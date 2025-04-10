Foursquare Statistics And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Foursquare Statistics: Advancements in technology have revolutionised the world thanks to the invention of small portable devices that are kept in our pockets. Smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches are quickly doing away with traditional laptops and desktops. In addition to this, app developers are easing the burden of everyday tasks on people. For example, food is now being delivered to people at their doorsteps rather than going out for it. Everyone knows how efficient Google’s search engine can be, and just as how one would type in ‘Chinese restaurant’ did find a lot of such recommendations in the vicinity.

In the same way, these applications avail the users of services especially helpful in tourists finding new interesting places to go, for example, Фoursquare. Foursquare is a company that specialises in location-based services, including local search, social networking, and discovery. The company was established in 2009 and has been dominating the geography of intelligence markets ever since. It offered its users a check-in system so that they could share their location and see what was nearby at the time. By 2024, Foursquare Statistics will still be able to utilize its data and provide benefits to marketers and other reproducers.

This article is designed to present the most important numerical and other business activities related to Foursquare’s statistics business in 2024, including but not limited to the user statistics of the platform, its operations, and the monetary figures involved, as well as the ratios and dollar amounts that are sought to explain.

Editor’s Choice

By 2023, Foursquare was reported to have 55 million monthly active users and 3 billion monthly visits around the world.

monthly active users and monthly visits around the world. According to Foursquare statistics, 60% of Foursquare’s user population was projected to be located in the USA.

of Foursquare’s user population was projected to be located in the USA. Approximately 90% of the company’s income is derived from the software, data products, and services offered by the company, in which Janne Lehtinen has been responsible for leading innovation.

of the company’s income is derived from the software, data products, and services offered by the company, in which Janne Lehtinen has been responsible for leading innovation. Also reported by Yahoo Finance, apps that Foursquare has developed, such as the Swarm, claim to have over 2 million check-ins per year.

check-ins per year. Foursquare statistics show that in 2023, Foursquare’s revenue exceeded $200 million , and 92% of people globally use its services without trust issues.

, and of people globally use its services without trust issues. At its present pace of expansion, Foursquare is poised to add over 2 million new users in a week, contributing almost ten times the daily active new users as its rival, Gowalla.

new users in a week, contributing almost ten times the daily active new users as its rival, Gowalla. Though this has more active users, Foursquare has a 75% more daily increase in users compared to Gowalla.

more daily increase in users compared to Gowalla. These days, Foursquare has approximately 5.6 million places, while Gowalla has only 1.4 million.

places, while Gowalla has only Surprisingly, one in every three Foursquare places has been checked in only once or has never been checked in at all, while it’s one in every four for Gowalla.

On Foursquare, there are nearly two men for every woman. While the exact gender ratio for Gowalla is unclear, the first names most commonly used point to the same tendency.

More than 125,000 developers worldwide utilise Foursquare’s location data, and the service boasts over 50 million monthly active users.

developers worldwide utilise Foursquare’s location data, and the service boasts over monthly active users. New York has the most Foursquare check-ins per capita.

Its Points of Interest (POI) database has more than 95 million venues, and Foursquare’s platform incorporates close to a hundred technologies.

Key Facts

Recent Foursquare statistics reveal that the App claims to have around 50 million users worldwide every month. This core active user group interacts with the app using features that include local search, venue discovery, and social networking.

Foursquare’s reach includes over 500 million places worldwide. The firm asserts that it possesses data about 95% of all cities’ public places, which is advantageous in the development of geolocation marketing strategies.

Foursquare has turned out to be a tool that chambers in malls, hotels, and travel and leisure activities have employed.

More than 200,000 establishments use this platform to study location visitation patterns and consumer trends and to reach out to particular customer groups.

Foursquare has several partners, including Uber, Microsoft, and Samsung, that use its data.

Foursquare’s primary source of income is its corporate customers’ use of location-based services.

It is expected that Foursquare’s total earnings will be more than 150 million U.S. dollars in 2024, an approximately 10% increase from the years before it.

Such network income sources include the promotion and payment of advertising, provision of business intelligence, and provision of application programming interface services.

Foursquare’s technology has been incorporated into several large platforms.

According to Foursquare statistics, the company collaborates with Apple Maps, Twitter, and Snap, which allow businesses to use Foursquare’s powerful location services.

The Foursquare app is highly engaging, with user interaction rates of 12-15% for local businesses endorsed through the platform. Thus, it presents a viable option for businesses looking to improve their marketing strategies at local levels.

Foursquare statistics claim that over 125,000 developers across the globe have employed Foursquare’s API.

This allows businesses and app developers to create location-based applications, as it allows for a wide range of location data.

By 2024, businesses will claim a 25% increase in customer visits when utilising the target ads and promotions offered by Foursquare.

Firms that spend on Advertising through Foursquare data have higher conversion rates and more active customers.

Even though Foursquare Swarm, the check-in element of the original Foursquare app, is becoming less popular, it still maintains 8 million monthly active users who check in with their friends and post what they are doing at that location.

Number of Check-ins By Registered Members on Foursquare

(Reference:statista.com)

Foursquare statistics illustrate the increase in the number of registered members in Foursquare, a social check-in application, over four years from December 2010 to October 2014 to 2017.

The number of Foursquare users increased during this period. As of October 2014, more than 55 million users have registered for the service worldwide.

By August 2017, the number of registered members exceeded 120 million.

The check-in application, which allows users to check in, connect with friends, and visit other places, proved to be popular during this period.

The social website amassed many users from across the globe because of its unique feature, which fused social media and geolocation services.

The gradual growth in the number of users suggests that Foursquare is being adopted as a social place to find places. Foursquare also keeps users interested with features such as recommending places, suggesting things to do, and even searching for places within the area.

As a result, the user boom created a great deal of locational information that was useful to users, companies, programmers, and even offerers of place-based advertising.

Foursquare Demographics Statistics

(Reference: enterpriseappstoday.com)

According to Foursquare statistics, 40% of users identified their age as between 30 and 39.

Among them, there are more U.S. male users, 58%, as opposed to their female counterparts, who account for 42%. Other reports by Intelligencer suggest that Foursquare’s user base exceeds 100 million in America alone.

In total, 47% of Foursquare users are aged between 25 and 34, while 29% are aged between 35 and 44.

Looking at their geo-distribution, Statista stated that 14% of users live in rural regions, 20% in small cities, and 28% in medium-sized towns.

Of most users, 64% are residents of urban centres, while the other 36% live in towns or the countryside.

It also provides the information that brand owners profiled in Foursquare tend to have relatively equal income levels, according to their statistics.

In terms of family structure, 43% of users belong to families of two people, while 28% of users belong to families of four, that is, two parents and two children.

As of January 2023, Foursquare had the highest percentage of users, 28.62% in the 25—34 age category.

Moreover, 20.03% of gamers are between 35 and 44 years old.

The proportions of gamers aged 45 to 54 and 55 to 64 years are 9.1% and 14.17%, respectively.

In addition, 52% of users are between 18 and 24 years old, while 7.76% of users who play Minecraft are over 65.

Foursquare Statistics By Business

During the pandemic, the company supplied its audience with information on the busiest working hours of supermarkets and essential shops, allowing users to plan their visits to avoid close contact with other customers.

Such reports were distributed from time to time to promote safety in all aspects during the global pandemic.

Foursquare statistics indicate that it has obtained 105 million maps spanning 190 nations. Based on their analysis, approximately 60% of the users strode out reservations on dining beforehand.

In 2020, Foursquare, along with Intersection and LinkNYC, worked together to make shopping even safer for its customers.

Link NYC incorporated drugstores and grocery outlets in the vicinity of the Foursquare application, which allowed for the determination of off-peak hours to limit the user’s exposure to other people.

In addition, Foursquare examined check-in records to assist with this.

Moreover, in 2020, Bon and Viv leveraged Foursquare’s resources to geo-target advertisements to the football audience in 27 NFL stadiums.

This contributed to a 31% improvement in the rebranding, a 28% growth in ad recall, and an 18% increase in purchase intent.

In 2019, Foursquare focused on designing location-based media products for customers to locate outdoor places in the nearby area.

The Erin McFadden project for L.L. Bean enhanced users’ time spent on the app by 1.5 times compared to previous applications.

Foursquare Marketing Channels Distribution

(Source: similarweb.com)

According to Foursquare statistics, 75.01% of traffic to foursquare.com comes from organic searches.

Direct traffic makes up 14.52%, while 8.76% comes from social media networks.

Additionally, other traffic sources include referrals (1.68%), paid search (0.00%), email (0.01%), and display ads (0.02%).

Foursquare Statistics By Social Media Traffic

(Source: similarweb.com)

Foursquare statistics reveal that WhatsApp ranks first in the social media referral rate with a massive 86.22%, well above other platforms.

Reddit and Facebook have 2.60% and 2.13%, respectively.

While LinkedIn provides 2.34% of the traffic, YouTube only covers 2.29%. The rest of the social networks share the remaining 4.41%, interspersed in smaller percentages.

Foursquare Special Day Statistics

On Mother’s Day, The Cheesecake Factory experienced an impressive growth of 93% in customer traffic compared to normal weekends and weekdays with regular operations.

Red Lobster, on the other hand, experienced an increase in business of up to 75%, while Longhorn Steakhouse also indicated an increase in business of 70%.

Turning to Father’s Day, this is the period when camera shops registered a sales increase of 24%, while stores selling hunting supplies noted an additional 11% increase.

To commemorate Memorial Day, the total number of people visiting campsites increased by 36%, while the number of people visiting city parks increased by 35%.

In 2020, specifically during the Easter period, the number of visitors to candy stores and zoos increased by 11%, while bike trails, wineries, and amusement parks registered a rise of 7%.

During this time of crisis, the popular Mexican restaurant chains in the United States did not remain static.

For example, sales at Chili’s increased by 65%, with an increase also for Chipotle by 33%, and Del Taco claimed a 13% increase; however, there was a 19% decrease in sales for Taco Bell.

Financial Outlook

Foursquare statistics forecast growth is encouraging. As the location-based services market is expected to exceed $40 billion within the next five years, Foursquare is in a good position to penetrate this market. The company’s future profitability will also depend on its determination to keep providing businesses with high-quality location data.

Foursquare improved its coverage by adding data for 95 million places around the world, an increase of 89.8%.

As per GISUser, in 2021, the advancement of the Enterprise Places API reached a tremendous 99.99%. In 2023, Foursquare recovered 8% of its data, and 50 million more locations were incorporated into the database.

The Places application has a function that allows customers to provide feedback, which assists in automatically enhancing the database.

As of September 2023, the Foursquare places feature recorded around 2 million edits made by various users.

Conclusion

Foursquare’s transformation from a simple social check-in application into a competent location-based data and analytics provider has helped it stay active within the competitive space. In 2024, Foursquare statistics still help its clients make informed business decisions, improve the quality of services offered to customers, and increase turnover through advanced technology.

The extensive users, partnerships, and data constructs position the platform as instrumental in the advancement of the location intelligence ecosystem.

Shared On:



Sources Review42 Umbel 99Firms Techcrunch Enterpriseappstoday Financesonline Wifitalents

FAQ . What is Foursquare, and how does it function?



Foursquare is a location intelligence company that offers local searches, including social engagement and venue recommendation services. The company started in 2009, and it became popular because it ermits location-based check-in, cost-sharing, address transformation and finding people around. Over the years, the platform has transformed into a more sophisticated one for the business intent since it has a lot of data that helps in targeting the audience’s reach. What are the user statistics for Foursquare as of 2023?



Foursquare claims to have 55 million monthly active users in 2023 and over 3 billion monthly visits Active in the World Distribution. The US accounts for about 60% of its population, most of whom are between 25 and 34 years old. How does Foursquare generate revenue?



Foursquare generates most of its revenue (about 90%) from the software, data products, and services it provides. It also collaborates with other companies offering location-based services to assist those companies in improving their marketing approaches. In 2023, revenue from Foursquare was over $200 million. In what way did Foursquare log data utilisation influence within the context of COVID-19?



In a crisis when more information about grocery store operations was needed, Foursquare was able to give its users the busiest hours of essential stores so that they could plan their visits and avoid congestion. Additionally, the corporation entered synergies with other actors to enhance purchasing security. It provided deeper analytics of foot traffic occurrences to reconcile the interaction of the business and consumers more effectively. Can we evaluate the user growth and location data of Foursquare and its competitors in the market?



The user growth rate of Foursquare is as high as the current estimate of over 2 million new users added every week, which is a ten-fold increase when compared to Gowalla. Foursquare has a strong hold on the market, with about 5.6 million places under it, unlike Gowalla, which only has 1.4 million places. Even more, the number of Foursquare users is increasing on a daily basis at a rate higher than that of its competitors, which makes it more effective and popular as a location-based service provider.

Joseph D'Souza Joseph D'Souza founded Sci-Tech Today as a personal passion project to share statistics, expert analysis, product reviews, and experiences with tech gadgets. Over time, it evolved into a full-scale tech blog specializing in core science and technology. Founded in 2004 by Joseph D’Souza, Sci-Tech Today has become a leading voice in the realms of science and technology. This platform is dedicated to delivering in-depth, well-researched statistics, facts, charts, and graphs that industry experts rigorously verify. The aim is to illuminate the complexities of technological innovations and scientific discoveries through clear and comprehensive information.

More Posts By Joseph D'Souza