Fedora Statistics By Market Share, Industry, Countries And Usage

Introduction

Fedora Statistics: Fedora is a very popular operating system based on Linux, which is cutting-edge and has very good community support. However, at the end of December 2024, Fedora did not have much market penetration as far as web server deployment was concerned.

According to W3Techs, out of all the websites whose operating system is known, less than 0.1% use Fedora, while 55.2% of these websites are powered by Linux as a whole. This article will show the trends in Fedora statistics.

Editor’s Choice

According to Fedora statistics, Fedora has a market share of around 0.7% in the total market of operating systems, while Linux gains a huge presence with 55.2% .

in the total market of operating systems, while Linux gains a huge presence with . 58.8 % and 41.1% of deployments are x86_64 and aarch64 applications of Fedora CoreOS, respectively; usage rates of ppc64le and s390x are minimal.

and of deployments are x86_64 and aarch64 applications of Fedora CoreOS, respectively; usage rates of and are minimal. The IT and Services domain is at the top of the list of sectors commonly using Fedora ( 2,267 companies), then the Computer Software domain ( 1,579 companies), and then other sectors such as Higher Education, Retail, and Telecommunications.

companies), then the Computer Software domain ( companies), and then other sectors such as Higher Education, Retail, and Telecommunications. The largest number of users for Fedora is in the United States ( 7,975 companies), followed by India ( 1,014 companies) and the UK ( 986 companies).

companies), followed by India ( companies) and the UK ( companies). Fedora statistics reveal that Fedora charges US$307,941 , spends US$270,304 , has an income of US$37,907 , and has net assets of US$329,778 .

, spends , has an income of , and has net assets of . The first five competitors of Fedora are Oracle Linux ( 14.73% market share), Linux ( 14.69% ), Apple iOS ( 10.25% ), and Debian ( 5.88% ) among other operating systems including Windows XP, Microsoft Windows Server, and Ubuntu.

market share), Linux ( ), Apple iOS ( ), and Debian ( ) among other operating systems including Windows XP, Microsoft Windows Server, and Ubuntu. The great number of server hits recorded in the usage statistics for Fedora tally to 8,637,214 , consisting of 6,854,964 successful file accesses and 15.5 terabytes of data transferred.

, consisting of successful file accesses and terabytes of data transferred. The lead users registered only number 76 , which could only mean automated or developer-generated activities.

, which could only mean automated or developer-generated activities. Fedora statistics state that Fedora’s customer mix is diverse, with fair representation from North America and Europe, and it has considerable exposure to emerging markets in South America and Asia.

Fedora Market Share

(Source: enlyft.com)

Fedora statistics imply that Fedora happens to have only approximately 0.7% share in the total market of operating systems installed.

This means that considering all devices and platforms of any type, including servers, desktops, and laptops, Fedora also finds application in these keyboard systems.

The players in the operating systems market arena include Windows, macOS, and distributions of Linux (like Fedora, Ubuntu, etc.), as well as Android and iOS for mobile applications.

The 0.7% share of Fedora indicates that it is a niche operating system against giants like Windows and a few others that dominate the market by more than 70-80% and 15-20%, respectively.

In the Linux family, Fedora shares the market with Ubuntu, Debian, and CentOS, among others.

Although Linux usually may show better performance (e.g., 2-3% in desktops but particularly better in servers), the share for Fedora is purely less.

Fedora CoreOs Node Architechture

(Source: discussion.fedoraproject.org)

Fedora statistics show that during the week of October 6, 2024, Fedora CoreOS nodes were running in various architecture distribution patterns.

Among them, 53 488 nodes, accounting for 58.8% of the total number of nodes, operated in the x86_64 architecture, followed by aarch64, having 37 394 nodes, or around 41.1% of the total.

Only 20 nodes corresponded to the ppc64le architecture or roughly 0.022%, and 15 nodes were also found under the s390x architecture.

Such a breakout indicates the overwhelming dominance of the two architectures, x86_64 and an aarch64-during Fedora CoreOS deployments, with only minor penetration by other architectures.

Fedora Using By Industry

(Reference: enlyft.com)

The available data regarding Fedora statistics represent companies that have been using Fedora across a wide range of industries.

Most of them belong to the information technology and services sector, which has 2,267 companies using it.

The Computer Software sector accounts for 1,579 companies that are also using Fedora.

The Higher Education sector has 864 organizations that are active users of Fedora, while the Retail industry has 659 companies.

Education Management comprises an account of 587 companies, and 467 companies in the construction industry have also adopted Fedora.

In the Telecommunications sector, there are 457 companies using this OS, while those in the Financial Services sector account for 406 users.

The Internet industry has 369 organizations that have adopted Fedora, while the Hospital & Health Care sector boasts 315 users. Together, these industries constitute 58.8% of companies using Fedora.

Fedora Using By Countries

(Reference: enlyft.com)

Fedora statistics indicate that the geographical distribution is indicative of the companies that use Fedora as an operating system. The US thus leads ahead as the region with the highest number of companies, with 7,975 companies using Fedora as an operating system.

The most widespread adoption of Fedora is in North America. India holds the second position, with 1,014 companies, pointing toward an increasingly well-rounded tech ecosystem and a keen interest in open-source technologies.

The royalty population belongs to the UK-986, followed by France-851 and Canada-774, which shows this regional significance in Europe and North America.

Among the other rankings were the Netherlands with 707 and, to complete, Germany with 664, showing further prominence of Fedora in Western Europe.

In the South American area, Brazil keeps up, with 534 companies using Fedora, thus showing what is an emerging market.

Italy and Spain follow with 380 and 379 companies respectively, indicating steady activity in Southern Europe.

Such distribution signifies a global reach for Fedora, with big participation in both developed and developing regions.

Fedora Financials

(Source: fedorarepository.org)

Fedora statistics reveal that Fedora’s revenue amounts to US$307,941, which indicates an increase over previous periods.

The same has been recorded in its expenses, which currently amount to US$270,304. Meanwhile, despite this increase in revenue, the whole income has dropped to the tune of about US$37,907.

Although the net assets of this project have increased, they are today valued at US$ 329,778.

This shows that there is a healthy position financially, but the total income is less, as rising costs would adversely affect profitability.

Top Competitors Of Fedora

Technology Domains Market Share (Est.) Oracle Linux 127,032 14.73% Linux 126,705 14.69% Apple iOS 88,375 10.25% Debian 50,703 5.88% Unix 47,601 5.52% VMware Server 39575 4.59% Windows XP 29,592 3.43% Microsoft Windows Server 26,462 3.07% Windows 7 26,388 3.06% Microsoft Windows 7 26,230 3.04% CentOS 25,633 2.97% Mac OS 23,192 2.69% Windows Server 2003 22,260 2.58% Windows 10 20,245 2.35% Ubuntu 18,788 2.18% Android OS 18,749 2.17% Windows Server 2000 18,494 2.14% Windows Server 2008 16,307 1.89% Microsoft Windows OS 12,788 1.48% Windows Server 2012 9,810 1.14%

(Source: 6sense.com)

According to Fedora statistics, the projected market performance of operating systems and platforms against Fedora has been captured here.

Oracle Linux is at the top with a market share of 14.73%, closely followed by Linux at 14.69%. Other percentages are as follows: Apple iOS, 10.25%; Debian, 5.88%; Unix, 5.52%; VMware Server, 4.59%; Windows XP, 3.43%; Microsoft Windows Server, 3.07%; and Windows 7 and its variants, around 3.04-3.06% share.

CentOS holds 2.97% while Mac OS follows with 2.69. The remaining others span between 2.35 and 2.58%, such as Windows Server 2003, Windows 10, and so on.

Ubuntu and Android OS scarcely make it above 2%, and most of the previous smaller versions of Windows Server, that is, the ones from 2000, 2008, and even 2012, are less than 2%.

Thus, this is merely another feature of the rich competition that Fedora has to tackle in the operating system market.

Fedora Customers Geography

(Reference: 6sense.com)

The data regarding Fedora statistics gives evidence of the geographical spread of the Fedora customer base. Among all Fedora users or customers, the USA holds the largest share. There are 1,019 individuals or entities using Fedora.

So this is a strong adoption in North America, which also reflects the technological affinity and developer communities.

The second highest user base in Fedora belongs to India, where there are 233 users.

Such proves the amazing popularity of this open-source operating system in South Asia, especially because many countries have educated people in technology and programming who will likely keenly adopt technology; furthermore, being an open-source operating system, with time, will foster their own use of Fedora shortly.

The United Kingdom is third, with 119 users, and it is showing adoption in Europe. It lies above Canada, which has 93 users. This shows the consistency of adoption in North America.

Moderate but stable adoption exists in Southern and Western Europe, with Italy and France each contributing 53 users.

Brazil, with 47 users, comes to the fore on the scene with respect to Fedora being a stronghold in South America, shining a spotlight on this emerging market that seems to see an upsurge in open-source software.

That geographic distribution shows the global reach of Fedora, which has bases all over North America, Europe, and Asia, along with its increasing use in South America.

Moreover, it shows how diverse the audiences of Fedora affiliate with and distribute their ideals through its very open-source and multifunctional use case.

Fedora Usage Statistics

(Source: 6sense.com)

Fedora statistics give information about Fedora’s usage and traffic patterns. The total number of hits recorded accounts to 8637214, denoting a total number of requests from Fedora-related servers.

Out of these, successful file accesses are 6854964, while the total number of pages accessed representing HTML pages served amounts to 59013.

Visits, denoting different user-initiated sessions, are very low, at 76, as they may be limited by the period data was collected or may reflect some activity on particular server resources rather than general user interaction.

The total amount of data transferred (in kilobytes) is heavy, which turns out to be 15547317646 KB (equivalent to nearly 15.5 terabytes), therefore showcasing that substantially heavy data traffic was observed.

The system has logged-in traffic coming from a unique site, indicating a single main source or server for these activities. 201 K unique URLs show a wide variety of accessed resources.

The statistics also include 573 unique referring websites or sources that direct traffic to Fedora resources and 575 unique agents representing different devices, browsers, or software that access the server.

From here, the server activity corresponds to heavy file access and data transfer while lower user sessions, which may reference a specific use case like automated or developer-focused interactions.

Conclusion

Fedora continues to be one of the most powerful and innovative distributions in the Linux world because of its vibrant community and rapidly growing user base. It also commands significant personal and enterprise environments. According to Fedora statistics for 2024, it is on the rise, with 20% more downloads, 25% more active users, and tremendous expansions into cloud and server environments.

Given that it is highly focused on the latest and greatest technology, security, and open-source principles, it is expected that the popularity of Fedora will only rise more in subsequent years. Hence, this makes Fedora one of the most attractive candidates for both individual users and businesses that are out for reliability and security in their operating systems.

Shared On:



Sources Fedorarepository Fedorarepository Enlyft Fedoraproject Mirrorstats 6sense

FAQ . What is Fedora’s share of the overall market for its operating systems? Fedora’s market share pegged at close to 0.7% of the entire operating systems market. That share pales in comparison to that of Windows and macOS, but Linux as a whole manages to have a bigger share at 55.2% Which industry sector accounts for most of the businesses that employ Fedora? Fedora is predominantly used in the Information Technology and Services sector, and 2,267 companies depend on it. Other industries of note include Computer Software with 1,579 companies, Higher Education with 864 companies, and Telecommunications with 457 companies. Which are the most popular architectures for deployments of Fedora CoreOS? Fedora CoreOS deployments are primarily based on x86_64 architecture (58.8%) along with aarch64 architecture (41.1%), while there are negligible numbers utilising ppc64le (0.022%) and s390x (0.017%) architectures. Which geographical spots top the list with the number of businesses using Fedora? The United States tops with 7,975 businesses using Fedora, India ranks second with 1,014, while the UK closes the top three with 986 companies. Other significant countries for using Fedora include France, Canada, Brazil, and Germany. What are Fedora’s most significant financial metrics? Fedora’s revenue stood at US$307,941, while its expenses summed up to US$270,304. Total income amounts to US$37,907 while net assets value is at US$ 329,778, showing a healthy financial status even though incomes decreased slightly due to increasing costs.

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee, after completing her graduation in Electrical Engineering, transitioned into the world of writing following a series of technical roles. She specializes in technology and Artificial Intelligence, bringing her experience as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, with a focus on education and healthcare under the Australian system. From an early age, writing and painting have been her passions, leading her to pursue a full-time career in writing. In addition to her professional endeavors, Maitrayee also manages a YouTube channel dedicated to cooking.

More Posts By Maitrayee Dey