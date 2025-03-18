Employee Feedback Statistics and Facts (2025)

Introduction

Employee Feedback Statistics: Employee feedback forms an integral part of modern workplace management and gives organisations valuable insights into employee satisfaction, engagement, and well-being. Regularly seeking employee feedback helps an organisation improve its environment, uplift morale, and drive productivity.

As we approach 2025, the theme of employee feedback is even more vital than before. Organisations will realise the value of having productive relationships and creating a culture where employees feel supported.

This article examines some crucial employee feedback statistics in 2025, trends, challenges, and the overall implications of such feedback systems for organisations.

According to employee feedback statistics, by 2024, corporations that regularly provided feedback to employees measured a 14.9% lower turnover rate and a 2.5% productivity increase for feedback receivers.

lower turnover rate and a productivity increase for feedback receivers. Feedback on the strength has reduced the turnover rate by 14.9% and increased profitability by 8.9% for managers.

and increased profitability by for managers. The percentage increase in productivity for teams whose managers had received feedback on strengths was 12.5% .

. Employees receiving regular feedback are more engaged, and a highly engaged team is 21% more profitable.

more profitable. The highest percentage of respondents, 64% , claimed that their company has a feedback program. On the other hand, 25% did not think so, while 12% were not sure.

, claimed that their company has a feedback program. On the other hand, did not think so, while were not sure. According to 55% of employees, the top means of feedback is face-to-face feedback during team meetings, while 47% favour semiannual surveys; 36% and 31% would choose short survey questionnaires and suggestion boxes, respectively.

favour semiannual surveys; and would choose short survey questionnaires and suggestion boxes, respectively. Employee feedback statistics reveal that about 30.7% of employees believe their feedback is not significant enough to share, while 21% consider it too trivial to be worth sharing.

of employees believe their feedback is not significant enough to share, while consider it too trivial to be worth sharing. Employee engagement has been fairly constant from 2011 to 2020. In 2020, it reached its highest point, 69% , only slightly declining to 67% in 2022 and 2023.

, only slightly declining to in 2022 and 2023. 80% of employees prefer on-time feedback to waiting for an annual review, and 60% prefer weekly or daily feedback from their supervisors.

of employees prefer on-time feedback to waiting for an annual review, and prefer weekly or daily feedback from their supervisors. Recognition and praise motivate the majority of employees, and 37% of employees are motivated by feeling that they are recognised more publicly.

of employees are motivated by feeling that they are recognised more publicly. Employee feedback statistics state that nearly 37% of employees quit work because management did not value their feedback, while 20% of employees are contemplating leaving their jobs for the same reason.

of employees quit work because management did not value their feedback, while of employees are contemplating leaving their jobs for the same reason. Almost half of HR leaders identify employee turnover as the number one problem, and it’s a major issue. Consistent and constructive employee feedback has proven to lead to higher profitability and lower turnover rates in companies.

Benefits Of Manager Feedback

(Source: jobera.com)

Employee feedback statistics show that Employee feedback is a win-win for the employees and the company on a larger scale. Employees who cultivate feedback from their employees regularly have an average of 21% more profits than those who do not or do it very little.

Strength-based feedback has reduced turnover by 14.9% for companies. Quick feedback has been shown to boost an employee’s performance by up to four times.

Feedback also provides valuable information about general project ideas and strategies, what works and what doesn’t work for a team, and how much improvement is needed in other areas.

So, this feedback is essential for the overall progress of the company.

Managers who solicit feedback tend to report profit margins 8.9% higher than those who don’t solicit feedback, while they have a turnover of 14.9% lower.

It is also worth noting that 75% of disengaged employees feel that poor relationships with management cause their disconnection.

In addition, 73% say managers must clarify these for the team almost every week or every month. Beyond that, 47% of HR leaders consider employee turnover to be the top issue.

Preferred Employee Feedback By Managers

(Reference: jobera.com)

Employee feedback statistics indicate that of the employees who were interviewed in 2021, 64% said that they believe their firm has an Employee Feedback Program.

On the other hand, 25% of employees reported that their workplaces did not have a feedback program, and 12% were unsure.

The highest %age of employees, 55%, favoured in-person feedback gathering via team meetings, favouring it as the most popular choice for managers.

The following results show how managers coordinated the gathering of feedback from employees: 47% indicated that they did semi-annual employee feedback surveys; 36% favoured periodic, brief surveys, 31% gathered them by suggestion boxes.

Reasons For Not Sharing Feedback

Reasons Employee’s Share Have no such valuable feedback to share 30.70% Doesn’t feel feedback is not important enough to share 21% Trust issues in confidentiality 17.10% Believe their concerns won’t be addressed 14.10% Fear the negative consequences after sharing honest feedback 12.20%

(Source: coolest-gadgets.com)

A considerable %age of employees, around 30.7 %, do not submit any feedback because they believe they have nothing constructive to offer.

Furthermore, 21 % of employees think that their feedback is not worth sharing, while trust issues contribute as 17.1 % of them are worried about the confidentiality of their feedback.

An additional 14.1 % argue that management will not take their issues seriously or make them a priority.

Finally, 12.2 % of employees are afraid of negative consequences or repercussions for providing honest feedback.

Employee Feedback Statistics By Delivery Of Feedback

Publicly motivating employees through recognition and praise accounts for 37% of the overall employee motivation.

Manager feedback pushes around 80% of employees to look for another job. When employees receive negative feedback, only 10.4% show involvement.

Employees who found the feedback system useful increased from 49% to 75%.

Among them, 69% say that they would like to put in extra effort if their accomplishments were acknowledged through feedback.

These employee feedback statistics tell the story of feedback among employees: 60% want to get feedback once a week or a day from an employee’s perspective, with 43% of those who are really engaged echoing that.

80% of employees lean towards a feedback approach that lets them know how they are doing without waiting for the annual appraisal.

Employee Feedback By Demographics

(Reference: coolest-gadgets.com)

Employee feedback statistics show that the year 2024 marked a change in the differences in performance evaluation preferences of employees across different generations.

Only 38% of millennials and 44% of Gen X employees opted for an annual review as a possible feedback option.

Other feedback preferences were as follows: quarterly, with 28%; semi-annually, with 22%; weekly, with 22%; monthly, with 9%; and feedback on a weekly basis, with 2%.

Gen X employees had the following preferences: quarterly, 24%; semi-annual, 24%; monthly, 7%; and weekly, just 1%.

Boomers dramatically chose an annual review as their first preference, at 58%, followed by semi-annual at 19%, quarterly at 18%, monthly at 4%, and weekly at 2%.

Employee Engagement Score

(Reference: statista.com)

Employee feedback statistics reveal that, in fact, employee engagement has continued to grow worldwide year after year from 2011 until 2020, with a peak in 2020 of 69%.

Most scholars found slight decreases in employee engagement in the years after 2020.

In particular, both 2022 and 2023 saw 67% employee engagement, which makes for a slight plummet from the highest reached point in 2020.

Some 63% of employees feel they need more recognition, and regular praise could reduce turnover by as much as 31%.

More than half-72% get praised less than once weekly; 39% don’t get much recognition except monthly or less.

83% of employees subscribe to praise over gifts; 32% have to wait more than three months for feedback from a manager.

In 2024, close to 29% of employees reported being unhappy at work, with the following patterns discovered in the rest: 26% feeling unhappy about life outside work and 56 % saying they don’t think there are opportunities for career growth.

In addition, 39 % feel they are not provided with enough freedom in their roles, while around 53 % have not exactly developed their skills much in the last year.

And the last 32 % worry that they are not paid fairly for the work they do. While 83% of employees appreciated positive or negative feedback, 62% were eager for more feedback from their colleagues.

Employee feedback statistics show that 70% of employees would have liked to spend more time with their manager, while 34% felt there wasn’t enough social interaction with colleagues.

On the flip side, 31% want to have more frequent communication sessions with their manager, and 37% feel disconnected.

Besides, 64% of employees believe the feedback they receive could be improved, and 23% feel drained on a daily basis.

In the year 2024, only 22 % of employees who did not receive feedback remained engaged.

Consequently, 58 % found themselves either disengaged from work or actively seeking new employment.

Employee feedback statistics state that only 10 % of continually employed individuals received some sort of answer regarding their unsatisfactory performance, while 80 % thought about leaving their jobs.

A staggering 73 % of the employees say they require clear goals and guidelines from their managers, while the other 70 % prefer spending more time with their team members.

More than three-quarters of employees reported that work relationships with management, poor connection with employees, and lack of feedback were hurdles they faced in performance.

Additionally, almost 37 % of people have “quit” owing to feedback being ignored, while 20 % have given a thought to doing the same.

In terms of turnover, 7 % of entry-level employees and around 46.5 % of senior microelectronics employees have left their jobs.

Employee Feedback Benefits For Business

Employee feedback statistics state that firms that gave employees feedback reported about 14.9% lower rates of turnover than were exhibited by those businesses that did not give feedback to their employees.

People received more feedback regarding their strengths: they showed about 2.5% productivity improvement in comparison with people who did not receive feedback.

Feedback on strengths resulted in higher profitability by 8.9% for managers when compared to nonfeedback managers.

Such managers also exhibited 14.9% lower turnover rates than feedback-less managers.

Teams, where managers received feedback on their strengths increased productivity by 12.5% post-feedback intervention compared with teams managed by coaches who were not given any feedback at all.

Teams with high levels of engagement were found to be 21% more profitable, and this high engagement is directly related to the type of constructive and consistent feedback employees receive.

Conclusion

Feedback from employees can almost be termed as the lifeblood or backbone of the workplace success of any organisation in 2024. Employee feedback statistics have also shown that organisations that open channels for employee opinions are likely to enjoy increased engagement, increased productivity, and better financial performance. However, it is imperative for organisations to address issues such as participation and survey fatigue to build a feedback culture that is effective and sustainable.

For companies ready for survival in the competing market, investing in employee feedback systems and acting upon the feedback derived from them is no longer optional—it is an imposed strategic imperative. With the right tools and methods, organisations can build a positive work environment for both employees and the company’s bottom line.

FAQ . What is the effect of constant employee feedback on turnover and productivity?



Continuous employee feedback has been found to lead to a 14.9% decrease in employee turnover, and for the employees receiving feedback, there is also an increase in productivity of 2.5%. Feedback on strengths can also lead to a profitability increase of 8.9% for managers. What preferences do employees have for receiving feedback in 2024?



The majority (55%) favoured in-person feedback during team meetings, followed by semi-annual surveys for feedback (47%), frequent short surveys (36%), and suggestion boxes (31%). Why do some employees stay quiet when it comes to sharing feedback?



The top reasons for not sharing feedback include not believing that they have valuable feedback to provide (30.7%), believing that their feedback does not matter (21%), trust issues regarding confidentiality (17.1%), and fear of negative consequences (12.2%). How often do employees prefer to receive feedback in the year 2024?



Most employees (60%) have a preference for receiving feedback on a weekly or daily basis. About 80% of employees would also want to have timely feedback instead of waiting for annual performance reviews. What’s the feedback supposed to be for the business?



15% lower turnover rates and greater productivity are reported by the corporations that provide constant feedback. Teams with managers who receive feedback about their strengths experience 12.5 more productivity. Such teams engaged by continuous feedback are 21% more profitable because of this.

