Steam Statistics And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Steam Statistics: Steam, developed by Valve Corporation, is the largest digital distribution platform for PC gaming. Launched in 2003, Steam has revolutionised the gaming industry by offering a marketplace for buying, downloading, and playing video games. In 2024, Steam continues to dominate the PC gaming market, providing access to a vast library of games, community features, game development tools, and regular sales events. Steam has a massive global user base, with millions of active players engaging daily.

Steam’s influence extends beyond being a game store. It hosts community-driven content like user reviews, discussions, and modding support, contributing to its ongoing success. Understanding the latest statistics on Steam gives insight into its impact on the gaming industry, user behavior, and future trends.

Editor’s Choice

Steam statistics show that the average revenue per user (ARPU) is US$23.66 , but this is expected to drop to US $19.35 by 2027.

, but this is expected to drop to by 2027. More than 50,000 games are being offered on Steam within the United States.

games are being offered on Steam within the United States. Steam represents from 50% to 70% of all PC game download figures worldwide.

of all PC game download figures worldwide. Steam represents around 75% of the global market for video game distribution, and around 20 million users visit the website daily.

of the global market for video game distribution, and around users visit the website daily. Steam was officially released on 12th September 2003.

In 2019, the number of game hours on Steam increased from 20.8 billion to 31.3 billion , a more than 50% increase.

, a more than increase. As of April 28, 2019, there were 1 billion accounts registered on Steam.

accounts registered on Steam. 19% of the Steam Traffic comes from China, while the US accounts for 16.8% .

of the Steam Traffic comes from China, while the US accounts for . The total number of reviews for games on Steam increased by 300% from 2018 to 2019.

from 2018 to 2019. Currently, Steam supports five languages: simplified Chinese, English, Spanish, German, and Russian.

By the year 2024, there will be about 31 million Steam players worldwide.

Steam players worldwide. As of June 2023, around 30 thousand games were available on the Steam platform.

games were available on the Steam platform. In 2024, the game Black Myth: Wukong had more concurrent players than any other game on the Steam platform, peaking at 1.1 million .

. Chronicle of Your Life is regarded as the game with the longest average playtime on Steam at 237 hours and 32 minutes as of June 2023.

as of June 2023. There are only five games on Steam that have a percentage score of more than 97%: Portal 2, Hades, Factorio, The Witcher: Wild Hunt, and Terraria.

Portal 2, Hades, Factorio, The Witcher: Wild Hunt, and Terraria. Steam supports various languages; however, English is the most widely used language, with 36.87% of users being English-speaking.

of users being English-speaking. Valve boasted the best rating by users, 8.5 , as a developer on the Steam platform.

, as a developer on the Steam platform. Steam statistics indicate that there are 48 million Steam account holders who use the game controller.

Steam account holders who use the game controller. Out of the dual-monitor users, 71.82% have a monitor setup of 2840 x 1080 , while 67.29% have the main screen set to 1920 x 1080 resolution.

have a monitor setup of , while have the main screen set to resolution. Among all steam traffic, 16.89% comes from the US, while the highest traffic share is attributed to China, which is 19% .

comes from the US, while the highest traffic share is attributed to China, which is . As of 2023, the dominant operating system for Steam users is Windows 10-64-bit, retailing at 63.46%.

Key Facts

In 2024, Steam has reached over 150 million monthly active users, showing a steady increase from previous years.

Recent Steam statistics reveal that the platform’s daily active users are estimated at around 50 million worldwide, reflecting its continued popularity.

Steam regularly peaks at over 25 million concurrent users at any given time, making it one of the most engaged platforms globally.

The highest recorded number of concurrent users was around 31 million during major game releases and seasonal sales.

As of 2024, Steam offers access to more than 50,000 games.

The platform has something for every type of gamer, from indie developers to major AAA studios. Each year, thousands of new titles are added to the Steam marketplace, keeping the content fresh and relevant for players.

Steam generated an estimated $6 billion in revenue in 2023, and it is expected to surpass $7 billion in 2024. This growth is largely driven by game sales, in-game purchases, and the thriving community marketplace, where players can buy and sell in-game items.

The Steam Summer Sale and Winter Sale have become global events for gamers, with discounts ranging from 20% to 90% off on various games. These sales generate a significant portion of Steam’s annual revenue.

The average Steam user spends around $60 annually on the platform. This includes game purchases, downloadable content (DLC), and microtransactions.

In 2024, in-game purchases and DLC represented over 40% of user spending.

Steam is used worldwide, but its biggest markets include the United States, Europe, and Asia. North America and Europe together account for about 60% of the platform’s total revenue.

However, regions like China and Southeast Asia have shown tremendous growth, particularly with the rise of free-to-play and multiplayer online games.

Video Game Selling Price On Steam

(Reference: statista.com)

Steam statistics show that in 2023, the average cost of PC games on Steam was $15.50, which is 7% higher than the rate of $13.30 in 2020.

Between the years 2018 and 2023, this range hunkers down to a 6% CAGR.

It’s further estimated that by 2028, the average price of PC games on Steam will increase to $18.10.

This steady rise in the average price of PC games on the platform suggests a gradual increase over time.

Share Of Steam Publishers By Country

(Reference: statista.com)

According to Steam statistics, in June 2022, the large majority (24%) of all video game publishers on Steam, the popular PC gaming platform in the United States, originated from the United States, making it the country with the highest number of publisher representations.

In the leaderboard of the contributing countries, the United Kingdom ranked third, representing 10% of all the publishers on the said platform.

This illustrates that in addition to the primary market, the USA, most of the game publishers on this platform are also in the UK.

Total Number Of Games Released On Steam Worldwide

(Reference: statista.com)

Steam statistics reveal that as of 2023, the average selling price for PC games on Steam is estimated to be $15.50.

This purchase price represents a 7% growth from $13.30 in the year 2020.

The price increase translates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% in the price of PC games between 2018 and 2023.

It is also expected that the average prices of PC games on Steam will increase even further by the year 2028 and will sell at approximately $18.10.

Steam Video Games Concurrent Users

(Reference: statista.com)

The first version of Steam debuted in 2003 and was developed by Valve Corporation.

Initially, the mission was to deliver updates for Valve games. It has since become the biggest platform for computer games worldwide.

Back in 2004, Steam had only around 72 games, but by 2023, that number had increased to 12,068 from 9,394 in 2020.

For many gamers around the globe, Steam ownership is tantamount to being a god. Its gaming catalogue includes everything from online shooting games to agriculture-related games.

The platform recorded more than 132 million active users every month in 2021.

Although the majority of the site is in English, by 2023, around one-third of the users will be Chinese or Russian speakers.

In terms of the number of players per hour on average for any given day, Steam’s most active game in the player base was Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in 2023, with figures of nearly 918,000 players.

Secured the first position in the 2023 number of peak concurrent players with more than 1.81 million in only one hour.

Counter-Strike 2 came next on the list of top concurrent players, with its record reaching almost 1.4 million.

Steam Average Number Of Concurrent Players

(Reference: statista.com)

According to Steam statistics, Black Myth: Wukong was the number one game on Steam for August 2024.

This game is an action role-playing game (RPG) that is inspired by Chinese mythology.

Even more astonishing was the average of 1.1 million players who played the game every week throughout August 2024.

During the same time, Black Myth: Wukong had more weekly players than Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, and also Banana.

Share Of Steam Users By Age

(Reference: statista.com)

According to Steam statistics, as of the year 2024, the distribution of Steam users in the United States by age is as follows:

18-19 years old: 5% 20-29 years old: 44% 30-39 years old: 25% 40-49 years old: 17% 50-59 years old: 18% 60-64 years old: 1%

The largest age group consists of users aged 20 to 29, representing 44% of the U.S. Steam population. This data shows the platform’s strong appeal to young adults, particularly those in their twenties and thirties.​

Steam Games By Genre

(Reference: backlinko.com)

According to recent Steam statistics, the majority of the available titles are attributed to the Indie game category, with 61,295 titles presently online.

Action games are the second most prevalent category, with a total of 50,012 games on the site.

Adventure games are not far behind, as they reach the number of 47,590 games.

Casual category games follow with a count of 46,935 available games on Steam.

There are 23,607 simulation games available, which is equal to this number.

There is also a relatively high number of strategy games, as 23,383 games are available in this genre.

RPG (Role Playing Games) accounts for the collage of 22,969 games on Steam.

Steam Library Statistics

According to recent Steam statistics, Valve topped the list of game developers and maintained a good reputation for new releases on Steam.

Valve is famously known for its game Portal 2, which has a rating of 8.5.

Supergiant Games is immediately second, thanks to the highly rated Hades game, which was released in 2020 and scored 8.44.

Klei is popular in the game Don’t Starve, and its online version, Don’t Starve Together, has a rating of 8.4.

The folks at Southeast CD Project Red, known for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, are ranked 12th with a score of 8.18.

Developers of Skyrim Bethesda is ranked 64 with a score of 7.85.

The developer of the remastered Tomb Raider Feral Interactive is at 79 ranking and a score of 7.8.

Game Developer Earnings

A game accessible through the Steam distribution platform allows the developers to keep about 70% of the sales while the site earns just 30% of the total sales.

163% of developers within this platform earned more than one million dollars from the sales of their video games in the year 2024; it is believed that over 1,000 such developers existed.

Though millions of gamers worldwide play Steam, the majority of indie developers make their first breakthroughs there.

In 2024, there is an ongoing trend in which the majority of gamers still wish to engage in the Early Access program, a program where one can purchase a game before its finishing touches are added.

Approximately 15% of titles available on the Steam platform are classified as Early Access, which allows developers to seek financing and the community’s opinion.

Future Trends Of Steam

Steam is concentrating on cloud gaming, which allows players to play their games on any device without the need for superior hardware.

The projections are that by the end of 2024, more areas will be launched by Steam Cloud Play, which will enable users to access the games more conveniently using the cloud. Steam still stands out as an inappropriate application in their VR games.

As predicted, in 2024, the number of VR titles on Steam has increased to over 10,000, and the Steam platform supports NVidia VR development because of the Steam VR system.

The total addressable market for Steam VR gaming is projected to grow by 15% annually as more users embrace VR headsets.

Steam is also already integrated with the esports ecosystem based on the number of games, such as Dota 2 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, that keep the audience engaged.

In 2024, daily users of Steam’s integrated broadcasting and live streaming services have accumulated more than 500k watchers, increasing their presence in the international competitive gaming agenda.

Conclusion

As of 2024, Steam is still the leading platform for PC gaming, with a growing number of users, exceptionally large game offerings, and increased earnings. Thanks to the community features, the global coverage, and the ongoing technological advancements, including cloud gaming and support for virtual reality devices, there is no doubt that Steam will be a force in the gaming sector for years to come.

With the change in the gaming environment, Steam’s devotion to gamers and game creators will very likely encourage even higher growth in the years to come.

FAQ . What is Steam, and when was it launched?



Steam is the most prominent distribution platform for the latter’s PC gaming, created by Valve Corporation. It was first introduced on September 12, 2003, and has changed the order of the gaming world by narrowing the market for the purchase, download and play of video games. How many games can a player expect on Steam in the year 2024?



In 2024, Steam boasts over 50,000 games available for users of all tastes and preferences. This platform launches thousands of new games every year to ensure that its users always have something different from what they have played before. What are the important figures related to Steam’s audience?



In 2024, Steam had about 150 million monthly active users and about 50 million daily active users. It often reaches 25 million active users simultaneously, showing that most people around the globe enjoy the gaming experience. How much revenue does Steam generate, and what is the average user spending?



Steam generated an estimated $6 billion in revenue in 2023, with expectations to surpass $7 billion in 2024. On average, Steam users spend around $60 annually on game purchases, downloadable content (DLC), and microtransactions. What are some future trends for Steam?



Steam is focusing on cloud gaming, allowing players to access games on various devices without high-end hardware. The platform is also expanding its VR offerings, with over 10,000 VR titles expected in 2024. Additionally, Steam is integrated with the esports ecosystem, attracting daily users to its broadcasting and live-streaming services.

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee, after completing her graduation in Electrical Engineering, transitioned into the world of writing following a series of technical roles. She specializes in technology and Artificial Intelligence, bringing her experience as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, with a focus on education and healthcare under the Australian system. From an early age, writing and painting have been her passions, leading her to pursue a full-time career in writing. In addition to her professional endeavors, Maitrayee also manages a YouTube channel dedicated to cooking.

