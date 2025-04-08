FBI Crime Statistics And Facts (2025)

Introduction

FBI Crime Statistics: The FBI crime statistics for the calendar year 2024 is a priceless document that speaks about patterns of crime across America’s borders. Such crimes include a range of offences, beginning from violent crimes such as murder, robbery, and assault to property-related crimes such as burglary, theft, and vandalism. Such FBI crime statistics encompass various categories such as violent crime, property crime, and even cybercrime, reinforcing the security situation in the country as assessed.

In this piece, we will analyse the main values per each crime category with the use of numbers and explain them in layman’s terms.

Editor’s Choice

FBI crime statistics figures have recorded a crime decrease of 1.7% in 2024, showing an encouraging trend in public safety.

in 2024, showing an encouraging trend in public safety. The rate of homicide and non-negligent manslaughter decreased notably by 6.1% .

. Rapes, including the new definitional changes, also fell by 5.4 when compared to the last reporting period.

when compared to the last reporting period. The number of aggravated assaults went down but at a very slight rate of 1.1% .

. However, it presents a worrying trend for law enforcement bodies since there has been a 1.3% increase in robbery.

increase in robbery. In 2021, roughly 34% of police departments in the United States did not provide the FBI with any data on crime, thus questioning the reliability of these statistics on crime.

of police departments in the United States did not provide the FBI with any data on crime, thus questioning the reliability of these statistics on crime. There are still challenges, such as prevention strategies already in place that need fixing, problems in data reporting, and inter-agency relations.

As much as the FBI is an essential element in the security of the nation, there are issues that have stirred debate, such as being allowed to perjure.

Law enforcement is using advanced practices such as live satellite tracking, which is indicative of the changing face of policing due to the emergence of advanced technology.

According to FBI crime statistics, a closer examination of the information revealed that in 2021, cases of crime victimization differed according to race, ethnicity, and gender. 459,457 in total within the year comprised the registry’s largest ethnic group – the white victims.

in total within the year comprised the registry’s largest ethnic group – the white victims. Law enforcement also reported a growth in cases of robbery by 0.6% and an increase of 4.5% in motor vehicle theft alongside an increase of 3.5% in larceny proceeds, emphasising these areas of concern.

and an increase of in motor vehicle theft alongside an increase of in larceny proceeds, emphasising these areas of concern. The good news is that in 2021, 63% of law enforcement officers evaluated provided data on the use of force. This is a step towards increasing transparency and accountability in the criminal justice system.

Key Facts

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was created in the year 1908 and is the main governmental institution in charge of all the law enforcement and internal security in the United States.

The FBI has more than 10,000 special agents and over 20,000 support personnel. In 2020, the FBI was allocated an approximate budget of nine billion U.S. dollars.

The FBI is part of the Department of Justice, and all activities are directed to the U.S.

The FBI has the jurisdiction to investigate every federal crime committed in the USA. However, in some quarters, there are concerns that it may be looking into matters beyond its jurisdiction.

The central law enforcement agency in the U.S., the Federal Bureau of Investigation, deals with matters concerning terrorism or national security; it also investigates issues like cybercrime, white-collar crime, public corruption, civil rights, and more.

The FBI annually provides crime statistics in the country through the national crime information system known as the Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) program.

Even if there exists such federal authority, actual enforcement duties are still left to the state and local government agencies within the United States.

The Bureau of Investigation has been accused on several occasions of getting involved in public scandals, including the improper handling of top-secret documents and not taking action to curb foreign election interference.

FBI crime statistics show that in 2022, only 50% of American citizens thought the FBI was doing extremely well.

The FBI, whose crime statistics are based on input from local law enforcement, has come under fire for providing statistics that are not complete because some states do not furnish such information.

In the interests of national security, the court system permits the government, especially the FBI, to be dishonest without fear of repercussions.

In other words, a counter-terrorism analyst who worked within the Bureau years before the 9/11 attacks had raised concerns of such a threat 5-6 years before that very attack, but that very analyst was expelled from the Bureau in 2001.

A crime report from the FBI contains information about an artist, Hasan Elahi, who, annoyed with the endless probes into his alleged terrorist activities, set up a website depicting a live feed of his exact location at all times. The experts say that the site is in operation.

However, due to the risk of power abuse associated with J. Edgar Hoover, the FBI heads are now replaced after ten years of service.

In 1965, the FBI’s misguided actions saw the incarceration of four innocent men, all in the name of shielding an informer. Out of these four men, two perished behind bars, while the remaining men wasted over three decades of their lives in custody before finally getting freedom.

In the year 1989, a farmer based in the state of Michigan stumbled upon the corpse of a warid containing a camera, which led to a long and exhaustive investigation that went on for a whole year.

This investigation concluded when the supposition that the mentioned footage depicted someone being tortured a few wards in the city embraced classic confusion seeking to conceal the fact that it actually served as a music video for Nine Inch Nails fame made two hundred miles away, surfaced.

According to FBI crime statistics in connection with a case against a pimp, who had been taken into custody by the FBI, the ones in possession of the information failed to unlock the suspect’s smartphone because of the way the suspect had set up the password.

The FBI dealt with these complications by asking Google for help and getting a court order for the phone’s contents instead.

Number Of FBI Field Offices In The United States

(Reference: statista.com)

FBI crime statistics reveal that at the end of 2023, the FBI operated 56 field offices across the United States and Puerto Rico.

Specifically, these inquiry offices act as the primary regional centres for operational activities, investigative work, and liaison services with state police and the FBI.

There were four field offices operational in each state, Texas and California, due to the size, population, and emphasis on law enforcement.

These Offices assist the Federal Bureau of Investigations in dispensing its federal powers and making sure the states do not remain uncovered in federal investigation activities.

Criminals Who Have Spent The Longest Time On The FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List In The U.S.

(Reference: statista.com)

FBI crime statistics show that as of March 2022, Victor Manuel Gerena was the person who spent the longest time on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list from May 1984 until December 2016, with no arrest made on him.

He remains a fugitive and is wanted for the 1983 armed heist of $7 million in West Hartford, Connecticut, from a vault belonging to a security company.

Coming in Third was Donald Eugene Webb, who spent twice as long living in fear of capture, spending 25 years on the list from May 1981 till his arrest in March 2007.

Webb was an East Coast mobster who escaped after being an accomplice in the murder of police chief Gregory Adams during a drunk driving checkpoint in the 80s.

Webb was presumed dead until that same year; after years of media speculation, Lillian Webb finally confirmed to the police that Webb had suffered a stroke in 1999, which led to his death.

FBI Crime Statistics By Crime

(Source: enterpriseappstoday.com)

As per FBI Crime Statistics, the number of reported cases of rape increased by 2.2% in the year 2021, while aggravated assault showed a slightly higher rate of increase at 1.2%. Furthermore, in terms of FBI crime statistics, robbery, motor vehicle theft, and larceny increased sharply by 0.6%, 4.5%, and 3.5%, respectively. On the other hand, burglary cases reported within the United States registered a decline totalling 2.2%.

Crime trends recorded by the FBI in the year 2021 include the following statistics about the number of crimes committed:

Phishing: 323,972 filed.

Non-payment/non-delivery: 82,478 complaints filed

Personal data disruption: 51,829 complaints filed

Identity theft: 51,629 complaints filed

Extortion Cases: 39,360

Confidence fraud/romance: 24,299 Cases

Tech Support Scam: 23,903

Investment Fraud: 20,561 Cases

Business Email Compromise/Email Account Compromise: 19,954

Spoofing: 18,522

Credit Card Fraud: 16,750

Employment Fraud: 15,253

All Other: 12,346

Terrorism/threat: 12,346 Cases

Real estate/rental scheme: 11,578 Cases

Impersonation of Authority: 11,335 Cases

Advance fee scam: 11,034

Overseas payment scam: 6,108

Lotteries/inheritance/draw scams: 5,991

IPR/copyright infringement/counterfeit fraud: 4,270 Rape attacks

Ransom: 3,729

Crimes against Children: 2,167

Corporate intellectual property theft: 1,287

Litigations: 1,118

Telegroup throwing diseases/DDoS: 1,104 incidents

System intrusion: 979 cases

Infections by malware/scareware/viruses: 810

Fraud involving Medicare and Medicaid: 578

Fraudulent Relabeling Schemes: 516 cases

Fraud in betting: 395

Cybercrime about social networking and virtual currency comprised an estimated 36,034 and 34,202 cases, respectively.

FBI Crime Statistics By Total Number Of Victims

(Reference: enterpriseappstoday.com)

According to the cyberattacks by countries in 2021, the FBI Crime Statistics recorded the following numbers of cybercrime attacks from various countries:

Japan: 419

Turkey: 422

Malaysia: 443

Italy: 517

Pakistan: 530

Argentina: 538

Spain: 560

China: 571

Greece: 585

Netherlands: 673

Philippines: 1051

Brazil: 1053

Mexico: 1326

Germany: 1429

South Africa: 1790

France: 1972

Australia: 2204

India: 3131

Canada: 5788

United Kingdom: 303,949

United States: 466,788

Largest Number Of Prisoners

(Reference: statista.com)

FBI crime statistics show that as of December 2023, there were an estimated 1.8 million men and women behind bars in the United States, leading to the highest number of prison constituents in the world.

Only 100,000 inmates less than the US were in the second country, China, while Braun was in the third position.

El Salvador has the highest prison population rate in the world, with 605 jailed people for every 100,000 residents as of January 2023, followed by Rwanda with 580 jailed persons for every 100,000 people.

Contrary to many thoughts, eliminating gangs in the region has raised its status to the most dangerous country in 2023, with a murder rate of 52 murders per 100,000 individuals.

Instead of considering world prison statistics, considering the total number of incarcerates only as in inner cells is a fallacy since larger countries, such as Brazil, will have a rather higher number of inmates.

FBI Crime By Types Of Crime

A drop was noted in property crime, too, with burglary, larceny-theft, and motor vehicle theft also on the decline.

A 3.1% decrease in overall property crime was reported.

FBI crime statistics indicate that about 650,000 burglary cases were reported, which is a decline of 3.5% from 2023.

This type of crime still constitutes the majority of property crimes, with an estimate of about 4.6 million incidents in 2024, a decline of 2.4.

There was minimal growth in car theft, reaching 865,000 cases, an increase of 1.9% compared to the year 2023.

The crime of cyber has become an issue of global affairs in 2024. Innovative forms of threats and breaches owing to cyberspace bring an alarming trend in the case of reported cyber offences.

The FBI crime statistics estimate a 20% increase in such cases for the year 2023 compared to the previous year.

For the year, the overall loss recorded as a result of criminal acts committed using computers was $12.1 billion, a 14% increase from a year ago.

Business email compromise (BEC) schemes and ransomware have been the heinous criminal activities that have inflicted the heaviest losses.

There was a small but noticeable uplift in the number of reported hate crimes in 2024 at 1.8%, with more than 8500 crimes on record.

Hate crimes staged by race and ethnicity were the most prevalent ones, resulting in about 64 percent of all types of hate crimes recorded.

In the United States of America, drug-related criminal activities remain a primary concern to law enforcement and protective agencies.

However, drug-related arrests are on a downward trend.

In 2024, an estimated 1.1 million drug-related arrests took place, which represents a decline of 4% from the figure in 2023.

“Black-collar” offences associated with and including economic and business activities such as fraud and embezzlement have shown no inclination to decline.

In 2024, the FBI reported more than 50,000 incidents of this nature. Such crimes inflict vast losses, with such losses pegged at 3.2 billion dollars in 2024.

There are many worrying incidents attributed to the use of firearms. In 2024, incidents of gun violence baffingly contributed to 67% of all murder cases. 13,500 cases of gun violence deaths were reported by the FBI, which measures up with the statistics of 2023.

Conclusion

The FBI Crime Statistics Reports for the Year 2024 come with some positives and some negatives. Certain types of crime, such as violent and property crimes, have gone down while cyber-related crimes and hate crimes are going up. It is clear that these changing trends are a manifestation of crime in the United States today, where both real-world and virtual criminal activities exist.

From the general statistics, it is evident that society has managed to implement some of the crime-eradicating measures. Although there are some cases of new crime, increased focus on old crimes, such as those on the internet, is needed.

Sources Statista Enterpriseappstoday FBI Wdsu Abcnews Biorecovery Statista

FAQ . What types of crimes are included in the FBI Crime Statistics Index for 2024?



The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Crime Statistics Index for 2024 caters to several criminal activities ranging from violent offences such as homicide, robbery and assault to property crimes that include burglary, theft, and arson, as well as cybercrime. In which ways did rates of violence change in 2024 relative to other years?



According to the 2022 FBI Crime Trends Report, the rate of violent crime decreased by 1.7% in 2021, with notable decreases in homicides and non-negligent manslaughter, which dropped by 6.1%, and a 5.4% decrease in reported rapes. Of concern to law enforcement agencies, however, was a 1.3% increase in robbery incidence. What has the present situation with cybercrime trends been in the past year?



The threat of cybercrime is escalating, with the FBI predicting that cyber activities will increase by 20% in 2024 compared to last year. The footprint of cybercriminal evolution and overall losses caused by cretins orders for these criminal activities reached 12.1 billion dollars, mainly due to BEC and ransomware crimes. What difficulties do related organisations face with regard to assembling crime data?



One major challenge is the incomplete data reported by various local police departments; as of 2021, for instance, over 34% of them still needed to furnish data to the FBI. What considerations and actions do the FBI and US federal state place to maintain the law and order in the country?



The FBI, founded in 1908, investigates crimes classified as federal offences and issues of national security. More than a decade later, when the Bureau counted more than 10,000 special agents backed by a large budget, the FBI engaged in many types of activities, such as terrorism, cyber crimes, public corruption, and civil rights abuses.

Saisuman Revankar Saisuman is a professional content writer specializing in health, law, and space-related articles. Her experience includes designing featured articles for websites and newsletters, as well as conducting detailed research for medical professionals and researchers. Passionate about languages since childhood, Saisuman can read, write, and speak in five different languages. Her love for languages and reading inspired her to pursue a career in writing. Saisuman holds a Master's in Business Administration with a focus on Human Resources and has worked in a Human Resources firm for a year. She was previously associated with a French international company. In addition to writing, Saisuman enjoys traveling and singing classical songs in her leisure time.

More Posts By Saisuman Revankar