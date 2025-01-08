Space Debris Statistics By Country, Space Traffic And Growth

Introduction

Space Debris Statistics: Space debris, or space junk, refers to those non-functioning things currently in the orbit of Earth. These refer to all unmanned satellites, spent rocket stages, fragments from collisions, and even little paint chips here.

Owing to the fast expansion of space exploration coupled with satellite launches, space debris is becoming a challenging issue in the year 2024; that is, it threatens the operational satellites, the International Space Station (ISS), and even future missions. In this article, we will find out the consequences and mitigation of Space debris statistics.

Editor’s Choice

According to space debris statistics, there are around 500,000 pieces of space debris, both small bits and large rocket bodies, in Earth’s orbit and are likely to pose a considerable risk to satellites.

pieces of space debris, both small bits and large rocket bodies, in Earth’s orbit and are likely to pose a considerable risk to satellites. Russia has successfully launched 4,024 spacecraft, while the United States has a total of 1,950 spacecraft.

spacecraft, while the United States has a total of spacecraft. As of July 2013, there are approximately 29,000 pieces of debris larger than 10 cm in diameter, and any collision with this type of object can cause catastrophic fragmentation of satellites.

pieces of debris larger than in diameter, and any collision with this type of object can cause catastrophic fragmentation of satellites. The overall valuation of the global space debris removal market in 2023 is US$0.07 billion and will rise to US$0.4 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 40.8% , as propelled by increased satellite launches and awareness surrounding space sustainability.

and will rise to by 2028 at a , as propelled by increased satellite launches and awareness surrounding space sustainability. Space debris statistics reveal that of Launching 186 satellites for defence purposes in 2022, 182 were successful, emphasising the growing demand for space operations.

satellites for defence purposes in 2022, were successful, emphasising the growing demand for space operations. The first active debris removal mission was launched by such leading players as Astroscale Japan Inc. with the ADRASJ mission in 2024. China’s 2007 ASAT test generated 3,000 debris fragments.

debris fragments. Space surveillance tracks 35,000 objects, among which about 26,000 are considered to be debris pieces greater than 10 cm , while there were over a million pieces that were more extensive than 1 cm and that remain untracked.

objects, among which about are considered to be debris pieces greater than , while there were over a million pieces that were more extensive than 1 cm and that remain untracked. About 30 near encounters with other satellites or debris occur in a year for satellites within the 500-600 km orbital range.

near encounters with other satellites or debris occur in a year for satellites within the km orbital range. Although with the participation of more than 100 organisations and 12 countries, ESA’s ‘Zero Debris Charter’ introduced in 2023 aims at being debris neutral concerning operations by 2030.

organisations and countries, ESA’s ‘Zero Debris Charter’ introduced in 2023 aims at being debris neutral concerning operations by 2030. Space debris statistics state that there was an increase in large debris objects from about 15,000 prior to 2011 to about 30,000 by the end of 2021, while 550 objects are reckoned to re-enter the atmosphere each year.

prior to 2011 to about by the end of 2021, while objects are reckoned to re-enter the atmosphere each year. Smaller debris fragments have been estimated at around 130 million , flying five times faster than a bullet and posing a threat that remains out of tracking.

, flying five times faster than a bullet and posing a threat that remains out of tracking. Nature places the chances of one annual collision in crowded orbit at 550 km , under which Starlink satellites reside at 50% .

, under which Starlink satellites reside at . Launched in 2023, ESA’s Zero Debris Charter aims for debris-neutral operations by 2030, with participation from over 100 organisations and 12 countries.

organisations and countries. From 2011 to 2021, the number of large debris objects (those over 10 cm) grew from 15,000 to 30,000 , but every year, 550 of them come back to Earth’s atmosphere.

to , but every year, of them come back to Earth’s atmosphere. Smaller debris fragments, which are estimated to number around 130 million , fly at speed five times as fast as a bullet, thus posing untrackable threats.

, fly at speed five times as fast as a bullet, thus posing untrackable threats. Space debris statistics estimate a 50% chance of having at least one collision every year in an orbit that is crowded at 550 km – the height where Starlink satellites are located.

Space Debris And Satellites

(Source: statista.com)

According to space debris statistics by NASA, the Earth’s orbit has surpassed being fully occupied; it is almost crowded with an estimated 500,000 pieces of debris consisting of varying sizes-from small fragments to larger items such as nosecone shrouds, hatch covers, and rocket bodies.

Although there is so much space junk up there, very few reports of actual major accidents have been recorded.

For instance, in 1996, a so-called piece of space junk damaged a French satellite with wreckage from a rocket sent up ten years earlier.

In 2008, an abandoned Russian satellite ran into a U.S. Iridium satellite, vanquishing the latter completely and adding further to the above problem.

The recently announced milestone for Russia was the launch of the Olympic torch into orbit as a prelude to the Winter Games in the city of Sochi.

Having thus far sent into orbit 4,024 spacecraft, Russia (and the USSR before it) has launched only about half that number, 1,950 spacecraft in all, by the United States.

Space Debris Floating In Earth’s Orbit By Size

(Reference: statista.com)

Space debris statistics indicate that Presently, about 29,000 pieces of manmade debris larger than 10 centimetres are floating in the above orbit as of July 2013.

This natural body of human-made objects poses looming threats to satellites and other orbital equipment.

According to the European Space Agency, a collision with such scales of object could lead to catastrophic fragmentation of a typical satellite, resulting in more debris in orbit.

Exponential Growth In The Space Debris Removal Market

According to space debris statistics, the emerging global market for space debris removal has dramatically witnessed growth over the past few years. The market, valued at US$0.07 billion as of 2023, is expected to grow to US$0.1 billion as early as 2024 with a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 44.8%.

However, within five years, it is projected to reach a total of US$0.4 billion at a CAGR of 40.8% by 2028. It would be propelled by an increase in active satellites in the deployed states, continuous and increased awareness of space sustainability, an increase in mega-constellations of satellites, launches of satellites, and extended exploration of space by other intervening factors.

The main trends are advanced technology developments, increased cooperation between debris removal companies, improvements in tracking and removal techniques, and strengthened international cooperation. The ever-increasing number of satellite launches propels the market growth.

According to space debris statistics, there were 186 satellites launched internationally for defence purposes in 2022, up from 146 satellite launches in 2021, and 182 of them were successful.

Out of the 78 launches made by the United States in 2022, 72 were successful, while of the 64 launches attempted by China, 62 were successful in reaching orbit. Thus, this increasing number of satellite activities has created a very big need for efficient solutions in debris removal.

Leading players in the space end-of-life management space are innovating to build capabilities for sustainable space. For further instance, the ADRASJ was launched in February 2024 by Astroscale Japan Inc., marking the world’s first active debris removal mission.

Regionally, Europe was the biggest market in 2023, whereas North America is expected to fuel the growth during the forecast period.

The key regions in the market include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report covers countries such as Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Number Of Spent Rocket Bodies And Pieces Of Debris By Country

(Reference: statista.com)

Most of this debris comes from three countries: Russia, the United States, and China. In November 2023, Russia destroyed one of its old satellites with an anti-satellite (ASAT) weapon, creating thousands of debris pieces and threatening the existence of the International Space Station.

The Secure World Foundation claims that at least 16 such ASAT debris-generating tests have been carried out so far; among the most damaging, though not the only one was China’s destruction in 2007 of one of its satellites, which created around 3,000 fragments of debris.

The first ASAT test was initiated by the U.S. in the 1950s, and a minimum of three debris-generating tests have been conducted since; two were conducted in the 1980s, and one was in 2008.

As the OECD notes, active debris removal is fraught with difficulties. The costs associated with developing and deploying debris-removal systems are so high that there is a likelihood that this kind of activity would inadvertently produce more debris if it were to fail.

Another very serious problem is that retrieving debris could involve sharing very sensitive design information about the objects, thus raising national security, foreign policy, and intellectual property issues.

These could be the reasons why countries are more likely to cooperate with other countries with which they make joint efforts to clean up space.

ClearSpace-1 from the European Space Agency and Japan’s Commercial Removal of Debris Demonstration (CRD2) mission are some of the numerous missions meant to eliminate growing clutter.

One of the solutions currently being examined would be the use of either ground-based or space-based lasers to redirect debris carefully and create artificial atmospheres to alter their orbits.

However, such techniques rely on getting far more advanced capabilities of space situational awareness and tracking than are currently available.

Space debris statistics show that the need is clearly urgent, especially with companies like Boeing and SpaceX intending to shoot up to 65,000 satellites within a few years into near-earth spaces.

Without effective solutions, the risks of collision and debris accumulation are bound to keep increasing, endangering the future of space exploration and satellite operations.

Tackling Space Traffic And Debris Challenges In Low Earth Orbit

The year 2023 has been entered in the record books as the year with the highest satellite launches-from 2801 satellites deployed in low earth orbit.

Most of these satellites joined large commercial communications constellations at altitudes between 500 and 600 km above Earth. Two-thirds of all active satellites now operate in this orbital band, creating increasing challenges for operators to avoid collision.

Besides the high density of satellites, there is also huge space debris in LEO. Out of the 35000 tracked objects by space surveillance networks, nearly 26000 are discovered to be debris pieces larger than 10cm.

Space debris statistics reveal that there are over 1 million debris fragments of sizes larger than 1cm containing micro-satellite structures, as estimated by the European Space Agency (ESA).

ESA calculates that across the 500-600 km orbital range, satellites encounter almost 30 conjunction events—close approaches to satellites or debris—on average per year.

In 2023, ESA launched the Zero Debris Charter. This charter aims at achieving debris-neutral operations by 2030 and has received signatures from over a dozen countries and about 100 organisations, both commercial and.

The progress achieved by this initiative has been substantial. The annual rise in the deorbiting payloads since 2019 and the steady increase in those rocket bodies entering Earth’s atmosphere since 2017 demonstrate significant results.

More than half of these reentries were controlled last year. However, notwithstanding these advances, ESA insists on stricter measures to prevent LEO from becoming a non-usable debris field.

The Space Agency has instituted debris mitigation requirements for mission partners and granted an €86 million (US$93.4 million) contract to ClearSpace SA to conduct an active debris removal mission.

The Consequences Of Space Debris

Low-Earth satellites can stay in orbit for a long time because they lose momentum very slowly. As the air molecules around them are sparse, they will eventually burn up in the atmosphere. This may take decades or sometimes centuries. For this reason, the orbit around the Earth is becoming very crowded.

The figures of large objects, measuring over 10 centimetres, nearly doubled between 2011 and 2021, with the count going from about 15,000 to more than 30,000.

The same constant figure exists regarding the objects that re-enter Earth’s atmosphere every year; at around 550 objects, they drop on average each year.

Besides this number of larger objects, there are around 130 million fragments smaller than one centimetre that can travel at nearly five times the speed of a bullet but cannot be tracked.

Most of these were from old satellites, while others were from tiny chips of paint from rocket launches.

For example, the space debris statistics estimate from Nature says that in the Earth’s crowded orbit at 550 km, where the Starlink satellites are located, there will be a 50% chance of at least one collision taking place in a year.

Each collision creates more fragments within the orbit, adding to a series of increasing probabilities of further collisions; that is, an issue known to compound the “Kessler Syndrome.” This was found by a NASA study in 2005—stopping all satellite launches at that time would not have been enough for Kessler syndrome to be avoided entirely.

In the worst scenario, this could even attain an average density of space debris, making rocket launches almost impossible from Earth—because either safety was not guaranteed or the probability of collision with debris was too high to allow rockets to reach orbit.

Conclusion

One of the problems for the whole world requiring urgent action early would be space debris. According to space debris statistics, It involves putting into consideration the cost-benefit ratio of more than US$2 billion per year for tracking, mitigation, and damage control, which is higher than ever in economic and operational stakes. Governments and private companies have to work with international organisations to ensure the safety and sustainability of Earth’s orbital space for future generations.

Shared On:



Sources Payloadspace Onlinelibrary Statista Statista Statista Yahoo

FAQ . What is space debris, and why is it a growing problem? Space debris is becoming an increasingly important problem in today’s society. Space debris (space rubbish) consists primarily of orphaned or non-functioning objects in Earth’s orbit, including used rocket stages, defunct satellites, and debris from interacting collisions. As of 2024, space debris has evolved into a challenge that costs US$2 billion a year because of increased satellite launches and exploratory activities in space. This debris serves as a risk to active satellites, the ISS, and even missions planned in the future. How much space debris exists, and what are its sizes? An estimated 500,000 pieces, whose sizes range from 1 mm to 10 cm wide to a few large pieces like rocket bodies, are floating in orbit around Earth. Approximately 29,000 of these measures are over 10 centimetres, while there are about a million that are bigger than 1 cm. As around 130 million smaller pieces are in orbit around another planet, those become even faster than bullets 5 times without being tracked. What are the most frequent causes of the genesis of debris in space? Tests of anti-satellite (ASAT), such as the 2007 test on China’s territory, churned out 3000 debris fragments. Collisions between satellites, an example of which is the one that occurred between a Rus and a U.S. Iridium in 2008. Paint chips from rocket launches, debris from explosions of non-operational satellites, or rocket bodies. What is the current development status of the world’s space debris removal market? The market for space debris removal was worth US$0.07 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$0.4 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 40.8%. Reasons for the market growth are awareness related to space sustainability, advancements in the technology of debris removal, and increased satellite launches. Important initiatives are Astroscale Japan’s ADRASJ and ESA ClearSpace-1, among many others. What risks and consequences could space debris create? Catastrophic fragmentation of satellites can happen with space debris, and the chances for collision may increase with it. There can also be Kessler Syndrome, wherein collisions create more debris, making it impossible to use the Earth’s orbit. The current odds estimate that there is at least a 50% chance of at least one collision occurring every year within the crowd of satellites flying in the 550 km orbit – where many of the Starlink satellites operate. Without proper mitigation, this could create major risks for future operations in space exploration and Satcom.

Saisuman Revankar Saisuman is a professional content writer specializing in health, law, and space-related articles. Her experience includes designing featured articles for websites and newsletters, as well as conducting detailed research for medical professionals and researchers. Passionate about languages since childhood, Saisuman can read, write, and speak in five different languages. Her love for languages and reading inspired her to pursue a career in writing. Saisuman holds a Master's in Business Administration with a focus on Human Resources and has worked in a Human Resources firm for a year. She was previously associated with a French international company. In addition to writing, Saisuman enjoys traveling and singing classical songs in her leisure time.

More Posts By Saisuman Revankar