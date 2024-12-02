Offshore Wind Energy Statistics By Production, Capacity And Country

Introduction

Offshore Wind Energy: The offshore wind energy industry is becoming an increasingly important player in the transition to renewable energy worldwide. It is scaling rapidly in both capacity and economic value as technology advances and increased investment comes in. By 2024, the offshore wind energy market is expected to reach extraordinary levels and very strongly address global energy needs and climate goals.

We will delve into the latest features, including offshore wind energy statistics in 2024, trends, and financial impacts.

Offshore wind energy statistics reveal that the largest offshore wind developer in the world is Ørsted, which has an operational capacity of 9.8 GW .

. RWE (3.3 GW) and SSE (2.1 GW) are other important players in the transition toward renewable energy.

are other important players in the transition toward renewable energy. The data production from renewable technologies went up to a peak of 161 TWh in 2022 worldwide, with China contributing about 64 TWh , demonstrating its critical role in renewable energy.

in 2022 worldwide, with China contributing about , demonstrating its critical role in renewable energy. They are also followed by China, which has 129 offshore wind farms, the UK, which has 3.9 , and Germany, which has 30 . Other important countries include the likes of Vietnam, Denmark, and Belgium, with varying contributions to the global capacity of offshore wind farms.

offshore wind farms, the UK, which has , and Germany, which has . Other important countries include the likes of Vietnam, Denmark, and Belgium, with varying contributions to the global capacity of offshore wind farms. Hollandse Kust Zuid in the Netherlands ( 1,500 MW ) is the largest offshore wind project in the world, followed by Seagreen in the UK ( 1,140 MW ).

) is the largest offshore wind project in the world, followed by Seagreen in the UK ( ). Offshore wind energy statistics show that China contributes in terms of gigantic projects like CGN Huizhou 2 ( 750 MW ) and Huaneng Shantou Lemen 2 ( 594 MW ).

) and Huaneng Shantou Lemen 2 ( ). As of June 2024, there will be around 44 GW of offshore wind construction in progress globally, while pre-construction is even more astonishingly set to be 588 GW . A rapid growth spurt is likely for the global market.

of offshore wind construction in progress globally, while pre-construction is even more astonishingly set to be . A rapid growth spurt is likely for the global market. Europe had 34 GW of offshore wind capacity by the end of 2023, i.e. around 45% of the total world capacity.

of offshore wind capacity by the end of 2023, i.e. around of the total world capacity. Offshore wind energy statistics indicate that The UK holds the top position in capacity with over 14.7 GW , followed by Germany ( 8.5 GW ) and the Netherlands ( 4.7 GW ). The EU, on the other hand, targets building up 111 GW by 2030.

, followed by Germany ( ) and the Netherlands ( ). The EU, on the other hand, targets building up by 2030. With an edge of 12.3 GW in 2023, offshore wind investments hit the ceiling. Strong prospects have emerged for 2024, as multiple auctions and lease rounds are slated for the coming year in various parts of the world.

Offshore Wind Energy Key Facts

The United States installed offshore wind energy in 2022 at a cost of 3461 dollars per kilowatt, around three-fold the cost of setting up an onshore wind power plant. Also, offshore wind is a great investment for clean and renewable energy.

According to offshore wind energy statistics, Global offshore wind energy capacity between 2010 and 2023 increased from just 3.1 gigawatts to nearly 72.6, with more than 10 gigawatts added in 2023 alone, primarily in Europe and Asia.

Offshore wind farm sites are traditionally shallow, bottom-fixed turbine sites. However, floating structures will enable installations in deeper water.

Total investment in offshore wind energy around the world reached 33.75 billion U.S. dollars.

In 2023, China took the lead, becoming the central figure in offshore wind, building almost 37 gigawatts of cumulative capacity, nearly half of the global total. That year, it also added a capacity of 6.3 gigawatts.

Offshore wind energy statistics show that Europe remains the locus of offshore wind activity, with the UK in the lead for its installed capacity of 14.7 gigawatts by the end of 2023.

The UK is home to some of the largest offshore wind farms globally, including Hornsea 1 and 2.

By 2023, global offshore wind capacity grew by 10.85 gigawatts.

Annual capacity additions from 2024 to 2033 are expected to be between 17.8 and 66.2 gigawatts, with Europe and China continuing to dominate the market.

Offshore wind will be critical in filling the requirements of future global energy demand when reduced levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) for offshore wind in the last decade combined with advancements in technology, such as larger turbines and longer blades, support it.

Leading Offshore Wind Energy Developers Worldwide

Offshore wind energy statistics show that Ørsted is the leading Danish company that is the world’s largest offshore wind developer.

The company has foreseen impressive operational offshore wind capacity of about 9.8 gigawatts from now in 2024, making it the most obvious leader among others in the industry.

Other key players after Ørsted were RWE, a major German utility, whose installed offshore wind capacity was 3.3 gigawatts, and later on SSE, whose OS installed capacity was 2.1 gigawatts, being a UK-based utility.

These companies play significant roles in the global offshore wind industry, each significantly pulling its weight in the transition to renewables and emission reduction.

Offshore Wind Energy Production

Offshore wind energy statistics indicate that wind energy production at sea has steadily increased over the years and reached a record level of more than 161 terawatt hours (TWh) as recently as 2022.

This amount is about 157 TWh greater than in 2009, a demonstration of how quickly offshore wind has developed and been taken on board as a renewable energy source.

In 2022, China contributed to around 64 TWh of offshore wind energy generation around the globe and is thus producing a considerable percentage of this total.

This indicates the significant role China plays in offshore wind development as well as its continual investments in renewable energy infrastructure.

Number of Wind Energy Farms Operating By Country

The overview generated by this data speaks for the number and capacities of offshore wind farms by country in the course of having a balance reflecting the overall global picture as well as the development of offshore wind energy among nations.

Offshore wind energy statistics reveal that from this investment, China names the hike, holding a record 129 wind farms, indicating its phenomenal commitment to renewable energy and to being neck and neck as a leader in the offshore wind industry.

The UK takes second place with 39 wind farms-seal in its status in having a weighty role as an international leader in offshore wind energy within Europe, where it has some of the largest offshore wind farms in the entire world.

The other two countries are Germany and Vietnam, with 30 and 26 wind farms respectively. This certainly suggests their important contributions to offshore wind capacity, not only in Europe but also within Asia.

The number is also 16 for Denmark, keeping the country’s historic reputation as among the pioneers in wind energy alive.

11wind farms each confirm the position of Belgium and the Netherlands within the offshore wind development map of Europe.

The newest developments are in Norway and Taiwan, with 5 wind farms each, supporting the emergence of offshore wind technology within their regions, while France, Japan, and Sweden have increased activity on offshore sites, with 4 wind farms apiece.

South Korea and the United States, showing similar numbers, such as 2 each, reflect the rising interest emerging.

Early growth into offshore wind energy adoption is engraved in the histories of Finland, Ireland, Italy, Macao, Portugal, and Spain, each having 1 offshore wind farm.

Overall, it shows, among other things, the differences in investments as well as developmental scales concerning offshore wind energy across the globe, particularly between China, the UK, and Germany.

Largest Offshore Wind Energy Capacity

There are lists of some of the greatest offshore wind energy projects by capacity in megawatts, indicating the scale of all developments across countries.

Offshore wind energy statistics show that, in fact, with 1,500 MW, the Hollandse Kust Zuid (Netherlands) project has the largest capacity among the listed projects. Accordingly, this is quite an offshore wind farm with a very dense contribution to the Netherlands’ renewable energy goals.

Seagreen (UK), at 1,140 MW in capacity, goes with the UK’s large-scale investment plans into offshore wind.

Another significant project in the Netherlands is the Hollandse Kust Noord, with a capacity of 759 MW, showing the continued efforts by the country towards offshore wind energy expansion.

CGN Huizhou 2 (China) and Huaneng Shantou Lemen 2 (China) are quite massive in their construction and have capacities of 750 MW and 594 MW, respectively, showcasing further presence of the country in offshore wind development.

Shandong Bozhong B2 (China) has a capacity of 502 MW, which is a further indication of China’s very important role in offshore wind energy.

Similar are several other such projects, to name a few SPIC Shandong Peninsula South Site U1 (China) with 451 MW, Qingzhou I (China) with 407 MW, and Huadian Yangjiang Qingzhou III (China) with 500 MW.

Saint-Brieuc (France) adds up to France’s offshore generating capacity, with 496 MW going into its books.

Offshore Wind Energy Farms Pipeline Capacity By Status

Offshore wind energy statistics show that as of June 2024, offshore wind was undergoing phenomenal development worldwide, with approximately 44 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind capacity under construction. This is a clear indication of the massive number of continuing projects that are being constructed.

Besides 44 GW under construction, there are 588 GW of offshore wind projects in pre-construction, which are essentially planned and developed projects that are being set up for construction in the necessary approvals, procurement, and logistics preparation.

The result is that offshore wind energy is poised for still rapid increases in the not-so-distant future.

Number Of European Countries Wind Energy Farms

Of all the countries in Europe, the United Kingdom carries most wind farms with grid-connected turbines from offshore: 53; on the other hand, Portugal installed its first offshore wind turbine only in 2019.

This installation was part of a floating wind park, and plans to add two more turbines are under development.

Europe’s Offshore Wind Energy

As of the end of the year 2023, Europe has achieved a cumulative offshore wind energy capacity of 34 gigawatts.

This accounts for about 45% of the total offshore capacity worldwide.

The offshore wind farms in this region have proved to be a vital energy resource, turning out approximately 95 gigawatts every year, and promise in a significant way to contribute to the changes that the region will be going through toward a carbon-free energy system.

Offshore wind energy statistics reveal that in terms of offshore wind capacity installations, the top-ranking country is the United Kingdom, which will have over 14.7 gigawatts in place by 2023. It is followed by Germany at 8.5 gigawatts and then by the Netherlands at 4.7 gigawatts.

Denmark is not only known for its high penetration rate of offshore wind, which contributed to 24% of the country’s overall electricity mix in 2023, but it has also attracted Germany, averaging about 5%. In 2023, the offshore wind sector earned 11.4 billion euros in revenue in Europe, adding much to the overall revenues that the industry earns in the region.

The Wind Power Package of the European Union, introduced in 2023, included a target where, by 2030, the EU would have over 111 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity. This would mean that the installed capacity would have to triple by more than triple by then.

In addition, the European Union aims to achieve a total offshore capacity of 317 gigawatts by 2050. The United Kingdom has set its target of 50 gigawatts of offshore wind generation by 2030, which is about 35 gigawatts higher than what it currently produces.

From that year onward, offshore wind capacity addition expectations for Europe can be somewhere between 3.7 gigawatts for 2024 and 28.2 gigawatts for 2033.

Global Offshore Wind Energy Investment

Offshore wind energy statistics state that 4C Offshore is a record year for offshore wind investments around the globe, with projects to the tune of 12.3 GW approved closures. In 2024, there will be a further 13 GW of projects with a strong likelihood of moving forward.

Presently, five auctions are being held across the US by developers of new and existing projects striving for favorable terms, while the report states that globally contracted offtake agreements dropped by nearly 2 GW to 9.5 GW because the developers are wary of the UK’s Contracts for Difference (CfD) auction.

In 2023, 47.5 GW of offtake auctions will be held, with 40 GW of that occurring in Europe. Lease rounds would open 33.5 GW: Australia, Belgium, Colombia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, India, Japan, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, the UK, Uruguay, and the US.

In 2023, 43.8 GW were awarded for offshore wind sites; about one-third were aimed at floating offshore wind. The UK is named in the report as the leading market for floating offshore wind, followed by Norway.

South Korea, however, has the most potential, while the US is seen as ambitious. 4C Offshore has also adjusted its forecast for floating wind generation in 2030 to a capacity of 10 GW.

Conclusion

In Offshore Wind Energy Statistics 2024, we are at the forefront of the renewables revolution. It is expected that the capacity growth will continue at great strides, costs will plummet, and investments will flow in these directions; the global energy systems will be fully burglary anchored on this resource.

It will put a major imprint in the clean generation domain, in addition to contributing to the economy, creating jobs, and climate change activism. It will surely play a part in creating a sustainable future in the years ahead.

