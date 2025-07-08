Discord Statistics By Revenue, Users, Market Share And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Discord Statistics: Discord is a popular communication app where people can chat using text, voice, or video. You can talk one-on-one or join groups called “servers” to chat with others. Over time, Discord has become a popular place for all types of online groups, including gamers, students, artists, and social circles. Today, it has more than 150 million active users each month and is widely used by businesses and content creators to connect with their communities. Discord was released on May 13, 2015, and was created by Jason Citron and Stanislav Vishnevskiy.

This article presents several analyses from different perspectives, including features such as servers, channels, and screen sharing. Discord offers a flexible space for people to interact, collaborate, and build online communities in real time.

Editor’s Choice

According to the reports of SQ Magazine, globally in the Q2 of 2025, Discord hit 231 million monthly active users (MAUs).

monthly active users (MAUs). Daily Active Users (DAUs) accounted for approximately 31.5 million .

. Average time spent by Discord users is about 94 minutes per day, while U.S. college-age users average 117 minutes per day.

minutes per day, while U.S. college-age users average minutes per day. Voice makes up 47% of active time; average voice call lasts 53 minutes, vs. 24 minutes for text sessions.

of active time; average voice call lasts minutes, vs. minutes for text sessions. In the United States, about 42% of Gen Z internet users say they use Discord at least once a week.

of Gen Z internet users say they use Discord at least once a week. On average, each Discord user brings in about USD 3.47 in revenue worldwide.

in revenue worldwide. Discord is the second most popular platform for online study groups, right after Google Meet.

Analyzify.com further states that Discord’s market valuation in 2024 has reached around USD 15 billion .

. In contrast, Discord’s mobile app revenue and subscription revenue are around USD 31 million and USD 207 million , respectively.

and , respectively. Besides, Discord registered users accounted for 563 million , and its website traffic resulted in 868 million , while in the U.S., it accounted for 314 million .

, and its website traffic resulted in , while in the U.S., it accounted for . Discord Statistics of 2024 show that male and female Discord users made up a share of 67% and 32% , respectively.

and , respectively. As of 2025, Discord users aged between 25 and 34 years secured the highest share of 53.43% .

. In the U.S., 56% of messaging app users recognize the Discord brand when shown.

Discord Revenue and Monetization Statistics

SQ Magazine further states that by the end of 2025, the total revenue of Discord is estimated to reach around USD 561 million.

Discord is earning around USD 34 million each year from tools that help developers make money, like paid bots and premium features.

Over half of Discord’s total income still comes from Nitro subscriptions.

Partnered servers are growing fast, up 22%, often boosted by fan donations.

A new token tipping system is also being tested on 1,000 servers.

Discord Users Statistics

(Reference: demandsage.com)

The above graph states that by the end of 2025, the total number of Discord users is estimated to reach 656 million, an increase from 585 million users in 2024.

Monthly active Discord users are stated in the table below:

Year Users 2025 259.2 million 2024 227.7 million 2023 196.2 million 2022 164.7 million 2021 140 million 2020 100 million

The SQ Magazine report further states that in the second quarter of 2025, Discord reached 231 million monthly users, showing a 9.5% yearly increase.

In the U.S. alone, over 70 million people use the Discord app each month.

Between January 2024 and May 2025, Discord gained about 20 million new users.

The Asia-Pacific region makes up the highest user share of 34% and the North American region accounts for 28% of the share.

By early 2025, Discord’s mobile app had been downloaded over 560 million times worldwide, showing an 18% increase.

Around 54% of Discord’s users are now non-gamers.

The platform also has a strong engagement rate, with 38% of its monthly users active daily.

By Age Distribution

(Reference: sqmagazine.co.uk)

As of 2025, Discord users aged from 25 to 34 years secured the highest share of 53.43%, followed by users aged 16 to 24 years who secured a share of 20.60%.

Furthermore, other Discord users’ age group shares are followed by 35 to 44 years (18.97%), 45 to 54 years (4.92%), 55 to 64 years (1.54%), and 65+ years (0.54%).

DemandSage report also shows that 37% of Discord users are aged between 18 and 34 years, followed by 35 to 44 years (only 16%).

Among older adults, just 7% of people aged 45 to 64 and only 2% of those over 65 have a Discord account.

Moreover, the usage is higher among Hispanics (31%) than among White adults (14%) or Black users (16%).

Politically, 21% of Discord users identify as Liberal, 17% as Moderate, and only 10% as Conservative.

(Reference: statista.com)

In the third quarter of 2024, most Discord users were men, about 66.3%.

Besides, women made up around 32.6% of the user base.

Discord’s Average Time Spent Statistics

The average Discord user will spend 94 minutes per day by the end of 2025.

Globally, Discord’s peak usage occurred between 8 PM and 11 PM.

Users who join voice channels stay on Discord 34% longer than on other platforms.

Discord users, especially server moderators, spend more than 4 hours on it every day.

Users between 18 and 24 years old use Discord with an average screen time of 117 minutes daily.

More users are now jumping between different servers, with an average of 7 servers visited per day.

Discord is the third most used social platform every day by Gen Z users in the U.S.

Discord Usage Statistics by Voice vs Text

According to the SQ Magazine report analysis of 2025, Discord users spend 47% of their active time using voice chat, even though more people still use text.

In early 2025, Discord added spatial audio features that help in improving voice quality in large group chats.

Voice sessions last around 53 minutes, while text chats average just 24.

Screen sharing rose by 22%, especially for study and work.

Meanwhile, Discord’s Voice use grew 19% outside gaming servers.

By Gamers vs Non-Gamers

(Reference: cloudwards.net)

About 78% of people now use the platform mostly for non-gaming things, while only 22% still use it for gaming.

Globally in 2025, almost 50% of Discord’s active users aren’t gamers.

From 2024 to 2025, on Discord, mental health support groups saw a 31% growth in participation.

Discord users are spending about 8% more time on non-gaming servers compared to gaming ones.

Most of the biggest public servers are still focused on gaming, with eight out of ten related.

About 58% of Gen Z users in the U.S. use Discord weekly to chat beyond gaming topics.

Listening rooms and live podcasts grew by 23% in non-gaming areas as more people joined in.

Discord App Downloads Statistics by Country

(Reference: sqmagazine.co.uk)

The above graph states that the United States has the highest number of Discord app downloads, making up 25% of all downloads worldwide.

Moreover, Brazil comes next, holding a share of 7% of the total.

Furthermore, Discord app downloads shared by other countries are followed by Russia (5%), India (5%), and the United Kingdom (5%).

Discord Device Usage Statistics by Country

(Reference: sqmagazine.co.uk)

In the U.S., 65.24% of people use Discord on their desktops, while 34.76% prefer using it on their phones.

Brazil stands out, with a massive 90.01% of users sticking to desktop and only 9.99% choosing mobile.

In the U.K., desktop is still the favourite, with 67.11% using it that way and 32.89% going mobile.

India is more mobile-friendly, with 56.28% using Discord on their phones, while 43.72% use desktops.

Germany with 56.86% on desktop and 43.14% on mobile.

Market Share of the Top Game Developers

(Reference: sqmagazine.co.uk)

As of June 2025, Blender is termed as the top choice in game development with 27.4%, followed by Unreal Engine at 17.9%, and Discord at 15.2%.

Furthermore, other game developers’ market shares are followed by Google Gaming (9.8%), Unity (5.8%), Godot (3.9%), Kahoot! (3.6%), and Chartboost (1.3%).

All other developers’ market shares account for 15% in the same period.

Discord Statistics by Reports Actioned

(Reference: sqmagazine.co.uk)

As of 2025, the highest action rate of Discord was accounted for by Spamming, holding a share of 95.09%, followed by Malware (60.15%), and NSFW Content (58.09%).

Moreover, discord reports actioned by category are followed by Hack/Cheats (44.34%), Doxxing (41.72%), Threatening Behavior (33.17%), Raiding (28.72%), Exploitative Content (14.74%), Harassment (12.49%), and Self-Harm (6.86%).

Discord Website Traffic Statistics

(Source: similarweb.com)

The total number of visits to discord.com was approximately 586.9 million as of May 2025, up by 3.97% from last month.

The bounce rate of the website was 31.93% in the same period.

Meanwhile, the average number of pages per visit was 10.24, and the average visit duration was 11 minutes and 43 seconds.

Globally, Discord’s website ranked #43, in the United States #42, and category-wise #8.

By Country

(Reference: similarweb.com)

The United States of America accounted for the highest share on discord.com, at 29.66%, in May 2025, up by 5.05% increase from April.

The following are the top five countries by website traffic share, followed by Brazil: 4.24% (0.49%), the United Kingdom: 4.22% (+1.48%), the Philippines: 4.06% (+9.21%), and Canada: 3.66% (-0.39%).

The rest of the countries captured a share of 54.16% Discord’s web traffic.

By User Demographics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

The total number of discord.com users aged 18 to 24 years accounted for the highest share of 43.68%, followed by those aged 25 to 34 years at 27.83%.

Furthermore, the age distribution of other users is as follows: 35 to 44 years (14.11%), 45 to 54 years (7.38%), 55 to 64 years (4.16%), and 65+ years (2.84%).

Based on gender, male and female users of the website in May 2025 were 65.55% and 34.45%, respectively.

By Marketing Channels Distribution

(Reference: similarweb.com)

In May 2025, direct search accounted for the top traffic sources of the website with a share of 75.84%, followed by organic search (13.66%).

Moreover, other marketing channel distributions are followed by referrals (9.05%), paid search (<0.01%), social (1.4%), mail (0.01%), and display (0.05%).

By Social Media

(Reference: similarweb.com)

Moreover, the social network traffic accounted for by Discord.com remained the highest on YouTube, with 59.36%, followed by Reddit with 16.62% of the share.

Other social media traffic sources include X-twitter (11.09%), Facebook (5.54%), and Instagram (2.23%)

All other social media’s traffic made up a share of 5.16% in May 2025.

Popular Discord Servers Statistics by Member Count, 2025

Server Names Member Counts Midjourney 20.44 million Viggle 3.97 million LimeWire 2.29 million Leonardo.Ai 1.81 million Blox Fruits 1.75 million Genshin Impact Official 1.74 million All Star 1.18 million VALORANT 1.13 million Roblox 1.12 million Fusionist 1.05 million Geometry Dash 1.01 million Mika Paradise 992,000 HELLDIVERS 970,000 Lofi Girl 858,000 Era 827,000 RELL Games 819,000 Whiteout Survival 805,000 Stumble Guys 803,000 Apex Legends 797,000 BeluGANG 783,000

Deleted Discord Servers Statistics by Methods

(Reference: statista.com)

The above graphical analysis states that by the end of 2023, Discord deleted 28,000 servers for child safety risks, while users reported about 1,119 for the same reason.

Furthermore, several Discord servers were removed from the platform due to selected violations by deletion methods in the Q4 of 2023:

Methods Proactive Reactive Regulated or illegal activities 12,516 619 Violet and graphic content 2,143 89 Exploitative and unsolicited content 1,585 382 Hateful conduct 646 28 Platform manipulation 624 100 Violet extremism 613 14 Self-harm concerns 597 130 Deceptive practices 483 436 Harassment and bullying 290 252 Identity and authenticity 85 50 Misinformation 3 1

Discord Banned Accounts Statistics by Violation

(Reference: statista.com)

In Q4 of 2023, Discord removed around 116,219 accounts due to serious child safety violations, followed by exploitative and unsolicited content (52,612 accounts), and regulated or illegal activities (32,633 accounts).

Meanwhile, total number of Discord accounts removed from the platform by violation in the same duration are violet and graphic content (23,264), harassment and bullying (10,320), deceptive practices (6,470), violent extremism (6,109), hateful conduct (3,313), platform manipulation (2,878), self-harm concerns (1,070), identity and authenticity (156), and misinformation (19).

Discord Brand Profile Statistics

A report published by Statista shows that in the United States, brand awareness of Discord is at 56% in 2024.

Meanwhile, in total, only 19% of U.S. messenger users say they like Discord.

The platform was used by 16% of American messenger users.

About 14% of people in the U.S. who use messaging apps say they would probably use Discord again in the future.

In February 2024, around 16% of U.S. messenger users saw or heard about Discord in media or ads recently.

Conclusion

After completing the Discord Statistics article, it can be easily stated that in recent years, Discord has evolved far beyond due to its expansion as a gamers’ chat app. With the majority of users now relying on it for non-gaming activities such as studying, working, or socialising. Special thanks to its strong user base, smart ways of making money, and an active, loyal community.

These things show that it has a bright future in the digital world of communication. Hopefully, all the above statistical analyses will guide you in understanding the topic better.

Shared On:



Sources Wikipedia Analyzify Sqmagazine Statista Demandsage Similarweb Skillademia Cloudwards Discord

FAQ . What is the 13th rule on Discord?



“Kids under 13 won’t be able to see NSFW channels, and they’ll need a parent’s okay before sending friend requests.” How do I access 18+ Discord?



To access 18+ Discord channels, you must be over 18, verify your age, and join servers marked as NSFW using an eligible account. Is Discord safe for kids?



Discord isn’t safe for kids under 13 because it lacks strong age checks and may show harmful content or chats. Can parents monitor Discord?



Yes, it has parental controls, privacy settings, and third-party monitoring tools.

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee, after completing her graduation in Electrical Engineering, transitioned into the world of writing following a series of technical roles. She specializes in technology and Artificial Intelligence, bringing her experience as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, with a focus on education and healthcare under the Australian system. From an early age, writing and painting have been her passions, leading her to pursue a full-time career in writing. In addition to her professional endeavors, Maitrayee also manages a YouTube channel dedicated to cooking.

More Posts By Maitrayee Dey