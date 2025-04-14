Backup Statistics By Revenue, Country And Technology

Introduction

Backup Statistics: In this present age of the Internet, data has become a primary commodity for individuals, enterprises, and some entities. It can be information relating to personal files, business documents, or customers’ records, and therefore, data loss is mitigated by performing backups from time to time. A backup can be defined as the replication of certain data and safeguarding it in a secondary location for future retrieval in case the primary data storage fails, gets damaged, or is lost.

Mostly by filling up this storage, the generated data is churned out by companies, most of them being online, like the e-commerce types of business. The extent of losses increases as the case is, the more data an organisation possesses. Organisations store important information that requires security guarantees. That being said, without the right data recovery gear and backup statistics tools, you run the risk of problems. In the era of cyber extortion activities such as ransomware, the need to ensure updated backups has continued to grow in 2025.

This article will provide insights into a few backup statistics for the year 2025. This will include the proportion of businesses and individuals who back up data, the frequency of backups, the cost of doing backups and backup solutions, and the trend changes.

Editor’s Choice

Backup statistics indicate that the industry is estimated to earn US $190.5 billion in revenue in 2024.

in revenue in 2024. The area is projected to register impressive growth at a CAGR of 11.28% between 2024 and 2029, and by 2029, it will be worth US$12.05 billion.

between 2024 and 2029, and by 2029, it will be worth The average Data Security expenditure per employee for the year 2024 is expected to be USD 1.98 .

. Backup statistics indicate that the US market is likely to dominate the global market, with revenues estimated at US$2,891.0 m in 2024 .

. In the year and a half prior, 67% of mid-sized businesses suffered a ransomware attack.

of mid-sized businesses suffered a ransomware attack. In the US, 140,000 instances of hard disk failure are reported every week. 28% of data losses occur due to malicious programs.

of data losses occur due to malicious programs. Roughly 20% of small and medium-scale enterprises suffer data loss due to a major catastrophe every fifth year.

of small and medium-scale enterprises suffer data loss due to a major catastrophe every fifth year. Only 45% of the companies perceive the cost of their safety measures as adequate.

of the companies perceive the cost of their safety measures as adequate. Within six months following a data loss, 60% of the affected companies cease operations.

of the affected companies cease operations. 33% of the folders in the organisation remain unprotected.

of the folders in the organisation remain unprotected. 93% of Firms that experience a data centre shutdown for over ten days report bankruptcy within a year.

of Firms that experience a data centre shutdown for over ten days report bankruptcy within a year. Human mistakes tend to account for 82% of data privacy violations. 96% of organisations still do not perform backups of their original workstations.

of data privacy violations. of organisations still do not perform backups of their original workstations. The cost incurred due to data breaches will very likely be lower in firms with an incident response team.

More than half of the businesses need more resources to deal with the data breaches.

75% of the small-scale firms still need a plan in place for disaster recovery.

of the small-scale firms still need a plan in place for disaster recovery. There has been an increase of 85% in the number of data dumps available on the dark web.

in the number of data dumps available on the dark web. 93% of companies facing major data loss without having a recovery plan go out of business in a year.

General Statistics

According to backup statistics, 94% of organizations will claim to have a data backup system in place. This figure has significantly improved over the years as a result of increased threats of cybercrime and loss of data sources.

Approximately 62% of the companies carry out daily backups, which helps to mitigate data loss during disasters.

38% of companies claim to have cloud backup solutions, a number expected to rise as the cost of cloud storage continues to decline and becomes more efficient.

In a year, embedded systems medium enterprises’ cost of establishing backup solutions ranges from $10,000 to $30,000 per annum, depending on the storage requirements and the solution selected.

As the risk factors related to data loss increase, only 30 percent of users claim to back up their data regularly.

The most reported barrier against data procedures is the unavailability of time or technical knowledge, with 22% of individuals stating that they need to learn how to back up devices.

Among personal backups, cloud services such as Google Drive, iCloud, and Dropbox are used by 25% of people, while others rely on external hard drives or USB thumb drives.

In the year 2024, 59% of businesses are reported to utilize cloud backup services which is an increase from the 53% recorded in the year 2022.

More businesses are turning to cloud services because they offer the potential to scale up easily and are cheaper than physical storage.

Generally, the average cost for small businesses’ cloud backup services ranges from 500 to 2000 dollars per year, depending on the amount of storage space required and the supplier.

Most (78%) of the respondents who actively use a cloud backup system can restore their files faster than if they used traditional on-site backup, making these solutions more popular.

Hardware failure is the most common source of data loss in companies, accounting for 45% of cases, followed by human error at 33% of the time.

Cyber threats, including ransomware, are on the rise, and it has been indicated that in 2024, excluding Australia, 37% of firms were victims of this type of attack.

Among these, 69% managed to restore their data thanks to backups.

Companies that didn’t have backup systems spent an average of 15 days of downtime trying to retrieve lost data after a catastrophic loss, while those with backups were operational within 2-3 days after data loss.

Among businesses, daily backup is the most prevalently observed frequency of data backups, with 62% of respondents claiming to conduct daily backups.

18% perform backups of their data on a weekly basis, and 5% consider themselves monthly backers, which puts them at a greater risk for data losses.

48% employ a mix of cloud storage and use on-premises storage as a means of backing up, thus assuring that at least a couple of copies of the information are left in case one fails to function.

The three leading solutions for data backup in 2024 are: Cloud backup 59% The external backup hard disk is 22% Network-attached storage (NAS) 11%

For organisations lacking adequate data backup measures, the average cost of a data loss episode is $150,000. This figure encompasses losses arising from idle time, value-added services, and even sales prospects foregone because of such episodes.

Such organisations that have in place effective backup systems rarely incur more than recovery costs of about 10,000 to 20,000 US dollars, depending on the size of the organisation and the recovery speed per incidence.

Cloud Backup Market Revenue Worldwide

(Reference: statista.com)

According to backup statistics reveal that the cloud backup industry was valued at US$21.7 billion in the year 2017.

The global cloud backup market is estimated to reach a revenue value of US$190.5 billion by 2024.

This is considerable growth in the scale of the market over the past seven years.

This projection infers the rising dominant trend of cloud backup systems in the international market.

Backup Statistics By Country

India:

Backup statistics reveal that the total revenue from Data Security worldwide is forecasted to be US$66.75 million by 2024.

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.17% (2024-2029) and reach US$141.20 million by 2029.

Per capita spending in the Data Security market is estimated at US$ 0.12 per employee in the year 2024.

In a cross-country comparison, the United States will generate a maximum revenue of US$2,891.0 million in 2024.

United States:

Backup statistics show that the value of the Data Security market is forecasted to be US$2.89 billion in 2024.

The market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.68% from 2024 to 2029, with an estimated market value of US$4.80 billion by 2029.

The Average spend per employee is forecasted to be US$ 16.68 for the Data Security identification market in 2024.

In 2024, the US will occupy the first position in the world in terms of revenue generated from the Data Security market.

United Kingdom:

The revenue generated in the Data Security segment of the market is expected to reach US$197.70 million by 2024.

The market is predicted to perform at a CAGR of 12.38% from 2024 to 2029, attaining around US$354.40 million by the end of 2029.

The average spend per employee in the Data Security market is projected to reach US$5.69 by 2024. In 2024, revenue will be highest in the US ($2,891.0 million).

Africa:

The Data Security industry’s revenue is forecasted to increase by 56.43 million US Dollars in 2024.

The revenue is likely to increase at a CAGR of 11.93% from 2024 to 2029 and reach around US$99.12 million by 2029.

The average spend per employee in the Data Security market will be around 0.11 US Dollars by the year 2024.

The USA will lead the world in revenue generation with US$2,891.0 million in 2024.

Number of Data Centers

(Reference: statista.com)

By March 2024, the United States had a staggering 5,381 data centers, leading the world in this category.

Germany occupied the second position with 521 data centres.

The ranking was almost neck-and-neck in the United Kingdom, with 514 data centres.

China’s data centres totalled 449, while Canada possessed 336 of them.

France owned 315 data centres.

Australia and the Netherlands were noted to have 307 data centres each. 297 data centers were in Russia.

The country of Japan had 251 as its count of data centres.

The total number of data centres in Mexico reached 219.

Areas Addressed in an Organization’s Disaster Recovery Plan

(Reference: enterpriseappstoday.com)

An organisation’s distinctive characteristic lies in its capacity to use a multitude of technologies and services.

A well-defined comprehensive disaster recovery (DR) plan is required to facilitate a business’s uninterrupted operation and reduce service cut-offs to acceptable levels.

Over 90% of organizations address data integrity and backup in their DR strategy, acknowledging that preserving data is a primary function of IT.

IT practitioners consider backups the final layer of protection or the last bastion against risks.

Backup statistics reveal that Other topics addressed within DR plans include ensuring network and internet access (62%), ensuring power/electricity (57%), maintaining local systems and applications (57%), and ensuring network protection (50%), respectively.

Physical security is described as part of DR planning by only 43% of companies.

While 37% of respondents address telecommunications networks, only 32% concentrate on fire safety and management.

Technology Used in Disaster Recovery Plan

(Reference: enterpriseappstoday.com)

Appropriate tools and resources are imperative in any organisation, especially during disaster recovery and ensuring minimum downtime.

Businesses can adopt redundant technologies for quick recovery after any catastrophe.

A study carried out on IT specialists has shown the following concerning the disaster recovery technologies that the organisations they work for employ:

Of those companies, 81% employ uninterruptible power supply devices.

73% of those companies operate with disk-based backup systems.

Less than half, 49% of the photographed jet cloud backup solutions are limited by either network capabilities or the amount of data requiring backup.

Nevertheless, merely 50% of the entities have the following items in place:

Power backup – 47%

Redundant internet service providers – 42%

High availability/fail-over systems- 41%

Other Disaster Recovery Technologies include:

Network infrastructure redundancy – 36%

Hybrid cloud backup solution – 33%

Redundant server infrastructure off-site – 26%

Fireproof backup storage facility- 23%

Successfully Recovered Data After Loss

(Reference:backblaze.com)

Backups are essential for many organisations, though backup statistics reported that only 42% of organisations that encountered data loss managed to restore all the data during a restore.

In other words, over half, or 58%, of the organisations had some level of data that could not be recovered.

Computer Backups Statistics

(Source:backblaze.com)

Backup statistics have a temporal perspective, and inferring from previous years, the following can be observed.

Daily backups have been reduced by 1% since the year 2023.

The weekly and monthly backups have stayed constant, which is a good thing.

However, there is a small growth (1%) in the cases of yearly and greater-than-yearly backups, but this change is too small to be of any significance.

However, it is worth noting that the number of users who have never backed up their data has decreased by 2%.

Emerging Trends in Backup Statistics

Backup statistics in 2018 found that 74.9% of organisations reported an increase in their data recovery budget.

21% of these survey respondents felt that the increase was considerable.

In 2016, an average individual produced 36GB of data in a month.

The bulk and size of documents are on the rise, as 90% of persons keep huge amounts of information in personal storage devices.

Although local storage systems are a popular way of backing data, they may not be the best-suited means of backup storage.

Firms are increasingly implementing cloud storage systems as this helps ease data movements.

These tendencies demonstrate the need to keep pace with data backup strategies.

According to Datrium reports, more than 10% of companies have five or more cloud services in operation.

Conclusion

Fast forward to 2024, and it is mandatory to have reliable backup statistics at all times due to the ever-increasing threats of data loss, ransomware, and other malicious cyber activities to both enterprises and individuals. The statistics reveal that, to an extent, businesses are improving on backup practices, but more still needs to be done, especially among individuals who mostly do not care about the practice.

Modernising Backup strategies cross the myriad of improvements and changes whereby backup solutions are becoming automated, secure, and less costly due to advances in technology. With the developments in Cloud backup solutions, the integration of AI, and the growth of high-speed networks, the present and the future of data security are assured as there will be quick access to and storage of all important data even in case of a disaster.

Moving forward, awareness of such trends, coupled with periodic updates of backup plans, will go a long way in mitigating the data loss risks and the adverse monetary effects of data loss for individuals and organisations in the future.

