Identity Theft Statistics By Financial Loss, Country, Demographics, Types And Facts

Introduction

Identity Theft Statistics: Identity theft occupies a very critical part of the global scene, as stated in 2024, and it does not spare the individual, business, or government. Identity theft is the unauthorized use of other people’s personal information, such as Social Security numbers, credit cards, and online login details, ultimately resulting in financial loss, privacy violations, and mental anguish.

Rapid growth in the area of online transactions and the use of digital platforms shows that incidents of identity theft have increased. This article shows the records generated in contemporary identity theft statistics practice in terms of scale, trends, and impacts in 2024.

According to identity theft statistics, 43% of people who became victims of identity theft spent the most time trying to settle the implications of the crime.

33% of victims said that they had to freeze their credit cards because of identity theft.

94% of casualties suffered at least one adverse effect.

In the US, 82% of people seeking the assistance of professionals for identity theft were stressed or worried about what was going on.

18% of the victims lost from US$1,000 to US$4,999 because of this criminal activity.

52% would not click on email links or attachments-noted to have decreased from 53%.

Identity theft statistics reveal that 37% only make payments through instant fees for jobs that they initiate, which has been reduced from 41%.

In 2022, there were 27.2 million victims of identity theft in India, the highest recorded among the countries studied.

The United States had 13.5 million victims of identity theft in 2022.

45% of US adults did not have any clue of how they would deal with identity theft in case it happened to them.

53% of Indian adults, compared with 27% of Americans, had never thought that their identity could be stolen.

Identity theft statistics state that more than 7 out of 10 survey respondents from around the world these days feel they are more susceptible to identity theft than before.

Of them, 53% believe that their measures are adequate to prevent identity theft.

In 2023, 44% of identity theft reports in the United States were made by people in the age range of 20 to 29.

A total of 33.9% of all identity theft cases reported in the United States in 2021 were for credit card fraud.

Medical identity theft reported in the USA in 2023 is 2.3 million cases.

Medical identity theft accounted for 41% of all identity theft cases for the year 2023 in the United States.

Victims of medical identity theft lost, on average, US$13,500 apiece.

An additional US$2,500 was paid out of pocket by 55% of victims of medical identity theft to resolve issues.

Identity theft statistics show that Medical identity theft created an average of 210 hours of work for its victims to fix problems.

Of medical identity theft cases, 15% were exposed to employee breaches within healthcare organizations.

In almost 50% of healthcare organizations, an incident of medical identity theft took place in 2023.

The average breach of medical identity theft cost healthcare organizations about US$2.7 million in 2022.

The annual losses for the U.S. healthcare system from medical identity theft are US$41.3 billion.

Identity Theft Key Facts

Identity Theft Statistics show that approximately one-third of all Americans have suffered from identity theft.

Yearly, more than 300,000 Americans fall prey to phishing, vishing, and smishing scams.

The average number of personal data breaches happening in the US per year is around 50,000, with the age group between 30-39 being the most common victims of identity theft across years.

The odds are high when it comes to people who know someone who has been a victim of identity theft.

Indeed, it is asserted that “85% of Americans expose their personal information online.” Out of that, the Federal Trade Commission received 5.7 million reports of fraud and identity theft and 1.4 million of fraud on identity theft.

As of the end of the third quarter of 2024, the reported number of cases of identity theft reached 842,000, expected to exceed that of 2023.

The most common application of identity theft is the fraudulent use of credit cards. Most at risk are 30 to 39 years old. Generally, young and older people are less affected.

Identity theft statistics indicate that the most numerous type of fraud involving government documents or benefits is represented by 395,948 cases.

Just over US$500 is what, on average, victims lose due to fraud cases, with a grand total of losses in the estimated US$10.2 billion.

Veritably, the Identity Theft Protection Services Market will grow significantly in the future, i.e., from US$12.5 billion in 2023 to nearly US$34.7 billion by 2032, with an average annual growth rate of 12.4% during the period from 2024 to 2033.

By July 2023, the Federal Trade Commission has about 5.7 million reported cases of fraud and/or identity theft.

In the year 2022, the total robbery from identity theft reached nearly US$56 billion globally from victims.

The incidences of data breach exposure of approximately 14.4 million numbers of credit cards specific to the U.S. during the same year significantly heightened the potential for identity theft risk. In addition to that, 88% of the records exposed in data breaches in the U.S. were of SSN.

Identity Theft Worldwide

(Reference: statista.com)

The most common harm caused by identity theft to victims as of January 2023 was the long time it took to resolve the issues.

Identity theft statistics state that, Certainly, 43% of victims reported that they spent most of their time trying to solve the issues brought about by the crime.

Additionally, 33% of the respondents had to freeze their credit cards because of theft.

A whopping 94% of the survey respondents were, therefore, victims of at least one of these consequences, highlighting the many disruptions caused by identity theft.

Emotional Impact Of Identity Theft

(Reference: statista.com)

According to Identity theft statistics, the truth is that in the United States, the emotional strain on Americans in 2024 has been quite intense from identity theft.

Of those who consulted professionals or sources regarding incidences of identity theft, around 82% indicated an increase in anxiety or worry over the entire incident.

This marks a great deal of stress and fear that would build up as a result of violations of personal security.

More terrifyingly, 12% of these individuals self-reported suicidal ideations from the event, thereby underscoring the serious psychological consequences identity theft can have on its victims.

These figures raise glaring calls for integrated support systems to tackle monetary and mental health issues created by identity theft.

Financial Loss From Identity Theft

(Reference: statista.com)

In 2024, identity theft caused different amounts of financial losses to the victims within the United States.

Identity theft statistics reveal that about 12% of them reported huge losses, that is, more than US$10,000 per incident.

On the other hand, a great part, that is, about 31% reported that their losses were small, lesser than US$500, while 18% of the victims claimed that their monetary losses were between US$1,000 and US$4999, therefore showing how identity theft affects individuals with different amounts of finances.

Cybersecurity Habits After Identity Theft

(Reference: statista.com)

Identity theft statistics show that effects related to cyber security behavior changes in individuals happen between 2023 and 2024.

The percentage of subjects who avoid clicking links or attachments in emails or text messages slightly dropped from 53% to 52%.

Those who only click on requested links to act fell marginally from 56% to 55%. On the contrary, a more significant increase has been noted in a long, unique password, from 50% to 63%.

However, there was a reduced number of individuals who restricted what they posted on social networks, with a drop from 57% to 47%.

There was a decline from 43% to 38% among those giving information via phone only when they initiated the call.

The share of people who can see their social media posts decreased from 48% to 43%, and those who only send money via instant payment services when they initiate the transaction also reduced from 41% to 37%. This all shows how attitudes and actions related to online safety and privacy are changing after incidents of identity theft.

Identity Theft By Country

(Reference: statista.com)

Identity theft statistics state that Identity theft touched most of the countries associated with India, and estimates placed against this scenario placed about 27.2 million adults in victimization in 2022.

The United States ranks second to India in terms of having approximately 13.5 million people affected by identity theft during the same time.

The countries followed by Japan in third place were about 3 million victims annually. These statistics show the intensity of this offense worldwide.

Attitude Towards Identity Theft Among Adult

Characteristic I don’t know how to check if my identity has ever been stolen I would have no idea what to do if my identity was stolen I’ve never considered that my identity could be stolen I don’t know what identity theft is Australia 74% 62% 35.0% 23% France 74% 62% 39.0% 24% Germany 65% 57% 38.0% 23% India 57% 58% 53.0% 49% Japan 81% 75% 27.0% 37% New Zealand 81% 65% 43.0% 26% United Kingdom 68% 57% 32.0% 19% United States 51% 45% 27.00% 13%

(Source: statista.com)

The survey of Identity theft statistics conducted to understand the attitude regarding identity theft among adults from different countries showed some differences in terms of awareness and preparedness toward identity stealing.

Both Australia and France hold a percentage of 74, as to the admission that they don’t know how to check if their identity has been stolen.

Such knowledge was even more apparent among respondents from Japan and New Zealand, at 81%, while the USA had the lowest figure at 51%.

When asked how they would cope with identity theft, 62% of adults from both Australia and France said they would not know what to do; however, this figure climbed as high as 75% in Japan.

The United States showed greater confidence, with only 45% expressing uncertainty.

Many respondents have not thought of identity theft, where 53% of Indians mention this perspective compared to 27% of Japanese and Americans, which is the lowest among the countries surveyed.

Finally, in varying proportions, the percentage of adults who evidenced that they didn’t know what identity theft was included India leading at 49%, followed by Japan at 37%, and the lowest percentages were recorded in the United Kingdom and the United States, at 19% and 13%, respectively.

Such statistics show a global divide concerning awareness and preparedness to face identity theft.

Attitude Towards Identity Theft Among Internet Users

(Reference: statista.com)

Among the global surveys on identity theft statistics conducted between November 2022 and January 2023, about 70% of respondents felt more at risk of identity theft than in earlier years.

However, 53% of them considered that the measures they presently adopt are sufficient to prevent their identity from theft.

This reveals a new awareness combined with a sense of confidence from personal security measures around the rest of the world.

Identity Theft Demographics

(Source: coolest-gadgets.com)

It has become pretty critical for people to realise that identity theft might strike anyone irrespective of age or demographics; hence, one must keep his or her personal information safe.

Identity theft statistics state that in 2023, 44% of all reports of identity theft filed in the United States were filed by those between 20 and 29 years old; a paltry 13%, only 70 years or older, accounted for these numbers.

These statistics clearly show how younger adults happen to be the top targets of fraudulent schemes, as almost half of the persons suspected victims of fraud are 18-34 years old.

This has been happening even in the United Kingdom, where young adults have again been indicated to be the most affected age group.

Experts have confirmed this to be because of the frequent digital service utilization and more time spent online by young adults.

Though younger adults are frequent victims of fraud, they still suffer less of a loss in money compared to the older ones.

Average financial losses for older adults above 70 years are about four times more than for younger victims.

It is these trends that necessitate the education of online safety practices for the younger generation as well as the vigilance of all ages to protect personal information.

Types Of Identity Theft

(Reference: statista.com)

Types of Identity theft statistics data show people the different kinds of fraud. Firstly, credit card fraud accounts for the largest part, or in other words, 33.9% of the total identity theft cases.

Then, there are several other identity thefts that constitute 21.2%.

Then follows bank fraud, which is 11.1%. Loan and lease fraud accounts for 12.2,% while government documents or benefit fraud accounts for 7.9%.

Employment or tax-related fraud is accountable for 7.3%, while phone or utilities fraud account for 6.5%.

It is apparent that they undergo a variety of identity theft types and that it affects individuals in many areas of their financial and personal lives.

Medical Identity Theft

The year 2023 saw nearly 2.3 million cases of medical identity theft, with the U.S. accounting for about 41% of all reported incidences of identity theft.

Medical identity theft victims typically incur losses averaging around US$13,500 each. Also, about 55% of the victims incurred an additional US$2,500 out of pocket to resolve the problems caused by the theft.

Victims typically spend about 210 hours fixing the problems caused by medical identity theft.

Theft or misuse of personal information is the most common method for committing this crime, such as using health insurance cards or Social Security numbers.

About 15% of medical identity theft cases result from breaches stemming from insider identity theft, where healthcare employees misuse patient information.

As for Identity Theft Statistics, nearly 50% of healthcare organizations have reported experiencing an incident related to medical identity theft as of the year 2023.

Each medical identity theft breach was costing healthcare organizations, on average, US$2.7 million in fines in the year 2022.

On average, medical identity theft costs the U.S. healthcare system about US$41.3 billion every year.

Conclusion

Such theft is changing time by time with the progress of technology. Millions around the globe take it into their lives. According to Identity theft statistics, in 2024, such an ever-increasing number of them has made it necessary to hold on more tightly to expensive security measures as individuals and as a group. Keeping informed and maintaining vigilance is one essential ingredient in reducing risks from this ever-more-taunting menace.

