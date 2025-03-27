Sexual Assault Statistics By Country and Gender

Introduction

Sexual Assault Statistics: ​Sexual assault remains a pervasive global issue, affecting individuals across all demographics. According to the World Health Organization, nearly 30% of women worldwide have been subjected to physical and/or sexual violence by an intimate partner or non-partner. UNICEF reports that over 370 million girls and women, approximately one in eight globally, experienced rape or sexual assault before the age of 18. When including non-contact forms of sexual violence, such as verbal abuse or online harassment, this figure rises to 650 million, or one in five.

Among boys and men, between 410 and 530 million, or around one in seven, experienced sexual violence during childhood. In the United States, 81% of women and 43% of men have reported experiencing some form of sexual harassment or assault in their lifetime.

These statistics underscore the widespread nature of sexual violence and highlight the urgent need for comprehensive prevention and support strategies to address and mitigate its impact globally.

French Students Who Have Been Victims of Sexual Assault

(Reference: statista.com)

Sexual Assault Statistics show that a significant majority of French students, particularly 83% of females, 90% of males, and 80% of sexual minorities, reported neither experiencing nor witnessing sexual assault. In contrast, a smaller proportion reported being victims or witnesses.

Among the respondents, 6% were victims of sexual assault in total; among them, there is 8% of respondents were female, 1% were male, and 8% were sexual minorities.

Women Victims of Sexual Assault in France

(Reference: statista.com)

Sexual Assault Statistics show that the majority of sexual violence victims in France in 2022 were women, with high percentages across all age groups, particularly for adult victims, where 94% of rape and 91% of sexual assault cases involved women.

Adult victims have the highest amount of victims, with 94% of rape, 91% of sexual assault and 93% of sexual harassment.

Arrest for Sexual Assault in South Korea

(Reference: statista.com)

Sexual Assault Statistics show that the number of arrests for sexual assault in South Korea remained relatively stable between 2013 and 2023, with fluctuations around 20,000 to 23,000 arrests annually.

While in 2018, the number of arrests was 19,774, it has increased to 21,351 by 2023.

Male-Female Sexual Assault Victims By Country (Per 10000 People)

Country Sex of victim Domestic Non-domestic Known to victim Unknown to victim Not known Year Albania Female 0.1 – – – 2018 Albania Male 0.1 0.8 0.1 6.2 2018 Antigua and Barbuda Female – – – – 2018 Antigua and Barbuda Male 4.6 22.6 – 69.2 2022 Australia Female 78.8 – – – 2022 Australia Male 9.7 – – – 2022 Austria Female 18.6 47.3 24.6 2 2022 Austria Male 3.8 5.9 3.8 0.2 2022 Azerbaijan Female 0 – – 0.7 2020 Azerbaijan Male – – – 0.5 2020 Bahamas Female 13.1 22.9 11.2 0 2022 Bahamas Male 2.6 0.5 0 0 2022 Belize Female 19.8 1 51.6 0 2022 Belize Male 0.5 0 1 0 2022 Bolivia Female 58.1 6.5 55.6 45.8 2018 Bolivia Male 2.3 0.1 2.5 2 2022 Canada Female 69.1 78.4 26.9 0.2 2022 Canada Male 7.4 12.4 4.6 0 2022 Colombia Female 3.1 0.8 0 20.4 2022 Colombia Male 0.2 0.1 0 2.7 2022 Croatia Female 13.2 9.7 2.9 6.7 2022 Croatia Male 0.9 0.7 0.2 0.7 2022 Czech Republic Female 6.6 11 0 11.3 2022 Czech Republic Male 0.5 3.6 0 1.7 2022 Denmark Female – – – 176.6 2022 Denmark Male – – – 20.8 2022 El Salvador Female 14.9 5 168.7 – 2022 El Salvador Male 1 0 18.1 – 2022 England England and Wales Wales Female 0.6 – – – 2021 England England and Wales Wales Male 0.1 – – – 2021 Finland Female 11.4 – – 121.8 2022 Finland Male 1.4 – – 11.9 2022 France Female 62.7 – – 164.4 2022 France Male 8.5 – – 26.1 2022 Germany Female 19.2 43.4 37.7 9.1 2022 Germany Male 2.5 6.8 4.6 2.2 2022 Greece Female – – 0.1 – 2020 Greece Male – – – – 2020 Guatemala Female 0.1 – – – 2020 Guatemala Male 0 – – 20.1 2020 Guyana Female 66.6 10.9 0 0 2022 Guyana Male 8.1 3.8 0 0 2022 Honduras Female 11.8 4.2 0 – 2022 Honduras Male 1 0.4 0 4.6 2022 Hungary Female 4 3.1 1.3 0 2022 Hungary Male 0.5 1.8 0.2 0 2022 Ireland Female 11.8 13.9 3.8 1.5 2022 Ireland Male 1.2 1.8 0.2 0.3 2022 Italy Female – – – 17.6 2022 Italy Male – – – 2 2022 Kyrgyzstan Female 0.9 9.1 4.8 – 2020 Kyrgyzstan Male – – – – 2020 Latvia Female 6.9 8.8 2.7 1.6 2020 Latvia Male 1.5 0.8 0.8 0.3 2020 Lithuania Female 1.9 2.5 1.6 0.5 2022 Lithuania Male 0.1 0.5 0.3 0.4 2022 Mexico Female 22.8 12.4 25.2 40.3 2021 Mexico Male 2.6 1.3 3.8 11.2 2022 Mongolia Female 0.8 24.2 4.7 0 2018 Mongolia Male 0 0.1 0 0 2018 Morocco Female 0.5 0.5 1.7 6.2 2022 Morocco Male 0.2 0.2 0.8 2.7 2022 Myanmar Female 0.1 0.3 0 – 2022 Myanmar Male 0 0 0 – 2018 New Zealand Female 20.2 20.7 10.4 136 2018 New Zealand Male 1.8 3.7 1.1 21 2018 Norway Female – – – 142 2022 Norway Male – – – 20 2022 Oman Female 0.3 3.9 0 0 2018 Oman Male 0.1 1.9 0 0 2018 Panama Female 9.8 1.2 0 – 2020 Panama Male 0.7 0.1 0 10.7 2020 Poland Female – – – 14 2022 Poland Male – – – 3.3 2022 Romania Female 6.5 – – – 2022 Romania Male 0.5 – – – 2022 Saint Kitts and Nevis Female 8.1 40.6 40.6 129.8 2022 Saint Kitts and Nevis Male 4.3 0 0 0 2022 Slovakia Female 0 – 17.9 – 2022 Slovakia Male 0.5 0.4 1.6 0.4 2022 Slovenia Female 6.4 8.1 6.3 0 2022 Slovenia Male 0.8 1.2 0.3 0 2022 Spain Female 8.1 6.6 33.3 9.8 2022 Spain Male 0.8 1 5.1 1.4 2022 Sweden Female 43.4 65.5 87.8 164.2 2022 Sweden Male 2 5.1 7.9 23.7 2022 Switzerland Female 18.4 18.6 9.8 9.6 2022 Switzerland Male 2 3.3 1.7 1.5 2022 Venezuela Female 0.5 0 2.5 1.4 2018 Venezuela Male 0.1 0 0.3 0.2 2018

(Source: wikipedia.org)

Share of Sexual Assault in Spain By Gender

(Reference: statista.com)

Sexual Assault Statistics show that the overwhelming majority of sexual assault victims are female.

48% of victims are female, whereas 9.45% of victims are male, and there is no data for 0.07% of victims.

General Sexual Assualt Statistics

On average, 463,634 victims aged 12 or older experience rape or sexual assault annually in the United States.

(Source: Rainn.com)

Individuals aged 12 to 34 are at the highest risk of experiencing sexual assault.

People aged 65 and older are 92% less likely to be victims compared to those aged 12 to 24, and 83% less likely than individuals aged 25 to 49.

(Source: Rainn.com)

As of 1998, 17.7 million women in the United States had experienced attempted or completed rape.

Approximately 82% of juvenile victims of sexual violence are female, while 90% of adult rape victims are also female.

(Source: Rainn.com)

Females aged 16 to 19 are 4 times more likely than the general population to be victims of rape, attempted rape, or sexual assault.

Women aged 18 to 24 who are college students are 3 times more likely to experience sexual violence than women in general.

Women aged 18 to 24 who are not enrolled in college are 4 times more likely to experience sexual violence than other women.

As of 1998, 2.78 million men in the United States had experienced attempted or completed rape.

About 3% of American men, or 1 in 33, have experienced an attempted or completed rape in their lifetime.

(Source: Rainn.com)

Approximately 1 in 10 rape victims is male.

Around 94% of women who are raped experience post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms within two weeks of the incident.

30% of female rape victims report PTSD symptoms nine months later.

33% of women who are raped have considered suicide, and 13% have attempted suicide.

About 70% of rape or sexual assault victims report moderate to severe distress, which is higher than any other violent crime.

Victims of sexual assault are 3.4 times more likely to use marijuana, 6 times more likely to use cocaine, and 10 times more likely to use other major drugs compared to the general population.

Approximately 38% of sexual violence victims report work or school problems, including conflicts with a boss, coworker, or peer.

Around 37% of victims experience family or friendship issues, such as more frequent arguments or reduced trust and closeness.

Among survivors assaulted by an intimate partner, 84% report professional or emotional challenges, including distress or workplace/school difficulties.

79% of survivors assaulted by a family member, close friend, or acquaintance report similar issues.

67% of those victimized by a stranger also report emotional or professional difficulties

Conclusion

Sexual assault remains a critical global issue with significant gender disparities in victimization rates. Sexual Assault Statistics show that women and girls are disproportionately affected, with some countries reporting over 90% female victims.

While some countries show progress in addressing sexual assault through legal frameworks and support systems, the statistics demonstrate that much work remains to be done in creating safer societies and providing adequate support for all victims, regardless of gender or age.

Digital sexual assault has emerged as a new challenge requiring innovative solutions and updated legal frameworks.

Sources RAINN Statista

