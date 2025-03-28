Android vs iOS Statistics By Users, Revenue and Facts (2025)

Introduction

iPhone vs Android Statistics: ​Android and iOS are the leading mobile operating systems globally, each with distinct market shares and user demographics. As of February 2025, Android holds approximately 71.75% of the global mobile operating system market, while iOS accounts for about 27.78%. In the United States, iOS has a higher adoption rate, with a market share of around 58%, compared to Android’s 42%.

Customer loyalty remains strong for both platforms; Android boasts a retention rate of 91%, slightly surpassing iOS at 86%. These figures underscore the competitive landscape of the mobile operating system market, with each platform maintaining a dedicated user base and varying regional dominance.​

General Android vs iOS Statistics

In 2024, Android will lead globally with 3.9 billion users, while iPhone users will grow to 1.56 billion.

Moreover, in the USA, iPhones have a 59.21% market share, while Android holds 40.41%, showing the iPhone’s lead.

According to the stats, there are over 1.46 billion iPhone users in the world out of 2.2 billion other active Apple devices, while Android has 3 billion users.

As per Android vs iOS Statistics, the App Store has about 1.8 million apps, while the Google Play Store offers around 2.44 million apps for download.

Seven of the top ten best-selling smartphones are iPhones, with iPhone 14 leading with a 3.9% market share.

By U.S. Market Share Comparison

In April 2024, American iPhones made up 59.21% of the smartphone market, meaning most people used iPhones more than other brands.

In 2015, Android reached its highest U.S. market share of 46.42%, but iPhone still led with 50.58%.

iPhone vs Android Market Share Statistics

The graph explains that as of August 2024, Android will hold 57.68% of the global smartphone market, while iPhone (iOS) will hold 41.98%.

The table below shows that in the United States of America, the mobile operating system market share of iPhone and Android in past years are:

Years Android iPhone (iOS) 2023 41.46% 58.10% 2022 49.94% 56.74% 2021 41.11% 58.58% 2020 40.27% 59.54% 2019 44.51% 55.23% 2018 22.73% 54.82% 2017 45.23% 53.89% 2016 45.20% 53.19% 2015 46.42% 50.85% 2014 42.58% 52.30% 2013 39.25% 52.79% 2012 40.63% 49.48% 2011 35.32% 38.33% 2010 18.71% 38.31% 2009 6.16% 57.90%

By Region-Wise OS Market Share

As of August 2024, the African region captured the highest mobile operating system market share, with Android (86.26%) and iOS (12.43%).

Furthermore, other region and country-wise OS market shares of iOS and Android at the same time are stated in the table below:

Geography Android iOS Asia 80.12% 19.22% Europe 68.05% 31.48% North America 55.53% 44.17% Oceania 51.14% 47.90% South America 83.43% 16.30% United States Of America 57.09% 42.62% United Kingdom 53.51% 46.00% India 95.32% 4.13% Canada 58.72% 40.79% Germany 69.86% 29.22%

iPhone vs Android Users Statistics

iPhone sales are expected to grow to 420 million units in 2024 and generate approximately USD 215 billion in revenue.

iPhone users generally earn more, with an average yearly income of USD 53,251, while Android users have a lower average income of USD 37,040.

Meanwhile, iPhone users spend more time on their phones, averaging 4 hours and 54 minutes per day, while Android users average only 3 hours and 42 minutes daily.

During the same period, Android retained about 89-91% of its users, while iPhones retained 85-88%.

However, 47% of former Android users prefer iPhones for a better experience, and 30% switch to cheaper Android options.

According to Android vs iOS Statistics, around 18% of iPhone users previously used Android, while only 11% of Android users have switched from using iPhones.

About 47% of Android users who switched to the iPhone say the iPhone is easier and better to use.

Only 30% of iPhone users liked Google’s OS, while 29% switched to Android because it is cheaper.

Only 11% of Android users thought their new iPhone was cheaper than their previous Android phone.

iPhone vs Android Users Statistics By Demographics

iPhone vs Android Statistics shows that Young people in the U.S. are more likely to use iPhones, with users aged 18 to 34 accounting for 58% of the share in the United States.

Meanwhile, Android users captured a share of 41% to date in 2024.

Age iPhone Android 35-54 47% 53% 55 and older 49% 51%

The chart below elaborates the iPhone vs Android users by age worldwide:

iPhone vs Android Statistics elaborates that globally, Millennials account for the highest share of iPhone users (35%) and Android users (55%).

Age iPhone Android Gen Z 31% 57% Baby Boomer 23% 55% Gen X 22% 60%

The table below signifies iPhone vs Android users share by gender in 2024:

Gender iPhone Android Female 31% 54% Male 28% 60%

iPhone vs Android Apps Statistics

By May 2024, the iPhone’s App Store will have over 1.9 million apps, while Google Play will offer over 3 million applications.

Android vs iOS Statistics: About 1,200 new apps are added to the Android and iPhone app stores each day.

Android has more app categories than the iPhone, with 49 categories compared to the iPhone’s 26.

The above graph shows that the number of App Store and Google Play by App Ratings in 2024:

App Ratings Google Play Apps App Store Apps 5 210,706 269,047 4.5-5.0 365,394 164,311 4.0-4.5 447,072 124,694 3.5-4.0 255,678 60,142 3.0-3.5 139,483 66,915 2.5-3.0 61,248 27,818 2.0-2.5 34,635 34,243 1.5-2.0 15,022 15,531 1.0-1.5 10,043 47,494

iPhone vs Android Apps Spending Statistics

In 2024, iPhone users are expected to spend USD 124 billion on apps, while Android users will spend USD 51 billion.

Meanwhile, iPhone users made up 68.13% of all app spending, while Android users contributed 31.87% globally.

On average, iPhone users spend USD 12.77 per app, while Android users spend USD 6.19.

In-app purchases average USD 1.07 for iPhones compared to USD 0.43 for Android.

A report published on Backlinko represents consumer spending on mobile apps across the Google Play and App Store from 2021 to 2026.

Year Google Play

(USD billion) App Store

(USD billion) 2021 47 85 2022 45 92 2023 51 108 2024 58 124 2025 65 142 2026 72 161

Android vs iOS Statistics By App Retention Rates

In 2024, the App Store’s conversion rate will be 30%, while Google Play’s will be slightly higher at 30.5%.

In addition, Apple’s top app category is navigation, with a 104.5% conversion rate, while Android’s best is events, with 84.1%.

Timeframe Android App Retention Rate iPhone App Retention Rate Day 1 21.1% 23.9% Day 3 9.4% 12.3% Day 7 5.6% 8.3% Day 14 3.5% 5.7% Day 21 2.1% 3.7%

iPhone vs Android App Revenue Statistics

As of August 2024, TikTok had the highest revenue among all iPhone applications, resulting in USD 208 million.

iPhone Apps Revenue (USD) YouTube 157 million Disney+ 93 million Tinder Dating App 81 million Max (formerly HBO Max) 65 million Tencent Video 40 million LinkedIn 39 million Bumble Dating App 37 million Peacock TV 35 million QQ 34 million

iPhone vs Android Statistics also states that the top 3 highest-grossing Android apps by revenue in the same period are Google One (USD 33 million), TikTok (USD 32 million) and Disney+ (USD 31 million).

Android Apps Revenue (USD) Max (formerly HBO Max) 18 million Tinder Dating App 16 million Spotify 14 million Crunchyroll 13 million Amazon Shopping 11 million Twitch 10 million Amazon Prime Video 9 million

Android vs iOS Statistics By Smartphone Sales Share In Countries

In the United States, iPhones dominate the market, with 55.7% of smartphone sales in Q4 2023, while Android accounts for 43.4%.

Moreover, the US is Apple’s strongest market, with iPhones being the top-selling model in eight out of the top ten.

Country Android iPhone Australia 48.7% 50.3% Japan 51.7% 47.7% China 56.8% 25.3% Great Britain 54.8% 45.0% Germany 63.4% 36.3% Spain 76.6% 22.6% Italy 70.9% 28.4% France 65.6% 34.3%

List of Best-Selling Smartphones By Operating Systems Market Share

As per Android vs iOS Statistics, by 2023, Apple (iPhone 14) had a clear dominance of the best-selling smartphones globally, with a market share of 3.9%.

Furthermore, the other top iOS Smartphones by market share worldwide are the iPhone 14 Pro Max (2.8%), iPhone 14 Pro (2.4%), iPhone 13 (2.2%), iPhone 15 Pro Max (1.7%), and iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 (1.4%).

On the other hand, Samsung’s top-seller in 2024 is the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which shares 1.4% of the global market.

Besides, the Samsung Galaxy A04e and Galaxy A14 4G models each hold 1.3%, driven by strong sales in emerging markets such as India and Brazil.

Android vs iOS Statistics further shows that in the first quarter of 2024, the iPhone 15 Pro Max was the best-selling smartphone, with a market share of 4.4%.

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 Pro captured the second and third highest market share, 4.3% and 3.7%, respectively.

In addition, other best-selling smartphones at the same time were the iPhone 14 (1.9%), Galaxy S24 Ultra (1.9%), Galaxy A15 5G (1.5%), Galaxy A54 (1.4%), iPhonen15 Plus (1.3%), Galaxy S24 (1.0%), and Galaxy A34 (1.0%).

Android vs iOS Statistics By Android Version Market Share

As of August 2024, Android 14.0 (30.89%), Android 13.0 (20.56%), and Android 12.0 (15.08%) secured the highest three OS market shares.

Furthermore, other Android version’s market share globally is analyzed below:

11 13.31% 10 7.22% 9.0 Pie 4.36% 8.0 Oreo 2.65% 8.1 Oreo 1.32% 7.0 Nougat 1.21%

By iOS Version Market Share

By the end of August 2024, iOS 17.5 had the highest market share, 57.55%, followed by iOS 16.7 (3.99%) and iOS 17.4 (2.81%).

Similarly, the other mobile and tablet iOS versions that had the largest market share worldwide during the same period were iOS 16.6 (2.2%), iOS 17.3 (1.2%), iOS 17.1 (0.88%), and iOS 17.2 (0.81%).

In the first quarter of 2024, Apple’s iOS mobile operating system held approximately 20.7% of the global smartphone market share.

Similarly, in 2023, the mobile Apple iOS market share by version worldwide by quarter was Q1 (20.5%), Q2 (16.6%), Q3 (17.7%) and Q4 (24.7%).

Google Play Statistics By Number Of Available Apps

The graph taken from a Statista report analysis shows that in the first quarter of 2024, the total number of applications available in the Google Play Store was above 2.0 million.

However, the number decreased by the end of August 2024 to 1.68 million.

In the year 2023, number of available apps in quarters were Q1 (2.67 million), Q2 (2.59 million), Q3 (2.59 million) and Q4 (2.43 million).

Apple App Store Statistics By Number Of Apps Available

In 2024, the number of apps on Apple’s App Store stands at 1.81 million, with 472,000 of those categorized as games.

In contrast, by the end of 2023, the Apple App Store had hosted approximately 2.29 million apps and games.

Android vs iOS Devices Statistics By Top Five Companies, In Q1 2024

(Source: idc.com)

Company Market Share Shipments (in a million units) YoY Growth Rate Total 100.0% 289.4 +7.8% Samsung 20.8% 60.1 -0.7% Apple 17.3% 50.1 -9.6% Xiaomi 14.1% 40.8 +33.8% Transsion 9.9% 28.5 +84.9% OPPO 8.7% 25.2 -8.5% Others 29.3% 84.7 +7.2%

Android Vendor Market Share Statistics

Based on the data provided for 2023, Samsung, with a 35.30% market share, dominates the Android smartphone market globally.

Xiaomi holds 14.70% of the global Android market, focusing on affordability while offering competitive features.

Oppo takes 10% of the global Android market, known for its camera-focused innovations and mid-tier smartphones, popular across many regions, including Asia.

Furthermore, other Android vendors market share is followed by Vivo (9.50%), Huawei (6.30%), RealMe (4%), Motorola (3.30%), and others (16.90%).

Top Apps Ranking By Google Play Store

In the United States (September 13, 2024)

Store Rank Application Name 1 Google One 2 MONOPOLY GO! 3 TikTok 4 Royal Match 5 Amazon Shopping 6 Candy Crush Saga 7 Last War: Survival Game 8 Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies 9 Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies 10 Disney+

By Apple App Store

Store Rank Application Name 1 TikTok 2 TouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream 3 MONOPOLY GO! 4 Royal Match 5 Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies 6 Tinder Dating App: Chat & Date 7 Audible: Audio Entertainment 8 Disney+ 9 Candy Crush Saga 10 Last War: Survival

Android vs iOS Statistics By Website Traffic Comparison

android.com apple.com As of August 2024, the total number of website visits had reached 34.1 million (+5.71%) from last month. 466 million (+1.24%) Bounce rate: 71.98% 53.11% In the past three months, the global ranking improved from 2,417 to 2,326. Changed from 90 to 87 Desktop traffic: Went up by 5.71% Increased by 1.24% from last month

Android vs iOS Website Traffic Statistics By Country

android.com apple.com India: 14.12% (+3.65%) United States: 32.94% (+0.52%) United States: 12.65% (-0.6%) Japan: 5.09% (+0.79%) Japan: 9.5% (61.51%) United Kingdom: 4.98% (+2.33%) China: 4.93% (+20.95%) Canada: 4.03% (+2.88%) Others: 53.61% Others: 49.1%

By Demographics

Age Group

(years) android.com apple.com 18-24 20.87% 19.11% 25-34 33.70% 32.07% 35-44 21.18% 20.41% 45-54 12.98% 14.10% 55-64 7.09% 8.89% 65+ 4.18% 5.42%

By Traffic Source

Marketing Channel Distribution android.com apple.com Direct 32.03% 42.53% Referrals 4.65% 10.31% Organic Search 60.60% 42.82% Paid Search 1.17% 2.38% Social 1.01% 1.41% Mail 0.03% 0.11% Display 0.51% 0.44%

By Social Media Referral Statistics

android.com apple.com YouTube (66.36%) YouTube (24.14%) Reddit (21.93%) Reddit (20.02%) LinkedIn (4.41%) Twitter (10.47%) Stack Overall (2.02%) LinkedIn (9.64%) Twitter (1.59%) Facebook (8.59%) Others (3.69%) Others (27.13%)

Most Popular Apple App Store Categories Statistics In 2024

Games are the largest category, with 21.8% of all active apps on the App Store, reflecting the high demand for mobile gaming.

The business category holds 10.2% of the apps available in the store.

The education category makes up 8.9% of the store’s contents, including apps for learning, tutoring, and other educational purposes.

Lifestyle apps represent 8.5% of the total, covering diverse areas like fitness, hobbies, and wellness.

Utilities apps account for 6.6% of the total share.

Entertainment apps in this section comprise 6.0% of the store, providing various forms of media such as streaming services, music, and video content.

Health and fitness is another popular category, with a 5.4% share, showing steady growth due to the increasing interest in personal well-being and health tracking.

Photo & Video holds 4.3%, and this category remains a favorite for users looking to enhance their multimedia content creation experience.

Shopping, with 3.9% of shopping apps, provides users with convenient access to e-commerce and retail services.

Social networking is popular for communication and connections, representing a 2.8% share.

Most Popular Google App Store Categories Statistics In 2024

Games: The largest category on Google Play, making up 40% of all downloads.

The largest category on Google Play, making up 40% of all downloads. Education: This category accounts for 10% of app downloads.

This category accounts for 10% of app downloads. Business: Business apps make up 9% of the total share.

Business apps make up 9% of the total share. Entertainment: Responsible for around 8% of all downloads.

Responsible for around 8% of all downloads. Lifestyle: Lifestyle apps hold a share of about 7%.

Lifestyle apps hold a share of about 7%. Tools: Tools account for 6% and are essential for tasks like file management, device optimization, and security.

Tools account for 6% and are essential for tasks like file management, device optimization, and security. Health & Fitness: Health and fitness apps make up 5%.

Health and fitness apps make up 5%. Social: Social apps represent 4% of downloads.

Social apps represent 4% of downloads. Travel & Local: These apps contribute a share of 4%.

These apps contribute a share of 4%. Finance: Finance-related applications account for 3%.

Finance-related applications account for 3%. Shopping: Representing 3%, shopping apps are frequently used for e-commerce and retail.

Android vs iOS Statistics By Recent Launches In 2024

Names Launch Date Price (USD) Specification Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra February 5 1,199 Display: 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, 1440 x 3200 pixels

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (5 nm)

RAM: 12GB/16GB

Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB (non-expandable)

Cameras: Rear: Quad (200 MP main, 10 MP periscope telephoto, 10 MP telephoto, 12 MP ultrawide) Front: 12 MP

Battery: 5,000 mAh, 45W fast charging, wireless charging

OS: Android 14 with One UI 6.0 OnePlus 12 January 15 899 Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED, 120Hz, 1440 x 3216 pixels

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

RAM: 8GB/12GB

Storage: 128GB/256GB (non-expandable)

Cameras: Rear: Triple (50 MP main, 48 MP ultrawide, 32 MP telephoto)Front: 16 MP

Battery: 5,000 mAh, 100W fast charging

OS: OxygenOS based on Android 14 Xiaomi 14 Pro March 18 799 Display: 6.73-inch AMOLED, 120Hz, 1440 x 3200 pixels

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

RAM: 8GB/12GB

Storage: 128GB/256GB (non-expandable)

Cameras: Rear: Quad (50 MP main, 48 MP periscope telephoto, 48 MP ultrawide, 20 MP depth) Front: 20 MP

Battery: 4,600 mAh, 120W fast charging, wireless charging

OS: MIUI 15 based on Android 14 Google Pixel 9 Pro Expected on October 10 999 Display: 6.7-inch OLED, 120Hz, 1440 x 3120 pixels

Processor: Google Tensor G3 chip

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB (non-expandable)

Cameras: Rear: Triple (50 MP main, 48 MP telephoto, 12 MP ultrawide) Front: 11 MP

Battery: 4,900 mAh, 30W fast charging, wireless charging

OS: Android 14 iPhone 16 Pro Max September 12 1,399 Display: 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz, 1290 x 2796 pixels

Processor: A18 Bionic chip

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB (non-expandable)

Cameras: Rear: Triple (48 MP main, 12 MP telephoto, 12 MP ultrawide) Front: 12 MP with Face ID

Battery: 4,400 mAh, 30W fast charging, MagSafe wireless charging

OS: iOS 18 iPhone 16 September 12 899 Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz, 1170 x 2532 pixels

Processor: A17 Bionic chip

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB/256GB (non-expandable)

Cameras: Rear: Dual (48 MP main, 12 MP ultrawide) Front: 12 MP

Battery: 3,700 mAh, 25W fast charging, MagSafe wireless charging

OS: iOS 18

Conclusion

In 2024, Android and iOS will remain strong in the smartphone market, each appealing to different users. Android offers more phone choices, ranging from budget to premium, with brands like Samsung and Xiaomi leading. It provides flexibility in customization and price options. iOS focuses on a premium experience known for smooth performance, strong security, and seamless integration with Apple devices like the Mac and iPad.

While Android leads in global market share, iOS users appreciate Apple’s high-quality hardware and software integration, creating a loyal customer base. These overall Android vs iOS Statistics will help you effectively understand the current market scenario globally, along with accurate analyses from different insights.

Which is better for customization, Android or iOS?



Android: Superior for customization. Users can change themes, layouts, and widgets and install third-party apps and ROMs.

Which operating system provides better privacy protection?



iOS: Known for its strong focus on privacy. Apple has implemented features like App Tracking Transparency and enhanced data encryption, offering users more control over app permissions.

Which has better integration with other devices?



iOS: Seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem. Devices like the Apple Watch, MacBook, iPad, and HomePod work smoothly together with features like Handoff, Continuity, and AirDrop.

Android: Integration with Google services is robust, and Android works well with wearables (like smartwatches) and other Google-powered devices (such as Chromebooks).

