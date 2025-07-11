OpenAI Statistics By Revenue, Investors, Users, Web Traffic And Facts (2025)

Introduction

OpenAI Statistics: OpenAI, Inc. is an AI company based in San Francisco, California, and was started in December 2015. Its main goal is to build powerful and safe AI systems. OpenAI wants to create smart machines, called AGI, that can do most jobs better than humans, especially the ones that add economic value. This is also best known for developing advanced AI tools like ChatGPT, designed to solve real-world problems and improve daily life. Its mission is to make powerful AI available to everyone in a way that benefits society.

This article includes several current statistical analyses that are taken from different insights, which will guide in understanding the topic effectively as it covers the overall market, sales, user demographics, usage shares, website traffic, and many other factors.

According to a report published by Tap Twice Digital, by the end of 2025, OpenAI is expected to earn around USD 12.7 billion from its business and services.

from its business and services. By the middle of 2025, OpenAI is expected to earn over USD 6.5 billion a year.

a year. sacra.com aims to reach USD 174 billion by 2030, with 3 billion monthly users, including 900 million daily users.

by 2030, with monthly users, including daily users. Free user monetisation may bring in USD 25 billion yearly through shopping tools, not ads.

yearly through shopping tools, not ads. As of March 2025, OpenAI was valued at around USD 300 billion .

. In March 2025, the biggest private funding of OpenAI secured USD 40 billion .

. The above image states that in 2025, OpenAI holds around 17% of the generative AI market.

of the generative AI market. As of April 2025, ChatGPT is used weekly by over 500 million people worldwide.

people worldwide. By early 2025, about 2 million business users were paying for these services.

business users were paying for these services. According to Skill Ademia, OpenAI also believes that AI can help with tasks in around 80% of jobs.

of jobs. About 35% of businesses are now using AI in their work.

of businesses are now using AI in their work. OpenAI has started a Superalignment team to use 20% of its computing power for research.

of its computing power for research. Productmint’s analyses further mentioned that people in 156 countries can use OpenAI services.

countries can use OpenAI services. OpenAI’s image tool, DALL-E, is used by about 3 million people and creates nearly 4 million pictures every day.

OpenAI’s Models and Key Features Statistics

Model Release Date Context Window Pricing (Input USD 1M tokens) Key Features GPT‑3.5 Turbo Nov 2022 4 096–16 385 tokens USD 0.47 Fast, inexpensive, text & code tasks GPT‑4 / GPT‑4 Turbo Mar to Nov 2023 4 096 (standard), 128 K (Turbo) USD 2 Multimodal (text+image), strong reasoning; Bar exam GPT‑4.1 Apr 14, 2025 Up to 1,000,000 tokens USD 2 Advanced long‑context understanding GPT‑4.1 mini/nano Apr 2025 Up to 1,000,000 tokens mini: USD 0.40, nano: USD 0.10 Cost‑effective versions of 4.1 GPT‑4o / GPT‑4o mini May 2024 (o), replaced GPT‑3.5, July 2024 (mini) 128 K tokens o mini Approximately 60% cheaper than GPT‑3.5 Multimodal (text, vision, audio, video); MMLU 82% o1 / o1-mini / o1-pro Sep 2024 (o1) – Specialised reasoning, STEM & coding (AIME 83%) o1-pro: USD 150 input o3 / o4-mini 2025 (o3), Apr 2025 (o4-mini) – – Efficient structured reasoning and visual tasks

OpenAI Revenue Statistics

The above graph reports that OpenAI made about USD 3.7 billion in revenue in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 12.7 billion by the end of 2025.

This represents a big growth rate of 243% from last year.

Year Revenue (USD) 2023 1.6 billion 2022 200 million 2021 28 million 2020 3.5 million

Open AI Valuation Statistics

taptwicedigital.com shows that as of March 2025, OpenAI was valued at around USD 300 billion.

As of 2024, the market valuation of OpenAI accounted for USD 86 billion in February and USD 157 billion in October.

Date Valuation (USD billion) January, 2023 29 April, 2021 14 July, 2019 1

Open AI Profit and Loss Statistics

Despite strong revenue and high value, OpenAI incurred a loss of USD 5 billion in 2024, an increase from 2023, resulting in a loss of USD 2 billion.

Between 2023 and 2028, total losses are expected to grow and hit USD 44 billion.

By the end of 2025, the estimated loss is supposed to be USD 9 billion.

Year Loss (USD billion) 2026 -14 2027 -8 2028 -6

OpenAI Investors Statistics

OpenAI has 52 investors, of which 48 are institutions and 4 are individuals, including Microsoft, Amazon, NVIDIA, and Elon Musk.

As of October 2024, SoftBank has put a huge amount of money, around $30 billion, into major investments.

Furthermore, other investors of OpenAI with investment amounts are stated as Microsoft (USD 14 billion), Thrive Capital (USD 1.2 billion ), NVIDIA (USD 100 million), and Elon Musk (USD 45 million).

The rest of the global investors have accounted for around USD 12.6 billion in investments.

Open AI Users Statistics

As of April 2025, ChatGPT is the most used OpenAI product, which is used weekly by over 500 million people worldwide.

Meanwhile, in February 2025, the total number of OpenAI users accounted for 400 million.

Date Open AI Users (million) December, 2024 300 October, 2024 250 August, 2023 100 January, 2023 100 December, 2022 1

OpenAI Business Model Statistics by Subscriptions

According to the reports of sacra.com, ChatGPT Plus, launched in early 2023 for USD 20 a month, is still OpenAI’s top source of income with 1 5.5 million users.

By early 2025, about 2 million business users were paying for these services.

In schools and universities, using a special Edu plan is priced at USD 18 per month.

OpenAI has launched several other plans, which are stated in the table below:

Plan Name Subscription Price Pro USD 200 per month Team USD 25 to USD 30 per seat per month Enterprise USD 60 per seat per month

GPT-4 (8K context) costs USD 0.03 for every 1,000 input tokens and USD 0.06 for output, while GPT-3.5 only costs USD 0.002.

The Leading MLOps (machine learning operations) and AI-platform Startups by Fundings in 2024

MLOps and AIOps Startups Total Fundings (USD million) Country BigPanda 337 USA Aisera 164.5 USA Modular 130 USA Grid.ai 80.6 USA Galileo 68.1 USA Arize 62 USA OpsRamp 57.5 USA Deepset 45.6 Germany CalypsoAI 38.2 USA Seldon 33.7 UK Diveplane 34 USA Striveworks 32.3 USA Qwak 27 Israel MakinaRocks 24.2 South Korea FedML 19.5 USA VESSL AI 17 USA Deepchecks 14 Israel Senser 9.5 Israel InfuseAI 4.3 Taiwan Keep 3.2 Israel

OpenAI Statistics by Daily Users of AI Image Generation Models

In recent years, the most popular AI image tool is DALL-E, which is used by around 1.5 million people each day.

Midjourney follows closely with 1.4 million daily users, while Stable Diffusion has 1.2 million.

Crayon gets about 0.5 million users daily, and Wombo Dream has 0.3 million users.

AI in Finance Market Statistics

A report published by Coolest Gadget shows that the generative AI market in finance may grow from USD 1.95 billion in 2024 to USD 15.69 billion by 2034.

The annual growth rate of the market will grow at a CAGR of 28.1% from 2024 to 2034.

Year Market Size (USD billion) 2025 1.95 2026 2.51 2027 3.22 2028 4.13 2029 5.31 2030 6.81 2031 8.74 2032 11.22 2033 13.33

Adoption Rate of AI in Finance Business Statistics

A Statista report states that in 2022, approximately 14% of financial firms were still in pilot/test phases, while 46% had widespread deployment, and only 8% considered AI critical.

By 2025, mission‑critical AI usage is expected to surge to 43%, even as less critical or test-phase use declines.

Leading Top 10 Startups Statistics by Funding, 2025

Leading Startup Funding (USD) OpenAI 58 billion Scale AI 602.86 million Anyscale 259 million Inflection AI 225 million Weights & Biases 200 million Cohere.ai 165 million Hugging Face 160 million OctoML 132 million AI21 Labs 119 million Instadeep 113.65 million

OpenAI Website Traffic Statistics

As of June 2025, the total number of visits to openai.com was approximately 647 million, representing a 0.68% increase from the previous month.

The website’s bounce rate was 63.14% in the same period.

Meanwhile, the average number of pages per visit was 2.07, and the average visit duration was 01 minute and 59 seconds.

Globally, OpenAI’s website ranked #70, in the United States (#128), and category-wise #7.

By Country

The United States accounted for the highest share on openai.com at 15.63% in June 2025, down by 1.74% from the previous month.

The following are the top five countries by website traffic share: India: 8.44% (-1.03%), Japan: 7.69% (+9.02%), Brazil: 5.78% (-2.26%), the United Kingdom: 3.46% (-7.05%).

The rest of the countries captured a share of 59% OpenAI’s web traffic.

By User Demographics

According to Similarweb reports based on gender, approximately 71.95% of SSL users were male, and 28.05% were female, in June 2025.

In the same period, the total number of OpenAI’s website users aged 25 to 34 years accounted for the highest share, at 28.73% followed by those aged 18 to 24 years at 24.29%.

Furthermore, the age distribution of other users is as follows: 35 to 44 years (19.13%), 45 to 54 years (13.74%), 55 to 64 years (8.72%), and 65 years and older (5.39%).

By Marketing Channels Distribution

In June 2025, the top traffic sources for the OpenAI website were organic search with a traffic share of 51.53%, direct search (33.7%), and referrals (14.21%).

Moreover, other marketing channel distributions are followed by paid search (0.08%), social (0.29%), mail (0.04%), and display (0.16%).

By Social Media

In June 2025, the social network traffic accounted for by openai.com remained the highest on YouTube with a share of 43.89%.

The next four network web traffics are followed by LinkedIn (12.04%), X-twitter (11.64%), Reddit (8.91%), and WhatsApp WebApp (8.13%).

Meanwhile, other social network distributions hold a website traffic of 15.4%, in the same period.

By Device

As of May 2025, the OpenAI website received 1.18 billion visits, with the bounce rate accounting for 70.41%

The average visit duration was 06 minutes and 21 seconds, and the average number of pages per visit was 1.76.

Most people who visit openai.com use desktops, accounting for approximately 45.82% of the traffic, followed by 47.47% of users on their mobile phones.

Country Visitor’s Share All devices (Millions) Desktop Mobile United States 13.02% 153.68 55.23% 44.77% India 8.65% 102.13 48.83% 51.17% Brazil 4.9% 57.89 54.43% 45.57% Germany 4.46% 52.68 61.91% 38.09% South Korea 3.73% 43.98 34.78% 65.22%

OpenAI Success Rate Statistics

According to the Top Content report, about 80% of human-written texts are seen as unclear or AI-like, while only 20% are marked as not written by AI.

When OpenAI tries to detect if a human wrote a text, it gives the wrong answer 30% of the time, gets it right only 20%, and says “I don’t know” in 50% of cases.

Meanwhile, when OpenAI tries to tell if a human wrote a text, it does not answer 50% of the time, gets it wrong 30% of the time, and is correct only in 20% of cases.

When OpenAI says AI writes a text, it is right 58% of the time and wrong 42% of the time.

Conclusion

After completing the article on OpenAI Statistics, OpenAI has quickly become a major name globally. OpenAI includes tools like ChatGPT and DALL-E that are used by millions of people across many countries. In only a few years, OpenAI grew from a non-profit research group into one of the most valuable companies in the world, helping generative AI grow rapidly.

As AI continues to improve, OpenAI will likely play an even bigger role in how people work, create, and learn in the future.

FAQ . Who owns OpenAI?



OpenAI is owned by a mix of investors, with Microsoft as a major partner and supporter. Can I use OpenAI tools in my business?



OpenAI tools can be used in business for tasks like writing, coding, support, and automation. Can OpenAI tools write code?



OpenAI tools like ChatGPT and Codex can write, fix, and explain code in many popular programming languages. What languages does OpenAI support?



It supports many languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, Hindi, Chinese, and more. How do I get started with OpenAI?



Create a free account at chat.openai.com, then explore tools like ChatGPT, DALL·E, and APIs for various AI tasks.

