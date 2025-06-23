Whoop vs. Fitbit Statistics – Which is Better? (2025)

Introduction

Whoop vs. Fitbit Statistics: If you want to track your health and fitness, picking the right wearable device is crucial. Whoop and Fitbit are two well-known fitness trackers, but which one is better? Whether you exercise occasionally or train hard every day, understanding how these two approaches compare can help you choose the best one for your needs.

In this article, we will look at the latest numbers and Whoop vs. Fitbit statistics – Which is Better? Including how accurate they are, their features, how much people like them, their costs in $, and how well they work, so that you can find the right tracker for you.

Editor’s Choice

Over the last five years, Whoop has experienced rapid growth, with an average annual growth rate of 45%.

Fitbit’s online store, fitbit.com, made about $444.7 million in sales in 2024, mostly from the United States.

in sales in 2024, mostly from the United States. In April 2024, WHOOP will deliver its products to 56 countries and plans to expand more.

countries and plans to expand more. In March 2024, Fitbit was renamed Google Fitbit, showing that it’s now fully part of Google’s product family.

The Whoop 3.0 and Whoop 4.0 are slimmer, tougher, and provide deeper data than Fitbit’s Charge 5 or Inspire 3.

Basic Takeaways

Fitbit Inspire 3 Whoop 4.0 Battery lasts up to 10 days on a single charge Battery lasts up to 5 days on a single charge Easy to set up and use Fairly easy to set up, but has a steep learning curve Tracks your daily step count Does not track your daily step count Provides fewer detailed metrics and health insights Provides detailed metrics and health insights Cannot connect to Apple Health Connects to Apple Health Compatible with iOS and Android Compatible with iOS and Android Membership is optional A one-year membership commitment is required

Whoop vs. Fitbit Revenue Statistics

#1. Whoop Revenue Statistics

(Source: marketscreener.com)

The chart above shows the current and predicted Net Income, sales, and Net Margin of Whoop.

By 2025, Whoop’s annual income had reached approximately $750 million, demonstrating strong growth.

In 2021, the company was worth $3.6 billion after getting $200 million in funding from SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2.

According to “Whoop vs Fitbit Statistics – Which is Better?”, Whoop has raised around $418 million from various investors.

Whoop sells its fitness tracker with a subscription plan, where users pay a monthly fee. This business model enabled the company to grow and establish itself as a leading name in fitness wearables.

In 2023, Whoop generated $540 million in revenue and earned a profit of $75 million, marking a significant improvement following years of investment. Their profit margin was approximately 13.9%, indicating good cost control and effective pricing.

Over the last five years, Whoop has experienced rapid growth, with an average annual growth rate of 45%.

The company’s website also gained popularity, with visits increasing by 31% in November 2024 to nearly 3.9 million. This shows more people are interested in Whoop and its products.

#2. Fitbit

(Source: thebusinessresearchcompany.com)

The above chart shows the fitness tracker market report.

In 2024, Fitbit’s annual revenue was approximately $910 million, representing a 13% decline from 2023. This decline occurred due to increased competition and shifts in customer preferences for wearable technology.

Fitbit sold around 6.6 million devices worldwide in 2023, representing a 28% decrease from 2022. The number of people using Fitbit every month was about 38.5 million in 2023, a small decrease of 3.75% from the year before.

Fitbit’s online store, fitbit.com, made about $444.7 million in sales in 2024, mostly from the United States.

Despite these challenges, Fitbit maintains a strong position in the wearable market, with over 128 million registered users worldwide as of 2023.

Whoop vs Fitbit User Statistics

#1. Whoop

In November 2024, the Whoop website received approximately 3.88 million visits, representing a 31% increase from the previous month.

Most visitors come from these countries:

United States: 38%

United Kingdom: 12%

India: 6.7%

Australia: 5.1%

Netherlands: 4.6%

As per Whoop vs Fitbit Statistics -Which is Better? Reddit mentioned that about 65% of visitors used mobile devices, while 35% used desktop computers.

Mobile use is highest in India (78%) and the UK (71%).

Website visitors mostly found Whoop through:

Search engines (42%)

Direct visits (37%)

Other websites linking to Whoop (21%)

User Demographics:

Most users fall within the 25- to 45-year-old age range.

Male users show 100% loyalty to Whoop products.

Caucasian users also have 100% loyalty.

New users (less than 1 year) have 100% loyalty.

Many users work in the tech industry, showing 100% loyalty as well.

User Behavior:

The average sleep time for users is about 7 hours per night.

Sleep quality is around 89% efficient.

About 40% of their sleep is deep, restorative sleep.

The top 1% of users with the highest strain often follow vegetarian, vegan, or kosher diets and have an average age of 45.

The use of supplements like creatine rose by 41%, and protein intake increased by 38% among users.

#2. Fitbit

(Reference: coolest-gadgets.com)

In the above chart, we see the Fitbit User statistics by age.

In 2023, about 15.79% of Fitbit users were between 18 and 24 years old. The largest group of users, comprising 19.40%, was aged 35-44.

People aged 45 to 54 accounted for 16.08% of users, while those between 55 and 64 made up 12.94%. Users over 65 years old represented 9.87% of Fitbit’s user base.

This shows that Fitbit is popular among many age groups, especially those aged 35 to 44.

(Reference: coolest-gadgets.com)

In 2023, men made up the majority of Fitbit users, holding a 34% share. Women users made up the remaining 44.66%.

In 2023, Fitbit had approximately 5 million active users, representing a 3.75% decrease from the previous year. In 2014, Fitbit had around 6.7 million monthly active users, which increased to 14.9 million in 2015.

Whoop vs Fitbit Technology Statistics

#1. Whoop

As of 2024, approximately 939 people work for WHOOP.

WHOOP generates between $100 million and $1 billion annually.

In April 2024, WHOOP will deliver its products to 56 countries and plans to expand more.

New Products and Features in 2024

WHOOP 5.0: The newest version of their fitness band is available in two models: a standard model and a medical-grade (MG) model with an EKG feature.

Both are 7% smaller than the previous version and can last up to 14 days on a single charge.

They also offer a new wireless charger that provides an additional 30 days of battery life.

Subscription Plans

WHOOP One: Costs $199 per year and includes basic fitness tracking and AI coaching.

WHOOP Peak: Costs $239 per year, adds health age tracking and stress monitoring.

WHOOP Life: Costs $359 per year, offering medical-grade hardware with EKG and blood pressure monitoring capabilities.

App Improvements:

Healthspan Metric: This shows how your body’s age compares to your actual age.

Hormone Guidance: Helps with recovery, sleep, and performance related to menstrual cycles, pregnancy, and menopause.

Advanced Labs: Coming soon, users can have blood tests reviewed by doctors for an additional fee.

#2. Fitbit

Fitbit brought in about $1 billion in 2023, which is a 10% drop compared to the year before.

Over 128 million people have signed up for Fitbit accounts.

Approximately 38 million users actively use Fitbit devices each week.

Fitbit Devices and Tech Features

Charge 6: Comes with built-in GPS, heart rate sensor, sleep tracking, and connects to Google Maps and Wallet.

Sense 2: Offers advanced tools like ECG (heart test) and stress tracking.

Ace LTE: A smartwatch made for kids, with GPS and safety controls for parents.

How People Use It:

96% track steps, calories, and activity.

86% use it to monitor their sleep quality.

87% keep an eye on their heart rate.

65% set goals and use the app for encouragement.

In March 2024, Fitbit was renamed Google Fitbit, showing that it’s now fully part of Google’s product family.

Which Activity Tracker is Better? Whoop vs Fitbit

Design and App Experience

The Whoop 3.0 and Whoop 4.0 are slimmer, tougher, and provide deeper data than Fitbit’s Charge 5 or Inspire 3.

The Whoop app gives you a lot of information—maybe even too much at first—but once you get used to it, you can easily focus on the data you care about most.

The band itself is lightweight, fashionable, and easy to wear 24/7. That’s particularly important if you plan to wear it all day and night.

Subscription and Features

The Whoop 4.0 has a $30/month subscription, but it offers a very detailed health tracking experience.

It comes with:

Strain tracking to measure how hard your body works

Recovery scores to know when to rest

Advanced sleep insight

A vibration alarm to wake you up gently

(Source: lifehacker.com)

The chart above displays Heart Rate Variability and Resting Heart Rate Statistics.

Spending on a full-year membership might feel risky if you’ve never used Whoop before.

However, many users say it’s worth it after trying it out. The good news is that Whoop offers a 30-day return policy, so if you’re not satisfied, you can return it.

Some people even give 18-month Whoop memberships as gifts to friends or family.

Conclusion

In short, both Whoop and Fitbit are great fitness trackers, but they’re made for different kinds of people. If you want to keep an eye on your steps, workouts, sleep, and heart rate without spending too much, Fitbit is a smart choice. The Fitbit Charge 5 gives you solid health and fitness tracking, and you can unlock more detailed insights—like the Daily Readiness Score—with Fitbit Premium for $9.99/month. But if you’re really into fitness or training seriously, Whoop is a better fit. It focuses on your body’s Recovery, Strain, and Sleep performance.

There is no cost for the device, but you’ll pay $30 per month for a membership that includes deep tracking, health trends, and performance reports. We have shed enough light on Whoop vs Fitbit Statistics – Which is Better?

Shared On:



Sources Verywellfit Malachicorliss Reddit Zenmasterwellness Lifehacker Wareable Michaelkummer Hustleculture Prelaunch Hustleculture Pubmed Style Davidtang Davidtang Twopct Wired Gadgetsandwearables Medium Cosmopolitan Medium Expertbeacon Businessinsider Davidtang

FAQ . Are WHOOP bands better than Fitbit?



Fitbits are cheaper and generally easier to use, whereas the Whoop is a more significant investment that provides detailed data about exercise readiness and recovery. We suggest the Whoop for serious athletes or workout enthusiasts to plan their workouts, such as runners training for a marathon. Is WHOOP the most accurate fitness tracker?



The result is that a wrist-worn device cannot exactly guess your absolute calorie burn, so do not get hung up on the number reported in the Whoop application. At the same time, WHOOP can exactly record related changes in burned calories, that can be beneficial if you want to compare your progress over the remaining days.

Saisuman Revankar Saisuman is a professional content writer specializing in health, law, and space-related articles. Her experience includes designing featured articles for websites and newsletters, as well as conducting detailed research for medical professionals and researchers. Passionate about languages since childhood, Saisuman can read, write, and speak in five different languages. Her love for languages and reading inspired her to pursue a career in writing. Saisuman holds a Master's in Business Administration with a focus on Human Resources and has worked in a Human Resources firm for a year. She was previously associated with a French international company. In addition to writing, Saisuman enjoys traveling and singing classical songs in her leisure time.

More Posts By Saisuman Revankar