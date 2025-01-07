Ubuntu Statistics By Market Share, Traffic Share, Usage Metrics And Activity Trends

Introduction

Ubuntu Statistics: Ubuntu has a great reputation as one of the most widely used Linux distributions due to its simplicity, reliability, and outstanding community support. Now, in 2024, this has never changed, as it is a choice for personal and professional use. It is versatile and able to run on everything from their desktop to cloud servers and devices on the IOT.

This article discusses the latest Ubuntu statistics, trends, and insights into what is happening in terms of its growth, usage, and market position in 2024.

Editor’s Choice

According to Ubuntu statistics, Ubuntu releases Long-Term Support (LTS) releases, making up 95% of installations, which are released every two years in April and provide 5 years of security maintenance.

The market share enjoyed by Ubuntu is around 2.18% , and there is very good competition from Oracle Linux, which enjoys a quality figure of 14.73% .

Ubuntu Versions

(Source: ubuntu.com)

Development codenames have been used for each release of Ubuntu, such as ‘Oryctodromus’ or ‘Oracular Oriole’, to denote versioning according to the date that they were published. Such is the case with Ubuntu 24.10, which was released in October of the year 2024.

According to Ubuntu statistics, The Long-Term Support (LTS) releases come out every two years in April and are classed as enterprise versions of Ubuntu with the largest proportionate usage.

It is estimated that LTS makes up about 95% of all Ubuntu installations. All LTS editions get five years of base security maintenance for all packages that belong to the “Main” repository.

However, users subscribing to a Ubuntu Pro account will have Extended Security Maintenance (ESM) on packages in both the “Main” and “Universe” repositories for a period of up to 10 years.

Ubuntu Pro also features telephone and ticket support that can be added to the subscription in the same time frame as security updates.

For users needing additional support, the Legacy support add-on extends the security maintenance and support by an extra 2 years, providing a total of 12 years of coverage.

In addition to the normal two-year cycle for LTS versions, Canonical also produces an interim version of Ubuntu every six months, like 24.10.

These interim releases are production-ready and have been supported for 9 months so that people can upgrade, but they are not given the long-term commitment that LTS releases get.

Top Competitors And Alternatives Of Ubuntu Market Share

Technology Domains Market Share (Est.) Versus page Oracle Linux 127,032 14.73% Ubuntu vs Oracle Linux Linux 126,705 14.69% Ubuntu vs Linux Apple iOS 88,375 10.25% Ubuntu vs Apple iOS Debian 50,703 5.88% Ubuntu vs Debian Unix 47,601 5.52% Ubuntu vs Unix VMware Server 39,575 4.59% Ubuntu vs VMware Server Windows XP 29,592 3.43% Ubuntu vs Windows XP

(Source: 6sense.com)

As per the Ubuntu statistics, Ubuntu’s market share is only 2.18%. This data represents how Ubuntu’s market share stands against its rivals and alternatives in the operating system space.

Oracle Linux has a market share of 14.73%, which closely competes against Ubuntu at 14.69%. There’s also Linux, a type under which there are other notable alternatives, with a market share under Ubuntu.

A very important rival is Apple iOS, which once again has a considerable market share of 10.25%, although it is not primarily targeted toward desktop and server environments.

Another closely related cousin to Ubuntu is Debian, with 5.88%, followed by Unix, with 5.52%, which are good alternatives for server environments at the moment.

VMware Server has 4.59%, is focused on virtualisation mainly, and competes in one or the other environment where Ubuntu also competes.

Data from here entail some older operating systems, such as Windows XP and Windows 7, which carry shares of 3.43% and 3.06%, respectively and still hold some relevance within legacy systems.

Microsoft Windows Server, at 3.07% offering itself, is definitely one of the top players in terms of server operating systems.

CentOS, now acting as an alternative to RHEL (Red Hat Enterprise Linux), claims 2.97% of the market.

Thus, overall, Ubuntu is competing against modern día Linux distributions and legacy Windows systems, besides targeting a few specific server and virtualisation platforms.

Ubuntu Usage Statistics

Monthly Statistics for November 2024 Total Hits 45,715 Total Files 15,129 Total Pages 32,041 Total Visits 5,061 Total kB Files 884,982 Total kB In 0 Total kB Out 0 Total Unique Sites 2291 Total Unique URLs 44 Total Unique Referrers 120 Total Unique User Agents 774

(Source: tasacionesindustriales.com)

This information provides a detailed report of the Ubuntu statistics by usage over a certain period and a specific platform.

A total of 45,715 hits that made requests to access many resources related to Ubuntu were recorded and linked to 15,129 files and 32,041 pages: the volume of access content.

There were 5,061 visits in total, which means the total number of individual sessions or interactions with the site or service.

The data also shows a total of 884,982 kB for files, which refers to the total size of files accessed or transferred during this period.

The platform registered also accessed 2,291 unique sites, meaning the unique number of different websites from which visitors accessed Ubuntu content, and 44 unique URLs regarding the variety of links realised.

With respect to sources of reference, 120 unique referrers were recorded, and these represent the different sites or sources that directed traffic to Ubuntu-related pages.

Also, there were 774 unique user agents, which refer to the different types of devices, browsers, or software used to access the platform.

Ubuntu Usage Metrics And Activity Trends

. Avg Max Hits per Hour 63 7,136 Hits per Day 1,523 8,798 Files per Day 504 1,093 Pages per Day 1,068 5,385 Sites per Day 76 616 Visits per Day 168 783 kB Files per Day 29499 116856

(Source: tasacionesindustriales.com)

With regards to Ubuntu, the data gives a general overview of its usage over a measured period based on various dynamics.

Ubuntu statistics indicate that the hit average is 63 per hour, with a maximum of 7136 hits in one hour, thus showing variability in the level of activity.

Daily activity shows 1523 hits for a single day, reaching a maximum of 8798 hits for a particular day, indicating that there were some exceptional occasions on certain days.

The number of files accessed daily is, on average, 504 files per day, reaching up to 1093 files per day, showing differences in the level of file access.

The same was true for page views, which had an average of 1086 pages per day, reaching a maximum of 5385 pages per day, indicating considerable changes in the content.

In the same way as above, with reference to sites visited, 76 sites were referred per day, with a maximum of 616 sites showing occasional bursts of activity in terms of diverse sources.

Daily visits show an average of 168, with a peak of 783, signifying changes in user interaction.

Last but not least, statistics also show 29,499 kB of files accessed per day on average, with a peak reaching 116,856 kB per day, signifying how fluctuating the traffic could be in a period along with file size.

Ubuntu Customers By Product & Services

(Reference: 6sense.com)

According to Ubuntu statistics, Ubuntu boasts software development clients. It has over 500 client accounts, which mirrors how well it appeals to developers owing to its flexibility and also its support for programming tools.

Next is Machine Learning, which has 361 clients, directly attributed to all the frameworks like TensorFlow and PyTorch that run smoothly in Ubuntu.

Just as “Artificial Intelligence” lures 345 clients, Ubuntu also proves useful in building and deploying AI models.

In Continuing Education, this sector has 335 clients, while Online Learning has 323, thus demonstrating the role Ubuntu plays in supporting educational platforms and tools.

Likewise, this whole research community brings value to the 332 users of Ubuntu towards their various research projects.

Ubuntu Website Visits Over Time

(Source: similarweb.com)

Ubuntu statistics state that it is a period of web visits to the Ubuntu site over different weeks of November 2024. The site received 1.178 million visits from November 1 to 7, and more engagement among users is reflected in this number.

The figure registered a slight increase in the following week, with visits recorded between November 8 and 14, totalling 1.215 million visits.

During the period from November 15 to 21, the number of visits slightly dropped to 1.194 million, indicating a minor decline in activity.

The downward trend continued from November 22 to 28, with a total number of visits during this period at 1.147 million.

For the last two days of the month, November 29 and 30, the website showed visits of 304,606, which was quite less due to the shorter time.

Overall, the data denotes fluctuating traffic across the website for the entire month of November, with that mid-month hosting the busiest load.

Ubuntu Traffic Share By Country

(Source: similarweb.com)

This data regarding Ubuntu statistics shows how Ubuntu’s website traffic is distributed among countries, showing both the traffic percentage and the variation in traffic patterns.

The United States recorded the highest at 14.11%, but this has been reduced from the previous period by 7.99%. India has 8.51%, experiencing a notable fall in terms of traffic percentage by 12.14%, indicating lesser engagement.

On the contrary, China, with 6.74%, showed some increasing tendency because traffic increased by 2.66%.

The share of traffic from Germany was 5.12%, but it had a significant decline of 12.23%.

At the same time, Russia, with 3.64% of the share in traffic, is the place that experienced the highest decline of all, as it lost traffic by 20.95%.

This data indicates the variation in Ubuntu’s website engagement trends across different regions.

Ubuntu Marketing Channels

(Reference: similarweb.com)

The data regarding Ubuntu statistics is insightful in understanding the various marketing channels through which traffic is driven to the Ubuntu platform.

Organic search is the most potent source of traffic to this site – contributing up to around 65.81% – which indicates that most consumers discover Ubuntu through search engines of paid promotional means.

The majority of these 26.35% of direct traffic visitors visit Ubuntu directly by typing the URL in the browser or a bookmark.

Referrals contribute 6.19% – indicating the influence of links from other sites where users plug into Ubuntu’s resources.

Social media channels transmit 1.54% of the traffic, which is a smaller but rather significant traffic-driving source.

Not much compelling data for marketing purposes shows that 0.02% of visits are generated through email campaigns.

Similarly, just a mere 0.05% and 0.06% generated via paid search and display ads, respectively, indicates that marketing through paid advertising forms a minor part of Ubuntu’s efforts.

This shows that organic and direct channels can effectively reach Ubuntu’s targeted audience.

Conclusion

Ubuntu statistics 2024 continues winning the tech world in strides. Keeping up with it from the desktop to the cloud, IoT, or even an entire enterprise, you can bet it is compatible and consistent. This operating system is going to grow persistent with time into adoption for software development because of the growing developer community, commendable levels of security it possesses, and a solid ecosystem of applications.

Ubuntu has a good shot at keeping up with its competitors in the future in terms of operating systems. As far as end-user use and development and enterprise applications are concerned, it is personal work that is quickly done or clearly and easily accessible in a mixed-use environment.

Sources Similarweb Ubuntu Tasacionesindustriales 6sense

FAQ . How does Ubuntu sum up its market share in 2024 compared to its competitors? Ubuntu has a market share of 2.18% in 2024. This is quite an achievement in itself, but it creates serious competition against Oracle Linux (14.73%), Debian (5.88%), and Unix (5.52%). Other legacy systems, such as Windows XP (3.43%) and CentOS (2.97%), also have small but significant market shares in particular sectors. How often do Ubuntu LTS and interim releases come forth under their custody, and for how long do they get to be supported? They bring out Ubuntu Long-Term Supports (LTS) once every two years in the month of April and provide five full years of base security maintenance and up to ten years with Ubuntu Pro, as well as up to 12 years if you purchase the Legacy add-on. They have interim versions, or really publish like Ubuntu 24.10, every other six months, with a 9-month support period. What does the traffic of Ubuntu’s website look like in terms of distribution and growth pattern in November 2024? The traffic of Ubuntu’s website fluctuated during November 2024, starting at 1.178 million visits in the first week and increasing to 1.215 million in the second week, then declining to 1.147 million by the end of that month. The busiest time for the site was in the middle of November, indicating that user activity was higher at that time. What are the main sources of traffic to the Ubuntu website? The majority of Ubuntu’s traffic comes from organic searches, generating 65.81% of traffic, while direct searches come in next, accounting for 26.35% of traffic. Referrals alone contribute 6.19% of traffic, while social media is responsible for just 1.54%. A mere 0.02% is due to email campaigns, and 0.06% is due to paid ads. Where do they use Ubuntu most, and how will this trend change in 2024? Accordingly, the U.S. had the highest share-in-web access with 14.11%- falling by 7.99% in total. India ranks at 8.51%, which is lower than the previous figure by 12.14%. When comparing the changes, China increased the access share by 2.66% and reached 6.74%. Germany and Russia recorded high declines of 12.23% and 20.95%, also indicative of shifts in regional engagement.

