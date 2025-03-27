Sexual Assault Statistics By Country and Gender

Sexual Assault Statistics By Country and Gender

Introduction

Sexual Assault Statistics: ​Sexual assault remains a pervasive global issue, affecting individuals across all demographics. According to the World Health Organization, nearly 30% of women worldwide have been subjected to physical and/or sexual violence by an intimate partner or non-partner. UNICEF reports that over 370 million girls and women, approximately one in eight globally, experienced rape or sexual assault before the age of 18. When including non-contact forms of sexual violence, such as verbal abuse or online harassment, this figure rises to 650 million, or one in five.

Among boys and men, between 410 and 530 million, or around one in seven, experienced sexual violence during childhood. In the United States, 81% of women and 43% of men have reported experiencing some form of sexual harassment or assault in their lifetime.

These statistics underscore the widespread nature of sexual violence and highlight the urgent need for comprehensive prevention and support strategies to address and mitigate its impact globally.

  • 94% of adult rape victims in France are women
  • 21,351 sexual assault arrests were made in South Korea in 2023
  • 48% of sexual assault victims in Spain are female
  • In France, 83% of female students report no experience with sexual assault
  • Denmark has the highest rate of female sexual assault cases, with 176.6 per 10,000 people
  • Australia reports 78.8 domestic sexual assault cases per 10,000 female victims
  • Sweden reports 164.2 unknown perpetrator cases per 10,000 female victims
  • Canada shows 78.4 non-domestic sexual assault cases per 10,000 female victims
  • El Salvador reports 168.7 cases per 10,000 females where the victim knew the perpetrator
  • Only 1% of male French students reported being victims of sexual assault

French Students Who Have Been Victims of Sexual Assault

French Students Who Have Been Victims of Sexual Assault

(Reference: statista.com)

  • Sexual Assault Statistics show that a significant majority of French students, particularly 83% of females, 90% of males, and 80% of sexual minorities, reported neither experiencing nor witnessing sexual assault. In contrast, a smaller proportion reported being victims or witnesses.
  • Among the respondents, 6% were victims of sexual assault in total; among them, there is 8% of respondents were female, 1% were male, and 8% were sexual minorities.

Women Victims of Sexual Assault in France

Women Victims of Sexual Assault in France

(Reference: statista.com)

  • Sexual Assault Statistics show that the majority of sexual violence victims in France in 2022 were women, with high percentages across all age groups, particularly for adult victims, where 94% of rape and 91% of sexual assault cases involved women.
  • Adult victims have the highest amount of victims, with 94% of rape, 91% of sexual assault and 93% of sexual harassment.

Arrest for Sexual Assault in South Korea

Arrest for Sexual Assault in South Korea

(Reference: statista.com)

  • Sexual Assault Statistics show that the number of arrests for sexual assault in South Korea remained relatively stable between 2013 and 2023, with fluctuations around 20,000 to 23,000 arrests annually.
  • While in 2018, the number of arrests was 19,774, it has increased to 21,351 by 2023.

Male-Female Sexual Assault Victims By Country (Per 10000 People)

CountrySex of victimDomesticNon-domestic Known to victimUnknown to victimNot knownYear
 AlbaniaFemale0.12018
 AlbaniaMale0.10.80.16.22018
 Antigua and BarbudaFemale2018
 Antigua and BarbudaMale4.622.669.22022
 AustraliaFemale78.82022
 AustraliaMale9.72022
 AustriaFemale18.647.324.622022
 AustriaMale3.85.93.80.22022
 AzerbaijanFemale00.72020
 AzerbaijanMale0.52020
 BahamasFemale13.122.911.202022
 BahamasMale2.60.5002022
 BelizeFemale19.8151.602022
 BelizeMale0.50102022
 BoliviaFemale58.16.555.645.82018
 BoliviaMale2.30.12.522022
 CanadaFemale69.178.426.90.22022
 CanadaMale7.412.44.602022
 ColombiaFemale3.10.8020.42022
 ColombiaMale0.20.102.72022
 CroatiaFemale13.29.72.96.72022
 CroatiaMale0.90.70.20.72022
 Czech RepublicFemale6.611011.32022
 Czech RepublicMale0.53.601.72022
 DenmarkFemale176.62022
 DenmarkMale20.82022
 El SalvadorFemale14.95168.72022
 El SalvadorMale1018.12022
England England and Wales WalesFemale0.62021
England England and Wales WalesMale0.12021
 FinlandFemale11.4121.82022
 FinlandMale1.411.92022
 FranceFemale62.7164.42022
 FranceMale8.526.12022
 GermanyFemale19.243.437.79.12022
 GermanyMale2.56.84.62.22022
 GreeceFemale0.12020
 GreeceMale2020
 GuatemalaFemale0.12020
 GuatemalaMale020.12020
 GuyanaFemale66.610.9002022
 GuyanaMale8.13.8002022
 HondurasFemale11.84.202022
 HondurasMale10.404.62022
 HungaryFemale43.11.302022
 HungaryMale0.51.80.202022
 IrelandFemale11.813.93.81.52022
 IrelandMale1.21.80.20.32022
 ItalyFemale17.62022
 ItalyMale22022
 KyrgyzstanFemale0.99.14.82020
 KyrgyzstanMale2020
 LatviaFemale6.98.82.71.62020
 LatviaMale1.50.80.80.32020
 LithuaniaFemale1.92.51.60.52022
 LithuaniaMale0.10.50.30.42022
 MexicoFemale22.812.425.240.32021
 MexicoMale2.61.33.811.22022
 MongoliaFemale0.824.24.702018
 MongoliaMale00.1002018
 MoroccoFemale0.50.51.76.22022
 MoroccoMale0.20.20.82.72022
 MyanmarFemale0.10.302022
 MyanmarMale0002018
 New ZealandFemale20.220.710.41362018
 New ZealandMale1.83.71.1212018
 NorwayFemale1422022
 NorwayMale202022
 OmanFemale0.33.9002018
 OmanMale0.11.9002018
 PanamaFemale9.81.202020
 PanamaMale0.70.1010.72020
 PolandFemale142022
 PolandMale3.32022
 RomaniaFemale6.52022
 RomaniaMale0.52022
 Saint Kitts and NevisFemale8.140.640.6129.82022
 Saint Kitts and NevisMale4.30002022
 SlovakiaFemale017.92022
 SlovakiaMale0.50.41.60.42022
 SloveniaFemale6.48.16.302022
 SloveniaMale0.81.20.302022
 SpainFemale8.16.633.39.82022
 SpainMale0.815.11.42022
 SwedenFemale43.465.587.8164.22022
 SwedenMale25.17.923.72022
 SwitzerlandFemale18.418.69.89.62022
 SwitzerlandMale23.31.71.52022
 VenezuelaFemale0.502.51.42018
 VenezuelaMale0.100.30.22018

(Source: wikipedia.org)

Share of Sexual Assault in Spain By Gender

Share of Sexual Assault in Spain By Gender

(Reference: statista.com)

  • Sexual Assault Statistics show that the overwhelming majority of sexual assault victims are female.
  • 48% of victims are female, whereas 9.45% of victims are male, and there is no data for 0.07% of victims.

General Sexual Assualt Statistics

  • On average, 463,634 victims aged 12 or older experience rape or sexual assault annually in the United States.

Sexual Violence Affects Millions of Americans

(Source: Rainn.com)

  • Individuals aged 12 to 34 are at the highest risk of experiencing sexual assault.
  • People aged 65 and older are 92% less likely to be victims compared to those aged 12 to 24, and 83% less likely than individuals aged 25 to 49.

Younger People Are at the Highest Risk of Sexual Violence

(Source: Rainn.com)

  • As of 1998, 17.7 million women in the United States had experienced attempted or completed rape.
  • Approximately 82% of juvenile victims of sexual violence are female, while 90% of adult rape victims are also female.

Women and Girls Experience Sexual Violence at High Rates

(Source: Rainn.com)

  • Females aged 16 to 19 are 4 times more likely than the general population to be victims of rape, attempted rape, or sexual assault.
  • Women aged 18 to 24 who are college students are 3 times more likely to experience sexual violence than women in general.
  • Women aged 18 to 24 who are not enrolled in college are 4 times more likely to experience sexual violence than other women.
  • As of 1998, 2.78 million men in the United States had experienced attempted or completed rape.
  • About 3% of American men, or 1 in 33, have experienced an attempted or completed rape in their lifetime.

Men and Boys Are Also Affected by Sexual Violence

(Source: Rainn.com)

  • Approximately 1 in 10 rape victims is male.
  • Around 94% of women who are raped experience post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms within two weeks of the incident.
  • 30% of female rape victims report PTSD symptoms nine months later.
  • 33% of women who are raped have considered suicide, and 13% have attempted suicide.
  • About 70% of rape or sexual assault victims report moderate to severe distress, which is higher than any other violent crime.
  • Victims of sexual assault are 3.4 times more likely to use marijuana, 6 times more likely to use cocaine, and 10 times more likely to use other major drugs compared to the general population.
  • Approximately 38% of sexual violence victims report work or school problems, including conflicts with a boss, coworker, or peer.
  • Around 37% of victims experience family or friendship issues, such as more frequent arguments or reduced trust and closeness.
  • Among survivors assaulted by an intimate partner, 84% report professional or emotional challenges, including distress or workplace/school difficulties.
  • 79% of survivors assaulted by a family member, close friend, or acquaintance report similar issues.
  • 67% of those victimized by a stranger also report emotional or professional difficulties

Conclusion

Sexual assault remains a critical global issue with significant gender disparities in victimization rates. Sexual Assault Statistics show that women and girls are disproportionately affected, with some countries reporting over 90% female victims.

While some countries show progress in addressing sexual assault through legal frameworks and support systems, the statistics demonstrate that much work remains to be done in creating safer societies and providing adequate support for all victims, regardless of gender or age.

Digital sexual assault has emerged as a new challenge requiring innovative solutions and updated legal frameworks.

Sources

RAINN
Statista
Joseph D'Souza
Joseph D'Souza

Joseph D'Souza founded Sci-Tech Today as a personal passion project to share statistics, expert analysis, product reviews, and experiences with tech gadgets. Over time, it evolved into a full-scale tech blog specializing in core science and technology. Founded in 2004 by Joseph D’Souza, Sci-Tech Today has become a leading voice in the realms of science and technology. This platform is dedicated to delivering in-depth, well-researched statistics, facts, charts, and graphs that industry experts rigorously verify. The aim is to illuminate the complexities of technological innovations and scientific discoveries through clear and comprehensive information.

More Posts By Joseph D'Souza

