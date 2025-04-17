Digital Signage Statistics By Revenue, Region, Impacts And Industry (2025)

Introduction

Digital Signage Statistics: Digital signage transforms how businesses communicate with their audience. Whether in retail outlets or busy airports, digital screens have become a popular tool for instantly delivering advertisements, updates, and key information. Their vibrant visuals grab attention, updates can be made effortlessly, and they can reach a wide audience quickly, all while being cost-effective and efficient.

As more companies switch from printed to digital signs, digital signage grows fast worldwide. This article looks at key statistics that show how popular and effective digital signage has become. It also helps explain why more industries are investing in this smart technology to improve customer experience and boost sales.

Editor’s Choice

Digital Signage Statistics show that the worldwide market for digital signage is expected to be USD 23.05 billion in 2025 and to reach USD 34 billion by the end of 2029.

in 2025 and to reach by the end of 2029. The market’s annual growth rate will grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2024 to 2029.

from 2024 to 2029. Meanwhile, retail businesses make up about 25% of all digital signage installations, using them to attract and inform customers.

of all digital signage installations, using them to attract and inform customers. Approximately 68% of shoppers say digital signs impact their decision to buy products.

of shoppers say digital signs impact their decision to buy products. Moreover, around 80% of people enter a store after seeing a digital sign outside.

of people enter a store after seeing a digital sign outside. Digital signs have an 83% recall rate, meaning most people remember what they see.

recall rate, meaning most people remember what they see. Digital Signage Statistics show that the digital signage market is projected to grow by USD 11.14 billion from 2025 to 2029.

from 2025 to 2029. By 2025, over 60% of digital signage systems will use AI for personalized content.

of digital signage systems will use AI for personalized content. About 19% of consumers make spontaneous purchases after seeing digital ads.

of consumers make spontaneous purchases after seeing digital ads. Digital signs can make waiting feel 35% shorter, improving customer experience.

shorter, improving customer experience. Businesses using digital signage report up to a 33% boost in sales.

General Digital Signage Statistics

The global digital signage market was worth USD 21.8 billion in 2024. By 2030, it is expected to grow to USD 35.7 billion, rising at an 8.5% yearly growth rate.

Retail is still the biggest spender, using up 25% of all digital signage budgets.

However, healthcare (15%), hospitality (18%), and transportation (12%) are catching up fast.

Digital Signage Statistics further states that about 65% of new digital signage setups now use cloud-based software, making them easier to manage from anywhere.

In 2024, Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising earned USD 15.9 billion worldwide. Programmatic buying made up 31% of this spending.

Retail Media Networks grew by 53% last year, while many major retailers said their in-store digital screens helped boost customer conversions by 2.8 times.

Today’s digital signage tools are more eco-friendly than those from five years ago; the latest hardware uses around 30% less power.

When stores promote items on digital screens, they often see a sales jump between 24% and 38%.

About 60% of companies that don’t yet use digital signage plan to get started within the next two years.

Digital signage has already found a place in 87% of educational institutions, including K-12 schools.

Looking ahead, 73% of these institutions believe digital signage will be crucial in future communication strategies.

Regarding advertising impact, 71% of respondents feel that digital billboard ads are more eye-catching than those found online.

Interestingly, nearly 46% even consider them more noticeable than television commercials.

When it comes to usage preferences, 51% of end users favor digital signage that is fully customer-facing.

As mentioned in Digital Signage Statistics, only 9% prefer displays aimed at employees.

Digital signage has also captured the interest of internal communication teams, with 56% considering integrating it into their organizations.

In contrast, half of communications professionals already use digital signage in some capacity.

Across the United States, over 70% of people can recall seeing a digital video display, and a striking 75% of tourists report noticing a digital billboard during recent travels.

Moreover, 76% of U.S. consumers say they’ve visited a business for the first time simply because its digital signage caught their attention.

(Source: googleusercontent.com)

Digital Signage Revenue Statistics

(Reference: market.us)

The digital signage market has been steadily growing, generating USD 25.1 billion in revenue in 2022. This figure climbed to USD 27.1 billion in 2023 and USD 28.9 billion in 2024.

Projections indicate the market will reach around USD 31.8 billion in 2025 and USD 34.7 billion in 2026.

Looking further ahead, the market is anticipated to hit USD 37.1 billion in 2027.

Revenue is forecasted to climb to USD 38.9 billion in 2028 and USD 41.9 billion in 2029.

As the industry moves into the next decade, it is expected to surpass USD 44.8 billion in 2030, reach USD 48.4 billion in 2031, and eventually hit an impressive USD 52.7 billion by 2032.

Digital Signage Market Share Statistics by Region

(Reference: market,us)

According to Digital Signage Statistics, North America leads the digital signage market with a 33.8% share.

Close behind, Europe captures 25.4% of the market, showcasing strong retail, transportation, and hospitality demand.

The Asia-Pacific region is not far off, contributing a notable 30.1%, a clear indicator of increasing digital transformation and investments in emerging economies.

Meanwhile, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa trail with smaller market portions, representing 6.9% and 3.8%, respectively.

By Key Players

Samsung Electronics and Panasonic Corporation each command a 12% digital signage market share.

Leading the pack is Exceptional 3D, which holds a 15% market share.

LG Electronics follows with 11%, while Sony Corporation captures 9%, adding to the competitive landscape of top-tier providers.

Leyard Optoelectronic Co., Ltd. and Scala are also key contributors, with 8% and 9% market shares, respectively.

Together, various other companies make up the remaining 14%.

Digital Signage Statistics By Consumer Impact And Engagement

Digital displays grab 400% more attention than regular posters or signs.

About 68% of shoppers say seeing a product on a digital screen makes them more likely to buy it.

People spend 2.6 times longer looking at digital signs compared to still images.

76% of customers have entered a store just because a digital screen caught their eye.

When digital menus or ads are shown, 84% of people feel the wait is 35% shorter.

Around 3 out of 4 students find digital classroom screens helpful for understanding lessons.

Nearly 77% of students say digital signage helps them stay focused and pay better attention.

Digital Signage Statistics reports that stores using digital signs for brand campaigns often gain up to 15,000 new social media followers annually.

In the last month, 70% of Americans saw a digital screen, and over half noticed one just last week.

Using digital signage correctly can help reduce help desk requests by up to 15%, improving service efficiency.

By ROI and Business Impact

(Source: googleusercontent.com)

Digital signage helps customers feel like the wait is shorter by as much as 35% at service points.

After setting up digital signage, many businesses have seen their sales increase by an average of 31.8%.

80% of retail brands using digital screens noticed up to a 33% rise in customers who come back again.

Digital Signage Statistics mentions that nearly 92% of banks and financial firms have invested in digital signage.

More than half (52%) of financial institutions said digital signage displays improved branch sales.

About 62% of these financial companies experienced a sales growth between 11% and 30% after using digital signs.

Interestingly, 10% of banks reported that their sales increased by 50% after switching to digital screens.

In the restaurant world, over 20% of operators saw a 5% boost in sales by adding digital signage to their service areas.

By Content and Technical Aspects

As mentioned in Digital Signage Statistics, people remember about 83% of what they see on digital signs that show moving or changing content.

Most viewers watch digital signage content for 8 to 10 seconds, so messages must be quick and clear.

When a video is used instead of a still image on digital screens, there is about 47% more engagement.

In banks and credit unions, the top digital signage content includes:

Branding (86%), Promotions (82%), Products & Services (77%),

followed by Community Programs (53%), Interest Rates (49%), Financial Tips (43%),

Security Advice (41%), Branch Details (35%), Customer Success Stories (15%),

And Local Business Highlights (12%).

Branding (86%), Promotions (82%), Products & Services (77%), followed by Community Programs (53%), Interest Rates (49%), Financial Tips (43%), Security Advice (41%), Branch Details (35%), Customer Success Stories (15%), And Local Business Highlights (12%). TSI Touch is now responsible for managing 70% of all touch-enabled digital signage systems in the United States.

Displays using MicroLED technology are predicted to make up only around 0.9% of the global digital display market by 2031.

By Industry

Retail:

94% of retailers have either implemented or are currently using digital signage.

Among them, 80% recognize its importance in shaping those improved in-store experiences into reality.

Digital Signage Statistics show that one in five retailers sees digital signage as a strategic tool for gaining a competitive edge in the market.

For 40% of retailers, digital signage is crucial in defining the in-store experience, while another 40% rely on it for specific functions or targeted applications.

Around 68% say they’re more inclined to purchase a product when it’s promoted through digital signage.

Prominently showcasing promotions and discounts through digital displays has increased sales by up to 30%.

Even before a customer steps inside, storefront digital signage proves its value by boosting foot traffic by 17%.

Healthcare:

Installing digital screens in waiting areas can significantly ease patient anxiety, reduce frustration, and make the wait feel up to 35% shorter.

Research shows that three out of four hospital patients remembered seeing at least one piece of information displayed on these screens.

A survey conducted by ReferralMD revealed that 83% of patients spend a notable portion of their time engaging with a hospital’s digital content.

Digital health tools are in high demand; around 78% of patients actively look for digital options when managing their healthcare.

Interestingly, more than half of patients (52%) report receiving at least some health-related information through digital signage.

Corporate:

60% of staff say they feel better informed about company news and initiatives.

Studies have found that implementing digital displays can boost sales by up to 30%, underscoring their value as a strategic business tool.

Clear and consistent internal communication, often supported by digital signage, can improve employee productivity by 25%.

According to The State of Business Communication report, 72% of business leaders have witnessed a noticeable rise in their teams’ productivity thanks to better communication practices.

Hospitality:

More than half of travelers, around 55%, say they’re more inclined to choose a hotel that offers self-check-in kiosks.

Digital Signage Statistics show that about 70% of hotel guests find digital signage visually appealing and engaging.

Digital menu boards can drive impressive sales gains in the restaurant and bar space, sometimes exceeding a 30% increase.

For instance, a European restaurant partnered with NEC Display Solutions Europe saw its sales grow by 11.5% after integrating digital signage into its operations.

Data from TDn2K also supports this trend, revealing that restaurants using digital menu boards experienced an average sales uplift of 8%.

Some locations even reported dramatic spikes, with sales climbing by as much as 37%.

79% of restaurant customers feel that integrating technology enhances their dining experience.

Transportation:

A survey revealed that 72% of travelers believe digital airport signage simplifies their journey navigation.

In addition, research indicated that 46% of travelers remember encountering advertisements displayed on digital signage in transportation hubs.

Education:

Around 73% of educational institutions now view digital signage as vital for future communication strategies.

Digital displays have shown a 46% likelihood of capturing visitor attention.

Currently, 87% of educational institutions have adopted digital signage.

Digital Signage Statistics: Nearly 70% of colleges nationwide have integrated digital displays.

Digital signage systems are already in place at 87% of schools, from K-12 to higher education..

Events:

Event technology plays a crucial role in boosting participation, with reports showing up to a 20% rise in attendance.

It also contributes to greater efficiency, increasing productivity by approximately 27% while helping reduce overall costs by 20% to 30%.

Digital media in public spaces has a far-reaching impact; about 70% of Americans encounter it regularly.

That’s a notably higher reach than the internet, which touches 43% of the population, or Facebook, which stands at 41%.

Digital signage is also highly effective in engagement, with an impressive 83% recall rate.

Around 71% of consumers agree that digital signage grabs their attention more effectively than typical online advertisements.

Banking:

Digital Signage Statistics stated that digital signage has become a core part of financial institutions’ communication strategies, with 82% currently using it within their branch locations.

Interestingly, over 70% of those have deployed digital signage across at least half of their branches.

Even more notably, 55% report implementation in over 75% of their branches.

Among the 400+ financial institutions surveyed, 65% extend their use of digital signage beyond just interior branch spaces.

Regarding content creation, 52% of respondents say they handle digital signage content production in-house.

Sustainable Initiatives of Digital Signage

Switching to digital signage eliminates the need for printed materials, helping to save trees. For every 8,000 sheets of paper not used, one tree is preserved.​

Producing a single A4 sheet of paper consumes about 20 liters of water. Digital signage reduces paper usage, contributing to significant water savings.​

Modern LED digital displays consume up to 80% less energy than traditional LCD screens.

Features like automatic brightness adjustment based on ambient light and scheduled power-down times help conserve energy.​

A standard digital signage screen can consume up to 3,400 kWh annually, which is over half the average energy consumption of a U.S. household.​

Some digital signage solutions now incorporate solar panels, allowing them to operate independently of the power grid. This is especially beneficial for outdoor installations.

The continuous operation of digital billboards contributes to light pollution, which affects human health and wildlife. For instance, in Europe, 88% of the population experiences perpetual twilight due to artificial lighting.​

Modern digital signage displays are built to last up to 100,000 hours, reducing the need for frequent replacements and minimizing electronic waste.​

Cloud-based digital signage systems allow for remote content updates, eliminating the need for physical transportation and further reducing carbon emissions.

Conclusion

Digital signage is a smart and modern way to share information. It grabs attention quickly, saves time, and helps businesses connect better with people. It makes messages clear and engaging, whether used in shops, schools, offices, or public places.

As technology grows, digital signage will only get better and more useful. Using digital signage is a great choice for any business or group wanting to stay updated and reach more people. It’s simple, effective, and future-ready.

Shared On:



FAQ . Where is digital signage used?



Digital signage is used in shops, airports, schools, hospitals, hotels, and offices to share messages or show advertisements. What can I show on digital signage?



Show news, weather, menus, offers, events, alerts, social posts, videos, or schedules to grab attention fast. Is digital signage expensive?



Digital signage can be costly or cheap, depending on screen size, features, and the number of displays needed. Why should I use digital signage?



Digital signage grabs attention, shares updates quickly, looks modern, and helps businesses communicate better with customers. Is digital signage eco-friendly?



Digital signage is eco-friendly because it reduces paper waste and can be reused without printing new materials. What is a digital signage player?



A digital signage player is a small device that shows videos, images, or messages on screens for advertising or information.

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee, after completing her graduation in Electrical Engineering, transitioned into the world of writing following a series of technical roles. She specializes in technology and Artificial Intelligence, bringing her experience as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, with a focus on education and healthcare under the Australian system. From an early age, writing and painting have been her passions, leading her to pursue a full-time career in writing. In addition to her professional endeavors, Maitrayee also manages a YouTube channel dedicated to cooking.

More Posts By Maitrayee Dey