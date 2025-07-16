B2B Marketing Statistics By Spending, Priority, Budget And Facts (2025)

Introduction

B2B Marketing Statistics: In recent years, B2B marketing has changed dramatically as business buyers expect personalized experiences, relevant content, and digital-first interactions just like regular consumers do. Whether it’s a small agency or a global enterprise, understanding modern B2B marketing tools and tactics is key to attracting, engaging, and converting other businesses.

This article has covered all recent statistical analysis from different insights, including the key trends, strategies, and tools shaping modern B2B marketing, and how businesses can build stronger, long-term relationships with clients and customers.

Editor’s Choice

of B2B marketers use product recommendations, while rely on site search. A report published by Daniel Digital states that in marketing, B2B companies usually spend about 5% to 10% of their revenue.

B2B Marketing Trends Analysis

According to a report published by Sellers Commerce, around 64% one-generation B2B buyers preferred digital channels in 2024.

In the past two years, digital buying has doubled and grown by 30% in recent times.

It increased by 15% two years ago and is expected to grow by 44% in the next two years.

A survey done by FocusVision claimed that on average, B2B buyers go through 13 content pieces before making a purchase decision, which includes eight from the seller and five from outside sources like blogs or videos.

Around 60% of B2B buyers can make purchase decisions using only digital content.

The most helpful types of content are those that explain product details (67%), offer comparisons (65%), share customer success stories (54%), show the product’s value (49%), and provide step-by-step guides or solutions to problems (48%).

B2B companies usually spend about 8.7% of their total budget on marketing, according to Backlinko.

B2B Marketing Spending Statistics

(Reference: amazonaws.com)

Based on the above figure analysis, 51% of businesses have website development as the main focus of marketing budgets, followed by digital marketing (44%) and content marketing (33%).

In contrast, other top areas of B2B marketing spending are followed by branding (27%), marketing & sales collateral (21%), marketing automation and CRM software (21%), advertising spend (16%), tradeshows and events (11%), direct marketing & print advertising (11%), public relations (10%), marketing planning and strategy (8%), video marketing (6%), and reputation management (3%).

B2B Marketing Priority Statistics

(Reference: artios.io)

As of 2024, almost 43% of people accepted that B2B marketing includes social media marketing.

Besides 28% said B2B marketing is essential for customer relationship management, followed by 12% said search engine optimisation is important.

Lastly,8.3% agreed to marketing automation and 2.8% (analytics and reporting).

B2B Marketing Engagement Statistics by Demographics

(Reference: artios.io)

According to Artios AI data, individuals aged 55 to 65 showed the most interest in B2B marketing topics, with a total of 188,000 recorded responses.

Ages 45 to 54 and over 65 each had 140,000 responses.

Younger groups, like 35 to 44 (120,000) and under 25 (118,000), also showed strong interest, while ages 25 to 34 had the lowest with 110,000 responses.

Male users showed higher B2B marketing engagement with 400K responses, compared to 320K from females.

B2B Marketing Priority Statistics By Region

North America led with 500,000 people sharing B2B marketing insights, followed by Europe with 170,000, and Oceania with 20,000 participants.

Latin America had the fewest contributors, with just 10,000 people engaging in B2B marketing insight sharing across the region.

The Asia-Pacific region had the highest number of businesses expecting to raise their budgets, with 74% planning an increase.

This was followed by North America (66%), Latin America (65%), and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (64%).

Artios’ survey found that 43% of B2B leaders in North America plan to use AI, followed by 37% in Asia-Pacific and 32% in Latin America.

B2B eCommerce Market Statistics

(Reference: sellerscommerce.com)

The above graph analysis shows that by 2025, the global B2B eCommerce market will reach around USD 32.11 trillion, an increase from USD 28.08 trillion in 2024.

It’s expected to grow steadily at a 14.5% CAGR and may reach about USD 36.16 trillion by 2026.

B2B Marketers Statistics by Platforms Used

As of 2024, LinkedIn is the top choice for B2B marketers, with 80% using it and 4 out of 5 leads coming from it.

This table shows which social media platforms B2B marketers like using the most for promoting their products and services.

Platform B2B Marketers Share YouTube 63% Facebook 57% Instagram 52% Twitter 39% TikTok 16%

By Artificial Intelligence (AI) Use Cases

As of 2024, about 67% of B2B marketers use product recommendations, while 54% rely on site search.

Moreover, almost 46% make use of chatbots or virtual assistants to improve customer experience and engagement.

Furthermore, other use cases of AI among B2B marketers are followed by anomaly detection (46%), price optimisation (42%), customer segmentation (42%), Ui optimization (38%), product categorisation (33%), and fraud detection (25%).

Top Challenges for AI Adoption in B2B Marketers Statistics, 2024

Enterprises with AI in production Enterprises evaluating AI Lack of data (24%) Data quality issues (18%) Lack of skilled people difficulties (21%) Data quality issues (20%) Difficulties in identifying (13%) Appropriate business use cases (18%) Technical infrastructure (13%) Appropriate business use cases (11%) Company culture doesn’t yet (6%) Recognise the need for AI (10%) Legal concerns, risks (7%) Or compliance issues (7%)

Pain Points Factors Statistics by B2B Buying Experiences

SellersCommerce report also states that 39% of B2B buyers struggled with poor personalisation, no local content, and a lack of customisation.

Meanwhile, almost 38% also want real-time stock updates.

34% lengthy purchase steps, while 33% lack personalised pricing or discounts.

Others are stated in the table below:

Factors B2B Buyers Share Disjointed sales and buying systems that don’t communicate 32% Few or no digital interactions between buyers and sellers 29% Lack of self-service options 24% Lack of up-to-date information about the current state of orders or deliveries 20% Lack of searchable information about products or services 19% Missing features that are standard in consumer e-commerce 19% Lack of ability to differentiate between suppliers 13%

B2B Marketing Budget Statistics

A report published by Daniel Digital states that in marketing, B2B companies usually spend about 5% to 10% of their revenue.

Around 56% of that goes to digital marketing, while content marketing takes up 26%, and event marketing (online and offline) both use about 18%.

Only 29% of the budget is spent on marketing technology tools to boost performance and efficiency.

According to CMI, 45% of B2B companies will spend more on content marketing in the coming 12 months.

eMarketer stated that in 2024, global digital ad spending will reach around USD 667.58 billion, up from USD 601.84 billion in 2023.

Effective B2B Marketing Leaders Statistics

(Reference: sellerscommerce.com)

The above graph states that in 2024, the most effective marketing method is in-person events, preferred by 60% of B2B marketers, followed by video (59%), and thought leadership content (57%).

Furthermore, other marketing leaders use marketing strategies, such as digital ads (50%), display events (49%), influencer marketing (42%), hybrid events (39%), online communities (37%), podcasts (36%), and Generative AI (26%).

B2B Social Media Marketing Statistics

According to WebFX, 97% of B2B companies have a social media page in recent years.

Approximately 74% of buyers turn to social platforms to help them decide what to purchase.

Meanwhile, 62% of B2B businesses say their social media ads have helped them earn profits.

As of 2024, LinkedIn stands out, with 84% of marketers saying it gives their company the most value from organic social content, and 72% have increased their activity on the platform.

On Facebook and Instagram, 77% of marketers use retargeted ads to boost brand visibility.

For ROI, 22% of global B2B marketers rank Facebook highest, while 16% say Instagram gives the best returns.

Instagram also hosts over 200 million active business accounts.

TikTok is growing too, with a share of 9% of B2B marketers using it, and 16% say it offers strong ROI.

B2B Video Marketing Statistics

According to backlinko.com, about 14% of B2B buyers say videos help them most in decision-making.

Meanwhile, only 12% find whitepapers the most helpful content type.

Furthermore, the most useful content types are case studies (25%) and blogs (17%).

In the past 3 months, 88% of B2B buyers watched videos to understand products better.

According to a report by Vidico, nearly 87% of B2B marketers now use video as part of their strategy.

Around 70% of buyers and researchers watch videos when deciding what to purchase.

Over half of marketers say video brings the best return on investment.

Those using video see revenue growth 49% faster than others.

About 85% believe it helps engage audiences online, and another 73% noticed improved results from video efforts.

Email campaigns with videos get 2 to 3 times more clicks.

Around 50% of buyers rely on videos, and 65% gained clients via LinkedIn.

B2B Content Marketing Statistics

WebFX report further elaborated that B2B marketers mostly use short articles (94%), followed by videos (84%) and case studies (78%) to share their content.

In contrast, 79% of top B2B marketers think understanding their audience is key to content success.

About 70% say content is part of their company’s full marketing plan, while 68% set clear goals linked to business aims.

Meanwhile, 61% track content performance well, but only 46% believe they do it effectively.

Case studies and videos are seen as most useful.

Just 28% call their strategy highly successful, while 15% say it’s not working.

Most Common Factors to Evaluate Content Performance

(Reference: backlinko.com)

As of 2024, the most common metric to evaluate content performance is conversion, stated by 73% of B2B marketers, followed by email engagement (71%) and website traffic (71%).

Other commonly used metrics by shares of B2B marketers include website engagement (69%), social media analytics (65%), quality of leads (52%), search rankings (45%), quantity of leads (41%), email subscribers (32%), and cost to acquire a lead or customer (29%).

B2B Email Marketing Statistics

A report published by Powered by Search states that about 77% of B2B buyers say they like being contacted through email more than any other method.

In 2023, nearly 9 out of 10 B2B marketers either raised or kept the same email marketing budget.

Around 70% noticed that their email campaigns performed better during the year.

The most common goals for emails are sharing product details (16%) and sending newsletters or updates (14.6%).

82% use automation tools, which help increase open rates by eight times.

The most popular types of emails are newsletters (81%) and welcome messages (79%).

More than 50% claimed email brings twice the results of paid ads when it comes to lead generation.

The top strategies include audience segmentation (78%), personalised content (72%), and automated sending (71%).

Backlinko also depicts different ways used by B2B marketers to reach their audience:

Distribution Channel B2B Marketer’s Share In-person events 56% Webinars 51% Email 44% Social media platforms 44% Blog 40% Email newsletters 39%

B2B SEO Marketing Statistics

(Reference: backlinko.com)

In the United States of America, 66% of B2B buyers discover products from internet search results.

Besides, the share of B2B Buyers who use it to discover products by channel is followed by 50% (online marketplaces), 43% (product catalogue), industry associations (42%), online adverts (35%), referrals (35%), industry publications (29%), physical advertising (24%), trade shows (23%), and TV advertising (14%).

According to RevenueZen, about 68% of people start their online journey through search engines.

Around 60% of marketers say inbound strategies give them their best leads.

Before talking to a sales rep, B2B buyers usually read 3 to 7 pieces of content.

84% of B2B marketers outsource writing tasks.

In the last year, 57% noticed better results from SEO.

Nearly 81% of businesses plan to invest over USD 7,500 monthly in it.

Also, 70% say SEO works better than paid ads.

Conclusion

After completing the article on B2B Marketing Statistics, the process is evolving rapidly, based on the digital transformation and changing buyer behaviours. As more buyers now search and interact online, B2B companies need to share helpful content, run ads based on data, and stay active on all platforms.

Personalisation, retargeting, and platform-specific tactics are now critical to staying competitive. Go through all the above information, which will guide you in understanding effectively and get a clear idea about how the process works and the benefits to the organisations.

Sources Sellerscommerce Backlinko Danieldigital Contentmarketinginstitute Emarketer Hubspot Poweredbysearch Revenuezen 99Firms Artios Webfx

FAQ . What are B2B marketing principles?



The main principles are investing in share of voice, balancing brand and activation, expanding customer bases and maximising mental availability. What are the three major areas of B2B marketing?



Content marketing, search engine optimisation, and social media marketing are the top three important areas of B2B marketing. What are the 7 P’s of B2B marketing?



Product, price, place, promotion, people, process and physical evidence are the 7 P’s of B2B marketing.

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee, after completing her graduation in Electrical Engineering, transitioned into the world of writing following a series of technical roles. She specializes in technology and Artificial Intelligence, bringing her experience as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, with a focus on education and healthcare under the Australian system. From an early age, writing and painting have been her passions, leading her to pursue a full-time career in writing. In addition to her professional endeavors, Maitrayee also manages a YouTube channel dedicated to cooking.

