Among Us Statistics By Users, Revenue, Downloads And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Among Us Statistics: Among Us is a popular multiplayer game in which players take on the role of crewmates on a spaceship or space station. The goal is to complete tasks, but some players are secretly impostors trying to sabotage the mission and eliminate the crew. Crewmates must figure out who the impostors are by observing behavior and calling meetings to vote out suspects.

The game is known for its mix of teamwork, strategy, and deception. Originally released in 2018, Among Us gained massive popularity in 2020 and soon became a favorite among players due to its fun and social gameplay. This article will guide you effectively as it includes many current analyses and trends from different insights of recent years.

Among Us Statistics show that Among Us will account for more than 50 million active players each month in 2024.

active players each month in 2024. To date, as of 2024, the game has been downloaded over 700 million times worldwide across mobile and PC platforms.

times worldwide across mobile and PC platforms. Since its launch date, Among Us has generated around USD 100 million in revenue.

in revenue. Meanwhile, 30% of players make in-app purchases in the game.

of players make in-app purchases in the game. The game is most popular in the United States, India, and Brazil, with the US accounting for about 25% of total downloads.

of total downloads. By the end of this year, around 55% of the Among Us player base will be under the age of 25 .

of the Among Us player base will be under the age of . Among Us Statistics further state that 70% of players use the game’s cross-platform feature, which allows them to play with friends across PC, mobile, and console.

of players use the game’s cross-platform feature, which allows them to play with friends across PC, mobile, and console. In 2024, Among Us is still a top game on streaming platforms such as Twitch, averaging about 30,000 concurrent viewers.

concurrent viewers. The game continues to trend on platforms like TikTok and Twitter, with hashtags related to Among Us gathering above 1 billion views .

. Among Us has been featured in multiple online gaming events, with prize pools ranging from USD 10,000 to 50,000.

General Among Us Statistics

Two years after its release, in 2020, Among Us reached 86.6 million downloads, with a big increase in August and September.

In the first half of September, Among Us had nearly 42 million downloads, a 127% increase over the previous month.

In the United States, there are about 20.5 million Among Us downloads, which is 23.7% of the total, making the US the largest market.

The game is also popular in Brazil, with 16.6 million downloads (19.2%), and Mexico follows with 6.8 million downloads (8%).

Among Us Statistics reports that this game is most popular on Android, with Google Play making up 69.8% of all downloads (60.4 million), and the App Store accounts for 30.2% (26 million downloads).

Among Us Statistics show that Twitch had over 140 million monthly active users in 2023, many of whom were dedicated fans of various games, including Among Us.

What is Among Us?

Among Us is a multiplayer game in which players work together on a spaceship. However, some players (called “impostors”) secretly try to sabotage the mission and eliminate the crew. The crewmates must complete tasks and figure out who the impostors are before it’s too late. Players can discuss, accuse, and vote to remove suspected impostors during meetings, making it a mix of teamwork, strategy, and deception.

Features Of Among Us

Players work together to complete tasks, while some are secretly impostors trying to sabotage the game.

Impostors must deceive crewmates and eliminate them without being caught.

Crewmates have to complete simple tasks around the map while watching for impostors.

Players can call emergency meetings to discuss suspicious behavior and vote to eject someone.

Players can customize their character’s appearance with different colors and outfits.

The game features different maps, like The Skeld, Polus, and Airship, each with unique layouts.

Among Us supports cross-platform play between mobile, PC, and consoles.

Among Us Revenue Statistics

In 2024, the revenue is projected to be approximately USD 60 million, showing a continued but steady decline from its peak.

Furthermore, the table below details all the significant changes in revenue experienced by Among Us from 2019 to 2024:

Year Revenue (USD) 2024 60 million 2023 70 million 2022 85 million 2021 86 million 2020 50 million 2019 3.2 million

Among Us Statistics By Users

In 2024, Among Us still has a steady number of 2 million DAUs. The game’s developers have introduced new roles and content, which have helped stabilize its player base and maintain interest.

The Among Us game has gone through enormous changes in its daily active users (DAUs) in the past years, as stated below:

Year Daily Active Users (DAUs) 2024 2 million 2023 3 million 2022 5 million 2021 15 million 2020, August 10 million September, 2020 60 million Early, 2019 100,000 December, 2019 192,000

By Playtime

According to Among Us Statistics in 2024, the average playtime for Among Us players is around 1 hour and 48 minutes per session, with many players engaging in multiple sessions over time.

A player’s average playtime throughout their Among Us experience is approximately 21 hours and 12 minutes.

Top Player Earning Statistics On Among Us

(Source: esportsearnings.com)

Among Us Statistics 2024 shows that in the United States of America, the top-ranking player is Trainwreckstv, who earned USD 25,000 in total prize earnings.

Yetiapocalypse holds the second position, accounting for earnings of USD 15,000 from tournaments.

Furthermore, other top U.S. Among Us players and their earnings are stated in the table below:

Player ID Games Revenue

(USD) Classify 10,500 5up 9,000 EEvisu 5,000 Punz 4,500 Jakenbake 3,000 ChilledChaos 2,000 Kruzadar 2,000 Dankquan 1,000 LosPollosTV 1,000

Most Popular Among Us Players Statistics, 2023

Top Among Us Player YouTube Subscribers Twitch Followers Facebook Followers Jimmy

“Disguised

Toast”

Wang 3,780,000 2,800,000 1,532,368 Corpse

Husband 7,560,000 1,300,000 – 5up 690,000 976,000 – Trainwreckstv 223,000 2,100,000 –

Top Among Us Streamer Statistics

Streamer Followers/

subscribers Viewer

hours Squeeze 3,700,000 137,785 Gaules 3,623,443 89,332 Domingo 1,509,412 92,893 ChilledChaos 421,000 95,760 AK Game 356,000 85,941

Among Us Player Statistics By Age Group

According to a survey done by Priori Data, most Among Us players are between 14 and 30 years old.

Among Us Statistics also show that the majority are aged 20 to 30, while the largest group is teenagers between 13 and 18.

Players over 30 or younger than 13 are much fewer in number.

By Country

(Reference: prioridata.com)

According to US Statistics, in 2024, most Among Us players came from the U.S., securing a share of 36.56% in 2023, followed by the United Kingdom (5.11%).

Moreover, other companies’ Among Us player shares are followed by India (4.67%), Canada (4.12%), and Australia (3.99%).

(Reference: enterpriseappstoday.com)

Among Us Statistics further states that in 2023, the top country playing Among Us was the United States, with 12 million players, followed by the United Kingdom (10.3 million) and the Philippines (10.2 million).

Furthermore, the number of players in other countries in the same year was Australia (10.1 million), Indonesia (9.9 million), Malaysia (9.3 million), Canada (9.2 million), India (8.8 million), UAE (8.5 million), and Egypt (7.7 million).

Among Us Pricing Statistics

PC (Steam and Epic Games Store): The game is priced at USD 4.99.

Mobile (iOS and Android): The game is free on mobile but has ads, which you can pay USD 1.99 to remove. There are also more options for buying cosmetics and skins in the game.

Console Versions: The costs are about USD 5.00 on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, similar to the price on PC.

Among Us Concurrent Players Statistics

(Source: steamcharts.com)

Months and Years Average Number of Players Peak of Players Gain Percentage January 2024 4,688.5 11,448 -0.25% February 4,140.9 8,987 -11.68% March 3,952.6 8,569 -4.55% April 3,816.1 9,052 -3.45% May 3,759.0 7,772 -1.49% June 4,637.1 9,699 +23.36% July 5,217.1 10,133 +12.51% August 5,253.6 10,069 +0.70% January 2023 6,550.6 13,139 -10.41% February 5,087.1 11,642 -22.34% March 4,645.8 10,461 -8.68% April 4,394.0 9,534 -5.42% May 3,959.3 7,997 -9.89% June 4,697.6 8,711 +18.65% July 5,273.6 9,145 +12.26% August 4,606.1 8,567 -12.66% September 4,262.1 9,639 -7.47% October 4,785.6 13,863 +12.28% November 4,675.8 11,723 -2.29% December 4,700.4 13,017 +0.53

Among Us Statistics By Steam Hub Followers

(Source: steamdb.info)

Date and Year Followers January, 2023 313,247 February 314,362 March 315,393 April 316,156 May 316,758 June 317 533 July 318,879 August 319,410 September 320,093 October 320,931 November 321,679 December 322,564 January 323,133 February 323,600 March 324,147 April 324,489 May 324,732 June 325,223 July 325,926 August 326,523 September 326,970

Among Us Downloads Statistics

(Reference: prioridata.com)

Among Us Statistics show that Among Us has steadily increased downloads, reaching around 550 million total downloads by 2024.

By the end of 2023, Among Us had been downloaded more than 530 million times across all platforms.

In 2022, Among Us surpassed 500 million downloads, including both mobile and PC platforms, continuing its widespread success.

By June 2021, Among Us had been downloaded 324 million times worldwide, and by the end of the year, the number of downloads had grown to approximately 450 million globally.

Among Us saw a massive surge in 2020, becoming one of the most downloaded games worldwide. By the end of the year, it had recorded 264 million downloads across iOS and Android platforms.

In 2020, Among Us became one of the most downloaded games worldwide, reaching 264 million downloads on iOS and Android.

Among Us Statistics By Views On Twitch

As of 2024, Among Us has continued to retain a core viewership, with 5,000 to 7,000 average daily viewers.

In early 2023, Among Us had about 6,000 daily viewers on Twitch.

In comparison, Twitch views of Among Us remained higher in 2022, with 147,667 monthly viewers, followed by 150,000 in 2021 and 204,634 (2020).

Language By Number Of Twitch Channels

Language Number of Channels English 188,040 Spanish 73,262 French 20,906 Germany 18,174 Portuguese 14,963 Russian 9,704 Italian 5,278

Among Us Website Traffic Statistics

(Source: similarweb.com)

In August 2024, the total number of website visits to among.us accounted for almost 1.8 thousand, with a bounce rate of 56.55%.

In the last three months, among.us’s global ranking improved from 6,197,821 to 7,967,927, showing a significant rise in its position.

Among Us Statistics further show that among.us’s desktop traffic went down by 36.03% this month compared to the previous month.

By Country

(Reference: similarweb.com)

Among Us Statistics 2024: The United States had 89.91% of the website’s total traffic, which has decreased by 36.37%.

During the same duration, the United Kingdom accounted for a share of 10.09%, down by 71.79% from last month.

By Traffic Source

(Reference: similarweb.com)

Among Us Statistics 2024 also shows that direct search generated the highest traffic rate on among.us, accounting for 49.22%.

Almost 33.17% of the share is comprised of organic traffic searches, while 6.33% is from referrals.

Others are followed by paid searches (0%), social media (10.5%), mail (0.06%), and display (0.6%).

Among Us Statistics By Awards

In 2023:

The Unity Awards: Best AR/VR Game Winner.

The VR Awards: VR Game of the Year Finalist.

The Auggie Awards: Best Game or Toy Winner.

The NYX Game Awards: Meta Quest VR Game – Multiplayer Grand Winner.

The Webby People’s Voice Awards: Best Social Gaming Experience Winner.

The Webby Awards – Best Social Gaming Experience Winner.

The D.I.C.E. Awards – Immersive Reality Technical Achievement Finalist.

Date Awards Name Category Result April 7, 2022 British Academy Games Awards Evolving Game Nominated December 2, 2021 App Store Awards Connections Won August 27, 2021 International Game Developers Association 2021 Community Management Won July 20, 2021 Mobile Games Awards Best Indie Developer Won May 18, 2021 Webby Awards Breakout of the Year Won March 13, 2021 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Favorite Video Game Won January 3, 2021 Steam Awards 2020 Labour of Love Award Nominated December 10, 2020 The Game Awards 2020 Best Multiplayer Game Won November 24, 2020 Golden Joystick Awards 2020 Breakthrough Award Won

Review Scores of Among Us statistics By Publication Statistics in 2024

Platforms Score Metacritic PC version: 82/100

Mobile version:78/100 IGN 9/10 GameSpot 8/10 Google Play Store 4.2 stars out of 5 (more than 9 million reviews from mobile users) Apple App Store 4.3 stars out of 5 (over 750,000 ratings)

Among Us Statistics By Recent Adaptions

On March 15, 2024, it was announced that American actors Randall Park, Yvette Nicole Brown, Elijah Wood, and Ashley Johnson would voice Red, Orange, Green, and Purple in the series.

In the same year, on March 27, Dan Stevens, Liv Hewson, and Kimiko Glenn joined the cast, playing Blue, Black, and Cyan.

On April 4, Debra Wilson, Patton Oswalt, Phil LaMarr, and Wayne Knight joined the Among Us cast as characters.

On June 27, 2023, CBS Studios announced they are creating an Among Us animated series with Owen Dennis involved.

Among Us VR Statistics

According to Among Us Statistics, Among Us VR has sold more than 1 million copies since its launch ​in 2024.

The game maintains an active player base of over 500,000 monthly players in 2024.

Among Us VR is available on multiple VR platforms, including Meta Quest, SteamVR, and PlayStation VR, which has contributed to its widespread adoption.

Among Us, VR has been particularly popular among streamers and content creators, with a growing presence on platforms like Twitch and YouTube.

VR is also well-received among us, with an average rating of 4.5 stars on platforms like Meta Quest and SteamVR.

Demand Influencing Factors For Among Us In 2024

Community Engagement: Among Us stays popular because players create fan content, mods, and roleplay, making it more fun and engaging.

Among Us stays popular because players create fan content, mods, and roleplay, making it more fun and engaging. Streaming and Content Creation: Platforms such as Twitch and YouTube keep Among Us popular by letting streamers show live gameplay, bringing in new players.

Platforms such as Twitch and YouTube keep Among Us popular by letting streamers show live gameplay, bringing in new players. Regular Updates: InnerSloth regularly adds new maps, roles, and features to keep the game fun, attract new players, and retain old ones.

InnerSloth regularly adds new maps, roles, and features to keep the game fun, attract new players, and retain old ones. Cross-Platform Accessibility: Among Us is now available on mobile, PC, consoles, and VR, allowing more people to play it easily from different devices.

Among Us is now available on mobile, PC, consoles, and VR, allowing more people to play it easily from different devices. Cultural Impact: The game became famous globally because of memes and social media, and an upcoming cartoon series might make it even more popular.

Conclusion

This article on Among Us Statistics covered all essential analyses that stated how popular the game has become in 2024, with millions of players worldwide. It keeps people interested by mixing teamwork, strategy, and trickery. Regular updates, like new maps and roles, add fresh excitement. The game works on different platforms, including mobile, PC, and VR, which helps it reach many types of players.

While its biggest popularity was during the pandemic, it still has a loyal group of fans. Critics and players both give it high ratings, and its simple, fun gameplay makes it a favorite for social game lovers. Both critics and players give it high ratings. Its simple but fun gameplay makes Among Us a favorite for those who enjoy social games.

Sources Moengage Helplama Businessofapps Pocketgamer Prioridata Techjury Headphonesaddict Wikipedia Innersloth Similarweb

FAQ . How many players can play Among Us?



Among Us allows 4 to 15 players per session, including both crewmates who complete tasks and impostors. Can you play Among Us cross-platform?



Among Us allows players on mobile, PC, and consoles to play together through cross-platform support, making it widely accessible. How many maps are there in Among Us?



The game offers four maps for players: The Skeld, Polus, MIRA HQ, and The Airship, each with unique settings. Can you play Among Us offline?



You can play Among Us offline against computer impostors, but the full fun is online with real players.

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee, after completing her graduation in Electrical Engineering, transitioned into the world of writing following a series of technical roles. She specializes in technology and Artificial Intelligence, bringing her experience as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, with a focus on education and healthcare under the Australian system. From an early age, writing and painting have been her passions, leading her to pursue a full-time career in writing. In addition to her professional endeavors, Maitrayee also manages a YouTube channel dedicated to cooking.

