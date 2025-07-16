WeChat Statistics By Revenue, Region, Users, Demographics And Facts (2025)
Updated · Jul 16, 2025
WHAT WE HAVE ON THIS PAGE
- Introduction
- Editor’s Choice
- Features of WeChat
- WeChat Revenue Statistics
- In-app Purchase Revenue of WeChat Statistics by Country or Region
- WeChat App Download Statistics by Country
- Active WeChat Messenger Statistics by Accounts
- WeChat Users Statistics
- In China
- Monthly Active Users of WeChat Statistics By Mini Programs
- WeChat User Statistics by Age Group
- By Gender
- By Country
- WeChat Usage Statistics
- WeChat Website Traffic Statistics
- By Country
- By User Demographics
- By Marketing Channels Distribution
- By Social Media
- Latest WeChat Versions by Platform
- Most Valuable Media Brands Statistics
- Popular Messenger Apps Statistics by Downloads
- Messenger Apps Statistics by IAP Revenue
- Conclusion
Introduction
WeChat Statistics: WeChat is an application made in China by Tencent Holdings Limited, which is also termed as Weixin in Chinese, which means “micro-message”. The app first launched on January 21, 2011, and started as a messaging app but quickly grew into much more.
In recent years, people use WeChat not just to chat or make calls, but also to share photos and videos, play games, shop online, book tickets, and even pay bills. It combines social media, messaging, and mobile payments in one app. In China, WeChat is a big part of everyday life and is used by millions of people every day.
This article includes several different statistical analyses from different sources that cover the overall market details, features, financial report, user bases, usage, subscriptions, and many others.
Editor’s Choice
- According to Tencent’s Q4 2024 report, WeChat brought in strong revenue in its value-added services, like messaging and social features, earning about USD 4.2 billion (RMB 29.8 billion).
- In Q1 of 2025, China made USD 24.36 million from WeChat, which accounts for 82% of all global revenue.
- In the first quarter of 2025, WeChat was downloaded 6.88 million times, making China its biggest and most active market.
- A report published by Soax states that in the same period, WeChat reached 1.402 billion monthly users.
- The Phone Top Up mini-program by Tencent is WeChat’s most-used, with 757.36 million active users monthly.
- WeChat users aged 24 to 30 years old make up the largest share of WeChat users at 26%.
- As of 2025, the World Population Review report further mentioned that China will account for the highest WeChat users, resulting in 810 million users.
- In Q3 2024, people spent about 85 minutes daily on WeChat, based on the analysis of Demand Sage.
- Similarweb shows that as of June 2025, the total number of visits to wechat.com was approximately 2.6 million.
- The total number of WeChat’s website users aged 25 to 34 years accounted for the highest share, at 28.93%.
Features of WeChat
- Messaging & Calls
- WeChat Pay
- Mini Programs
- Moments & Social Feed
- Official Accounts
- WeChat Channels
- Utilities & City Services
- Translation & Scanning Tools
- Privacy & Security Settings
- WeChat Out & Location Features
WeChat Revenue Statistics
- According to Tencent’s Q4 2024 report, WeChat brought in strong revenue in its value-added services, like messaging and social features, earning about USD 4.2 billion (RMB 29.8 billion), as mentioned in Wikipedia.
- Advertising through WeChat’s marketing services made around USD 4.9 billion (RMB 35 billion).
- Meanwhile, WeChat Pay and cloud services under the FinTech and Business segment generated USD 7.9 billion (RMB 56.1 billion).
- Altogether, these segments added up to nearly USD 17 billion (RMB 120.9 billion) in revenue for the quarter, with an 11% increase from Q4 2023.
In-app Purchase Revenue of WeChat Statistics by Country or Region
- In Q1 of 2025, China made USD 24.36 million from WeChat, which accounts for 82% of all global revenue.
Other countries’ In-app purchase analysis is mentioned below.
|Country
|Revenue (USD millions)
|Revenue Share
|Hong Kong
|1.87
6%
United States
|1.05
|5%
|Singapore
|0.41
1%
Taiwan
|0.32
|2%
|Canada
|0.31
1%
Australia
|0.21
|1%
|South Korea
|0.18
1%
United Kingdom
|0.09
|>1%
|Malaysia
|0.05
>1%
WeChat App Download Statistics by Country
- In the first quarter of 2025, WeChat was downloaded 6.88 million times, making China its biggest and most active market.
- Meanwhile, the second and third largest app download markets of WeChat are Indonesia (1.64 million) and the United States (580,000), respectively.
Other countries’ app downloads in the Q1 of 2025 are stated below:
|Country
|Number of App downloads (millions)
|Philippines
|0.55
|Thailand
|0.41
|South Korea
|0.40
|Vietnam
|0.36
|Taiwan
|0.31
|Malaysia
|0.28
|United Kingdom
|0.22
Active WeChat Messenger Statistics by Accounts
- A report published by Soax states that in the first quarter of 2025, WeChat reached 1.402 billion monthly users.
- Over 10 years, it gained 855 million new users, growing 156% since 2015, when it had around 549 million users.
Quarterly analysis of monthly WeChat Users is stated in the table below:
|Year
|Active user count (in billions)
|Q1, 2024
|1.359
|Q2
|1.371
|Q3
|1.382
|Q4
|1.385
|Q1, 2023
|1.319
|Q2
|1.327
|Q3
|1.336
|Q4
|1.343
WeChat Users Statistics
(Reference: shopify.com)
- As of 2024, around 1,371 million people used WeChat globally, which is 3% more than the 1,343 million in 2023.
- Meanwhile, in 2022, the app accounted for 1,313.3 million users, followed by 2021 (1,268.2 million), and 2020 (1,225 million).
In China
(Reference: shopify.com)
- WeChat Statistics In 2024, around 845.4 million people in China use WeChat, covering 60.1% of the population, up from 877.2 million in 2023.
- By the end of 2025, this number is expected to reach 864.8 million or 61.4%.
Monthly Active Users of WeChat Statistics By Mini Programs
- As of 2025, Soax.com further mentioned that the Phone Top Up mini-program by Tencent is WeChat’s most used, with 757.36 million active users monthly, followed by Daily Bills (499.59 million) and JD Shopping (352.99 million)/
In contrast, other WeChat mini programs’ monthly active users are stated below:
|Program Names
|User Counts (millions)
|China Mobile 10086+
|307.56
|Ele.me
|304.09
|DiDi Chuxing
|300.61
|Trip.com (Ctrip)
|204.40
|Meituan Group Buying
|202.18
|Kuaituantuan
|191.85
|Piaoquan TV
|175.26
WeChat User Statistics by Age Group
- Soax report also states that WeChat users aged 24 to 30 years old make up the largest share of WeChat users at 26% in the first quarter of 2025.
- Meanwhile, users under 24 years old secured a share of 21%, while those over 40 years old accounted for 20% user share.
- WeChat statistics also include other shares of WeChat users by Age group, including 17% (36 to 40 years), and 16% (31 to 35 years).
By Gender
(Reference: statista.com)
- In the third quarter of 2023, male and female WeChat users accounted for a share of 52% and 48%, respectively.
- WeChat users aged 24 to 30 years old make up the largest share of WeChat users at 26%
- WeChat Advertising shows that about 53.2% of users are men and 46.8% are women, according to wechatadvertising.com.
By Country
(Reference: worldpopulationreview.com)
- As of 2025, the World Population Review report further mentioned that China will account for the highest WeChat users, resulting in 810 million users.
- The next top four countries users are estimated to reach Malaysia (12 million), India (10 million), Russia (9.5 million) and Japan (5.5 million).
|Country
|WeChat User Count
|South Korea
|5 million
|United States
|4 million
|Indonesia
|3 million
|Mexico
|2.5 million
|Thailand
|2.5 million
|Brazil
|2 million
|Philippines
|2 million
|Italy
|1.5 million
|Singapore
|1.5 million
|Vietnam
|1.3 million
|France
|1.2 million
|Canada
|1 million
|Canada
|900K
|Turkey
|800K
|Australia
|800K
|United Kingdom
|750K
|Argentina
|600K
|Netherlands
|500K
|Belgium
|450K
|Switzerland
|400K
|Sweden
|350K
|Norway
|300K
|Denamark
|250K
|Austria
|200K
|Poland
|150K
|Portugal
|100K
|Greece
|80K
|Finland
|70K
|Ireland
|50K
|Czech Republic
|40K
|New Zealand
|40K
|Hungary
|30K
|Israel
|30K
|United Arab Emirates
|25K
|Saudi Arabia
|20K
|Romania
|20K
|Slovakia
|15K
|Kuwait
|15K
|Cambodia
|10K
|Bulgaria
|10K
|Qatar
|10K
|South Africa
|8K
|Egypt
|5K
|Croatia
|5K
|Chile
|4K
|Colombia
|3K
|Peru
|2K
|Ecudor
|1.5K
|Venezuela
|1K
|Bolivia
|500
|Brunei
|500
|Paraguay
|250
|Uruguay
|100
WeChat Usage Statistics
- According to the report of Demand Sage, about 79 minutes and 42 seconds per day are spent on the app in Q3 of 2023.
- In Q3 2024, people spent about 85 minutes daily on WeChat, slightly more than the 84 minutes in Q1, according to Coolest Gadget.
- Around 60% of users open WeChat 9 to 11 times a day, while 21% use it over 50 times a day.
- WeChat takes up 35% of mobile time in China, showing how deeply it’s part of daily life.
- In contrast, users spend about 68 minutes each day using Mini-Programs.
- Every day, people send 45 billion messages and make 410 million voice or video calls.
- The Moments feed sees 750 million daily users, most active between 7 and 9 AM and 9 PM and 11 PM.
WeChat Website Traffic Statistics
(Reference: similarweb.com)
- As of June 2025, the total number of visits to wechat.com was approximately 2.6 million, representing a 1.73% increase from May.
- In the same period, the website’s bounce rate was 84%
- Meanwhile, the average number of pages per visit was 1.76, and the average visit duration was 47 seconds.
- Globally, WeChat’s website ranked #27,192, in the United States (#7,409), and category-wise (#323).
By Country
(Reference: similarweb.com)
- China secured the highest share on WeChat.com, at 24.27%, in June 2025, up by 22.09% from the previous month.
- The following are the top five countries by website traffic share: Hong Kong: 12.17% (-3.01%), the United Kingdom: 9.97% (-8.67%), Taiwan: 4.42% (+0.65%), and Vietnam: 3.26% (-4.76%)
- The rest of the countries captured a share of 45.91% WeChat’s website traffic.
By User Demographics
- WeChat Statistics based on gender, approximately 58.76% of WeChat users were male and 41.24% female, as of June 2025.
(Reference: similarweb.com)
- In the same period, the total number of WeChat’s website users aged 25 to 34 years accounted for the highest share, at 28.93%, followed by those aged 35 to 44 years at 20.32%.
- Furthermore, the age distribution of other users is as follows: 45-54 years (19.68%), 18 to 24 years (16.76%), 55 to 64 years (8.68%), and 65+ years (5.63%)
By Marketing Channels Distribution
(Reference: similarweb.com)
- The top traffic sources for the WeChat website were captured by organic search with a traffic share of 51.06%, followed by direct search (43,79%).
- Moreover, other marketing channel distributions are followed by referrals (4.21%), social (0.68%), mail (0.04%), and display (0.22%).
By Social Media
(Reference: similarweb.com)
- As of June 2025, the social network traffic accounted for by WeChat.com remained the highest on WhatsApp Webapp, holding shares of 56.8%, followed by YouTube with a share of 31.36%.
- Other social media traffic sources include LinkedIn (6.91%), Instagram (4.49%), and Tumblr (0.44%)
Latest WeChat Versions by Platform
|Platform
|Version
|Released Date
|iOS/iPadOS
|8.0.61
|July 2, 2025
|Android
|8.0.60
|June 16, 2025
|HarmonyOS
|1.0.8.37
|July 5, 2025
|macOS
|4.0.5
|June 25, 2025
|Windows
|3.9.12
|–
|Linux
|4.0.1
|–
|Android (Beta)
|8.0.47
|February 1, 2024
Most Valuable Media Brands Statistics
- A Statista report states that, in the United States, Google accounted for the highest brand valuation of USD 333.4 billion in 2024.
- Other brands’ valuations in the U.S. are Facebook (USD 76 billion), Instagram (USD 70.4 billion), Disney (USD 46.7 billion), YouTube (USD 31.7 billion), Netflix (USD 22.8 billion), and LinkedIn (USD 18.8 billion).
- In China, TikTok secured top brand valuation, resulting in USD 84.2 billion, followed by WeChat (USD 41.8 billion) and Tencent (USD 36.1 billion).
Popular Messenger Apps Statistics by Downloads
(Reference: statista.com)
- In January 2025, WhatsApp accounted for the highest number of app downloads, resulting in 57.35 million, followed by Snapchat at 29.49 million and Telegram at 27.63 million downloads worldwide.
- Moreover, other popular messenger apps by the number of downloads in the same time were WhatsApp Business (25.87 million), Messenger (18.56 million), WeChat (5,34 million), Signal Private Messenger (3.61 million), LINE (2.97 million), QQ (2.57 million), and Zangi Private Messenger (2.28 million).
Messenger Apps Statistics by IAP Revenue
(Reference: statista.com)
- The above graph states that in July 2024, Snapchat led mobile messenger app revenues with USD 25M, followed by Japan’s LINE with USD 24.77 million.
- The monthly in-app purchase revenue of the next top three brands was Telegram (USD 8.08 million), WeChat (USD 6.97 million), and QQ (USD 4.52 million).
- Furthermore, other less earned revenue are mentioned as KakaoTalk: Messenger (USD 3.71 million), Skype (USD 2.56 million), Text Me (USD 2.35 million), TextNow (USD 2.16 million), and Macro Polo (USD 1.31 million).
Conclusion
After completing the article on WeChat Statistics, it can be concluded that this application is more than just a messaging app, but can be stated as a powerful all-in-one platform used by millions of people regularly. WeChat makes daily life easier and faster as it enables chatting with friends, paying bills, shopping, reading news, and playing games.
As the app keeps growing and improving, WeChat is set to stay one of the world’s most important digital tools for communication, business, and daily living. All the above analyses will guide you in understanding the overall application market effectively.
FAQ.
WeChat does not allow any content that is violent, illegal, criminal, or inappropriate in any way.
You need a phone number to create a WeChat account.
Banned in India due to data privacy concerns and national security risks from China.
WeChat limits include 5,000 friends per account, 500 group members, and file uploads capped at 100 MB.
WhatsApp offers stronger end-to-end encryption by default, making it generally safer than WeChat for privacy.
