.51% increase from the previous month.

The website’s bounce rate was 26.49%in the same period.

Meanwhile, the average number of pages per visit was 8.85, and the average visit duration was 18 minutes and 20 seconds.

Globally, Slack’s website ranked #260, in the United States (#111), and category-wise #9.

By Country

(Reference: similarweb.com)

The United States of America accounted for the highest share on Slack.com at 32.35% in June 2025, down by 0.35% from the previous month.

The following are the top five countries by website traffic share: Japan: 24.46% (+8.18%), India: 4.76% (+2.19%), the United Kingdom: 3.72% (+0.82%), and Canada: 2.58% (-10.82%).

The rest of the countries captured a share of 3.12% Slack’s web traffic.

By User Demographics

According to Similarweb reports based on gender, approximately 52.18% of Slack users were male, and 47.82% were female, in June 2025.

(Reference: similarweb.com)

In the same period, the total number of Slack’s website users aged 25 to 34 years accounted for the highest share, at 34.91%, followed by those aged 35 to 44 years at 21.77%.

Furthermore, the age distribution of other users is as follows: 45 to 54 years (14.93%), 18 to 24 years (14%), 55 to 64 years (9.07%), and 65 years and older (5.33%).

By Device

(Source: semrush.com)

In May 2025, slack.com got around 108.53 million visits, and people spent an average of 25 minutes on the site during each visit.

This was a 15.65% increase in traffic compared to April.

Most people visit Slack.com using desktops (94.66%), while only 5.34% use mobile devices.

com had 46.24 million backlinks in May, showing a 0.77% increase from April.

Country Visitor’s Share All devices (Millions) Desktop Mobile United States 25.26% 27.41 91.56% 8.44% India 9.02% 9.79 96.82% 3.18% Japan 8.9% 9.66 95.96% 4.04% Philippines 5.89% 6.4 98.97% 1.03% Germany 3.22% 3.49 95.23% 4.77%

By Marketing Channels Distribution

(Reference: similarweb.com)

In June 2025, the top traffic sources for the Slack website were direct search with a traffic share of 80.97%, followed by organic search (12.99%).

Moreover, other marketing channel distributions are followed by referrals (5.56%), paid search (0.13%), social (0.11%), mail (0.03%), and display (0.21%).

By Social Media

(Reference: similarweb.com)

At the same time, the social network traffic accounted for by slack.com remained the highest on LinkedIn, holding shares of 20.94%, followed by YouTube with a share of 20.5%.

Other social media traffic sources include Reddit (14.47%), Facebook (12.16%), Facebook (12.16%), X-twitter (11.54%), and other (20.38%).

Slack Affects Mental Health Statistics

(Source: jobera.com)

In 2024, approximately 87% of users said Slack helped improve their work relationships.

83% of people feel happy using Slack, while 74% mentioned that Slack often makes them laugh.

73% shared that it helps them feel less lonely during work.

Conclusion

After completing the article on Slack Statistics, Slack has become much more than just a messaging tool, as it helps teams to stay connected, organized, and productive.

Slack also helps business teams by reducing emails, improving teamwork, and making work feel more connected. Thousands of industries are using Slack, and millions of users claim it has strengthened the workplace relationships among employees. In recent years, as remote and hybrid work are increasing, Slack is becoming a useful tool for keeping teams happy, productive, and well-organized.

Shared On:



Sources Wikipedia Businessofapps Notta Slack Embryo Seosandwitch Atonce Wifitalents Similarweb Semrush Businessdasher Jobera

FAQ . What are the best features of Slack?



Top features include channels, integrations, file sharing, threads, search, notifications, and video calls. What are the benefits of using Slack?



Slack helps your whole team work better by replacing email with organised, fast, and secure communication through easy-to-use channels. What are the disadvantages of using Slack?



Slack can be distracting, costly for large teams, and overwhelming with constant notifications and message clutter. Why do people prefer Slack?



Slack is preferred for its simplicity, real-time messaging, team collaboration, integrations, and user-friendly interface. What is the best alternative to Slack?



The top 5 alternatives to Slack are Microsoft Teams, Google Chat, Discord, and Zoom.

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee, after completing her graduation in Electrical Engineering, transitioned into the world of writing following a series of technical roles. She specializes in technology and Artificial Intelligence, bringing her experience as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, with a focus on education and healthcare under the Australian system. From an early age, writing and painting have been her passions, leading her to pursue a full-time career in writing. In addition to her professional endeavors, Maitrayee also manages a YouTube channel dedicated to cooking.

More Posts By Maitrayee Dey