Bumble Statistics And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Bumble Statistics: Bumble, one of the popular online dating apps, is set to grow further and expand its clutches in the year 2024. The company has many app users because of its unique, innovative feature, which allows women to make the first move. Launched in the competitive dating app market in 2014, the app has successfully grown its user base, revenue, and geographical presence.

The current article presents an analysis of the Bumble statistics of activities related to Bumble for the year 2024 and its essential aspects, such as the number of users and revenues, among other indicators.

Editor’s Choice

Recent Bumble statistics show that Bumble boasts a remarkable 50 million users, with 2.3 million paying for its subscriptions, pointing to a healthy revenue generation model.

users, with paying for its subscriptions, pointing to a healthy revenue generation model. To date, the application has received more than one hundred million downloads, making Bee the second most downloaded dating application in the world.

Bumble’s Q1 2024 revenue reached US$210 million , with estimates showing it could reach one billion dollars within the year. Each paying user spends about $40 in a year, indicating their readiness to pay for added features.

, with estimates showing it could reach one billion dollars within the year. Each paying user spends about $40 in a year, indicating their readiness to pay for added features. For the second quarter of 2024, Bumble Inc., the parent company of Bumble and Badoo, the online dating apps, posted revenue of about US$267 million .

. By the time of its inception, Bumble had reported about 2 billion matches made through the app, showcasing its efficiency in creating relationships.

matches made through the app, showcasing its efficiency in creating relationships. Bumble statistics indicate that others make over 80 million swipes each day, illustrating their daily appetite for the platform, which operates in over 90 countries and sweeps its global outreach.

swipes each day, illustrating their daily appetite for the platform, which operates in over 90 countries and sweeps its global outreach. It is no wonder that 65% of Bumble users are males, aged approximately 26 on average. While college admission may be cut off, 38 % of users are in the 25-34 age bracket, and only 5% are 55-64.

of Bumble users are males, aged approximately 26 on average. While college admission may be cut off, of users are in the 25-34 age bracket, and only are 55-64. The majority of its user base is young and relatively well-educated, with as many as 24% of users boasting a graduate degree.

of users boasting a graduate degree. Most are regular users who have about 24 minutes a day to spare on the app, which leads to 12.3 million active daily users and 17 million active monthly users.

active daily users and active monthly users. Bumble statistics reveal that an impressive 82% of the user base is on the platform to look for relationships, implying a tremendous growth opportunity in the market.

of the user base is on the platform to look for relationships, implying a tremendous growth opportunity in the market. From a geographic standpoint, 50% of Bumble’s revenue is generated in North and Latin America, whereas Europe is labelled as the second richest region.

of Bumble’s revenue is generated in North and Latin America, whereas Europe is labelled as the second richest region. The app’s annual growth rate is around 3%, thus indicating consistent growth in the user base. Women are 45% successful on Bumble, while men are only 3% successful.

thus indicating consistent growth in the user base. Women are successful on Bumble, while men are only 3% successful. The company offers additional services that widen its market and revenue potential, such as Bumble BFF, which allows for making friends and better connections, and Bumble Bizz, which allows for professional advancement.

Facts About The Bumble Dating App

Bumble has ventured into the creation of other unique services, including a friendship-matching app called Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz, which are for business networking and appeal to people seeking different kinds of connections.

Bumble is present in well over 150 countries and thus boasts of wide reach and availability.

Its easy-to-use design and strong focus on security have earned favourable responses, which have worked to the company’s advantage.

Bumble’s database is void of blatantly fake profiles, which makes it very reliable, particularly for women consumers.

The platform goes a step further and implements measures to check ghosting within 24 hours, thus eliminating the problem.

They do this by allowing users to find friends who are most likely to share their tastes or preferences, and the LGBT community is warmly welcomed in the app.

Bumble is a very accessible platform; even if a user has a free subscription, there are many great features available.

This has gained many followers because it allows women to start the conversation, a feature that is unique to this online dating platform.

Bumble’s impact has also improved.

Bumble was established in August 2014 by Whitney Wolfe Herd. It is based in Austin, Texas, and as of 2021, it has 650 employees worldwide.

Wolfe Herd is the founder and CEO, but she owns 20% of the company, and Andrey Andreev, as usual, owns 79%.

Spotify enhanced Bumble by allowing its users to see the audio preferences of their potential mates.

The organisation has implemented important measures for tackling hate speech and, in August 2017, joined forces with the Anti-Defamation League.

Bumble’s financial performance has improved tremendously. The figures rose from $10 million in 2016 to $694 million by 2022, with the latter year recording a growth of 30.5%.

For 2022, Bumble had 46.2% female users, which is higher than most dating applications.

Moreover, Bumble statistics show that 72% of users are under 35, while 91% of those above 22 have at least a bachelor’s degree.

Bumble boasts of a major user engagement with 49% of its users logging into the app daily, with an average duration of 62 minutes per session.

Moreover, Bumble is more of a dating app for serious relationships, as 85% of the users are not looking for casual sexual relationships but rather marriages and long-term engagement.

Bumble’s users are also spread out in different geographical locations. User traffic is predominantly in India and the United States, followed by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

New York City, the world’s busiest city, has experienced the Bumble app, clearly stipulating the need for such services in cities with high population density.

Bumble Statistics By Market Revenue

(Referencce: statista.com)

According to Bumble statistics, for the second quarter of 2024, Bumble Inc., the parent company of Bumble and Badoo, the online dating apps, posted revenue of about $268 million.

The current figure is a marginal rise from the $267 million raised in the previous quarter, showing that the company is growing consistently.

Bumble Inc. belongs to the social media industry, and it uses its applications for users to meet people for dating or socialising.

The stable revenue numbers demonstrate that there has been no decline in the availability of this platform, so it helps to optimise the overall revenue of Bumble Inc.

Number of Paying Bumble Inc. Users Worldwide

(Referencce: statista.com)

Bumble statistics show that in the second quarter of 2024, the number of paying users of Bumble Inc. worldwide was around 4.1 million, an increase from approximately 3.6 million paying users noted within the same period of the previous year (Q2 2023).

This increase in paying subscribers is a good sign for Bumble as it indicates that a significant number of users are choosing to use the app’s premium features and services.

The year-over-year increase of about 500,000 paying users is also indicative of Bumble’s capacity to increase and retain users who appreciate the extra offerings available with a paid subscription.

Bumble Number of Users Worldwide By App

(Referencce: statista.com)

Bumble Inc. is the main firm that runs two of the most well-known online dating platforms, Bumble and Badoo.

In the second quarter of 2024, Bumble revealed an increase in the number of premium users, as the number of active users surpassed 2.8 million.

In addition to Bumble, the company also operates Badoo, which had around 1.32 million users in the same quarter, including other applications under it.

These Bumble statistics suggest that Bumble Inc. is well-positioned within the online dating space. It offers various services aimed at different audiences, all of which charge a subscription fee.

Average Revenue per Paying User (ARPPU) of Bumble

(Referencce: statista.com)

Recent Bumble statistics reveal that Bumble’s worldwide apps averaged an ARPPU of $21.37 in Q2 2024. This figure shows the average revenue generated by each subscriber of the company’s premium services. \

For purposes of clarification, the second quarter of the year 2022 was the company’s most successful quarter in terms of ARPPU, recording a higher average of $23.65. Although the current ARPPU of $21.37 is fairly good, it is lower than the highest ever in 2022.

All in all, ARPU demonstrated over a period is an important indicator of the financial performance of a company, as it shows whether the company has managed to monetize its users by converting them into paying subscribers.

A decreasing ARPU is likely because of certain changes concerning pricing, subscriptions offered or even the usage levels of the customers.

Bumble Net income

(Referencce: statista.com)

In the second fiscal quarter of the year 2024, Bumble Inc. – a holding company that owns well-known online dating services Bumble and Badoo- posted a net profit of 37.69 million U.S. dollars.

This shows the company’s ability to make a net gain after all expenses, taxes, and costs have been incurred.

Bumble App Downloads by Region

The US

In 2020, Bumble reached a benchmark of 8.1 million app downloads. In the following year, upward trends in downloads continued, accruing an additional 0.4 million or a 5% increase that raised the total to 8.5 million.

Bumble’s revenue in 2020 was $10.7 million, an approximate growth of 26% compared to the year 2021.

North and Latin America

According to Bumble statistics, as of 2020, North and Latin America contributed 56.6% of total downloads worldwide.

In 2018, when the range of dating services offered had not yet become extensive, North and Latin America accounted for 69.16% of the online dating market on Bumble, with 7,683,346 installs made globally.

In the next year, 2019, as more dating services were launched, increasing competition, the share of this region also declined to 61.55%, with total downloads amounting to 9,189,872.

Asia-Pacific

Asia Pacific region had an estimated download figure of 1,129,401, around 10.12% of the total worldwide downloads.

The first quarter of 2020 was marked by 308,837 downloads, which declined to 302,358 by the end of the quarter.

There was also a continued decline in downloads, as the second quarter started with 290,965 downloads and ended with 284,655 downloads.

In the third quarter, however, the situation was better for Bumble, as it started with 340,180 downloads but reduced sharply to 232,317 downloads in September.

The last three months of the year started with 312,764 downloads, and this turned out to be Bumble’s best performance in this area.

November recorded the highest number of downloads, 428,257, before declining to 421,283 by the end of the quarter.

Africa, Europe, and the Middle East

Bumble flourished in 2020 with 4.1 million downloads, growing its market share in these regions to 22.56%, showing a tough spot in the market.

In terms of downloads, the company registered between 974,771 and 787271 during the first quarter of the year.

When the second quarter kicked off, the app recorded a drop further to 778,832 downloads but finished the quarter with an improvement of 828,381 downloads.

In the third quarter, there was a steady rise in downloads, starting with an 861,765 figure in July and ending at 913,918 in August, but it reduced to 818,455 in September.

Bumble Statistics By Demographics

Bumble statistics indicate that women and men aged 18-29 account for 13% of the traffic on Bumble, which is the largest share among all age categories.

Users aged between 30 and 44 contribute to about 10% of Bumble’s internal statistics.

Subscribers aged 45-54 account for 4%.

Users aged 55 and above account for 4% of Bumble’s users, which shows that older people have less of a tendency to seek partners through the application.

As per a survey by WebTribunal, 65% of Bumble subscribers in different countries remain unchanged and are males.

Among those males, 63% said that a dating app is suitable for them since they like women to enjoy the privilege of choosing first. Bumble, thanks to its description of the platform, is often dubbed a feminist platform, a narrative that the platform’s owner supports.

Regardless of the ideology that the platform purports, the number of men in the user population is small, as they only form 34% of the users worldwide.

Market Share in the Online Dating Industry

In 2024, Bumble is set to achieve a 13% share of the global online dating sector. This market is spearheaded by the Match Group, whose subsidiaries include Tinder, Ok Cupid, and many others.

However, Bumble’s main advantage lies in the fact that it is a women-friendly app, as opposed to the rest of the apps, which all women complain do not give them power in their dating lives.

In the United States, Bumble is the second most popular dating app after Tinder, with about 19% of the market share.

It is also expanding in market share in nations like the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia, where it is expanding its user base at an incredible pace.

International Expansion

Recently, Bumble has developed strategies aimed at enlarging its operational geography.

It has targeted markets such as India, Mexico, and Germany in its expansion.

Considering that online dating is still in its infancy in India, the country has recorded a whopping 50 million users of the dating service.

The company is constantly adapting to the environment, i.e., localising its services in these regions and adding new features that relate to the culture to gain more users.

Conclusion

Bumble will continue to hold an important place in the online dating industry even in 2024. Recent Bumble statistics reveal that with more than likely around 50 million users and about $267 million in annual revenue as its user-first strategy, Bumble has positioned itself ahead of other dating applications.

Its emphasis on the empowerment of women, introduction of new protective measures, and global business also help to sustain its growth. As it progresses towards 2025, the outlook for Bumble is positive as the desire to expand its user base, increase its market share, and raise its total revenue is evident.

Shared On:



FAQ . How many users does Bumble have as of 2024?



As of 2024, Bumble’s user base stands at an estimated 50 million worldwide, of whom about 2.3 million are reported to be on paid subscriptions. The application has also attained over 100 million downloads, thus ranking it among the most-used dating applications in the world. What is the revenue for Bumble for the second quarter of the year 2024?



Bumble Inc., the parent company for both Bumble and Badoo, estimated revenue at around $268 million for B2C in Q2 2024. This reflected a small increase compared to the previous quarter, which recorded revenue of $267 million. Which gender is predominant in the use of the Bumble application?



65% of Bumble subscribers are male, while 34% are female. Although the platform is mainly designed to suit and empower women as this is their platform, most of the users are men. How much is ARPPU for Bumble as of the year 2024?



In Q2 2024, Bumble’s ARPPU for all its apps was $21.37. Although this is quite a healthy figure, it is lower than the highest-ever-recorded ARPPU, which stood at $23.65 in the second quarter of 2022. Which markets will contribute to the growth of the Bumble business in 2024?



For instance, Bumble derives most of its revenue from North America and Latin America, at 50% of total revenue. The application is also growing in countries such as Europe, India, Mexico, and Germany as part of its global market growth.

Joseph D'Souza Joseph D'Souza founded Sci-Tech Today as a personal passion project to share statistics, expert analysis, product reviews, and experiences with tech gadgets. Over time, it evolved into a full-scale tech blog specializing in core science and technology. Founded in 2004 by Joseph D’Souza, Sci-Tech Today has become a leading voice in the realms of science and technology. This platform is dedicated to delivering in-depth, well-researched statistics, facts, charts, and graphs that industry experts rigorously verify. The aim is to illuminate the complexities of technological innovations and scientific discoveries through clear and comprehensive information.

More Posts By Joseph D'Souza