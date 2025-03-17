Climate-Smart Agriculture Statistics and Facts (2025)

Introduction

Climate-Smart Agriculture Statistics: Climate-Smart Agriculture (CSA) is certainly a new practice in agriculture, addressing the current challenges of climate change and population increase demand in food supply. These are the three main objectives: sustainably increasing productivity in agriculture, adapting and building resilience to climate change, and reducing or removing greenhouse gas emissions.

It’s 2024, and many countries and organisations are scaling up CSA principles as a global framework. This article presents the latest Climate-Smart agriculture statistics, trends, and economic impacts for 2024.

According to Climate-Smart agriculture statistics, 73.79% of SSUC farmers indicated that they are aware of Climate-Smart Agriculture (CSA) practices, while 15.53% are unacquainted and 10.68% do not know.

Exposure from other various sources includes farmer associations (25%), field days (23%), friends and neighbours (12%), on-farm trials (3%), and extension services (2%). Radio, TV, and online media were the main information channels in disseminating CSA practices used by 36% of farmers.

This developed a US$345 million program in China as an attempt to create an improvement in carbon emission reduction, carbon sequestration improvement, and enhancement of biodiversity through green agricultural initiatives complemented with an additional commitment of US$4.1 billion by the government of China.

Climate-smart agriculture statistics reveal that a US$961 million project funded by the USA aims at strengthening the resilience of the food systems of Kenya, Comoros, Malawi, and Somalia by promoting climate-smart farming technologies and enhancing agricultural productivity.

The World Bank allocated Pakistan a credit facility of US$200 million to augment access to water, boost productivity, and raise farmers' incomes. The US$125 million program in Jordan enhances water-efficient practices, creates jobs, and promotes value chains for 30,000 households.

By 2023, the global market for agricultural technology as a service stood at US$1.8 billion, with software-as-a-service (SaaS) accounting for US$1.1 billion of it. Clearly, SaaS dominates agricultural technology.

The smart agriculture market is expected to increase from US$15 billion in 2022 up to US$33 billion by 2027. Agritech funding peaked at US$53 billion from 2017-2021 and has since declined to US$30 billion in 2022.

Climate-Smart agriculture statistics state that 11% of the world drone market has agriculture applications, while automation and robotics for spraying and harvesting purposes can reach over US$1.1 billion by 2027.

It is estimated that autonomous harvesting machinery will reach a value of US$7.7 billion by 2027, while spraying equipment is expected to grow by 240% between 2021 and 2027.

Water shortage remains a daunting challenge to CSA, with a predicted 55% increase in global demand for water.

Climate-Smart Agricultural Awareness

(Reference: mdpi.com)

The data regarding Climate-saving agriculture statistics gave insight into the awareness level of SSUC farmers regarding climate-saving agriculture (CSA) practices.

It was revealed that the majority (73.79%) of SSUC farmers have heard about CSA practices, 15.53% do not know about them, and 10.68% are unsure.

Such a high level of awareness indicates that most farmers in the province have heard about CSA practices and are likely to adopt them.

On the other hand, informed farmers are more likely to adopt such CSA practices, transforming their skills and knowledge.

However, a portion of eThekwini SSUC farmers did not know about CSA practices, which may have emanated from poor outreach and education programs.

Awareness, therefore, becomes a major barrier to the successful adoption of CSA.

Interestingly, some farmers probably unwittingly even use CSA practices.

So, addressing these communication and awareness barriers in improved ways should be of utmost priority.

Information Sources For Climate-Smart Agricultural Practices Among Small-Scale Urban Crop Farmers

(Reference: mdpi.com)

Climate-Smart agriculture statistics depict how different SSUC farmers access different information sources to raise awareness about CSA practices.

About 36% of the sampled SSUC farmers referred to media sources, including radio, television, newspapers, and online platforms.

While the media is said to play an important role in spreading CSA practices, they often do not provide sufficient detail for successfully implementing the methodologies of specific CSA practices.

The second source of information was farmer associations (indicated by about 25%), followed by farmer field days (about 23%). Other information sources are farmer associations, field days linked to research institutions, and first-time experience.

Other sources of information include friends and neighbours (12%) of the sampled SSUC farmers, on-farm trials (3%) and extension services (2%).

Friends and neighbours, on-farm trials and extension services are critical sources of information for CSA practices.

However, without SSUC farmers fully exploiting these sources, this may hinder the large-scale adoption of CSA practices.

Efforts To Enhance Sustainable And Climate-Smart Agriculture

According to Climate-Smart agriculture statistics, as a loan supporting green agriculture and rural development in Hubei and Hunan provinces in China, the US$345 million Program aims to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions resulting from crop and livestock production activities as well as improve carbon sequestration within farmlands and conserve biodiversity within agricultural ecosystems; it seeks to increase the capacity of local governments to accommodate environmental and decarbonisation targets into rural revitalisation strategy.

Besides, the program will be complemented by an additional US$4.1 billion commitment from the government of China.

This program, funded by the U.S. International Development Agency with US$621 million, is expected to enhance the resilience of food systems and preparedness to mitigate food insecurity in countries such as Kenya, Comoros, Malawi, and Somalia.

Climate-smart agriculture statistics show that there are six components aimed at boosting agricultural production capacity, promoting climate-smart and gender-sensitive farming technologies, and strengthening productivity among crops, livestock, and fisheries sectors to withstand shocks and stressors.

US$200 million will support Pakistan in its endeavours to enhance agricultural water access and productivity and to improve farmers’ incomes.

The project will address mismatches in water use among users, enhance per-unit water output for specific crops, increase the area under high-value crop cultivation, and provide other important climate adaptation and mitigation benefits.

This program, with US$125 million in assistance, will bolster Jordan’s agri-food sector in terms of climate resilience, competitiveness, and inclusion.

Over five years, it will help 30,000 farming households adopt climate-smart and water-efficient practices, impart customised training, create almost 12,000 jobs, and advance the value chain and export promotion.

In this respect, the program also happens to be relevant to the National Sustainable Agriculture Plan of Jordan in enhancing the livelihoods of women, youth, and refugees.

Size Of The Agriculture Technology-As-A-Service Market

(Reference: statista.com)

Climate-Smart agriculture statistics reveal that in 2023, this market for agriculture technology-as-a-service was valued at approximately 1.8 billion U.S. dollars worldwide.

Most of this value can be attributed to the software-as-a-service (SaaS) dominated segment, which consisted of around 1.1 billion U.S. dollars.

This indicates that SaaS plays a critical, dominating role within agricultural technology by providing solutions critical to the industry’s functioning and growth.

The Growing Impact Of Smart Agriculture And Agritech

Smart agriculture carries great value in increasing productivity, meeting the emerging need for food, and creating connected and efficient farming operations.

Climate-smart agriculture statistics state that the global market for smart agriculture is expected to rise from US$15 billion in 2022 to US$33 billion by 2027.

Funding in the agricultural technology sector has been a key mechanism to address the challenges of pests, extreme weather, and growing crops in less favourable climates.

Agritech funding surpassed 53 billion U.S. dollars between 2017 and 2021, no less than tripling from 2017 to reach that level.

However, funding was lower in 2022, down to about 30 billion dollars. Among European countries, the top contributor to financing agri-food technology was the United Kingdom, followed by France and Germany.

Smart devices, especially drones, became crucial engineering equipment in the field of agritech, allowing farmers to survey crops, take images, and gather information.

Agricultural applications constitute around 11% of the global drone market, and the valuation of smart crop monitoring applications is expected to grow until 2027.

Automation and robotics applications in agriculture for spraying, harvesting, and planting are projected to surpass 1.1 billion dollars.

Autonomous equipment fields experience rapid growth. For instance, the global market for autonomous harvesting machinery is predicted to reach 7.7 billion dollars by 2027, while the biggest segment, spraying equipment, is expected to expand nearly 240% from 2021 to 2027.

These are advances pointing to the potential transformation that agritech can bring to modern farming.

Challenges In Climate-Smart Agriculture

Although food security is inseparably tied to water security, the availability of water for agricultural purposes has become the main challenge to food security and the sustainable development of climate-smart agriculture on a global scale.

Climate-Smart agriculture statistics estimate that global water demand will increase by 55%, and the current status of water scarcity is being aggravated, affecting agricultural water users worldwide.

It is proved that agriculture has a greater negative effect on yield and quality owing to shortage of water; for example, in Turkey, less availability of water led to reduced yields and protein content in sweet corn, ear yields and marketable ear numbers, and essential micronutrients like Fe, Zn, and Cu in kernels decreased leaf area index.

In Northwest China, medium to low risks of agricultural water shortage were recorded for 2010; however, these risks were projected to range between medium and high levels in 2030.

Reduced rainfall corresponded with decreased grain yield and water-use efficiency for the key dryland agricultural region of the Loess Plateau.

Similar to coal mining areas, areas generally facing severe environmental conditions face a significant shortage of both water and nutrients, which hampers plant growth.

Climate-smart agriculture statistics have shown that the application of water along with nitrogen and phosphorus could be beneficial for ecological restoration in arid regions.

Agricultural water resource assessment is of utmost importance in long-term planning and management.

For example, South Korea’s irrigation-dependent agriculture is susceptible to seasonal changes in rainfall and the quality of the available water.

In addition, climate variability-exacerbated droughts and heat waves have worsened water resource shortages and the temporal and spatial unevenness of supply.

Climate-Smart Agriculture statistics indicate that supply and demand estimation regarding agricultural water resources will increasingly be a priority for further advancing CSA initiatives in the wake of climate warming.

Conclusion

Climate-smart agriculture is emerging as the key to solving the interrelated challenges of food security and climate change. Climate-smart agriculture statistics from 2024 demonstrate progress and the further need for investment and innovation in this area. If CSA practices are adopted, there will probably be a more resilient and sustainable agricultural system for generations to come.

FAQ . What is the level of awareness among farmers about Climate-Smart Agriculture (CSA) practices?



A survey indicated that 73.79% of SSUC farmers are aware of CSA practices, while 15.53% are not aware of them, and 10.68% are not sure about this high awareness level, which may be indicative of future adoption. This may require communication and outreach barriers. How do farmers learn about CSA practices?



Major sources with such information include media (36%), farmer associations (25%), and farmer field days (23%). Friends and neighbours (12%), on-farm trials (3%), and extension services (2%) are other sources but have very small contributions yet critical. What global efforts are ongoing to promote sustainable and climate-smart agriculture?



US$345 million in programs in China, supplemented by US$4.1 billion from the government, for emission reduction and biodiversity enhancement. A US$961 million USAID initiative for food system strengthening across Kenya, Comoros, Malawi, and Somalia. A US$200 million project to improve access and productivity of water in Pakistan. A program of US$125 million in Jordan is needed to promote water-efficient practices and create jobs. What are the key trends in the agriculture technology market?



The global market for agriculture technology-as-a-service is now valued at US$1.8 billion, with US$1.1 billion of that stemming from SaaS. The smart agriculture market is expected to increase from around US$15 billion in 2022 to about US$33 billion by 2027, propelled by automation, robotics, and smart devices, such as drones. What are the primary challenges related to Climate-Smart Agriculture?



Water scarcity is actually the most pressing issue; world demand for water is projected to increase by no less than 55%. Diminished precipitation, decreased yield in agriculture, and unequal availability of water provide the main issues. Northwest China and South Korea are countries at high risk, necessitating improvement in the management of water resources and adaptation strategies.

Joseph D'Souza founded Sci-Tech Today as a personal passion project to share statistics, expert analysis, product reviews, and experiences with tech gadgets. Over time, it evolved into a full-scale tech blog specializing in core science and technology. Founded in 2004 by Joseph D'Souza, Sci-Tech Today has become a leading voice in the realms of science and technology. This platform is dedicated to delivering in-depth, well-researched statistics, facts, charts, and graphs that industry experts rigorously verify. The aim is to illuminate the complexities of technological innovations and scientific discoveries through clear and comprehensive information.

