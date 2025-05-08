Among Us Statistics By Users, Revenue, Downloads And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Among Us Statistics: Among Us is a popular multiplayer game in which players take on the role of crewmates on a spaceship or space station. The goal is to complete tasks, but some players are secretly impostors trying to sabotage the mission and eliminate the crew. Crewmates must figure out who the impostors are by observing behavior and calling meetings to vote out suspects.

The game is known for its mix of teamwork, strategy, and deception. Originally released in 2018, Among Us gained massive popularity in 2020 and soon became a favorite among players due to its fun and social gameplay. This article will guide you effectively as it includes many current analyses and trends from different insights of recent years.

Editor’s Choice

  • Among Us Statistics show that Among Us will account for more than 50 million active players each month in 2024.
  • To date, as of 2024, the game has been downloaded over 700 million times worldwide across mobile and PC platforms.
  • Since its launch date, Among Us has generated around USD 100 million in revenue.
  • Meanwhile, 30% of players make in-app purchases in the game.
  • The game is most popular in the United States, India, and Brazil, with the US accounting for about 25% of total downloads.
  • By the end of this year, around 55% of the Among Us player base will be under the age of 25.
  • Among Us Statistics further state that 70% of players use the game’s cross-platform feature, which allows them to play with friends across PC, mobile, and console.
  • In 2024, Among Us is still a top game on streaming platforms such as Twitch, averaging about 30,000 concurrent viewers.
  • The game continues to trend on platforms like TikTok and Twitter, with hashtags related to Among Us gathering above 1 billion views.
  • Among Us has been featured in multiple online gaming events, with prize pools ranging from USD 10,000 to 50,000.

General Among Us Statistics

  • Two years after its release, in 2020, Among Us reached 86.6 million downloads, with a big increase in August and September.
  • In the first half of September, Among Us had nearly 42 million downloads, a 127% increase over the previous month.
  • In the United States, there are about 20.5 million Among Us downloads, which is 23.7% of the total, making the US the largest market.
  • The game is also popular in Brazil, with 16.6 million downloads (19.2%), and Mexico follows with 6.8 million downloads (8%).
  • Among Us Statistics reports that this game is most popular on Android, with Google Play making up 69.8% of all downloads (60.4 million), and the App Store accounts for 30.2% (26 million downloads).
  • Among Us Statistics show that Twitch had over 140 million monthly active users in 2023, many of whom were dedicated fans of various games, including Among Us.

What is Among Us?

Among Us is a multiplayer game in which players work together on a spaceship. However, some players (called “impostors”) secretly try to sabotage the mission and eliminate the crew. The crewmates must complete tasks and figure out who the impostors are before it’s too late. Players can discuss, accuse, and vote to remove suspected impostors during meetings, making it a mix of teamwork, strategy, and deception.

Features Of Among Us

  • Players work together to complete tasks, while some are secretly impostors trying to sabotage the game.
  • Impostors must deceive crewmates and eliminate them without being caught.
  • Crewmates have to complete simple tasks around the map while watching for impostors.
  • Players can call emergency meetings to discuss suspicious behavior and vote to eject someone.
  • Players can customize their character’s appearance with different colors and outfits.
  • The game features different maps, like The Skeld, Polus, and Airship, each with unique layouts.
  • Among Us supports cross-platform play between mobile, PC, and consoles.

Among Us Revenue Statistics

  • In 2024, the revenue is projected to be approximately USD 60 million, showing a continued but steady decline from its peak.

Furthermore, the table below details all the significant changes in revenue experienced by Among Us from 2019 to 2024:

YearRevenue (USD)
202460 million
202370 million
202285 million
202186 million
202050 million
20193.2 million

Among Us Statistics By Users

  • In 2024, Among Us still has a steady number of 2 million DAUs. The game’s developers have introduced new roles and content, which have helped stabilize its player base and maintain interest.

The Among Us game has gone through enormous changes in its daily active users (DAUs) in the past years, as stated below:

YearDaily Active Users (DAUs)
20242 million
20233 million
20225 million
202115 million
2020, August10 million
September, 202060 million
Early, 2019100,000
December, 2019192,000

By Playtime

  • According to Among Us Statistics in 2024, the average playtime for Among Us players is around 1 hour and 48 minutes per session, with many players engaging in multiple sessions over time.
  • A player’s average playtime throughout their Among Us experience is approximately 21 hours and 12 minutes.

Top Player Earning Statistics On Among Us

Top Player Earning Statistics On Among Us

(Source: esportsearnings.com)

  • Among Us Statistics 2024 shows that in the United States of America, the top-ranking player is Trainwreckstv, who earned USD 25,000 in total prize earnings.
  • Yetiapocalypse holds the second position, accounting for earnings of USD 15,000 from tournaments.

Furthermore, other top U.S. Among Us players and their earnings are stated in the table below:

Player IDGames Revenue
(USD)
Classify10,500
5up9,000
EEvisu5,000
Punz4,500
Jakenbake3,000
ChilledChaos2,000
Kruzadar2,000
Dankquan1,000
LosPollosTV1,000

Most Popular Among Us Players Statistics, 2023

Top Among Us PlayerYouTube SubscribersTwitch FollowersFacebook Followers
Jimmy
“Disguised
Toast”
Wang		3,780,0002,800,0001,532,368
Corpse
Husband		7,560,0001,300,000
5up690,000976,000
Trainwreckstv223,0002,100,000

Top Among Us Streamer Statistics

StreamerFollowers/
subscribers		Viewer
hours
Squeeze3,700,000137,785
Gaules3,623,44389,332
Domingo1,509,41292,893
ChilledChaos421,00095,760
AK Game356,00085,941

Among Us Player Statistics By Age Group

  • According to a survey done by Priori Data, most Among Us players are between 14 and 30 years old.
  • Among Us Statistics also show that the majority are aged 20 to 30, while the largest group is teenagers between 13 and 18.
  • Players over 30 or younger than 13 are much fewer in number.

By Country

Among Us Player Share By Country(Reference: prioridata.com)

  • According to US Statistics, in 2024, most Among Us players came from the U.S., securing a share of 36.56% in 2023, followed by the United Kingdom (5.11%).
  • Moreover, other companies’ Among Us player shares are followed by India (4.67%), Canada (4.12%), and Australia (3.99%).

Top Countries Playing Among Us(Reference: enterpriseappstoday.com)

  • Among Us Statistics further states that in 2023, the top country playing Among Us was the United States, with 12 million players, followed by the United Kingdom (10.3 million) and the Philippines (10.2 million).
  • Furthermore, the number of players in other countries in the same year was Australia (10.1 million), Indonesia (9.9 million), Malaysia (9.3 million), Canada (9.2 million), India (8.8 million), UAE (8.5 million), and Egypt (7.7 million).

Among Us Pricing Statistics

  • PC (Steam and Epic Games Store): The game is priced at USD 4.99.
  • Mobile (iOS and Android): The game is free on mobile but has ads, which you can pay USD 1.99 to remove. There are also more options for buying cosmetics and skins in the game.
  • Console Versions: The costs are about USD 5.00 on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, similar to the price on PC.

Among Us Concurrent Players Statistics

Among Us Concurrent Players Statistics(Source: steamcharts.com)

Months and YearsAverage Number of PlayersPeak of PlayersGain Percentage 

January 2024

4,688.5 11,448-0.25% 
February4,140.98,987

-11.68%

March

3,952.68,569-4.55% 
April3,816.19,052

-3.45% 

May

3,759.07,772-1.49%
June4,637.19,699

+23.36%

July

5,217.1 10,133+12.51%
August5,253.6 10,069

+0.70%

January 2023

6,550.6 13,139-10.41%
February5,087.1 11,642

-22.34% 

March

4,645.810,461-8.68%
April4,394.0 9,534

-5.42% 

May

3,959.3 7,997-9.89%
June4,697.6 8,711

+18.65% 

July

5,273.6 9,145+12.26% 
August4,606.18,567

-12.66%

September

4,262.1 9,639-7.47%
October4,785.6 13,863

+12.28%

November

4,675.8 11,723-2.29%
December4,700.4 13,017

+0.53

Among Us Statistics By Steam Hub Followers

Among Us Statistics by Steam Hub Followers(Source: steamdb.info)

Date and YearFollowers
January, 2023313,247
February314,362
March315,393
April316,156
May316,758
June317 533
July318,879
August319,410
September320,093
October320,931
November321,679
December322,564
January323,133
February323,600
March324,147
April324,489
May324,732
June325,223
July325,926
August326,523
September326,970

Among Us Downloads Statistics

among-us-annual-cumulative-downloads-2019-to-2023(Reference: prioridata.com)

  • Among Us Statistics show that Among Us has steadily increased downloads, reaching around 550 million total downloads by 2024.
  • By the end of 2023, Among Us had been downloaded more than 530 million times across all platforms.
  • In 2022, Among Us surpassed 500 million downloads, including both mobile and PC platforms, continuing its widespread success.
  • By June 2021, Among Us had been downloaded 324 million times worldwide, and by the end of the year, the number of downloads had grown to approximately 450 million globally.
  • Among Us saw a massive surge in 2020, becoming one of the most downloaded games worldwide. By the end of the year, it had recorded 264 million downloads across iOS and Android platforms.
  • In 2020, Among Us became one of the most downloaded games worldwide, reaching 264 million downloads on iOS and Android.

Among Us Statistics By Views On Twitch

  • As of 2024, Among Us has continued to retain a core viewership, with 5,000 to 7,000 average daily viewers.
  • In early 2023, Among Us had about 6,000 daily viewers on Twitch.
  • In comparison, Twitch views of Among Us remained higher in 2022, with 147,667 monthly viewers, followed by 150,000 in 2021 and 204,634 (2020).

Language By Number Of Twitch Channels

LanguageNumber of Channels
English188,040
Spanish73,262
French20,906
Germany18,174
Portuguese14,963
Russian9,704
Italian5,278

Among Us Website Traffic Statistics

Among Us Website Traffic Statistics(Source: similarweb.com)

  • In August 2024, the total number of website visits to among.us accounted for almost 1.8 thousand, with a bounce rate of 56.55%.
  • In the last three months, among.us’s global ranking improved from 6,197,821 to 7,967,927, showing a significant rise in its position.
  • Among Us Statistics further show that among.us’s desktop traffic went down by 36.03% this month compared to the previous month.

By Country

among.us Web Traffic By Country(Reference: similarweb.com)

  • Among Us Statistics 2024: The United States had 89.91% of the website’s total traffic, which has decreased by 36.37%.
  • During the same duration, the United Kingdom accounted for a share of 10.09%, down by 71.79% from last month.

By Traffic Source

among.us Top Traffic Sources(Reference: similarweb.com)

  • Among Us Statistics 2024 also shows that direct search generated the highest traffic rate on among.us, accounting for 49.22%.
  • Almost 33.17% of the share is comprised of organic traffic searches, while 6.33% is from referrals.
  • Others are followed by paid searches (0%), social media (10.5%), mail (0.06%), and display (0.6%).

Among Us Statistics By Awards

In 2023:

  • The Unity Awards: Best AR/VR Game Winner.
  • The VR Awards: VR Game of the Year Finalist.
  • The Auggie Awards: Best Game or Toy Winner.
  • The NYX Game Awards: Meta Quest VR Game – Multiplayer Grand Winner.
  • The Webby People’s Voice Awards: Best Social Gaming Experience Winner.
  • The Webby Awards – Best Social Gaming Experience Winner.
  • The D.I.C.E. Awards – Immersive Reality Technical Achievement Finalist.
DateAwards NameCategoryResult
April 7, 2022British Academy Games AwardsEvolving GameNominated
December 2, 2021App Store AwardsConnectionsWon
August 27, 2021International Game Developers Association2021 Community ManagementWon
July 20, 2021Mobile Games AwardsBest Indie DeveloperWon
May 18, 2021Webby AwardsBreakout of the YearWon
March 13, 2021Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice AwardsFavorite Video GameWon
January 3, 2021Steam Awards 2020Labour of Love AwardNominated
December 10, 2020The Game Awards 2020Best Multiplayer GameWon
November 24, 2020Golden Joystick Awards 2020Breakthrough AwardWon

Review Scores of Among Us statistics By Publication Statistics in 2024

PlatformsScore
MetacriticPC version: 82/100
Mobile version:78/100
IGN9/10
GameSpot8/10
Google Play Store4.2 stars out of 5 (more than 9 million reviews from mobile users)
Apple App Store4.3 stars out of 5 (over 750,000 ratings)

Among Us Statistics By Recent Adaptions

  • On March 15, 2024, it was announced that American actors Randall Park, Yvette Nicole Brown, Elijah Wood, and Ashley Johnson would voice Red, Orange, Green, and Purple in the series.
  • In the same year, on March 27, Dan Stevens, Liv Hewson, and Kimiko Glenn joined the cast, playing Blue, Black, and Cyan.
  • On April 4, Debra Wilson, Patton Oswalt, Phil LaMarr, and Wayne Knight joined the Among Us cast as characters.
  • On June 27, 2023, CBS Studios announced they are creating an Among Us animated series with Owen Dennis involved.

Among Us VR Statistics

  • According to Among Us Statistics, Among Us VR has sold more than 1 million copies since its launch ​in 2024.
  • The game maintains an active player base of over 500,000 monthly players in 2024.
  • Among Us VR is available on multiple VR platforms, including Meta Quest, SteamVR, and PlayStation VR, which has contributed to its widespread adoption.
  • Among Us, VR has been particularly popular among streamers and content creators, with a growing presence on platforms like Twitch and YouTube.
  • VR is also well-received among us, with an average rating of 4.5 stars on platforms like Meta Quest and SteamVR.

Demand Influencing Factors For Among Us In 2024

  • Community Engagement: Among Us stays popular because players create fan content, mods, and roleplay, making it more fun and engaging.
  • Streaming and Content Creation: Platforms such as Twitch and YouTube keep Among Us popular by letting streamers show live gameplay, bringing in new players.
  • Regular Updates: InnerSloth regularly adds new maps, roles, and features to keep the game fun, attract new players, and retain old ones.
  • Cross-Platform Accessibility: Among Us is now available on mobile, PC, consoles, and VR, allowing more people to play it easily from different devices.
  • Cultural Impact: The game became famous globally because of memes and social media, and an upcoming cartoon series might make it even more popular.

Conclusion

This article on Among Us Statistics covered all essential analyses that stated how popular the game has become in 2024, with millions of players worldwide. It keeps people interested by mixing teamwork, strategy, and trickery. Regular updates, like new maps and roles, add fresh excitement. The game works on different platforms, including mobile, PC, and VR, which helps it reach many types of players.

While its biggest popularity was during the pandemic, it still has a loyal group of fans. Critics and players both give it high ratings, and its simple, fun gameplay makes it a favorite for social game lovers. Both critics and players give it high ratings. Its simple but fun gameplay makes Among Us a favorite for those who enjoy social games.

FAQ.

How many players can play Among Us?



Among Us allows 4 to 15 players per session, including both crewmates who complete tasks and impostors.

Can you play Among Us cross-platform?



Among Us allows players on mobile, PC, and consoles to play together through cross-platform support, making it widely accessible.

How many maps are there in Among Us?



The game offers four maps for players: The Skeld, Polus, MIRA HQ, and The Airship, each with unique settings.

Can you play Among Us offline?



You can play Among Us offline against computer impostors, but the full fun is online with real players.

