Burger and Hamburger Nutrition Facts, Calories and Health Benefits

Introduction

Burger and Hamburger Nutrition Facts: Burgers are fast foods sold worldwide. Every demographic savours them. Given the current craze for fast food, the global fast food market is expected to reach $946.6 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4%. Moreover, the American region is expected to be the largest contributor in terms of sales. Americans, on average, consume 60 burgers in a year.

Regardless of its fillings, such as veggie, chicken, or beef, it is important to understand how many calories are in a Hamburger or any other kind, such as a double cheeseburger. Counting your calories daily is the best way to watch your daily intake.

What is a Burger?

A burger is a bun consisting of patty and other ingredients such as cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise or onions. Burgers are American food and have gained popularity all over the world. The patty in the burger is either made from bison, beef or chicken. For vegetarian patties, ingredients such as black beans, chickpeas and potatoes are included.

Burgers are considered fast food, and therefore, consuming them regularly is harmful to health. Moreover, spreads such as cheese, mayonnaise, etc. increase the calories in burgers, and the high number of carbohydrates in them makes your tummy full for many hours.

Difference Between Burger and Hamburger

Burger Hamburger It is a comprehensive word for sandwich which is served in a bun with various fillings. It is categorised as a sandwich having only a filling of beef. It includes veggies, turkey, chicken and beef. It is usually made of beef. Burger has many variants such as Porkburger, Fishburger, Hamburger, veggie burger On the other hand, Hamburger is also a type of burger. Burgers are smaller in size as compared to hamburgers. Hamburgers are larger in size as compared to burgers.

(Source: difference.wiki)

Hamburger Facts

Burger is an alternative word to Hamburger. In broader terms, both of these fast food items are the same.

Hamburgers gained their popularity in 1904 after the introduction made at St. Louis World’s Fair.

Louis Lunch offers only three types of condiments in burgers- cheese spread, onions and tomatoes. Mustard, ketchup and mayonnaise are banned.

Sonya Thomas, who holds a world record for eating the world’s heaviest burger, Big Daddy Cheeseburger, consumed it in 27 minutes.

The burger weighed around 9 pounds.

The beef portion in hamburgers is taken from the least appetising portions in the cows.

Another name for Hamburgers is Liberty Sandwich.

FleurBurger 5000 was one of the most expensive burgers sold at $5000.

A pub in Pennsylvania once offered a hamburger for sale weighing 123 lb.

Mcdonald’s sells 75 or more burgers every second.

If all the hamburgers eaten by Americans are lined in a circle, then it will cover the earth 32 times.

In 1982, the biggest hamburger was eaten by around 10,000 people and it weighed around 3,591 pounds.

Nutritional Facts and Calories in Burger by Type

Types Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Veggie Burger 4.41 9.99 10.99 124 Chiliburger 20.62 29.64 24.99 409 Soy Burger 4.18 9.38 12.54 125 Hamburger 9.77 34.25 12.32 272 Triple Hamburger 41.47 28.59 49.99 692 Double Hamburger 32.46 38.74 31.82 576 Triple Cheeseburger 50.95 26.69 56.06 796 Cheeseburger 14.15 26.53 15.96 295 Double Cheeseburger 21.08 35.19 21.25 417 Meatless Burger with Soy Protein 2.50 9.00 13.00 100 Turkey Burger 9.00 – 19.00 160 Ground beef hamburger 17.00 1.00 18.00 230 Spicy Black bean burger 4.00 13.00 11.00 120 Portabella Veggie Burger 2.50 15.00 5.00 90 Triple Cheeseburger with Mayonnaise and Tomatoes 72.76 37.60 66.52 1084 Double Cheeseburger with Mayonnaise 30.78 34.13 27.47 529 Double Cheeseburger with Mayonnaise and Tomatoes 33.75 38.16 30.26 583 Double Bacon Cheeseburger 52.75 35.84 55.01 850 Double Cheeseburger with ketchup and tomato 28.47 37.96 31.47 540 Cheeseburger with bacon and Condiments 36.76 37.13 32.00 608 Plain Cheeseburger 14.56 27.86 17.25 317 Cheeseburger with Mayonnaise 17.97 28.35 17.11 347 Cheeseburger with Mayonnaise and tomatoes 19.16 33.02 18.50 381 Cheeseburger with tomato and ketchup 14.81 35.74 18.01 351 Hamburger with Condiments 9.77 34.25 12.32 272 Double Cheeseburger with condiments and vegetables 21.08 35.19 21.25 417 Double hamburger with condiments and vegetables 26.56 40.27 34.28 540 Hamburger with Condiments and vegetables 13.48 27.29 12.91 279 Cheeseburger with condiments and vegetables 19.79 28.14 17.83 359 Cheeseburger with condiments 14.15 26.53 15.96 295

(Source: fatsecret.com)

Nutritional Facts and Calories in Burger by Brand

Burger King Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories 1 Bacon Double Cheeseburger 33.00 35.00 37.00 500 1 Cheeseburger 16.00 31.00 18.00 340 1 Double Cheeseburger 29.00 31.00 30.00 510 Whooper 40.00 51.00 29.00 680 Low Carb Whopper 20.00 3.00 22.00 280 Whopper Jr. with Cheese 24.00 32.00 18.00 410

(Source: fatsecret.com)

McDonald’s Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories 1 Double Cheeseburger 23.00 34.00 25.00 440 1 Cheeseburger 12.00 33.00 15.00 300 Hamburger 9.00 31.00 12.00 250 Big Mac 29.00 45.00 25.00 540

(Source: fatsecret.com)

Wendy’s Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories 1 Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger 16.00 26.00 17.00 320 1 Jr. Cheeseburger 11.00 26.00 15.00 260 1 Snack Attack Double Cheeseburger 20.00 26.00 23.00 380 Jr. Cheeseburger Deluxe 14.00 28.00 15.00 300

(Source: fatsecret.com)

By Ingredient

Beef patties Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories 70% lean / 30% fat patty 20.68 – 28.78 310 75% lean / 25% fat patty 21.25 – 28.99 315 80% lean / 20% fat patty 20.21 – 29.20 307 85% lean / 15% fat patty 17.55 – 29.40 284 90% lean / 10% fat patty 13.30 – 29.61 246 95% lean / 5% fat patty 7.43 – 29.81 194 Extra-lean Patty 17.19 – 28.80 278 Regular Patty 20.81 – 28.39 309 Lean Patty 19.79 – 28.61 301

(Source: fatsecret.com)

Healthy Burger Recipes

#1. Sweet Potato Bean Burger

(Source: bookaplaceinthesun.com)

Ingredients: 2 tbsp freshly chopped dill, 2 tbsp lemon juice, ⅛ tsp salt, 1 tsp curry powder, ½ cup chopped scallions, ¼ cup vegan mayonnaise, 2 cups grated sweet potato, 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, 4 whole-wheat hamburger buns, toasted, 1 cup thinly sliced cucumber, ½ cup plain unsweetened almond milk yoghourt, ½ cup fashioned rolled oats, 1 tbsp no salt added tomato paste, 1 cup no salt added black beans, rinsed.

Instructions

Remove the excess water from the grated potato by squeezing using paper towels, and place it in a large bowl. Blend the oats in the food processor until powdered. Add it to the first bowl. Then add curry powder, tomato paste, mayonnaise, scallions and beans to the same bowl. Mash the mixture entirely and shape it into ½-inch thick patties. Refrigerate patties for 30 minutes.

In another bowl mix lemon juice, oil and yoghurt and keep aside.

Then remove the patties from the refrigerator and fry them on medium-high heat until golden brown from both sides. Spread the liquid mixture evenly on both buns, add pattie and cucumber slices place half bun on top and serve.

What do you get?

Calories (4544), Fat (22g), Carbohydrates (54g), Protein (12g)

#2. Vegan Burger

(Source: seriouseats.com)

Ingredients: ¼ cup matchstick carrots, 2 tsp garam masala, ¾ tsp salt, 1 tsp ground turmeric, ½ cup cooking oats, 1 can no salt added chickpeas, drained and patted dry, ½ cup packed fresh cilantro leaves, 1 tbsp yellow mustard seeds, 1 medium red onion, 3 tbsp water, 1 tbsp flaxseed meal, 1 1 inch fresh and finely chopped ginger, 1 small fresh green chile pepper, 8 slices tomato, ¼ cup raw cashews, 12 leaves butter lettuce, ¼ cup vegan mayonnaise, and 4 whole-wheat burger buns.

Instructions

Add flaxseed meal in water and stir well, keep it aside until thickened. Chop half of the onion and the remaining into half-moon slices. Then heat 1 tbsp oil on a nonstick skillet on medium heat and mustard seeds until fragrant, then add garlic, ginger, chile, and chopped onion and cook until golden brown. Then add garam masala, salt and turmeric, stir for 30 seconds and set aside. Blend oats in a food processor until turned into a rough meal.

Then Add mustard seed onion mixture, carrots, cilantro, chickpeas and cashews and pulse again. Then add flaxseeds and repeat the process. Transfer the mixture into a large bowl, and mould it into a 4-inch patty of 4 portions. Then cook patties on medium heat on a skillet until golden brown from both sides.

In the end, design the burger as shown in the photo. And serve.

What do you get?

Calories (433), Fat (18g), Carbohydrates (55g), Protein (14g)

#3. Prawn and Salmon Burger with Spicy Mayo

(Source: reddit.com)

Ingredients: 1 tbsp olive oil, 4 tsp chilli sauce, 60g Greek Yogurt or Mayonnaise, 1 zested and juiced lemon, 3 roughly chopped spring onions, 4 skinless salmon fillets, chopped into small pieces, 180g roughly chopped pack peeled raw prawns, Coriander, 2 shredded little gem lettuces, 1 peeled into ribbons cucumber, 4 tsp chilli sauce, 4 toasted seeded burger buns.

Instructions

Take a food processor and slightly blend spring onions, half a packet of coriander, half salmon, half a packet of prawns, and lemon zest till it becomes a rough paste. Pour it into a bowl and add the remaining salmon, and prawns with seasoning, shape the mixture into 4 burgers and set it aside for 10 minutes.

Take another bowl and mix mayo, chilli sauce, and lemon juice.

Then mix cucumber and lettuce and season it with lemon juice. Add 1 tsp olive oil and set it aside.

Heat the remaining oil in a large frying pan and fry the burger until golden brown. Then serve the burgers with salad.

What do you get?

Calories (504), Fat (36g), Carbohydrates (4g), Protein (39g)

Conclusion

In the United States of America, burgers are an everyday meal. This lifestyle change has brought whopping sales to many fast-food chains and restaurants every year. While a burger is considered to be one of the easiest foods to eat while in a rush, people stop by fast food restaurants and purchase them every day.

These hectic routines fail to pay attention to how many calories we consume every day. Burgers or any type of fast food contain extremely high calories, leading to unbalanced weight gain. Thus, irrespective of your routine, it is advised to keep track of your daily calorie intake for a healthy and fit life.

FAQ . What is a healthier Hamburger or Burger?



Burgers are healthier than hamburgers since they contain protein, fibre, carbohydrates, vegetables and vitamins. The filling decides everything. If you add more cheese then of course it is going to be an unhealthy meal. How can you make a burger healthy?



To make a burger healthy, choose the toppings and ingredients that provide maximum protein and are low in carbohydrates. Veggie burgers are considered to be healthiest of all. How often can I consume hamburgers?



Hamburgers and burgers are one of the most popular fast food meals. They are high in calories as well as carbohydrates. Considering healthy options, you get a very low amount of minerals, vitamins and protein from these fast food meals. Consuming such fast food on an occasional basis is always a good option to maintain weight and keep your body healthy. Can I eat a burger while on a diet?



If you are following a weight loss diet, you should avoid eating these types of junk foods. On the other hand, if your aim is to gain weight, you can support it by consuming burgers occasionally. Which is the best selling burger of all time?



In the United States of America, Big Mac is the best selling burger of all time as the sale goes on with 550 million burgers every year in the US alone.

Joseph D'Souza Joseph D'Souza founded Sci-Tech Today as a personal passion project to share statistics, expert analysis, product reviews, and experiences with tech gadgets. Over time, it evolved into a full-scale tech blog specializing in core science and technology. Founded in 2004 by Joseph D’Souza, Sci-Tech Today has become a leading voice in the realms of science and technology. This platform is dedicated to delivering in-depth, well-researched statistics, facts, charts, and graphs that industry experts rigorously verify. The aim is to illuminate the complexities of technological innovations and scientific discoveries through clear and comprehensive information.

