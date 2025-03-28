Android vs iOS Statistics By Users, Revenue and Facts (2025)
WHAT WE HAVE ON THIS PAGE
- Introduction
- Editor’s Choice
- General Android vs iOS Statistics
- By U.S. Market Share Comparison
- iPhone vs Android Market Share Statistics
- By Region-Wise OS Market Share
- iPhone vs Android Users Statistics
- iPhone vs Android Users Statistics By Demographics
- iPhone vs Android Apps Statistics
- iPhone vs Android Apps Spending Statistics
- Android vs iOS Statistics By App Retention Rates
- iPhone vs Android App Revenue Statistics
- Android vs iOS Statistics By Smartphone Sales Share In Countries
- List of Best-Selling Smartphones By Operating Systems Market Share
- Android vs iOS Statistics By Android Version Market Share
- Google Play Statistics By Number Of Available Apps
- Apple App Store Statistics By Number Of Apps Available
- Android vs iOS Devices Statistics By Top Five Companies, In Q1 2024
- Android Vendor Market Share Statistics
- Top Apps Ranking By Google Play Store
- Android vs iOS Statistics By Website Traffic Comparison
- Android vs iOS Website Traffic Statistics By Country
- Most Popular Apple App Store Categories Statistics In 2024
- Most Popular Google App Store Categories Statistics In 2024
- Android vs iOS Statistics By Recent Launches In 2024
- Conclusion
Introduction
iPhone vs Android Statistics: Android and iOS are the leading mobile operating systems globally, each with distinct market shares and user demographics. As of February 2025, Android holds approximately 71.75% of the global mobile operating system market, while iOS accounts for about 27.78%. In the United States, iOS has a higher adoption rate, with a market share of around 58%, compared to Android’s 42%.
Customer loyalty remains strong for both platforms; Android boasts a retention rate of 91%, slightly surpassing iOS at 86%. These figures underscore the competitive landscape of the mobile operating system market, with each platform maintaining a dedicated user base and varying regional dominance.
Editor’s Choice
- As of February 2025, Android holds 71.75% of the global mobile operating system market, while iOS accounts for 27.78%.
- In the first quarter of 2025, Android maintained its lead with a 71.88% global market share, compared to iOS at 27.65%.
- As of 2024, Android holds 70.93% of the global mobile OS market.
- In the fourth quarter of 2023, Android accounted for 70% of the global market, while iOS held around 29%.
- As of 2023, Android phones made up 40.41% of all smartphone sales worldwide.
- In Europe (2023), Android users represented 67%, while iPhone users made up 32%.
- In the United States (2025), iPhones hold a 59.21% market share.
- In the United States, iPhone’s market share was 57.68% in 2024.
- In Japan, iPhones accounted for 58.85% of the smartphone market.
- In wealthier markets, such as the U.S. and Japan, iPhones hold 60.77% and 58.85% of the market, respectively.
- Globally, more than 3 billion Android phones and over 1 billion iPhones are in use.
- In 2024, iPhone sales are projected to reach 420 million units, generating approximately USD 215 billion in revenue.
- As of May 2024, the Apple App Store hosts over 1.9 million apps, while Google Play offers over 3 million apps.
- As of Q3 2022, Google Play offered 3.55 million apps, making it the largest app store by volume; the Apple App Store had 1.6 million apps.
- In 2024, iPhone users are expected to spend USD 124 billion on apps, compared to USD 51 billion by Android users.
- In the first half of 2022, app revenue from the Apple App Store reached USD 43.7 billion, while Google Play Store generated USD 21.3 billion.
- Millennials account for 35% of iPhone users, while 55% of Android users are also from this generation.
- The iPhone 14 held a 3.9% market share globally as the best-selling smartphone.
- 47% of former Android users stated that the iPhone provides a better user experience.
- 29% of former iPhone users cited affordability as a reason to switch to Android.
- iPhone users have a 43.7% higher average salary than Android users.
- Gen Z and Millennials are more likely to be iPhone users than users from other generations.
General Android vs iOS Statistics
- In 2024, Android will lead globally with 3.9 billion users, while iPhone users will grow to 1.56 billion.
- Moreover, in the USA, iPhones have a 59.21% market share, while Android holds 40.41%, showing the iPhone’s lead.
- According to the stats, there are over 1.46 billion iPhone users in the world out of 2.2 billion other active Apple devices, while Android has 3 billion users.
- As per Android vs iOS Statistics, the App Store has about 1.8 million apps, while the Google Play Store offers around 2.44 million apps for download.
- Seven of the top ten best-selling smartphones are iPhones, with iPhone 14 leading with a 3.9% market share.
- In April 2024, American iPhones made up 59.21% of the smartphone market, meaning most people used iPhones more than other brands.
- In 2015, Android reached its highest U.S. market share of 46.42%, but iPhone still led with 50.58%.
- The graph explains that as of August 2024, Android will hold 57.68% of the global smartphone market, while iPhone (iOS) will hold 41.98%.
The table below shows that in the United States of America, the mobile operating system market share of iPhone and Android in past years are:
|Years
|Android
|iPhone (iOS)
|2023
|41.46%
|58.10%
|2022
|49.94%
|56.74%
|2021
|41.11%
|58.58%
|2020
|40.27%
|59.54%
|2019
|44.51%
|55.23%
|2018
|22.73%
|54.82%
|2017
|45.23%
|53.89%
|2016
|45.20%
|53.19%
|2015
|46.42%
|50.85%
|2014
|42.58%
|52.30%
|2013
|39.25%
|52.79%
|2012
|40.63%
|49.48%
|2011
|35.32%
|38.33%
|2010
|18.71%
|38.31%
|2009
|6.16%
|57.90%
- As of August 2024, the African region captured the highest mobile operating system market share, with Android (86.26%) and iOS (12.43%).
Furthermore, other region and country-wise OS market shares of iOS and Android at the same time are stated in the table below:
|Geography
|Android
|iOS
|Asia
|80.12%
|19.22%
|Europe
|68.05%
|31.48%
|North America
|55.53%
|44.17%
|Oceania
|51.14%
|47.90%
|South America
|83.43%
|16.30%
|United States Of America
|57.09%
|42.62%
|United Kingdom
|53.51%
|46.00%
|India
|95.32%
|4.13%
|Canada
|58.72%
|40.79%
|Germany
|69.86%
|29.22%
iPhone vs Android Users Statistics
- iPhone sales are expected to grow to 420 million units in 2024 and generate approximately USD 215 billion in revenue.
- iPhone users generally earn more, with an average yearly income of USD 53,251, while Android users have a lower average income of USD 37,040.
- Meanwhile, iPhone users spend more time on their phones, averaging 4 hours and 54 minutes per day, while Android users average only 3 hours and 42 minutes daily.
- During the same period, Android retained about 89-91% of its users, while iPhones retained 85-88%.
- However, 47% of former Android users prefer iPhones for a better experience, and 30% switch to cheaper Android options.
- According to Android vs iOS Statistics, around 18% of iPhone users previously used Android, while only 11% of Android users have switched from using iPhones.
- About 47% of Android users who switched to the iPhone say the iPhone is easier and better to use.
- Only 30% of iPhone users liked Google’s OS, while 29% switched to Android because it is cheaper.
- Only 11% of Android users thought their new iPhone was cheaper than their previous Android phone.
iPhone vs Android Users Statistics By Demographics
- iPhone vs Android Statistics shows that Young people in the U.S. are more likely to use iPhones, with users aged 18 to 34 accounting for 58% of the share in the United States.
- Meanwhile, Android users captured a share of 41% to date in 2024.
|Age
|iPhone
|Android
|35-54
|47%
|53%
|55 and older
|49%
|51%
The chart below elaborates the iPhone vs Android users by age worldwide:
- iPhone vs Android Statistics elaborates that globally, Millennials account for the highest share of iPhone users (35%) and Android users (55%).
|Age
|iPhone
|Android
|Gen Z
|31%
|57%
|Baby Boomer
|23%
|55%
|Gen X
|22%
|60%
The table below signifies iPhone vs Android users share by gender in 2024:
|Gender
|iPhone
|Android
|Female
|31%
|54%
|Male
|28%
|60%
iPhone vs Android Apps Statistics
- By May 2024, the iPhone’s App Store will have over 1.9 million apps, while Google Play will offer over 3 million applications.
- Android vs iOS Statistics: About 1,200 new apps are added to the Android and iPhone app stores each day.
- Android has more app categories than the iPhone, with 49 categories compared to the iPhone’s 26.
The above graph shows that the number of App Store and Google Play by App Ratings in 2024:
|App Ratings
|Google Play Apps
|App Store Apps
|5
|210,706
|269,047
|4.5-5.0
|365,394
|164,311
|4.0-4.5
|447,072
|124,694
|3.5-4.0
|255,678
|60,142
|3.0-3.5
|139,483
|66,915
|2.5-3.0
|61,248
|27,818
|2.0-2.5
|34,635
|34,243
|1.5-2.0
|15,022
|15,531
|1.0-1.5
|10,043
|47,494
iPhone vs Android Apps Spending Statistics
- In 2024, iPhone users are expected to spend USD 124 billion on apps, while Android users will spend USD 51 billion.
- Meanwhile, iPhone users made up 68.13% of all app spending, while Android users contributed 31.87% globally.
- On average, iPhone users spend USD 12.77 per app, while Android users spend USD 6.19.
- In-app purchases average USD 1.07 for iPhones compared to USD 0.43 for Android.
A report published on Backlinko represents consumer spending on mobile apps across the Google Play and App Store from 2021 to 2026.
|Year
|Google Play
(USD billion)
|App Store
(USD billion)
|2021
|47
|85
|2022
|45
|92
|2023
|51
|108
|2024
|58
|124
|2025
|65
|142
|2026
|72
|161
Android vs iOS Statistics By App Retention Rates
- In 2024, the App Store’s conversion rate will be 30%, while Google Play’s will be slightly higher at 30.5%.
- In addition, Apple’s top app category is navigation, with a 104.5% conversion rate, while Android’s best is events, with 84.1%.
|Timeframe
|Android App Retention Rate
|iPhone App Retention Rate
|Day 1
|21.1%
|23.9%
|Day 3
|9.4%
|12.3%
|Day 7
|5.6%
|8.3%
|Day 14
|3.5%
|5.7%
|Day 21
|2.1%
|3.7%
iPhone vs Android App Revenue Statistics
- As of August 2024, TikTok had the highest revenue among all iPhone applications, resulting in USD 208 million.
|iPhone Apps
|Revenue (USD)
|YouTube
|157 million
|Disney+
|93 million
|Tinder Dating App
|81 million
|Max (formerly HBO Max)
|65 million
|Tencent Video
|40 million
|39 million
|Bumble Dating App
|37 million
|Peacock TV
|35 million
|34 million
- iPhone vs Android Statistics also states that the top 3 highest-grossing Android apps by revenue in the same period are Google One (USD 33 million), TikTok (USD 32 million) and Disney+ (USD 31 million).
|Android Apps
|Revenue (USD)
|Max (formerly HBO Max)
|18 million
|Tinder Dating App
|16 million
|Spotify
|14 million
|Crunchyroll
|13 million
|Amazon Shopping
|11 million
|Twitch
|10 million
|Amazon Prime Video
|9 million
- In the United States, iPhones dominate the market, with 55.7% of smartphone sales in Q4 2023, while Android accounts for 43.4%.
- Moreover, the US is Apple’s strongest market, with iPhones being the top-selling model in eight out of the top ten.
|Country
|Android
|iPhone
|Australia
|48.7%
|50.3%
|Japan
|51.7%
|47.7%
|China
|56.8%
|25.3%
|Great Britain
|54.8%
|45.0%
|Germany
|63.4%
|36.3%
|Spain
|76.6%
|22.6%
|Italy
|70.9%
|28.4%
|France
|65.6%
|34.3%
- As per Android vs iOS Statistics, by 2023, Apple (iPhone 14) had a clear dominance of the best-selling smartphones globally, with a market share of 3.9%.
- Furthermore, the other top iOS Smartphones by market share worldwide are the iPhone 14 Pro Max (2.8%), iPhone 14 Pro (2.4%), iPhone 13 (2.2%), iPhone 15 Pro Max (1.7%), and iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 (1.4%).
- On the other hand, Samsung’s top-seller in 2024 is the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which shares 1.4% of the global market.
- Besides, the Samsung Galaxy A04e and Galaxy A14 4G models each hold 1.3%, driven by strong sales in emerging markets such as India and Brazil.
- Android vs iOS Statistics further shows that in the first quarter of 2024, the iPhone 15 Pro Max was the best-selling smartphone, with a market share of 4.4%.
- The iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 Pro captured the second and third highest market share, 4.3% and 3.7%, respectively.
- In addition, other best-selling smartphones at the same time were the iPhone 14 (1.9%), Galaxy S24 Ultra (1.9%), Galaxy A15 5G (1.5%), Galaxy A54 (1.4%), iPhonen15 Plus (1.3%), Galaxy S24 (1.0%), and Galaxy A34 (1.0%).
- As of August 2024, Android 14.0 (30.89%), Android 13.0 (20.56%), and Android 12.0 (15.08%) secured the highest three OS market shares.
Furthermore, other Android version’s market share globally is analyzed below:
|11
|13.31%
|10
|7.22%
|9.0 Pie
|4.36%
|8.0 Oreo
|2.65%
|8.1 Oreo
|1.32%
|7.0 Nougat
|1.21%
By iOS Version Market Share
- By the end of August 2024, iOS 17.5 had the highest market share, 57.55%, followed by iOS 16.7 (3.99%) and iOS 17.4 (2.81%).
- Similarly, the other mobile and tablet iOS versions that had the largest market share worldwide during the same period were iOS 16.6 (2.2%), iOS 17.3 (1.2%), iOS 17.1 (0.88%), and iOS 17.2 (0.81%).
- In the first quarter of 2024, Apple’s iOS mobile operating system held approximately 20.7% of the global smartphone market share.
- Similarly, in 2023, the mobile Apple iOS market share by version worldwide by quarter was Q1 (20.5%), Q2 (16.6%), Q3 (17.7%) and Q4 (24.7%).
Google Play Statistics By Number Of Available Apps
- The graph taken from a Statista report analysis shows that in the first quarter of 2024, the total number of applications available in the Google Play Store was above 2.0 million.
- However, the number decreased by the end of August 2024 to 1.68 million.
- In the year 2023, number of available apps in quarters were Q1 (2.67 million), Q2 (2.59 million), Q3 (2.59 million) and Q4 (2.43 million).
Apple App Store Statistics By Number Of Apps Available
- In 2024, the number of apps on Apple’s App Store stands at 1.81 million, with 472,000 of those categorized as games.
- In contrast, by the end of 2023, the Apple App Store had hosted approximately 2.29 million apps and games.
Android vs iOS Devices Statistics By Top Five Companies, In Q1 2024
(Source: idc.com)
Company
|Market Share
|Shipments
(in a million units)
YoY Growth Rate
Total
|100.0%
|289.4
|+7.8%
|Samsung
|20.8%
|60.1
-0.7%
Apple
|17.3%
|50.1
|-9.6%
|Xiaomi
|14.1%
|40.8
+33.8%
Transsion
|9.9%
|28.5
|+84.9%
|OPPO
|8.7%
|25.2
-8.5%
Others
|29.3%
|84.7
+7.2%
- Based on the data provided for 2023, Samsung, with a 35.30% market share, dominates the Android smartphone market globally.
- Xiaomi holds 14.70% of the global Android market, focusing on affordability while offering competitive features.
- Oppo takes 10% of the global Android market, known for its camera-focused innovations and mid-tier smartphones, popular across many regions, including Asia.
- Furthermore, other Android vendors market share is followed by Vivo (9.50%), Huawei (6.30%), RealMe (4%), Motorola (3.30%), and others (16.90%).
Top Apps Ranking By Google Play Store
In the United States (September 13, 2024)
|Store Rank
|Application Name
|1
|Google One
|2
|MONOPOLY GO!
|3
|TikTok
|4
|Royal Match
|5
|Amazon Shopping
|6
|Candy Crush Saga
|7
|Last War: Survival Game
|8
|Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies
|9
|Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies
|10
|Disney+
|Store Rank
|Application Name
|1
|TikTok
|2
|TouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
|3
|MONOPOLY GO!
|4
|Royal Match
|5
|Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies
|6
|Tinder Dating App: Chat & Date
|7
|Audible: Audio Entertainment
|8
|Disney+
|9
|Candy Crush Saga
|10
|Last War: Survival
|android.com
|apple.com
|As of August 2024, the total number of website visits had reached 34.1 million (+5.71%) from last month.
|466 million (+1.24%)
|Bounce rate: 71.98%
|53.11%
|In the past three months, the global ranking improved from 2,417 to 2,326.
|Changed from 90 to 87
|Desktop traffic: Went up by 5.71%
|Increased by 1.24% from last month
Android vs iOS Website Traffic Statistics By Country
|android.com
|apple.com
|India: 14.12% (+3.65%)
|United States: 32.94% (+0.52%)
|United States: 12.65% (-0.6%)
|Japan: 5.09% (+0.79%)
|Japan: 9.5% (61.51%)
|United Kingdom: 4.98% (+2.33%)
|China: 4.93% (+20.95%)
|Canada: 4.03% (+2.88%)
|Others: 53.61%
|Others: 49.1%
By Demographics
|Age Group
(years)
|android.com
|apple.com
|18-24
|20.87%
|19.11%
|25-34
|33.70%
|32.07%
|35-44
|21.18%
|20.41%
|45-54
|12.98%
|14.10%
|55-64
|7.09%
|8.89%
|65+
|4.18%
|5.42%
By Traffic Source
|Marketing Channel Distribution
|android.com
|apple.com
|Direct
|32.03%
|42.53%
|Referrals
|4.65%
|10.31%
|Organic Search
|60.60%
|42.82%
|Paid Search
|1.17%
|2.38%
|Social
|1.01%
|1.41%
|0.03%
|0.11%
|Display
|0.51%
|0.44%
By Social Media Referral Statistics
|android.com
|apple.com
|YouTube (66.36%)
|YouTube (24.14%)
|Reddit (21.93%)
|Reddit (20.02%)
|LinkedIn (4.41%)
|Twitter (10.47%)
|Stack Overall (2.02%)
|LinkedIn (9.64%)
|Twitter (1.59%)
|Facebook (8.59%)
|Others (3.69%)
|Others (27.13%)
Most Popular Apple App Store Categories Statistics In 2024
- Games are the largest category, with 21.8% of all active apps on the App Store, reflecting the high demand for mobile gaming.
- The business category holds 10.2% of the apps available in the store.
- The education category makes up 8.9% of the store’s contents, including apps for learning, tutoring, and other educational purposes.
- Lifestyle apps represent 8.5% of the total, covering diverse areas like fitness, hobbies, and wellness.
- Utilities apps account for 6.6% of the total share.
- Entertainment apps in this section comprise 6.0% of the store, providing various forms of media such as streaming services, music, and video content.
- Health and fitness is another popular category, with a 5.4% share, showing steady growth due to the increasing interest in personal well-being and health tracking.
- Photo & Video holds 4.3%, and this category remains a favorite for users looking to enhance their multimedia content creation experience.
- Shopping, with 3.9% of shopping apps, provides users with convenient access to e-commerce and retail services.
- Social networking is popular for communication and connections, representing a 2.8% share.
Most Popular Google App Store Categories Statistics In 2024
- Games: The largest category on Google Play, making up 40% of all downloads.
- Education: This category accounts for 10% of app downloads.
- Business: Business apps make up 9% of the total share.
- Entertainment: Responsible for around 8% of all downloads.
- Lifestyle: Lifestyle apps hold a share of about 7%.
- Tools: Tools account for 6% and are essential for tasks like file management, device optimization, and security.
- Health & Fitness: Health and fitness apps make up 5%.
- Social: Social apps represent 4% of downloads.
- Travel & Local: These apps contribute a share of 4%.
- Finance: Finance-related applications account for 3%.
- Shopping: Representing 3%, shopping apps are frequently used for e-commerce and retail.
Android vs iOS Statistics By Recent Launches In 2024
|Names
|Launch Date
|Price (USD)
|Specification
|Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
|February 5
|1,199
|OnePlus 12
|January 15
|899
|Xiaomi 14 Pro
|March 18
|799
|Google Pixel 9 Pro
|Expected on October 10
|999
|iPhone 16 Pro Max
|September 12
|1,399
|iPhone 16
|September 12
|899
Conclusion
In 2024, Android and iOS will remain strong in the smartphone market, each appealing to different users. Android offers more phone choices, ranging from budget to premium, with brands like Samsung and Xiaomi leading. It provides flexibility in customization and price options. iOS focuses on a premium experience known for smooth performance, strong security, and seamless integration with Apple devices like the Mac and iPad.
While Android leads in global market share, iOS users appreciate Apple’s high-quality hardware and software integration, creating a loyal customer base. These overall Android vs iOS Statistics will help you effectively understand the current market scenario globally, along with accurate analyses from different insights.
FAQ.
- Android: Superior for customization. Users can change themes, layouts, and widgets and install third-party apps and ROMs.
- iOS: There are limited customization options. Users can modify app icons and add widgets, but system-wide customization is more restricted.
- iOS: Known for its strong focus on privacy. Apple has implemented features like App Tracking Transparency and enhanced data encryption, offering users more control over app permissions.
- Android: Google has made strides in improving privacy, especially with Android 14, which provides more transparency around app permissions, but Android still collects more user data for personalized services and ads.
- iOS: Seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem. Devices like the Apple Watch, MacBook, iPad, and HomePod work smoothly together with features like Handoff, Continuity, and AirDrop.
- Android: Integration with Google services is robust, and Android works well with wearables (like smartwatches) and other Google-powered devices (such as Chromebooks).
