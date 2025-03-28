Android vs iOS Statistics By Users, Revenue and Facts (2025)

Maitrayee Dey
Written by
Maitrayee Dey

Updated · Mar 28, 2025

Aruna Madrekar
Edited by
Aruna Madrekar

Editor

Introduction

iPhone vs Android Statistics: ​Android and iOS are the leading mobile operating systems globally, each with distinct market shares and user demographics. As of February 2025, Android holds approximately 71.75% of the global mobile operating system market, while iOS accounts for about 27.78%. In the United States, iOS has a higher adoption rate, with a market share of around 58%, compared to Android’s 42%.

Customer loyalty remains strong for both platforms; Android boasts a retention rate of 91%, slightly surpassing iOS at 86%. These figures underscore the competitive landscape of the mobile operating system market, with each platform maintaining a dedicated user base and varying regional dominance.

Editor’s Choice

  • As of February 2025, Android holds 71.75% of the global mobile operating system market, while iOS accounts for 27.78%.
  • In the first quarter of 2025, Android maintained its lead with a 71.88% global market share, compared to iOS at 27.65%.
  • As of 2024, Android holds 70.93% of the global mobile OS market.
  • In the fourth quarter of 2023, Android accounted for 70% of the global market, while iOS held around 29%.
  • As of 2023, Android phones made up 40.41% of all smartphone sales worldwide.
  • In Europe (2023), Android users represented 67%, while iPhone users made up 32%.
  • In the United States (2025), iPhones hold a 59.21% market share.
  • In the United States, iPhone’s market share was 57.68% in 2024.
  • In Japan, iPhones accounted for 58.85% of the smartphone market.
  • In wealthier markets, such as the U.S. and Japan, iPhones hold 60.77% and 58.85% of the market, respectively.
  • Globally, more than 3 billion Android phones and over 1 billion iPhones are in use.
  • In 2024, iPhone sales are projected to reach 420 million units, generating approximately USD 215 billion in revenue.
  • As of May 2024, the Apple App Store hosts over 1.9 million apps, while Google Play offers over 3 million apps.
  • As of Q3 2022, Google Play offered 3.55 million apps, making it the largest app store by volume; the Apple App Store had 1.6 million apps.
  • In 2024, iPhone users are expected to spend USD 124 billion on apps, compared to USD 51 billion by Android users.
  • In the first half of 2022, app revenue from the Apple App Store reached USD 43.7 billion, while Google Play Store generated USD 21.3 billion.
  • Millennials account for 35% of iPhone users, while 55% of Android users are also from this generation.
  • The iPhone 14 held a 3.9% market share globally as the best-selling smartphone.
  • 47% of former Android users stated that the iPhone provides a better user experience.
  • 29% of former iPhone users cited affordability as a reason to switch to Android.
  • iPhone users have a 43.7% higher average salary than Android users.
  • Gen Z and Millennials are more likely to be iPhone users than users from other generations.

General Android vs iOS Statistics

Global Android User Count Over The Years: 2012-2024*

(Reference: blogger.googleusercontent.com)

Total Global iPhone User Count: What's The Current Figure?

(Reference: blogger.googleusercontent.com)

  • In 2024, Android will lead globally with 3.9 billion users, while iPhone users will grow to 1.56 billion.
  • Moreover, in the USA, iPhones have a 59.21% market share, while Android holds 40.41%, showing the iPhone’s lead.
  • According to the stats, there are over 1.46 billion iPhone users in the world out of 2.2 billion other active Apple devices, while Android has 3 billion users.
  • As per Android vs iOS Statistics, the App Store has about 1.8 million apps, while the Google Play Store offers around 2.44 million apps for download.
  • Seven of the top ten best-selling smartphones are iPhones, with iPhone 14 leading with a 3.9% market share.

By U.S. Market Share Comparison

U.S. Market Share Comparison: iPhone vs Android

(Reference: blogger.googleusercontent.com)

  • In April 2024, American iPhones made up 59.21% of the smartphone market, meaning most people used iPhones more than other brands.
  • In 2015, Android reached its highest U.S. market share of 46.42%, but iPhone still led with 50.58%.

iPhone vs Android Market Share Statistics

Mobile Operating System Market Share

(Reference: gs.statcounter.com)

  • The graph explains that as of August 2024, Android will hold 57.68% of the global smartphone market, while iPhone (iOS) will hold 41.98%.

The table below shows that in the United States of America, the mobile operating system market share of iPhone and Android in past years are:

YearsAndroidiPhone (iOS)
202341.46%58.10%
202249.94%56.74%
202141.11%58.58%
202040.27%59.54%
201944.51%55.23%
201822.73%54.82%
201745.23%53.89%
201645.20%53.19%
201546.42%50.85%
201442.58%52.30%
201339.25%52.79%
201240.63%49.48%
201135.32%38.33%
201018.71%38.31%
20096.16%57.90%

By Region-Wise OS Market Share

  • As of August 2024, the African region captured the highest mobile operating system market share, with Android (86.26%) and iOS (12.43%).

Furthermore, other region and country-wise OS market shares of iOS and Android at the same time are stated in the table below:

GeographyAndroidiOS
Asia80.12%19.22%
Europe68.05%31.48%
North America55.53%44.17%
Oceania51.14%47.90%
South America83.43%16.30%
United States Of America57.09%42.62%
United Kingdom53.51%46.00%
India95.32%4.13%
Canada58.72%40.79%
Germany69.86%29.22%

iPhone vs Android Users Statistics

  • iPhone sales are expected to grow to 420 million units in 2024 and generate approximately USD 215 billion in revenue.
  • iPhone users generally earn more, with an average yearly income of USD 53,251, while Android users have a lower average income of USD 37,040.
  • Meanwhile, iPhone users spend more time on their phones, averaging 4 hours and 54 minutes per day, while Android users average only 3 hours and 42 minutes daily.
  • During the same period, Android retained about 89-91% of its users, while iPhones retained 85-88%.
  • However, 47% of former Android users prefer iPhones for a better experience, and 30% switch to cheaper Android options.
  • According to Android vs iOS Statistics, around 18% of iPhone users previously used Android, while only 11% of Android users have switched from using iPhones.
  • About 47% of Android users who switched to the iPhone say the iPhone is easier and better to use.
  • Only 30% of iPhone users liked Google’s OS, while 29% switched to Android because it is cheaper.
  • Only 11% of Android users thought their new iPhone was cheaper than their previous Android phone.

iPhone vs Android Users Statistics By Demographics

  • iPhone vs Android Statistics shows that Young people in the U.S. are more likely to use iPhones, with users aged 18 to 34 accounting for 58% of the share in the United States.
  • Meanwhile, Android users captured a share of 41% to date in 2024.
AgeiPhoneAndroid
35-5447%53%
55 and older49%51%

The chart below elaborates the iPhone vs Android users by age worldwide:

iPhone vs Android users by age worldwide

(Source: cdn.buttercms.com)

  • iPhone vs Android Statistics elaborates that globally, Millennials account for the highest share of iPhone users (35%) and Android users (55%).
AgeiPhoneAndroid
Gen Z31%57%
Baby Boomer23%55%
Gen X22%60%

The table below signifies iPhone vs Android users share by gender in 2024:

GenderiPhoneAndroid
Female31%54%
Male28%60%

iPhone vs Android Apps Statistics

  • By May 2024, the iPhone’s App Store will have over 1.9 million apps, while Google Play will offer over 3 million applications.
  • Android vs iOS Statistics: About 1,200 new apps are added to the Android and iPhone app stores each day.
  • Android has more app categories than the iPhone, with 49 categories compared to the iPhone’s 26.

iPhone vs Android Apps

(Source: cdn.buttercms.com)

The above graph shows that the number of App Store and Google Play by App Ratings in 2024:

App RatingsGoogle Play AppsApp Store Apps
5210,706269,047
4.5-5.0365,394164,311
4.0-4.5447,072124,694
3.5-4.0255,67860,142
3.0-3.5139,48366,915
2.5-3.061,24827,818
2.0-2.534,63534,243
1.5-2.015,02215,531
1.0-1.510,04347,494

iPhone vs Android Apps Spending Statistics

  • In 2024, iPhone users are expected to spend USD 124 billion on apps, while Android users will spend USD 51 billion.
  • Meanwhile, iPhone users made up 68.13% of all app spending, while Android users contributed 31.87% globally.
  • On average, iPhone users spend USD 12.77 per app, while Android users spend USD 6.19.
  • In-app purchases average USD 1.07 for iPhones compared to USD 0.43 for Android.

iPhone vs Android Apps Spending Statistics

(Source: appmysite.com)

A report published on Backlinko represents consumer spending on mobile apps across the Google Play and App Store from 2021 to 2026.

YearGoogle Play
(USD billion)		App Store
(USD billion)
20214785
20224592
202351108
202458124
202565142
202672161

Android vs iOS Statistics By App Retention Rates

Android vs iOS Statistics by App Retention Rates(Source: cdn.buttercms.com)

  • In 2024, the App Store’s conversion rate will be 30%, while Google Play’s will be slightly higher at 30.5%.
  • In addition, Apple’s top app category is navigation, with a 104.5% conversion rate, while Android’s best is events, with 84.1%.
TimeframeAndroid App Retention RateiPhone App Retention Rate
Day 121.1%23.9%
Day 39.4%12.3%
Day 75.6%8.3%
Day 143.5%5.7%
Day 212.1%3.7%

iPhone vs Android App Revenue Statistics

  • As of August 2024, TikTok had the highest revenue among all iPhone applications, resulting in USD 208 million.
iPhone AppsRevenue (USD)
YouTube157 million
Disney+93 million
Tinder Dating App81 million
Max (formerly HBO Max)65 million
Tencent Video40 million
LinkedIn39 million
Bumble Dating App37 million
Peacock TV35 million
QQ34 million
  • iPhone vs Android Statistics also states that the top 3 highest-grossing Android apps by revenue in the same period are Google One (USD 33 million), TikTok (USD 32 million) and Disney+ (USD 31 million).
Android AppsRevenue (USD)
Max (formerly HBO Max)18 million
Tinder Dating App16 million
Spotify14 million
Crunchyroll13 million
Amazon Shopping11 million
Twitch10 million
Amazon Prime Video9 million

Android vs iOS Statistics By Smartphone Sales Share In Countries

  • In the United States, iPhones dominate the market, with 55.7% of smartphone sales in Q4 2023, while Android accounts for 43.4%.
  • Moreover, the US is Apple’s strongest market, with iPhones being the top-selling model in eight out of the top ten.
CountryAndroidiPhone
Australia48.7%50.3%
Japan51.7%47.7%
China56.8%25.3%
Great Britain54.8%45.0%
Germany63.4%36.3%
Spain76.6%22.6%
Italy70.9%28.4%
France65.6%34.3%

List of Best-Selling Smartphones By Operating Systems Market Share

List of Best-selling Smartphones by Operating Systems Market Share(Source: counterpointresearch.com)

  • As per Android vs iOS Statistics, by 2023, Apple (iPhone 14) had a clear dominance of the best-selling smartphones globally, with a market share of 3.9%.
  • Furthermore, the other top iOS Smartphones by market share worldwide are the iPhone 14 Pro Max (2.8%), iPhone 14 Pro (2.4%), iPhone 13 (2.2%), iPhone 15 Pro Max (1.7%), and iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 (1.4%).
  • On the other hand, Samsung’s top-seller in 2024 is the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which shares 1.4% of the global market.
  • Besides, the Samsung Galaxy A04e and Galaxy A14 4G models each hold 1.3%, driven by strong sales in emerging markets such as India and Brazil.

Best-selling Smartphones by Operating Systems Market Share(Source: appmysite.com)

  • Android vs iOS Statistics further shows that in the first quarter of 2024, the iPhone 15 Pro Max was the best-selling smartphone, with a market share of 4.4%.
  • The iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 Pro captured the second and third highest market share, 4.3% and 3.7%, respectively.
  • In addition, other best-selling smartphones at the same time were the iPhone 14 (1.9%), Galaxy S24 Ultra (1.9%), Galaxy A15 5G (1.5%), Galaxy A54 (1.4%), iPhonen15 Plus (1.3%), Galaxy S24 (1.0%), and Galaxy A34 (1.0%).

Android vs iOS Statistics By Android Version Market Share

Android Version Market Share Worldwide(Source: gs.statcounter.com)

  • As of August 2024, Android 14.0 (30.89%), Android 13.0 (20.56%), and Android 12.0 (15.08%) secured the highest three OS market shares.

Furthermore, other Android version’s market share globally is analyzed below:

1113.31%
107.22%
9.0 Pie4.36%
8.0 Oreo2.65%
8.1 Oreo1.32%
7.0 Nougat1.21%

By iOS Version Market Share

Mobile & Tablet iOS Version Market Share Worldwide(Source: gs.statcounter.com)

  • By the end of August 2024, iOS 17.5 had the highest market share, 57.55%, followed by iOS 16.7 (3.99%) and iOS 17.4 (2.81%).
  • Similarly, the other mobile and tablet iOS versions that had the largest market share worldwide during the same period were iOS 16.6 (2.2%), iOS 17.3 (1.2%), iOS 17.1 (0.88%), and iOS 17.2 (0.81%).

Mobile Apple iOS Market Share

(Reference: statista.com)

  • In the first quarter of 2024, Apple’s iOS mobile operating system held approximately 20.7% of the global smartphone market share.
  • Similarly, in 2023, the mobile Apple iOS market share by version worldwide by quarter was Q1 (20.5%), Q2 (16.6%), Q3 (17.7%) and Q4 (24.7%).

Google Play Statistics By Number Of Available Apps

Number Of Available Applications In The Google Play Store

(Reference: statista.com)

  • The graph taken from a Statista report analysis shows that in the first quarter of 2024, the total number of applications available in the Google Play Store was above 2.0 million.
  • However, the number decreased by the end of August 2024 to 1.68 million.
  • In the year 2023, number of available apps in quarters were Q1 (2.67 million), Q2 (2.59 million), Q3 (2.59 million) and Q4 (2.43 million).

Apple App Store Statistics By Number Of Apps Available

  • In 2024, the number of apps on Apple’s App Store stands at 1.81 million, with 472,000 of those categorized as games.
  • In contrast, by the end of 2023, the Apple App Store had hosted approximately 2.29 million apps and games.

Android vs iOS Devices Statistics By Top Five Companies, In Q1 2024

Android vs iOS Devices Statistics by Top Five Companies, in Q1 2024(Source: idc.com)

Company

 Market ShareShipments

(in a million units)

YoY Growth Rate

Total

100.0%289.4+7.8%
Samsung20.8%60.1

-0.7%

Apple

17.3%50.1-9.6%
Xiaomi14.1%40.8

+33.8%

Transsion

9.9%28.5+84.9%
OPPO8.7%25.2

-8.5%

Others

29.3%84.7

+7.2%

Android Vendor Market Share Statistics

Android Vendor Market Share(Reference: enterpriseappstoday.com)

  • Based on the data provided for 2023, Samsung, with a 35.30% market share, dominates the Android smartphone market globally.
  • Xiaomi holds 14.70% of the global Android market, focusing on affordability while offering competitive features.
  • Oppo takes 10% of the global Android market, known for its camera-focused innovations and mid-tier smartphones, popular across many regions, including Asia.
  • Furthermore, other Android vendors market share is followed by Vivo (9.50%), Huawei (6.30%), RealMe (4%), Motorola (3.30%), and others (16.90%).

Top Apps Ranking By Google Play Store

In the United States (September 13, 2024)

Store RankApplication Name
1Google One
2MONOPOLY GO!
3TikTok
4Royal Match
5Amazon Shopping
6Candy Crush Saga
7Last War: Survival Game
8Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies
9Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies
10Disney+

(Source: similarweb.com)

By Apple App Store

Store RankApplication Name
1TikTok
2TouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
3MONOPOLY GO!
4Royal Match
5Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies
6Tinder Dating App: Chat & Date
7Audible: Audio Entertainment
8Disney+
9Candy Crush Saga
10Last War: Survival

(Source: similarweb.com)

Android vs iOS Statistics By Website Traffic Comparison

android.comapple.com
As of August 2024, the total number of website visits had reached 34.1 million (+5.71%) from last month.466 million (+1.24%)
Bounce rate: 71.98%53.11%
In the past three months, the global ranking improved from 2,417 to 2,326.Changed from 90 to 87
Desktop traffic: Went up by 5.71%Increased by 1.24% from last month

Android vs iOS Website Traffic Statistics By Country

android.com & apple.com Web Traffic By Country(Reference: similarweb.com)

android.comapple.com
India: 14.12% (+3.65%)United States: 32.94% (+0.52%)
United States: 12.65% (-0.6%)Japan: 5.09% (+0.79%)
Japan: 9.5% (61.51%)United Kingdom: 4.98% (+2.33%)
China: 4.93% (+20.95%)Canada: 4.03% (+2.88%)
Others: 53.61%Others: 49.1%

By Demographics

Age Group
(years)		android.comapple.com
18-2420.87%19.11%
25-3433.70%32.07%
35-4421.18%20.41%
45-5412.98%14.10%
55-647.09%8.89%
65+4.18%5.42%

By Traffic Source

Marketing Channel Distributionandroid.comapple.com
Direct32.03%42.53%
Referrals4.65%10.31%
Organic Search60.60%42.82%
Paid Search1.17%2.38%
Social1.01%1.41%
Mail0.03%0.11%
Display0.51%0.44%

By Social Media Referral Statistics

android.comapple.com
YouTube (66.36%)YouTube (24.14%)
Reddit (21.93%)Reddit (20.02%)
LinkedIn (4.41%)Twitter (10.47%)
Stack Overall (2.02%)LinkedIn (9.64%)
Twitter (1.59%)Facebook (8.59%)
Others (3.69%)Others (27.13%)

Most Popular Apple App Store Categories Statistics In 2024

  • Games are the largest category, with 21.8% of all active apps on the App Store, reflecting the high demand for mobile gaming.
  • The business category holds 10.2% of the apps available in the store.
  • The education category makes up 8.9% of the store’s contents, including apps for learning, tutoring, and other educational purposes.
  • Lifestyle apps represent 8.5% of the total, covering diverse areas like fitness, hobbies, and wellness.
  • Utilities apps account for 6.6% of the total share.
  • Entertainment apps in this section comprise 6.0% of the store, providing various forms of media such as streaming services, music, and video content.
  • Health and fitness is another popular category, with a 5.4% share, showing steady growth due to the increasing interest in personal well-being and health tracking.
  • Photo & Video holds 4.3%, and this category remains a favorite for users looking to enhance their multimedia content creation experience.
  • Shopping, with 3.9% of shopping apps, provides users with convenient access to e-commerce and retail services.
  • Social networking is popular for communication and connections, representing a 2.8% share.

Most Popular Google App Store Categories Statistics In 2024

  • Games: The largest category on Google Play, making up 40% of all downloads.
  • Education: This category accounts for 10% of app downloads.
  • Business: Business apps make up 9% of the total share.
  • Entertainment: Responsible for around 8% of all downloads.
  • Lifestyle: Lifestyle apps hold a share of about 7%.
  • Tools: Tools account for 6% and are essential for tasks like file management, device optimization, and security.
  • Health & Fitness: Health and fitness apps make up 5%.
  • Social: Social apps represent 4% of downloads.
  • Travel & Local: These apps contribute a share of 4%.
  • Finance: Finance-related applications account for 3%.
  • Shopping: Representing 3%, shopping apps are frequently used for e-commerce and retail.

Android vs iOS Statistics By Recent Launches In 2024

NamesLaunch DatePrice (USD)Specification
Samsung Galaxy S24 UltraFebruary 51,199
  • Display: 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, 1440 x 3200 pixels
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (5 nm)
  • RAM: 12GB/16GB
  • Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB (non-expandable)
  • Cameras: Rear: Quad (200 MP main, 10 MP periscope telephoto, 10 MP telephoto, 12 MP ultrawide) Front: 12 MP
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh, 45W fast charging, wireless charging
  • OS: Android 14 with One UI 6.0
OnePlus 12January 15899
  • Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED, 120Hz, 1440 x 3216 pixels
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • RAM: 8GB/12GB
  • Storage: 128GB/256GB (non-expandable)
  • Cameras: Rear: Triple (50 MP main, 48 MP ultrawide, 32 MP telephoto)Front: 16 MP
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh, 100W fast charging
  • OS: OxygenOS based on Android 14
Xiaomi 14 ProMarch 18799
  • Display: 6.73-inch AMOLED, 120Hz, 1440 x 3200 pixels
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • RAM: 8GB/12GB
  • Storage: 128GB/256GB (non-expandable)
  • Cameras: Rear: Quad (50 MP main, 48 MP periscope telephoto, 48 MP ultrawide, 20 MP depth) Front: 20 MP
  • Battery: 4,600 mAh, 120W fast charging, wireless charging
  • OS: MIUI 15 based on Android 14
Google Pixel 9 ProExpected on October 10999
  • Display: 6.7-inch OLED, 120Hz, 1440 x 3120 pixels
  • Processor: Google Tensor G3 chip
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB (non-expandable)
  • Cameras: Rear: Triple (50 MP main, 48 MP telephoto, 12 MP ultrawide) Front: 11 MP
  • Battery: 4,900 mAh, 30W fast charging, wireless charging
  • OS: Android 14
iPhone 16 Pro MaxSeptember 121,399
  • Display: 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz, 1290 x 2796 pixels
  • Processor: A18 Bionic chip
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB (non-expandable)
  • Cameras: Rear: Triple (48 MP main, 12 MP telephoto, 12 MP ultrawide) Front: 12 MP with Face ID
  • Battery: 4,400 mAh, 30W fast charging, MagSafe wireless charging
  • OS: iOS 18
iPhone 16September 12899
  • Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz, 1170 x 2532 pixels
  • Processor: A17 Bionic chip
  • RAM: 6GB
  • Storage: 128GB/256GB (non-expandable)
  • Cameras: Rear: Dual (48 MP main, 12 MP ultrawide) Front: 12 MP
  • Battery: 3,700 mAh, 25W fast charging, MagSafe wireless charging
  • OS: iOS 18

Conclusion

In 2024, Android and iOS will remain strong in the smartphone market, each appealing to different users. Android offers more phone choices, ranging from budget to premium, with brands like Samsung and Xiaomi leading. It provides flexibility in customization and price options. iOS focuses on a premium experience known for smooth performance, strong security, and seamless integration with Apple devices like the Mac and iPad.

While Android leads in global market share, iOS users appreciate Apple’s high-quality hardware and software integration, creating a loyal customer base. These overall Android vs iOS Statistics will help you effectively understand the current market scenario globally, along with accurate analyses from different insights.

Sources

Backlinko
Statcounter
Exploding Topics
Appbrain
AppFigures
Kantar Worldpanel
Counterpoint Research
Digital Information World
BankMyCell
AppMySite
IDC
SimilarWeb
SimilarWeb

FAQ.

Which is better for customization, Android or iOS?



  • Android: Superior for customization. Users can change themes, layouts, and widgets and install third-party apps and ROMs.
  • iOS: There are limited customization options. Users can modify app icons and add widgets, but system-wide customization is more restricted.
Which operating system provides better privacy protection?



  • iOS: Known for its strong focus on privacy. Apple has implemented features like App Tracking Transparency and enhanced data encryption, offering users more control over app permissions.
  • Android: Google has made strides in improving privacy, especially with Android 14, which provides more transparency around app permissions, but Android still collects more user data for personalized services and ads.
Which has better integration with other devices?



  • iOS: Seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem. Devices like the Apple Watch, MacBook, iPad, and HomePod work smoothly together with features like Handoff, Continuity, and AirDrop.
  • Android: Integration with Google services is robust, and Android works well with wearables (like smartwatches) and other Google-powered devices (such as Chromebooks).
Maitrayee Dey
Maitrayee Dey

Maitrayee, after completing her graduation in Electrical Engineering, transitioned into the world of writing following a series of technical roles. She specializes in technology and Artificial Intelligence, bringing her experience as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, with a focus on education and healthcare under the Australian system. From an early age, writing and painting have been her passions, leading her to pursue a full-time career in writing. In addition to her professional endeavors, Maitrayee also manages a YouTube channel dedicated to cooking.

