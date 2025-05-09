VoIP Statistics By Market Size, Region, Trends And Facts (2025)

Introduction

VoIP Statistics: VoIP, or Voice over Internet Protocol, is a technology that allows people to make phone calls by using the Internet instead of regular phone lines. It changes voice signals into digital data that can be sent through the Internet.

This technology has become more popular for both businesses and individuals because it helps save money, especially on long-distance and international calls, compared to traditional phone systems. Even though there are some challenges, VoIP is growing because it is easy to scale, affordable, and works well with modern communication tools.

Editor’s Choice

VoIP Statistics show that the global VoIP market will reach around USD 102 billion by 2024, increasing from USD 85 billion in 2023.

by 2024, increasing from in 2023. Due to its advanced features and cost-effectiveness, the number of VoIP users worldwide will exceed 3 billion by the end of this year.

by the end of this year. Approximately 50% of global businesses are expected to implement VoIP services in 2024.

of global businesses are expected to implement VoIP services in 2024. Meanwhile, companies adopting VoIP systems report cost savings of up to 75% compared to traditional phone systems, with most companies cutting international call costs by more than 90%.

compared to traditional phone systems, with most companies cutting international call costs by more than 90%. As of 2024, more than 1.2 billion users will access VoIP services via mobile apps, making up nearly 40% of the total VoIP user base.

users will access VoIP services via mobile apps, making up nearly of the total VoIP user base. Similarly, around 70% of Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are increasingly adopting VoIP due to its low operational costs and scalability.

of Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are increasingly adopting VoIP due to its low operational costs and scalability. The Asia Pacific will remain the biggest VoIP services market, with a projected revenue of USD 100 billion by 2024.

by 2024. VoIP Statistics 2024 North America is the largest VoIP market, accounting for 37.1% of the global revenue.

of the global revenue. Moreover, the leading VoIP providers this year include Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Cisco WebEx, and RingCentral .

. Around 55% of VoIP users cite security issues like data breaches and call interception as their primary concern.

of VoIP users cite security issues like data breaches and call interception as their primary concern. The rollout of 5G technology is expected to boost VoIP adoption further, enabling faster, more reliable calls with minimal latency, especially in remote and underserved areas.

Important Facts About VoIP

The VoIP call happened in 1974, marking the start of internet-based voice communication technology.

The first version was introduced using ARPANET, a research network created by the US military.

VoIP calls used to include advertisements during conversations, making users listen to ads while they were talking.

VoIP has helped more overseas call centers grow by making international communication cheaper and easier for businesses.

Setting up a cloud VoIP phone can have zero costs, which is an affordable option for businesses.

These systems come with security features that help protect private information and keep conversations safe from risks.

VoIP phone systems come with security features that help protect private information and keep conversations safe from risks.

VoIP helps screen calls by blocking spam and focusing on important ones, making it easier to manage communication.

General VoIP Statistics

About 57% of VoIP users have reported concerns related to security vulnerabilities, such as data breaches and eavesdropping.

To mitigate risks, 60% of VoIP providers are investing heavily in enhanced encryption and security protocols.

The VoIP hardware market, which includes IP phones, adapters, and gateways, is projected to reach USD 15 billion by 2024.

(Source: s.financesonline.com)

Small businesses using VoIP save 90% on international calls compared to traditional phone services.

Furthermore, around 75% savings on operational costs, followed by 40% (savings on local call bills) and 30% (savings on phone bills).

On average, companies save around USD 1,200 per employee annually by switching to VoIP systems.

VoIP Statistics further state that by using VoIP, businesses can save 30% on teleconferencing costs.

After using VoIP, companies have increased their productivity by 20%.

The USA has 34 million VoIP users, Japan has 31 million users, and France has 22 million users.

Around 47% of businesses are already using SMS through VoIP services.

Around 74% of workers use a mobile application to make business calls with a VoIP service.

On average, VoIP phone systems have three menu options.

By 2025, AI chatbots will probably handle 95% of customer phone calls.

VoIP providers are expected to grow quickly, with the market increasing by 10% each year from 2023 to 2032.

The US telephone call center industry will grow to USD 21.8 billion by 2024.

In a survey of 1,059 people, 29% of millennials and 31% of Gen Z prefer contacting brands by phone.

VoIP Market Size Statistics

(Source: enterpriseappstoday.com)

The global VoIP services market is expected to grow to USD 102.5 billion by 2026, with an annual growth rate of 3.8%.

It grows by an average of 3.8% every year, which leads to a big increase in its total value over time.

(Reference: headphonesaddict.com)

A report published by Headphones Addict on VoIP Statistics shows that the mobile VoIP market will reach USD 145.8 billion by 2024, growing at a 20% CAGR annually from 2016 to 2024.

Furthermore, the estimated future VoIP market size is 2025 (USD 95.5 billion), 2026 (USD 102.5 billion), 2027 (USD 183.7 billion), 2031 (USD 278.53 billion), and 2032 (USD 255 billion).

About 60% of smartphone users use Google to find a business number and call it directly from their phones.

Meanwhile, the global VoIP revenue will reach up to USD 194.5 billion by 2024.

By 2025, international VoIP calls will take up about 50% of the market as more businesses seek global communication solutions.

Fixed VoIP will hold nearly 55% of the market as businesses focus on improving the security of their communication systems.

A report published by Global Market Insights shows that in 2025, the North American region will dominate the VoIP market with a share of over 40%.

US VoIP Statistics By Market Size

Year Market Size

(USD) 2024 38.5 billion 2023 32.6 billion 2022 28.1 billion 2021 24.2 billion 2020 20.7 billion

By Users

As per VoIP Statistics, approximately 105 million Americans will be using VoIP services by 2024.

From 2020 to 2024, the number of Americans using VoIP will grow at a CAGR of 8.7%.

Year Number of Users 2023 98 million 2022 90 million 2021 82 million 2020 75 million

VoIP Statistics By User Base

Global VoIP User

By 2024, the number of VoIP users around the world is expected to reach 3.1 billion.

This is a big jump from 2.8 billion users in 2023, showing a growth rate of about 10.7% from one year to the next.

Mobile VoIP Users

The number of people using mobile VoIP will reach over 2.5 billion in 2024.

More than 80% of VoIP users now use smartphones and other mobile devices to access these services.

Residential VoIP Users

Residential VoIP users are expected to make up 38% of all users, with more than 1.17 billion people using VoIP at home.

They are growing at a rate of 7.2% per year, mainly because international calls are cheaper, and setting up the service is simple.

Business VoIP Users

VoIP Statistics in 2024 show that businesses represent 62% of the total VoIP users, accounting for around 1.93 billion users.

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are rapidly adopting VoIP, with over 70% of businesses using it for cost-effective communication.

Regional VoIP Usage

The Asia-Pacific region has the fastest growth in the global VoIP market, with an estimated 1.3 billion users by 2024.

North America comes next with 830 million VoIP users, and Europe is expected to have about 590 million users in 2024.

Popularity of VoIP for Personal Use

About 60% of personal VoIP users use it to make international calls.

Most of these users say they save up to 90% on international calls when compared to regular phone lines.

VoIP Usage Among Call Centers

About 75% of call centers worldwide now use VoIP, making customer service cheaper and more efficient.

Growth in Video VoIP Users

Around 35% of VoIP users now use the platform for video calls, especially for business meetings.

Countries First Quarter

(million) Second

Quarter

(million) United States 34 35.2 Japan 31 32 France 22 23.1 Germany 18.5 19 United Kingdom 16 16.5 India 12.8 13.4 Canada 10.2 10.7 Brazil 9.5 9.9 Australia 8.7 9 Russia 7.8 8.1

VoIP Statistics By Trends And Benefits

On average, small businesses can save 32 minutes each day by using VoIP services for their calls, making communication more efficient and faster.

(Source: enterpriseappstoday.com)

VoIP service costs are expected to rise by just 3% by 2024, making it a small increase in price for users.

(Reference: s.financesonline.com)

The above graph elaborates the VoIP features and benefits within small businesses are find me/follow me (77%), handling phone calls (67%), conference calling (65%), managing messages (63%), mobile IP PBX (58%) and Remote work (57%).

VoIP Providers Statistics By Market

VoIP Statistics for 2024 show that RingCentral is the leading VoIP provider globally by market share (31.6%).

The table below shows the overall market share, users, usage, and features of all the top 10 VoIP providers:

Providers Name Market Share Users Usage Key Features RingCentral 31.6% 2 million 40% of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) cloud-based VoIP, video conferencing, team messaging, and robust integrations Nextiva 22.3% 1.5 million 30% of SMBs Unified communications, CRM integration, and AI-powered analytics 8×8 13.7% 1 million 25% of large enterprises video conferencing, and contact centre solutions Vonage 10.9% 1.2 million 35% of users report cost savings of 40% or more on their communications after switching to Vonage. Flexibility Zoom Phone 7.5% Two million+ 45% of businesses VoIP calling, video meetings, and team chat Microsoft Teams 8% 300 million+ (20% of these use the platform’s VoIP capabilities) 50% of enterprises cloud-based telephony, video calls, and team collaboration Google Voice 5% 15 million 40% of small businesses Free local and international calling options, Google Workspace integration, and mobile VoIP services Grasshopper 3% 350,000 70% of users easy setup, and no need for additional hardware Dialpad 4% 700,000+ 65% of businesses AI-powered VoIP, voice analytics, and seamless integration Ooma 2% One million+ 55% low-cost plans, free calling options, and hardware integration.

By Pricing

The table below includes all VoIP providers’ pricing analyses:

Best Providers Pricing details RingCentral (Leading) Monthly per user:

Core (USD 30), Advanced (USD 35) and

Ultra (USD 45). Zoom Phone (Trusted) Monthly per user:

US and Canada Metered (USD 10), US and Canada Unlimited (USD 15) and Global Select (USD 20). Nextiva (Reliable) Monthly per user:

Essential (USD 25.95), Professional (USD 30.95) and Enterprise (USD 40.95). Intermedia Unite (For small businesses) Unite Pro: USD 27.99

and Unite Enterprise: USD 32.99 Google Voice (For individuals and businesses) Individual: free for calls from the US.

Businesses: (Monthly per user)

Starter (USD 10), Standard (USD 20) and Premier (USD 30). Vonage (Recommended) Monthly per line:

Basic (USD 20.99), Premium (USD 20.99) and Advanced (USD 27.99). 8×8 (For Contact Centers) Different packages and plans are available. Ooma (For Home and Business) Home: Basic: Free calls (USD 99.99), Premier (USD 9.99/month).

Business: Monthly per user: Essentials (USD 19.95), Pro (USD 24.95), Pro Plus (USD 29.95). Dialpad (Powered by AI) Monthly per user:

Standard (USD 23) and Pro (USD 35). Aircall (Flexible) Essentials (USD 30/license) and Professional (USD 50/license). NUACOM (Versatile Business Phone System) Monthly per user:

Essential (£9.99), Unlimited (£24.99) and Enterprise (£34.99). VoIPstudio Monthly per user:

Pay as You Go (€3.99) and Plan 2000 (€14.99)

Mobile VoIP Market Statistics By Region

(Reference: financesonline.com)

As mentioned in VoIP Statistics in 2023, the mobile VoIP market remained the largest in the Asia Pacific region, with a value of USD 49 billion.

Similarly, during the same period, the market size of mobile VoIP in other regions was Europe (USD 39 billion), North America (USD 20 billion), Latin America (USD 9 billion), and the Middle East (USD 3.5 billion).

On the other hand, the expected market size in 2024 is represented as Asia Pacific (USD 60 billion), Europe (USD 46.5 billion), North America (USD 23.5 billion) and Latin America (USD 11.5 billion).

VoIP Statistics By Top Benefitted Industries In 2024

Industries Benefits Government 50% of organizations now use cloud services, including VoIP, to boost efficiency and lower communication costs. Financial VoIP and IVR can boost customer satisfaction by 25% and help businesses save up to $100 million annually. Healthcare API usage for digital interactions grew by over 400% year-on-year due to rapid adoption. Retail VoIP helps businesses improve customer service and lower costs by being part of their overall communication strategy. Call Centers and Customer Service About 70% of call centres use cloud systems, with many switching to VoIP for flexibility and lower costs. Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs) VoIP gives flexibility for remote workers, with over 74% of employees using apps for daily business calls.

Business VoIP Technologies Used By Businesses

Cloud-Based

As per VoIP Statistics, 72% of businesses now use cloud-based VoIP systems due to their flexibility and cost-effectiveness.

Cloud VoIP systems can reduce communication costs by up to 50% for businesses compared to traditional phone systems.

Providers like RingCentral and 8×8 dominate the cloud VoIP market, offering scalable solutions for businesses of all sizes.

Unified Communications as a Service

Meanwhile, 59% of companies have integrated UCaaS, which combines VoIP with video conferencing, instant messaging, and file sharing into one platform.

UCaaS helps businesses improve team collaboration by 45% and reduces communication silos.

Major UCaaS providers include Microsoft Teams and Zoom, which offer VoIP as part of their services.

Mobile

In recent years, mobile VoIP solutions have been used by 47% of businesses to allow employees to make VoIP calls via their smartphones.

Mobile VoIP is popular among remote teams, and almost 65% of remote employees use it regularly for internal communications.

Leading mobile VoIP apps include WhatsApp Business and Skype for Business.

Hosted PBX

VoIP Statistics also reports that about 53% of businesses have switched to hosted PBX (Private Branch Exchange) systems, which offer VoIP without the need for on-premises hardware.

Hosted PBX can reduce phone maintenance costs by 35% and offer better scalability.

Providers such as Vonage and Nextiva offer hosted PBX services with VoIP integration.

SIP Trunking

Meanwhile, 38% of businesses are now using SIP (Session Initiation Protocol) trunking to enable VoIP over their existing phone lines, saving an average of 30% on telecommunication expenses.

The most used SIP trunking providers are Twilio and Cisco.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

22% of businesses use AI-driven VoIP features, such as call routing, voice recognition, and automated customer service.

AI VoIP allows businesses to reduce response times by 40% and enhances customer satisfaction.

The top providers include Dialpad and Nextiva.

Video Conferencing

Similarly, around 35% of businesses are currently using VoIP platforms that support video conferencing for business meetings and remote collaboration.

Tools integrated with VoIP are helping businesses improve communication efficiency by 50%.

Popular platforms are Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet.

VoIP Calls Statistics By Type, 2024

As of 2024, the share of phone calls made using VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) across various devices is detailed below:

Device Type Calls Share Growth Rate Mobile Devices (Smartphones and Tablets) 55% +12.5% (2020 to 2024) Desktops and Laptops 30% +8.3% per year IP Phones 12% -5% annually Other Devices 3% –

VoIP Website Traffic Statistics

(Source: similarweb.com)

As of August 2024, the total number of website visits to voip-info.org had reached 99.2 thousand, securing a bounce rate of 45.14%.

In the past three months from now, the website’s global ranking improved from 469,814 to 458,875, showing a significant rise in its position.

VoIP Statistics further show that VoIP-info.org’s desktop traffic went down by 1.07% this month compared to the previous month.

By Country

(Reference: similarweb.com)

VoIP Statistics 2024: The United States had 14.02% of the website’s total traffic, which has decreased by 16.52%.

During the same duration, other countries recorded the following contribution to total traffic: Germany: 6.67% (+190.2%), the United Kingdom: 5.92% (+30.76%), Georgia: 5.6% (-6.6%), Russia: 4.42% (+3.28%).

Other countries together made up around 63.37% of visitors shared on voip-info.org.

By Traffic Source

(Reference: similarweb.com)

VoIP Statistics 2024 also shows that organic search generated the highest traffic rate to voip-info.org, accounting for 55.64%.

Almost 34.06% of the share comprises direct traffic searches, while 7.28% is from referrals.

Others are followed by social media (2.43%), mail (0.11%), and display (0.45%).

Advantages And Disadvantages Of VoIP

Advantages Disadvantages VoIP helps businesses cut phone bills by 30% to 50%, especially for international and long-distance calls. VoIP needs fast, stable Internet. Poor connections cause dropped calls, delays, and bad sound quality. VoIP lets people make and receive calls from anywhere with the Internet, perfect for remote work and travel. Landline phones work during power outages, but VoIP needs Internet and power so that outages can disrupt communication. Call forwarding, auto-attendants, and conferencing which are cheaper than traditional phone systems. Includes risks like hacking, phishing, and DDoS attacks, so encryption and security are important for safe communication. VoIP systems are flexible, allowing businesses to add or remove phone lines as needed with little cost. VoIP may only sometimes work well for 911 calls because it can’t easily track your location accurately. VoIP features like call forwarding and voicemail-to-email help employees save time and boost productivity by 20%. These calls may have delays, echoes, or poor sound if other heavy applications use internet bandwidth.

Future Product Releases

Microsoft Teams will launch a VoIP AI assistant in late 2024, helping remote teams automate tasks like call scheduling.

By late 2024, Vonage will launch a platform combining VoIP, video, and messaging into one tool for business users.

Yealink plans to launch a smart VoIP phone with AI voice commands and analytics for businesses.

VoIP Sustainable Initiative Statistics

As of 2024, businesses using VoIP reduce energy consumption by 30% due to fewer hardware needs and cloud systems.

Since 2020, companies using cloud-based VoIP systems have reduced e-waste by 25%.

In 2024, businesses using VoIP cut their carbon emissions by 35% due to reduced travel and fewer meetings.

VoIP Statistics further mentioned that about 75% of VoIP providers will use cloud infrastructures that partly or fully run on renewable energy sources.

VoIP systems reduce paper use by 40% by turning email, fax, and voicemail into digital formats for businesses.

Companies such as Cisco and RingCentral use recyclable materials in VoIP phones, reducing plastic waste by 10% by 2024.

Conclusion

This article, VoIP statistics, concludes that VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) is changing how people communicate by helping businesses save 30% to 50% on their communication costs. It offers useful features like video calls and mobile apps, which make it more flexible than traditional phones.

However, VoIP needs a strong internet connection to work well and can face security problems like cyberattacks. Even with these issues, VoIP is still a top choice for companies because it can grow with the business and uses technology that is better for the environment.

Shared On:



FAQ . Can I keep my current phone number and use VoIP?



Most VoIP companies let you keep your current phone number when you switch to their service. Do I need special equipment to use VoIP?



It would help if you had a device with the Internet, a VoIP provider, and sometimes an adapter for regular phones. How secure is VoIP?



VoIP security relies on the provider’s measures. Encryption and good network security protect calls from interception and eavesdropping.

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee, after completing her graduation in Electrical Engineering, transitioned into the world of writing following a series of technical roles. She specializes in technology and Artificial Intelligence, bringing her experience as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, with a focus on education and healthcare under the Australian system. From an early age, writing and painting have been her passions, leading her to pursue a full-time career in writing. In addition to her professional endeavors, Maitrayee also manages a YouTube channel dedicated to cooking.

More Posts By Maitrayee Dey