Perplexity Statistics By Demographic, Funding, Valuation and Facts

Perplexity Statistics: In today’s fast-moving digital world, getting quick and clear answers is more important than ever. That’s where Perplexity AI steps in. It’s a smart search tool powered by artificial intelligence that’s changing the way people find and use information online. But how well is it doing? Who’s using it, and why should it matter to students, businesses, or regular users?

In this article, Perplexity Statistics, we’ll break down the latest stats about Perplexity—how much it’s growing, where it’s being used the most, what features it offers, and how it’s making a difference in different industries. Whether you’re into AI, marketing, or just curious, these numbers will help you see why Perplexity is getting so much attention—and why it’s worth knowing about.

Perplexity AI Users Statistics

Perplexity AI now has 15 million active users, which is a 50% increase from the 10 million users it had earlier this year.

When it comes to monthly website traffic, the platform usually gets around 50 million visits from users worldwide.

In August 2024, that number jumped to 57.8 million, compared to 51.3 million in July and 47 million in June. This steady rise in traffic shows growing interest and more regular use of the platform.

Sauter highlighted in its report, using Perplexity Statistics, that approximately 2 million people worldwide visit Perplexity AI each day.

The platform has experienced significant growth in daily traffic, reaching a record high of 2.7 million visitors in a single day.

In August 2024, the highest number of daily users reached around 2.2 million.

If this growth continues, Perplexity AI is likely to cross 3 million daily visitors shortly.

Perplexity AI Demographic Statistics

Almost 60.19% of the Perplexity AI visitors are men, and 39.81% are women.

Age Group Percentage share 18 to 24 26.31% 25 to 34 31.90% 35 to 44 19.21% 45 to 54 12.30% 55 to 64 6.40% 65+ 3.98%

Perplexity AI User Engagement Statistics

The median Perplexity AI users spend almost 23 minutes and 10 seconds on the website per visit, with a bounce of 62.63% and a median of 1.81 pages viewed on each visit.

The following table shows how Perplexity stacks up on popular websites:

Website Total Visits Bounce Rate Pages per Visit Average Visit Duration Facebook 16.17 billion 31.09% 9.34 10 mins 42 secs YouTube 32.42 billion 22.02% 11.28 20 mins 14 secs Google 84.86 billion 28.23% 8.64 10 mins 37 secs Perplexity AI 52.4 million 62.63% 1.81 23 mins 10 secs

Perplexity AI Market Value Statistics

Perplexity AI raised $25.6 million during its Series A round and was valued at $150 million as of March 2023.

In just over a year, its value climbed to $520 million after receiving an additional $73.6 million in funding from major backers, including NVIDIA, Jeff Bezos, and others, in January 2024.

Interest in Perplexity AI surged by 20,530% over the past year, with monthly searches reaching 471,000 as of December 2023.

The platform is also catching the attention of key audiences. Surveys indicate that 33% of students are familiar with Perplexity AI, while 22% of developers are aware of its search API features.

Perplexity AI Revenue and Funding Statistics

Perplexity AI is expected to hit about $35 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), showing a massive 600% rise from its earlier projected revenue of $5 million.

This sharp growth is mainly due to the jump in the number of questions the platform handles. In comparison to the 500 million questions answered during all of 2023, Perplexity AI replied to 250 million queries in just one month, July 2024.

This rise in revenue demonstrates the significant growth in popularity of the platform in the generative AI space over the last two years.

Year Perplexity Revenue (ARR) 2022 USD 5 million 2023 USD 10 million 2024 USD 35 million

Here is a breakdown of Perplexity AI’s funding round:

Date Round Amount Raised Key Investors Valuation Mar 2025 Series D (in talks) Up to $1B Not disclosed (in discussions) $18B (projected) Dec 2024 Series C $500M SoftBank, NVIDIA, Jeff Bezos $9B Aug 2024 Series C $250M SoftBank Vision Fund, NVIDIA, Jeff Bezos, others Not disclosed Apr 2024 Series C $63M Daniel Gross, Jeff Bezos, NVIDIA, and others >$1B Jan 2024 Series B $73.6M IVP, NVIDIA, Jeff Bezos, NEA, and others ~$520M Mar 2023 Series A $25.6M NEA, Elad Gil, Nat Friedman, Susan Wojcicki, others ~$150M Sep 2022 Seed $3.1M Elad Gil, Nat Friedman, Yann LeCun, Andrej Karpathy, others Not disclosed

Perplexity AI Website Traffic Insights

Perplexity AI observes notable traffic from India and Indonesia, with almost 24.78% of users from Indonesia and 22.16% from India.

The United States ranks in third place with around 16.22% of the users.

Rank Country % of Users All Devices Desktop Mobile 5 Mexico 2.65% 1.39 million 36.06% 63.94% 4 Philippines 3.3% 1.73 million 24.1% 75.9% 3 US 16.22% 8.5 million 59.69% 40.31% 2 India 22.16% 11.61 million 17.79% 82.21% 1 Indonesia 24.78% 12.98 million 7.47% 92.53%

As of February 2024, 19.11 million users have accessed Perplexity AI through desktops, whereas 33.29 million have used it through smartphone devices.

Perplexity AI Revenue Breakdown by Service

Revenue Source % Partnership 25 API Integrations 40 Premium Subscription 35

Perplexity AI Valuation Statistics

The Perplexity AI is valued at USD18 billion as of March 2025, following discussions for a new fund round of USD500 million and USD1 billion.

Perplexity AI’s valuation has increased exponentially since its founding, growing from USD 150 million in March 2023 to USD 18 billion in March 2025.

Date Perplexity Valuation March 2025 USD 18 billion December 2024 USD 9 billion April 2024 USD 1 billion January 2024 USD 520 million March 2023 USD 150 million

Comparison with Other AI Search Engines and Perplexity AI

#1. Perplexity AI vs ChatGPT

ChatGPT had far more monthly visits compared to Perplexity AI, often by hundreds or even thousands of times more.

Perplexity AI observed proper growth, starting with 2.3 million visits in January 2023 and rising to 74.25 million by August 2024.

Meanwhile, ChatGPT’s traffic was more unpredictable. It peaked at 1.8 billion visits in April and May 2023 but dropped to 637 million in May 2024 and then to 600 million in June 2024.

Even with the recent drop, ChatGPT still had more traffic than Perplexity AI in June 2024.

While ChatGPT experienced fluctuations in its traffic, Perplexity AI grew at a more stable and consistent pace.

#2. Perplexity AI vs Google Gemini

The monthly active users for Perplexity AI are 10 million, whereas Google Gemini has 142.6 million plus active users.

As of May 2024, Perplexity AI has 67.42 million monthly visits, and Google Gemini has around 313.9 million monthly visits.

GPT-4, Claude 3, and Sonar 32k are the AI Models used in Perplexity AI, whereas Gemini Ultra, Pro, and Nano are the AI Models used in Google Gemini.

Perplexity AI supports 46 languages, and Google Gemini supports 40+ languages.

Perplexity AI is available in around 238 countries, and Google Gemini is available in around 150 countries across the world.

Perplexity AI has around 56.69% male and 43.13% female users, whereas Google Gemini has 59.62% male and 40.38% female users.

The population between 25 years and 34 years (33.47%) use Perplexity AI, and the population between 25 years and 34 years (33.41%) uses Google Gemini.

The top traffic source of Perplexity AI is generated from the United States, with 16.47%.

The average visit duration of the Perplexity AI is 23 minutes and 10 seconds, and Google Gemini is 6 minutes and 52 seconds.

#3. Perplexity AI vs Bing

Features Perplexity AI Bing Valuation $3 billion (June 2024) Part of Microsoft ($2.8 trillion) Launch Date August 2022 June 2009 Languages Supported 46 105 Countries Available 238 234 Global Market Share N/A 3.74% Average Visit Duration 23 minutes 10 seconds N/A Top Traffic Source United States (16.47%) United States (29.61%) Key Features Real-time internet access, Source citations, and the Copilot feature Dynamic Homepage Imagery, Microsoft Rewards Integration AI Models/Integration GPT-4, Claude 3, Sonar 32k AI tools like Copilot Monthly Visits (May 2024) 67.42 million 3.1 billion (Jan 2024) Monthly Active Users 10 million+ 627.8 million

Perplexity AI Performance Metrics

Perplexity AI boasts an impressive 95% accuracy rate in search results, thanks to its advanced language models and real-time web browsing capabilities.

Perplexity AI beats regular search engines by 15% and does 10% better than most other AI search platforms.

Perplexity AI’s habit of clearly showing sources helps build trust and adds to its high accuracy.

The average time to answer a simple question is just 1.2 seconds, making Perplexity AI one of the quickest options available.

Even for more complicated questions, it responds in only 2.5 seconds, which is still much faster than other tools.

This high speed is made possible by its well-designed system and efficient resource utilisation.

Perplexity AI retains 85% of its users, demonstrating strong satisfaction and loyalty.

About 90% of users revisit the site within 30 days after their first use.

Survey Response from Perplexity AI Users on How They Feel Using Perplexity AI

Response % I frequently use Google alongside Perplexity AI. 72% Perplexity AI is my preferred search engine. 65% Perplexity AI’s interface is cleaner and easier to use than Google and Bing. 82% I prefer Perplexity AI’s conversational flow over standard keyword search boxes 76% I find relevant results more discoverable; without ads, it is cluttered as with Perplexity AI 70% Perplexity AI delivers accurate, unbiased information 80%

Conclusion

Perplexity AI has a bright future ahead, with strong results in user activity, income, and market growth throughout 2024. Thanks to its growing number of users and strategic business deals, the company has established a strong foothold in the AI search engine market and is now valued at $9 billion.

Although Perplexity AI is currently facing some legal challenges, the company is taking proactive steps to address them. Its creative development and forward-thinking attitude show that it’s on track for long-term success. We have shed enough light on Perplexity Statistics through this article.

FAQ . What is Perplexity used for?



Perplexity, especially Perplexity AI, is mostly used as a smart search engine powered by AI. It’s made to give quick and accurate answers by combining live web searches with natural language understanding. Think of it as a helpful, chat-style search tool that does more than show links—it breaks down complex topics, gives clear summaries, and includes source links to support the answers. What is Perplexity best for?



Perplexity is ideal for detailed research, quick fact-checking, learning new things, and creating content—especially when accuracy and citing sources are crucial. It does a great job of providing concise, reliable answers backed by trusted sources, making it a helpful tool for students, researchers, and professionals.

