Vivaldi Statistics By Demographics, Market Share And Trends

Introduction

Vivaldi Statistics: Vivaldi is a web browser designed specifically for powerful users, which has been increasing steadily since 2024. It aims to provide more features and customizations than its competitors, targeting tech-savvy users who cherish privacy and efficiency. As Vivaldi keeps on innovating, these product offerings are indicative of a company trying to get its share of the market by introducing new versions and improving existing ones.

Moreover, the Vivaldi browser has become an alternative to Google Chrome for many users. Known for its accessibility, speed, and robust set of functions, it was created by someone who used to work for Opera; thus, it is steadily gaining ground among high-end internet browsers. Even though it is meant for everyone, Vivaldi is mainly catered for those who have a good grasp of technology and individuals who were once users of the Opera web browser but felt unhappy after its transition from Presto renderer to a `Chromium-based` one, which resulted in the loss of certain features.

Although Vivaldi itself is built on a Chromium platform to bring back some Presto lookalike features into their exclusive packages, here are some Vivaldi statistics that highlight its growth and significance in today’s browser world.

Editor’s Choice

By April 2023, about 4 million people worldwide were mostly using the Vivaldi browser. Unlike other browsers, it stands out because of its extensive customization options. This is an approximately 12% growth rate compared to 2023, which indicates a strong acceptance among niche user bases.

Vivaldi is a free browser; however, it earns mainly through partnerships, agreements with search engines, and preinstalled features.

In 2024, Vivaldi's statistics reported revenue of approximately $14 million US dollars, which might increase to $18 million US dollars by the end of that year.

According to the Vivaldi statistics provided by all available sources, Vivaldi has been recorded around nine million times so far.

Most of its users are between 25 and 34 years old, and most are interested in Computers, Electronics, Technologies, and News.

Most of its users are between 25 and 34 years old, and most are interested in Computers, Electronics, Technologies, and News. Direct traffic remains the most important source of browser visits, which also benefits from more than 7,500 keywords that generate organic traffic.

Currently, nearly two publishers send referral traffic to Vivaldi, while YouTube is still a significant social media reference for it.

Moreover, Vivaldi sends desktop-travelling referrals to almost 20 separate websites.

Since 2024, this browser has held about 0.2% of global market access. Though seemingly small, Vivaldi has made some strides in the specialized browser market, especially among users who care more about data safety and personalization options.

Key Facts

Vivaldi browser has more than 4 million active users globally despite a small market share.

In 2023, Vivaldi statistics recorded 9 million visits.

Some of the key features that distinguish Vivaldi are as follows:

Integrated adblocker Dark mode Add-ons & web extensions

Multiple profiles

Extensive customization options

Autofill forms and password management

Private mode, reader mode, and picture-in-picture

Syncing across several devices

Tab groups, split-screen tab view, and spell-checking

Social tracking and third-party cookie

The United States accounts for 57% of Vivaldi’s desktop traffic.

The ranking of com has dropped from 31,928 over the last three months to 41,204 globally.

The majority (28.05%) of Vivaldi users belong to the 25-34 age group.

74% of those who use it are men.

This product takes up only 266MB of space, while Google Chrome takes up 406MB less for desktop apps.

Under advanced settings, this browser supports more than 50 languages, although English is its default installation language.

Most Vivaldi users focus on Computers, Electronics & Animations, along with News.

Vivaldi is based on the Chromium platform, and as such, most Google Chrome extensions run on it.

However, these features still need to be fully functional, as they are still in beta testing.

For instance, the browser has a smooth interface with three user options: Essentials, Classic, and Fully Loaded. Direct traffic has the largest share of desktop visitations, at 78.34%, while search traffic comes second, at 17.13%.

The Vivaldi web browser is driven by over 7,500 keywords, including “Vivaldi,” “Vivaldi browser,” “Vivaldi download,” “Vivaldi navigator,” and “Vivaldi web browser.”

According to statistics, 68% of Vivaldi’s social media traffic originates from YouTube.

Furthermore, it sends desktop traffic to 26 different websites under various categories.

After installation, Vivaldi is a privacy-focused browser that collects minimal user data, such as CPU architecture, screen resolution, and a randomized ID. Vivaldi collects IP addresses every 24 hours.

Global Market Share of Vivaldi Compared to Leading Internet Browsers

(Source: statista.com)

Internet surfing is generally done through the web Hence, some people tour the World Wide Web via these tools daily, and most of them are regular Internet users. The desktop browser market is globally dominated by Google Chrome, which had a market share of approximately 64% as of May 2024.

Vivaldi statistics show that in 2024, Vivaldi occupied roughly 2% of the universal browser industry.

The share for Safari (used entirely on Apple devices) is roughly 79%.

Globally, Microsoft Edge accounts for about 14%.

About 12% describes the share held by Mozilla Firefox in this segment.

Opera stands at about 23%, slightly ahead of smaller competitors like Vivaldi.

Vivaldi Visits Over Time

(Source: similarweb.com)

Vivaldi statistics recorded 9 million visits in August 2024, an increase of 3.23% compared to the previous month. On average, users spent around one minute and nine seconds on the site and viewed about 1.68 pages per visit.

Vivaldi’s bounce rate was approximately 55%, indicating that more than half of its visitors left the website after viewing just one page.

In terms of geography, most traffic to Vivaldi’s site comes from Europe and North America, with Germany and the United States being some of the major contributors.

Vivaldi Traffic Website By Top Countries

(Reference: similarweb.com)

The Vivaldi statistics display that the Vivaldi website traffic share is segmented by country for 2024. The US has the lead at 18.28%, followed by Germany, Russia, Japan, and China. The high adoption of privacy-focused tools, a large number of tech-savvy users, and an alternative browser market drive the US traffic.

Germany accounts for 7.70 percent of Vivaldi's website traffic, a significant market due to Germany's focus on data privacy and strong open-source software community.

Russia accounts for 6.83% of this traffic. Therefore, Russia's rising demand for browsers that offer privacy features has increased Vivaldi's popularity.

About 5.59% of total traffic comes from Japan. Japan has a large Internet population, and hence, its customisable features attract the ever-growing number of technology users in it.

China accounts for 5% of the business. The growth in the number of people who use privacy-oriented browsers and active technology communities also increases Vivaldi's presence.

Vivaldi Statistics By Demographics

(Reference: enterpriseappstoday.com)

In January 2023, Vivaldi statistics revealed corroborated user demographics, revealing that 27.26% of all gamers are female and 72.74% are male.

The largest group, however, belongs to the age bracket of 18–24 years, which comprises 26.7% of the total population.

28.05% of users are in the 25–34 age bracket, while those aged 35–44 make up about 18.97%, and 12.57% are between 45 and 54 years old.

Additionally, around 78% are between 55 and 64 years old, whereas 5.93% are above 65.

Vivaldi Channels Statistics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

Recent Vivaldi statistics show that almost 60% of the company's website traffic is largely driven by direct sources, which shows that the company has good brand recognition among users.

Referrals account for about 6.63% of Vivaldi's traffic. These referrals mostly come from tech blogs, forums, and review sites.

Around 17.53% of total instalments are generated by organic search engines. Privacy-focused browsers and customizable browser keywords contribute heavily to organic searches, hence making it a bigger player in this area.

Social media accounts for around 1.08% of the total traffic. Vivaldi's traffic is largely generated by YouTube and Reddit, where users engage in tech and software discussions.

About 0.2% of traffic comes from email campaigns, which include newsletters directed to registered users on new updates and features.

Display ads generate approximately 0.08% of Vivaldi's traffic, which is mainly from tech-related websites and blogs.

Vivaldi Statistics By Social Media Traffic

(Reference: enterpriseappstoday.com)

According to Vivaldi statistics, about 62% of the traffic from Vivaldi's social media accounts comes from YouTube.

Other major contributors include Reddit and Twitter, which account for 27% and 9.41% of the traffic, respectively, while Facebook generates 3.56% and VKontakte provides 3.34%.

All other smaller social media sites collectively contribute just 0.79% of the traffic, making little difference in Vivaldi's total social media-driven traffic.

(Source: similarweb.com)

Vivaldi: The most common search term driving the maximum traffic of 33% on Vivaldi's website.

Vivaldi browser: Strong brand recognition is reflected in the high number of users searching specifically for the Vivaldi web browser: 10.92%.

Vivaldi download: Moreover, this is a popular term used by 2.65% of individuals who want to download the browser immediately.

Browser: It is still relevant, so 1.30% of traffic is directed to Vivaldi's site as a less specific search term.

Vivaldi (web browser): Another variation generated from interest in Vivaldi's browser features presents 1.08%.

Financial Overview

Recent Vivaldi statistics show that by 2024, the company will have gained 8,000 keywords for free traffic to its website.

For example, this search result pertains to privacy-focused browsers, alternatives for Chrome, or certain features, including Vivaldi tab management.

It had almost 10 million visitors just in the first quarter of 2024, indicating a reasonable amount of interest through organic searches.

Organic Traffic and SEO Impact

Vivaldi statistics show that by 2024, Vivaldi will profit from more than 8,000 key phrases fueling natural access to its site.

These key phrases center around issues including “privacy-oriented internet surfers”, “an option to Chrome”, and searches for precise features like “Vivaldi tab management”.

The browser’s official web page received almost 10 million visits in the first part of 2024 alone, which indicates a smooth flow of natural search curiosity.

Privacy and Security

In the year 2024, Vivaldi is still holding onto its top priority of privacy.

With the introduction of an ad blocker, tracker prevention, and an improved cookie management system, among other features, this browser is distinguishing itself in a world where there are increasing concerns about data protection.

Moreover, Vivaldi has introduced privacy reports that enable users to see how many adverts and trackers have been blocked during the period they have been using it.

Several key updates were introduced in 2024 by Vivaldi, who continues to innovate:

Improved Workspaces: This feature enhances productivity through tab organisation in different workspaces, which reduces clutter.

This feature enhances productivity through tab organisation in different workspaces, which reduces clutter. Advanced Tab Management: Users can stack and tile tabs, improving navigation for heavy browser users who tend to have multiple tabs open.

Users can stack and tile tabs, improving navigation for heavy browser users who tend to have multiple tabs open. Performance Optimizations: Recent updates centred on lessening the browser’s memory usage, thus making it a lighter option compared with other feature-rich browsers.

Recent updates centred on lessening the browser’s memory usage, thus making it a lighter option compared with other feature-rich browsers. Future Product Releases and Expectations: Vivaldi is set to develop more AI-based tools to enhance browsing experiences. They are exploring incorporating AI-driven content suggestions and smart search. Besides, Vivaldi is working towards expanding its mobile platforms, particularly for Android, due to high requests for its iOS version.

Conclusion

Vivaldi statistics released in 2024 demonstrate the ongoing growth and significance of this browser, which is appealing and powerful in the global market. Thanks to a committed group of users, more income from cooperative moves, and progressive additives on their way, Vivaldi will keep being an important player in future years’ browser markets.

Distinctive features like privacy, customization, or customer satisfaction create uniqueness among major competitors like Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge. From a marketer’s point of view, there’s no other choice but Vivaldi if you want to pursue technically literate people interested in privacy protection, web browser personalization, and efficient online surfing.

Therefore, it serves as an attractive tool for such brands and advertisers whose target groups are cautious about their privacy.

Sources Hollywoodgazette Lovieawards Semiocast Metrohk Similarweb Enterpriseappstoday Vivaldi Mspoweruser

FAQ . Why is Vivaldi special among other web browsers?



Vivaldi is well-known for its wide-ranging customisation options and privacy characteristics, such as a built-in ad blocker, dark mode, tab management system, and many more. It also has private browsing mode, reading mode, and sync across devices. Vivaldi provides a better web experience to users who are more involved in technology and value their privacy. How does Vivaldi make money if it’s free?



The company makes money through partnerships and agreements with search engines and by including certain features that are already installed. In 2024, Vivaldi’s estimated revenue was around $14 billion US dollars, and by the end of the year, this figure is projected to rise to $18 billion US dollars. What is Vivaldi’s market share compared with other browsers?



In 2024, Vivaldi will have a global desktop browser market share of approximately 0.2%. Despite being small, its share is growing among privacy-conscious users. Google Chrome leads with a 64% market share, while Microsoft Edge comes second at 13.14%. What are the demographics of Vivaldi’s users?



Most Vivaldi users are between 25 and 34 years old (28.05%), with 72.74% of the user base being men. Users are primarily interested in Computers, Electronics, Technologies, and News. What updates and future product releases are expected from Vivaldi in 2024?



In 2024, Vivaldi introduced updates like Improved Workspaces, Advanced Tab Management, and Performance Optimizations. Future releases are expected to include AI-driven content suggestions, smart search functionalities, and expansion of mobile platforms, especially for iOS.

