Brave Browser Statistics By Market Share, Users, Country And Demographics

Introduction

Brave Browser Statistics: Brave Browser is an individual going on its own course, as this focus on privacy has really given the web browser popularity recently. Built on ad blockers, user data security, and cryptocurrency rewards modelled through the Basic Attention Token (BAT), Brave Browser is seen reshaping the course of browsing by most people. As we enter the new year, Brave Browser’s importance keeps increasing, especially among tech-savvy users and privacy aficionados.

This article has dug into the latest Brave Browser statistics, revealing its growth, performance in the market, and user interaction.

Editor’s Choice

Brave Browser witnessed a steady rise in users between January 2023 and May 2024, From 20.81 million in January 2023 to 28.64 million in May 2023.

in January 2023 to in May 2023. Brave had also gained Monthly Active Users from 57.55 million in January 2023 to 78.95 million in May 2024.

in January 2023 to in May 2024. According to Brave Browser statistics, Brave has a global market share of 0.799% , with 1.175% shared on desktop devices and 0.438% on mobile.

, with shared on desktop devices and on mobile. Brave recorded a milestone of 2 million installs and 100 million cumulative downloads while achieving 800,000 downloads of iPhones in January 2024.

installs and cumulative downloads while achieving downloads of iPhones in January 2024. The US accounts for 21.19% of Bravenet traffic or 53.86 million visits. Most of this is from desktops ( 94.86% ).

of Bravenet traffic or visits. Most of this is from desktops ( ). Brave Browser statistics reveal that Brave’s business was worth US$26 million in 2023 compared to US$20 million in 2022, realizing growth of 30% . The earnings mostly come from revenues coming from the transactions of Basic Attention Token (BAT), which amounts to 30% from user ads and 15% from publisher ads.

in 2023 compared to in 2022, realizing growth of . The earnings mostly come from revenues coming from the transactions of Basic Attention Token (BAT), which amounts to from user ads and from publisher ads. Brave holds about 3% of the market in North America, around 2.5% in Europe, and about 2% in Asia.

of the market in North America, around in Europe, and about in Asia. Gender distribution of Brave users: 67.55% male and 32.45% female.

male and female. Age distribution: the range of 18-24 accounts for 30.63% of people, 27.97% are aged 25-34, and 17.44% ares aged between 35 and 44.

of people, are aged 25-34, and ares aged between 35 and 44. Brave Browser statistics state that Direct traffic accounts for 77.18% of Brave’s user acquisition, 18.75% comes from organic search, and smaller proportions source from social media ( 2.07% ), referrals ( 1.55% ), and paid sources ( 0.41% ).

of Brave’s user acquisition, comes from organic search, and smaller proportions source from social media ( ), referrals ( ), and paid sources ( ). 61% of Brave’s workforce comprises white ethnic backgrounds, of which 55% are female and 45% are males. 14% of employee corps are either Black or African American or Hispanic or Latino. The average duration of services in Brave is 4 years, and the average pay is US$52,201.

Brave Browser Active Users

Month Daily Active Users Monthly Active Users* 2024-05 28.64 Million 78.95 Million 2024-04 27.46 Million 73.55 Million 2024-03 26.26 Million 73.32 Million 2024-02 25.95 Million 69.29 Million 2024-01 25.3 Million 67.18 Million 2023-12 24.57 Million 65.17 Million 2023-11 24.54 Million 65.66 Million 2023-10 23.9 Million 63.37 Million 2023-09 23.38 Million 63.64 Million 2023-08 22.96 Million 63.86 Million 2023-07 22.38 Million 59.35 Million 2023-06 22.17 Million 57.76 Million 2023-05 22.13 Million 58.22 Million 2023-04 22.06 Million 57.27 Million 2023-03 21.69 Million 57.76 Million 2023-02 21.24 Million 54.8 Million 2023-01 20.81 Million 57.55 Million

(Source: bravebat.info)

Brave Browser statistics month-wise depict how many daily and monthly active users come through to the Brave Browser.

It illustrates the increase in the browser, which showed consistent growth from early 2023 to mid-2024.

Beginning January 2023, a total of 20.81 million daily active users (DAU) have been recorded, with 57.55 million monthly active users (MAU).

By May 2024, the figures ramped to 28.64 million DAUs and 78.95 million MAUs, showing a long-term heavy attachment to the service.

The DAUs continuously grew on a month-on-month basis except for a few months that witnessed minor increments, e.g., July to August 2023, when DAUs rose from 22.38 million to 22.96 million.

MAUs similarly showed minor tremors but represented an upward slope on the whole.

For instance, in the case of November 2023 (65.66 million MAUs) to December 2023 (65.17 million MAUs), there is a slight dip, followed by an increase in January 2024.

The most significant upswing was recorded in the early months of 2024 when the MAUs suddenly shot up from 67.18 million in January to 78.95 million in May.

This has also reflected the increase in DAUs, given that they went up from 25.3 million to 28.64 million during this time.

These figures are indicative of a growing user base comprised of higher engagement, which would indicate that the Brave platform takes the lead in terms of growing popularity and adoption across markets.

Brave Browser Global Market Share

Brave Browser, as a matter of fact, has a tiny portion of the global web browser market share.

Brave typically finds itself listed under the Other category by a lot of statistics providers.

Brave Browser statistics show that, Nevertheless, some external entities such as Cloudflare Radar also attempt to portray the Brave market through its estimations to the tune of 0.799% global market share.

This value pales in comparison with the leading complementary browsers, which can be identified as Chrome, Safari, Edge, and Firefox. Yandex (1.0%) and Opera (1.4%) both share even more market than Brave.

However, Brave is one of the most significant contributors to the “Others” category. Sadly, the situation is not good, though.

Brave stands at a higher point on desktop devices, with a global market share of 1.175%, including 1.1% on Windows and 1.2% on macOS.

Brave’s numbers with regard to mobile appear markedly less, at a mere 0.438% of the world market share, falling short of competitors such as Opera, UC Browser, Samsung Internet, and Yandex Browser.

Brave Browser Apps Downloads

(Reference: taptwicedigital.com)

As reported by Brave Browser statistics, Brave Browser has achieved 2 million installs and surpassed 100 million all-time downloads.

Statistics reveal that, as of January 2024, the app was downloaded 800,000 times by iPhone users.

Brave Browser Website Traffic By Country

(Reference: semrush.com)

The Brave Browser statistics data present a summary of the traffic to Brave Browser’s site in different countries, along with the percentage of the desktop and mobile traffic.

The highest traffic is by the United States, with 21.19%, accounting for 53.86 million visits.

Most of these visitors, 94.86%, do this on desktops, with only 5.14 on mobile devices. India ranks second with 8.05% traffic and 20.46 million visits.

Almost 99.55% of this traffic is desktop-based, and mobile accounts are just 0.45.

The United Kingdom, at 7.74%, equates to 19.67 million visits. It is, however, quite different for other countries because 59.31% goes into mobile usage as opposed to 40.69% desktops.

Kenya has a traffic of 5.08% and 12.92 million visits, with 77.62% of these using desktops and 22.38% using mobile devices.

Lastly, Germany has 4.1% of traffic, totalling 10.43 million visits. Like India, desktop usage is overwhelming at 98.74%, while mobile contributes just 1.26% of the traffic.

Brave, therefore, is different and popular across countries and devices, such that in most regions, it is primarily on desktops.

Brave Browser Revenue

(Source: sacra.com)

According to Brave Browser statistics, Brave published revenue of US$26 million in 2023, which is also a 30% growth year on year from US$20 million in 2022.

The increase is considerable by Brave standards because it has come even when the growth of users was slower after the downturn of the crypto markets in 2022.

Most of Brave’s revenue comes from its Basic Attention Token (BAT), which is an ERC-20 token that is used to carry out transactions between users, advertisers, and content creators.

Advertisers buy ads with BAT, then Brave takes out 30% of that revenue for ads through users, and 15% of the revenue is taken out of publisher-integrated ads.

The rest is shared among users at 70% for user ads, 15% for publisher ads, and content creators at 70% for publisher ads.

User growth has been a major factor in revenue growth for Brave since then, even with the increase in monthly active users (MAUs)-which increased from 25.4 million in 2020 to 67.18 million in 2023-in the funcloud.

Adoption among users improved average revenue per user (ARPU) from US$0.18 in 2020 to US$0.45 in 2023 and thus improved performance within the company.

Brave Browser Market Analysis By Region

Brave Browser has affirmed its hold regarding the expected 2024 position and growth prospects for the global browser market, especially in its core regions of North America, Europe, and Asia. It is touted as a browser for users who need to maximize online security because it is privacy-oriented and comes with an ad-blocking feature. Brave currently accounts for about 1.8% of the global market and is growing fast, especially in more privacy-prone areas.

North America

Brave Browser statistics state that In North America, Brave has claimed around 3% of the market share, with powerful anti-tracking functionality and the Basic Attention Token (BAT) rewards that pay users with digital currency for their attention.

As more people become aware of data privacy, many of them from the United States join the growing Brave community while the browser solidifies its status in the competitive market.

Europe

Brave dominates 2.5 percent of the European market. Apart from that, it is present in several countries, such as Germany, France, and the UK.

The browser is also hyped in that region based on compliance with relevant GDPR concerning user data protection.

Ad-blocking features and BAT rewards attract European users to get more control over their digital footprints.

Asia

Brave holds about a 2 percent market share in Asia, which is an emerging avenue for the browser. Among the countries where it is gaining popularity due to rising awareness of online data privacy are Japan and India.

BAT rewards and some other unique selling propositions that Brave has over traditional browsers will intrigue some users who are looking for alternatives and further maintain the adoption in these markets.

Brave Browser Demographics

(Source: similarweb.com)

Brave Browser statistics demographics reflect the unfolding gender and age breakdown of Brave Browser users.

Male users will represent 67.55% of Brave users, while female users will account for 32.45% of the user base. This certainly spells popularity among men.

The younger generation shows that Brave is popular among the residents.

The largest group is 18-24 years old and is made up of 30.63% of the total population, followed by the age group of 25-34, making up 27.97% of the total.

At least half of it consists of the age groups, which will speak volumes for strong appeal among the millennials and Gen Z.

As age progresses, the percentage of total users reduces. 35-44 years account for 17.44%. 45-54 accounts for 11.33%.

At present, users aged 55-64 make up 7.36%, and the smallest segment is the 65+, at only 5.27%.

Going by this emerging demographic pattern, it appears that the privacy-read features and the name of technology-savvy Brave appeal more to the younger generations who can experiment with alternative technologies.

Brave Browser Marketing Channels

(Reference: similarweb.com)

Brave Browser statistics reveal that the channels involved in user acquisition via Brave Browser, as detailed in the data, conclude with the entry of Brave by direct access from a majority of users, 77.18%, which in itself indicates the success of the brand in terms of recognition and loyalty towards the users.

Organic search is responsible for 18.75% of the browser’s traffic, demonstrating the browser’s ability to attract interested users on the web.

Social media accounts for 2.07% of the traffic, whereas referrals equal 1.55% of what users get from Brave.

This indicates an emerging trend for Brave through external links and partnerships.

Paid search, email campaigns, and display ads combined add negligible traffic volume: 0.41%, 0.01% and 0.03%. This suggests that Brave’s draw is indeed mainly through engagement on the site and organic discovery rather than paid promotion.

Brave Browser Employee Diversity

Individuals from different backgrounds have been included in Brave as a workforce, and 61% of the total employees identify as having a white ethnic background.

According to Brave Browser statistics, regarding gender, the balance is slightly tipped in favor of female employees, who account for 55%, compared to the 45% that accounts for male employees.

Moreover, 14% identify their race as Black or, African American or Hispanic or Latino but make the same number of employees from both categories.

On average, an employee stays with Brave for about four years, and annual salary levels average about US$52,201.

Conclusion

Brave Browser statistics still disrupt the browser market in 2024 with ongoing innovation in features, commitment to privacy, and access to blockchain technology. Unprecedented growth in the user base, market share, and revenue indicates Brave's rising relevance within a competitive setup. It maintains a focus on the user experience and preserving privacy, making it one strong contender to watch in the future.

FAQ . How many users are currently active in Brave Browser, 2024? In fact, Brave Browser has achieved a whopping 28.64 million Daily Active Users (DAUs) and 78.95 million Monthly Active Users (MAUs), heralding a steady improvement since January 2023. How does Brave Browser fare in the world with respect to its share of the global market? It is recorded that Brave Browser has a global market share of 0.799% but with a better performance of 1.175% when it comes to desktops. Mobile devices, on the other hand, have a very weak percentage at 0.438%. What are the sources of income that Brave earns? Brave earns revenue mostly from transactions that happen with the Basic Attention Token (BAT), where advertisers buy ads using BAT. Brave earns some percentage on ads from both users and publishers, contributing to its revenue of US$26 million in 2023. In which countries, then, does Brave Browser see most of its traffic? The United States leads with 21.19% of traffic, followed by India (8.05%) and the United Kingdom (7.74%). Most of this traffic is desktop-based, especially in the U.S. and India. What is the user demographic of Brave Browser? The majority of Brave Browser’s audience comprises 67.55% male and young, with 30.63% aged between 18 and 24 years and 27.97% being between 25 and 34 years old. This shows a clear affinity for these products by users in the younger millennial and Gen Z categories, particularly those interested in privacy-focused technologies.

