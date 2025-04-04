Worldpay Statistics And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Worldpay Statistics: Worldpay, among the top global payment processing companies, has grown tremendously since 2024. Worldpay’s performance can be attributed to the growing e-commerce sales, digital payments, and the expansion experienced in international markets. Furthermore, WeChat allows communication with more people globally.

However, when the focus of the world was on the advancement of technology, and a pandemic happened, such applications began providing their online payment services. This vision will outline basic Worldpay statistics for the year 2024, including factors such as financial growth, market share, volume of transactions, and dynamics.

Editor’ Choice

According to Worldpay statistics, the fiscal outlook for Worldpay’s revenue for the year 2024 stands at an estimated US$4.8 billion , 6% more than the US$4.5 billion printed in the outcomes for 2023.

, more than the printed in the outcomes for 2023. Worldpay’s net income in 2024 is anticipated to be around 820 million dollars , an increase of 4.5% compared to last year’s result.

, an increase of compared to last year’s result. Worldpay has retained its supremacy in the provision of payment processing services, which it renders to millions of businesses in various sectors.

The worldwide share of the company’s payment processing services market is anticipated to be approximately 10% in 2024, a marginal improvement from 9.8% in 2023.

in 2024, a marginal improvement from in 2023. The company still ranks as one of the best providers of merchant services, thanks to its effective payment solutions and support for several currencies.

Worldpay’s statistics reveal that Worldpay’s transaction volume was about 50 billion for 2024 , compared to 47 billion in 2023 , representing a growth rate of 6.4%.

, compared to , representing a growth rate of In the year under review, the overall transaction processed by Worldpay is expected to be higher than 2.1 trillion U.S. dollars , which is a 5.5% growth from 1.99 trillion U.S. dollars in the year 2023.

, which is a growth from dollars in the year 2023. It also indicates that more than 60% of the total transactions were digital, which indicates the trend toward online and mobile payments.

of the total transactions were digital, which indicates the trend toward online and mobile payments. Worldpay statistics indicate that in 2023, about 45% of its total transaction volumes were attributed to online payments, an increase from 42% in 2023.

of its total transaction volumes were attributed to online payments, an increase from Thus, mobile payments account for 38% of all Worldpay transactions, reflecting the trend of more people embracing the use of smartphones to make purchases.

of all Worldpay transactions, reflecting the trend of more people embracing the use of smartphones to make purchases. Worldpay commands 12% of the market in the US and Canada, and its total transaction values approach 1.2 trillion dollars.

of the market in the US and Canada, and its total transaction values approach 30% of Worldpay’s global transactions are in Europe, with the UK being among its bigger markets.

of Worldpay’s global transactions are in Europe, with the UK being among its bigger markets. Growth in transaction volume is also evident in Worldpay in the Asia-Pacific region, which recorded an 8% growth in transaction volume in 2024, thanks to the boom of e-commerce players in China and India.

growth in transaction volume in 2024, thanks to the boom of e-commerce players in China and India. It serves over 1.3 million merchants worldwide, up from 1.25 million in the year 2023. Processed payments for more than 450,000 online retailers.

merchants worldwide, up from in the year 2023. Processed payments for more than online retailers. Increased the volume of Cryptocurrency payments accepted, which now accounts for 2.5% of total transactions.

of total transactions. Worldpay statistics show that Worldpay has an extensive customer reach, with 60.80% of its users in the United Kingdom and 5.48 % residing in the USA.

of its users in the United Kingdom and residing in the USA. The company’s scope reaches approximately 99% of the global GDP, and there are over 1 million Worldpay merchants worldwide.

of the global GDP, and there are over Worldpay merchants worldwide. Moreover, the firm has invested approximately $40 trillion in FIS management technologies. Worldpay transacts more than 110 million transactions daily, both online and offline.

Key Facts

More than one million merchants accept Worldpay, which offers over 300 payment solutions.

The platform deals with payments in 126 currencies, while its daily online and offline payment transactions surpass 110 million.

Prominent companies that rely on Worldpay include Disney, Microsoft, Emirates, Lenovo, the ever-famous Norwegian Cruise line, Amazon, Google, and Sotheby’s, to name a few.

Aspects of Worldpay’s Services Include Retail, Restaurants, Insurance, Banking and Finance, Merchants, Securities and Investments, and More.

This company’s share of the market encompasses about 99% of the global GDP, and roughly $40 trillion has been invested in FIS management technology.

As of 2023, the countries with the most Worldpay users are the UK, the Netherlands, and Germany. Desktop traffic globally stands at 51.5%, and mobile device traffic at 48.5%.

In the last six months of 2023, Worldpay was accessed by 7.1 million devices; 3.6 million of them were desktops, while 3.4 million were mobile devices.

There was, however, a 9.2% traffic decline from July 2023 to August 7.1 million, down from 7.9 million active users in July.

When it comes to the United States, Worldpay has approximately 8,143 clients.

Furthermore, Worldpay takes care of 66% of the market’s total online transactions.

Worldpay Statistics By Region

(Source: enterpriseappstoday.com)

Worldpay statistics demonstrate that in terms of users, Worldpay is larger in the UK than in the US, with 60.80% and 5.48% of users, respectively.

Nevertheless, the new estimates provided by Worldpay Statistics limit the number of users as follows: the UK is down 27.92%, whereas the US is down 7.17%.

Of the users, 4.43% are from Germany, which is also down 5.29%. The Netherlands has 3.65% users, a decrease of 2.11%.

On the other hand, France, which constitutes 1.76% of the users, is on the rise, with an increase of 2.27%. Other countries with a smaller user base combined cover 23.90%.

According to Worldpay Statistics, 4.3 million tourists looked at the website in October 2022, compared to 5.2 million in September and 5.7 million in August, indicating a general visitor drop of 18.58%.

The site’s bounce rate is also 41.64%, and the average time a user spends on it is 2 minutes and 1 second.

Worldpay Social Media Traffic

(Reference: similarweb.com)

According to Worldpay statistics, the entire traffic to the site is organic, and 20.75% of this is direct traffic.

The next visit by citing this site to others is high, with this behaviour coming to 78.10% of total visitors interacting with the site. In comparison, social traffic contributes under 0.50%, and email marketing is under 1%.

Of all search engines, YouTube is by far the strongest contributor, generating 37% of website traffic. This is followed by Whatsapp, which has 19.40%; Facebook, which has 15.69%; LinkedIn, which has 6.89%; and Reddit, which has 10.13%.

The rest accounts for 10.90% of the total traffic.

Worldpay has a work culture in which employees can rate it as 82 out of 100, while a diversity score is 85 out of 100.

This platform is sixth in terms of net promoter score, quality of product, quality of customer service, and prices, among other aspects.

On the other hand, it shines in overall culture score, employee gender and diversity score, and employee net promoter score, unlike other companies.

Worldpay provides services for four out of the five major cryptocurrency exchange platforms.

Mobile wallets, according to the company’s report, are expected to take the place of basic cash payments with a coverage of 47.9% of all transactions by the year 2024.

Cash transactions were 20.5% in the same year of 2020, but it is anticipated to reduce to 12.7% by the year 2024. It is predicted that mobile and digital wallets will account for 51.7% of the global eCommerce payment market by the year 2024.

In addition, the Worldpay statistics indicate that credit card usage in commerce will also decrease starting in 2021, with physical cash usage expected to reduce to 9.8% globally by 2025.

Different geographical regions will experience different levels of decline: the Middle East and Africa (MEA) at 31.3%, Asia Pacific (APAC) at 7.7%, and North America at 5.6%.

Worldpay Demographics Statistics

(Source: similarweb.com)

In 2024, the Worldpay website will appeal to a broad range of users, most of whom are in the finance industry. As per the Worldpay statistics data provided by Similarweb, the audience composition can be summarised as follows:

Gender Composition: About 54.99% of the audience is male, while nearly 45.01% is female.

Age Segmentation: The majority of users fall in the 25-34 age bracket, with this group representing approximately 25.86% of all the visitors, 18.45%, followed closely by users in the 35-44 age group.

Geographical Distribution: Worldpay receives considerable traffic from the United States, the United Kingdom, and other European regions, indicating a strong global market.

Worldwide E-commerce Payment Methods

(Referenrce: enterpriseappstoday.com)

Worldpay statistics indicated in the global reports of Worldpay from the year 2021, there was the examination of numerous payment methods and their forecasts for future market shares.

Together, digital wallets and mobile wallets took 49% of the market in 2021, and it is expected to increase to 53% by 2025.

In 2021, credit cards occupied 21% of the market, but this is believed to have reduced to 19% in 2025.

The number of transfers made through debit cards stood at 13%, and there is no forecast change for the year 2025.

Internet bank transfers and the recently introduced „buy now, pay later” option accounted for 7% and 3% of the market, respectively, in 2021.

Bank transfers will shrink to 6%, although “buy now pay later” is going to grow to 5% by the year 2025.

Cash-on-delivery services offered a 3% market share in 2021, and by the year 2025, it is projected to have a mere 1% share. Direct debits and prepay services are projected to hold on to a 1% market share throughout the year 2025, while prepaid plus PostPay 1% each in the year 2021 are anticipated to fall to 0% market share by 2025.

The Worldpay global report emphasises that cash is also king in other places in the Indo-Pacific region apart from China.

Bahrain is at the top, with 79% of real-time electronic funds transfers recorded. In the United States, digital payments were projected to overtake credit cards by the end of 2022.

Forecasts indicate that cash transactions will remain the most popular form of payment in Mexico, rather than other electronic payment methods, until 2025.

The document also suggests that the ability to accept payments in real-time helps attract customers whom a business has yet to reach and enables the to make sales.

Cash remains the predominant payment means among German residents, who use it four times as often as French or Swedish residents.

Worldpay’s global report states that Nigeria was the first nation to introduce digital currency.

In 2022, China processed over 43 million real-time online payments daily on average.

It has also been reported that some areas still have a greater inclination towards using credit cards compared to other means of payment.

Worldpay vs. Stripe

Worldpay

It is available in the English language.

Connects with external platforms such as JotForm, ApplePay, PayPal, Amadeus, Cybersource, SAP Hybris, NCR, etc.

The monthly charge is £19.95. Available on desktops, Macs, iPhones, and Androids.

It helps make payments for small, medium, and large-scale businesses and even freelancers. It provides 24/7 assistance to customers through phone and email.

Accepts payments online and in person.

Charges are on a quote basis. 94% of users are satisfied with the system, giving it a SmartScore of 8.8.

Card payments, mobile wallets, credit card machines, shopping carts, hosted payment pages, recurring payments, and mobile and tablet POS systems are among other functionalities.

Stripe

Presents add-ons, including, but not limited to, Visa Checkout, Ronin, InviteRobot, Taxamo, Attribution, Hall Monitor, Excel Rescue, Ship and Co, Swift Enterprise Search, etc.

It supports an array of languages, including English, Dutch, Italian, French, Spanish, and even Chinese.

Takes 2.90+0.30 per transaction.

Accessible via desktops, Macs, iPhones, Windows, and Android-enabled devices.

Targets small, medium, and large businesses as well as self-employed individuals.

Bilingual support for email chat and voice calls is offered at all times.

Stripe is an app for developers that uses AI factor control technologies that offer protection to users.

Stripe’s customer satisfaction is high at 97% compared to other payers, and its SmartScore was 9.6.

Conclusion

According to Worldpay statistics, it has the widest range of capabilities among existing online payment systems today. It is easier to imagine doing any day-to-day activities by making or receiving such payments at least once every day.

The performance of Worldpay in 2024 underlines its position at the forefront of the payment processing sector. As the transaction volume increases, revenue continues to rise, and the market share grows, Worldpay is perfectly positioned to thrive further as the digital economy progresses.

This is because it is proactive towards innovation and has a worldwide scope, which attracts many businesses looking for effective payment options.

Sources Yahoo Fxcintel Similarweb Enterpriseappstoday Thenationalnews Fintechmagazine

FAQ . What is the financial outlook for Worldpay in 2024?



According to the estimates, Worldpay revenues in 2024 will be $4.8 billion, which is 6% higher than the expected $4.5 billion revenue in 2023. As for year-over-year growth, the net profit is expected to be up by 4.5%, reaching $820 million this year. How much market share and transaction volume does Worldpay account for in 2024?



Worldpay will capture about 10% of the global payment processing services market in 2024, a slight niche increase from 9.8% in 2023. The system handled approximately 50 billion transactions, a 6.4% increase from 47 billion transactions processed in 2023. The cumulative transaction value is above $2.1 trillion. In 2024, what portion of Worldpay transactions is comprised of digital or mobile payments?



In 2024, over 60% of the transactions processed by Worldpay were digital payments. Out of this, mobile payments accounted for 38% of all transactions, while online payments accounted for 45%, which increased from 42%in the year 2023. What are Worldpay’s major customers in terms of industries and markets?



Worldpay currently services approximately 1.3 million merchants worldwide, including but not limited to retail, restaurants, banks, insurance, etc. Of these global transactions, nearly 30% take place in Europe, where the company has a strong foothold in the UK and emerging economies in the Asia-Pacific, chiefly in China and India. What is the difference between Worldpay and Stripe in terms of customer support and available functionalities?



Both applications generally offer a wide range of payment services. However, a higher percentage of Stripe customers rate their satisfaction at 97%, whereas WorldPay customers present a lower satisfaction level of 94%.

Maitrayee Dey

