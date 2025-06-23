Facebook vs Instagram vs Twitter Statistics – Which is Better? (2025)

Industry Estimated viewership Niche

Automotive 1% · Showcase of new cars highlighting the latest models and features · Driving experience reviews to share how the car feels on the road · Helpful car care advice to keep vehicles running smoothly · Inside, look at car factories showing how cars are made step by step · Creative car mods and design tips for people who like to personalize their vehicles

Personal Development 1% · Time-saving tips to boost your daily productivity · Personal growth ideas to help you improve yourself · Encouraging sayings to keep you inspired · Easy mindfulness activities for peace and focus · Job advice to help you succeed in your career · Suggestions for healthy relationships with friends, family, or partners

Non-Profit Organizations 1% · Success stories that show how someone’s life changed because of support or donations · Volunteer highlights that shine a light on people giving their time to help others · Donation requests asking for USD to back a cause or project · Awareness efforts that share facts to inform people and spread the message · Action-driven posts that encourage followers to get involved or support the mission

Fitness and Sports 1% · Exercise plans to help people stay active and fit · Fitness competitions to motivate and push personal limits · Inspiring speeches that boost confidence and drive · Nutritious meal ideas for a healthy lifestyle · Training techniques and practice tips for different sports · Athletes experience sharing personal stories and journeys

Real Estate 1% · Virtual home tours let you check out properties online without needing to visit in person. · Home styling tips help sellers make their houses look great and attract more buyers. · Neighborhood video previews show what it’s like to live in different areas. · Real estate updates share the latest trends and prices in the housing market. · Mortgage advice gives helpful tips on loans, interest rates, and how to save USD when buying a home.

Finance and Investing 1% · Smart investment ideas can help you grow your USD over time. · Money advice offers tips on how to save, spend wisely, and plan for the future. · Stock market news keeps you updated on price changes, trends, and what’s happening in the market. · Simple explanations of financial terms, such as interest rates, inflation, or return on investment, make finances easier to understand. · Budgeting advice helps you manage your money by tracking what you earn and spend, allowing you to save more and avoid debt.

Pets and Animals 2% · Cute animal clips feature pets, including dogs, cats, and more, doing fun or endearing things. · Easy pet care tips to help you keep your animals healthy. · Funny pet moments that make people laugh and smile. · Feel-good stories about animals and their owners that warm your heart. · Rescue videos show how animals are saved and given new homes.

Education 2% · Quick learning clips that teach something useful in just a few seconds. · Tips for learning new languages faster and remembering words better. · Fun and easy science activities you can try at home or school. · Cool facts from history that are short but meaningful · Study hacks that help students stay focused and improve grades. · Simple explainers that make hard subjects easier to understand.

DIY and Crafts 3% · DIY project guides that show you how to build or create things step by step. · Craft how-to videos that teach simple ways to make handmade items. · Home décor ideas to help you improve your space without spending too much. · Smart tips and tricks to make everyday tasks faster and easier. · Upcycling ideas that turn old or used items into something new and useful. · Creative art showcases that feature paintings, drawings, or crafts.

Technology 4% · New tech launches that introduce the latest gadgets, apps, or software tools. · Technology reviews that give honest feedback on how well new products work. · Step-by-step software guides to help users learn how to use different programs easily. · App walkthroughs that show how apps function and what features they offer. · Unboxing clips that display what’s inside tech packages as they’re opened. · Tech explainers simplify complex topics so more people can understand them.

E-commerce 5% · Product demos show how something works or what it can do. · Unboxing clips give a first look at what’s inside a package. · Styling ideas help customers learn how to use or wear an item in creative ways. · Customer feedback videos share real stories from buyers who tried the product. · Limited-time deals or special offers help boost sales and create excitement. · Behind-the-scenes footage offers a glimpse into how products are created or designed.

Travel and Tourism 5% · Travel destination highlights show amazing places people can explore. · Travel video blogs (vlogs) share real-life travel stories and experiences. · Hotel overviews provide people with helpful information on room quality, pricing, and service. · Packing tips guide how to organize your belongings and what essentials to pack. · Cultural experiences include trying local cuisine, visiting landmarks, and participating in community events. · Adventure fun like hiking, surfing, or skydiving draws people who love excitement.

Gaming 7% · New game trailers give a sneak peek of upcoming video games before they hit the market. · Top gameplay moments show exciting, funny, or skillful parts of a game in short clips. · Game guides and walkthroughs provide step-by-step instructions on how to overcome challenging levels or complete missions. · Helpful gaming tips and tricks offer smart ways to win faster or level up quicker. · Live streaming sessions allow fans to watch gamers play in real-time, often with live chat included. · Esports recaps highlight the best moves and plays from competitive gaming events and tournaments.

Sports 8% · The best game moments showcase exciting plays and top highlights from matches. · Chats with athletes share their goals, training habits, and personal journeys. · Workout sessions demonstrate how players become stronger and remain prepared for competition. · Behind-the-scenes videos give fans a closer look at team life, practice, and travel. · Fan reactions show real-time cheers, celebrations, and emotions during events. · Sports updates encompass major news, including trades, injuries, wins, and losses.

Beauty and Fashion 10% · Makeup tutorials provide easy, step-by-step guides on how to apply various beauty products for everyday or special occasions. · Hair ideas show fun and stylish ways to do your hair — from curls and braids to quick updos. · Outfit inspiration helps people choose what to wear by showcasing clothing styles for work, parties, or casual occasions. · Product reviews share honest opinions about beauty and fashion products, helping shoppers know what’s worth their USD. · Runway clips showcase the latest fashion from top designers and brands, helping people stay up-to-date with the latest trends. · Style tips provide straightforward guidance on pairing clothes, selecting the right accessories, and dressing to complement your shape.

Publishing and Media 12% · Short news summaries give quick and easy-to-understand updates about important events around the world. · Mini documentaries tell real stories or explore big topics in just a few minutes. · How-it-works videos break down complicated ideas, such as science, money, or politics, so that anyone can understand them. · Interview clips feature people—such as stars, experts, or everyday individuals—sharing their views or stories. · Opinion videos let creators share their thoughts on trending topics or recent headlines.

Food and Beverage 15% · Step-by-step recipes guide you through making tasty meals at home with ease. · Easy cooking lessons help people learn how to prepare a variety of dishes, from basic to advanced. · Food spot reviews give honest feedback on restaurant prices, food quality, and service—helping people decide where to eat. · Eating challenges are fun and involve extreme food tasks, such as trying super spicy dishes or finishing huge meals. · Smart kitchen tricks save time, effort, or money while cooking and prepping meals. · Visually appealing food focuses on meals that look delicious and beautiful—perfect for grabbing attention on social media.