Cloud Gaming Statistics And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Cloud Gaming Statistics: Cloud gaming, or gaming-as-a-service, enables users to play video games over the internet without needing a high-definition gaming console or a gaming personal computer. Here, the use of cloud servers means that processing power is provided offsite, allowing easy gaming on different devices like smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs.

In 2025, cloud gaming statistics will still dominate the gaming sector as a fundamental tool, owing to the state of the art and the availability of the Internet.

Editor’s Choice

Recent cloud gaming statistics reveal that the global Cloud Gaming market is expected to produce revenue of about USD 6.91 billion by 2024.

by 2024. This market is predicted to have a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.64% between 2024 and 2029, increasing the market volume to USD 25.30 billion in 2029.

between 2024 and 2029, increasing the market volume to in 2029. Cloud Gaming users metric is forecasted to reach 501.1 million by 2029, growing from user penetration of 5.1% in 2024 to 6.2% in 2029.

by 2029, growing from user penetration of in 2024 to in 2029. According to cloud gaming statistics, the average revenue per user (ARPU) is estimated to be around US$17.46 .

. In revenue generation, the USA is expected to comprise most of the revenue share among other markets worldwide, with the highest portion being USD 1.938 billion in 2024.

in 2024. The rapid increase in cloud gaming services worldwide positively impacts the media sector by enabling different individuals to play games without incurring maintenance costs and making the activity accessible to everyone. This hype is projected to continue through 2024, but USD 1.9 billion in cloud gaming revenue is expected to come from the U.S. market.

in cloud gaming revenue is expected to come from the U.S. market. Share of US Gamers using the service as of May 2023: Xbox as the console is the most popular service used by Gamers, and 13% of gamers like it the most.

of gamers like it the most. According to findings from developers surveyed worldwide in 2023, 64% of the developers preferred the PC as a gaming platform.

of the developers preferred the PC as a gaming platform. As of March 2023, PlayStation Plus is the biggest cloud gaming service, with 47.4 million subscribers. The primary game development platforms in the year 2023 are PC ( 65% ), PlayStation 5 (33%) , and Xbox X/S ( 30% ).

subscribers. The primary game development platforms in the year 2023 are PC ( ), PlayStation , and Xbox X/S ( ). Cloud gaming statistics show that the U.S. cloud gaming market is projected to be worth about USD 2.38 billion by 2024 and will likely hit USD 7.39 billion in 2028.

by 2024 and will likely hit in 2028. The number of cloud gaming consumers in the U.S. will be 87.2 million in 2028, increasing considerably between 2024 and 2028. Cloud gaming users, on the other hand, are estimated to number 497 million by the year 2028.

in 2028, increasing considerably between 2024 and 2028. Cloud gaming users, on the other hand, are estimated to number by the year 2028. Within G7 nations, the Cloud Gaming industry is set to generate an approximate revenue of USD 3.64 billion by 2024. From 2024 to 2029, the market is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.61% , with the total market volume expected to reach USD 12.81 billion by 2029.

by 2024. From 2024 to 2029, the market is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of , with the total market volume expected to reach by 2029. Cloud gaming statistics expect that there will be no camcorder users in Cloud Gaming across the G7 country populations by 2029, with user penetration and ARPU also forecasted to remain as null in that time frame.

On a global scale, the country expected to collect the highest revenue from cloud gaming is the United States, with USD 1.938 billion projected in 2024.

projected in 2024. Cloud Gaming in G7 is disrupting the media market by enabling on-demand gaming services that offer high-quality and smooth game streaming.

Cloud Gaming Statistics By Region

Asia

The Asian cloud gaming market is forecasted to generate USD 2.60 billion in revenue in 2024, with a CAGR of 34.86% over the period, reaching USD 8.60 billion by 2028.

The region’s user penetration rate is expected to rise from 5.5% in 2024 to 6.7% by 2028, with an average revenue per user (ARPU) of USD 10.50. By 2028, the number of users in the Asian market is projected to hit 311.4 million.

Americas

Cloud gaming is expected to create a revenue pool of USD 2.38 billion in the Americas by 2024 and reach a staggering USD 7.39 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 32.74%.

The Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) is expected to be sustainable at 32.74%. By 2028, the user base is expected to grow to 87.2 million, with user penetration growing from 6.8% in 2024 to 8.4% in 2028.

Within the said period, growth in the above statistics and investment in the market are the key contributors to this growth.

Africa

As far as the cloud gaming industry in Africa is concerned, revenue generation is projected to reach USD 11.54 million by the year 2024.

The industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.06%, reaching USD 36.17 million by 2028.

The revenue per user is estimated to be USD 9.02 per user in the year 2024.

However, the number of users is expected to grow to 1.6 million by the year 2028, and user penetration is expected to grow to 0.1% in the year 2024.

Australia And Oceania

The Australian and Oceania cloud gaming market is anticipated to earn USD 160.10 million in 2024.

The market will expand at a CAGR of 32.39% and will reach USD 491.90 million by 2028.

The user base is expected to grow to 8.1 million in 2028, with a 17.8% user penetration rate.

The Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) is likely to be USD 24.99.

Europe

The revenue of the European cloud gaming market is projected to reach USD 1.75 billion in 2024, and with a growth forecast of 33.09% CAGR, this market will be worth USD 5.49 billion by 2028.

The ARPU is predicted to stand at USD 24.77.

The volume of users in 2024 will approximate 88.8 million, which corresponds to 8.4% penetration. In 2028, user penetration is projected to grow to 10.5%.

Cloud Gaming Market Revenue

(Reference: statista.com)

According to cloud gaming statistics, revenue in the digital media market segment of Cloud gaming is anticipated to increase steadily between 2024 and 2027, with an increase of USD 11.8 billion (+170.777 %).

This will mark the tenth successive year of growth, with revenues forecast to peak once again at USD 18.71 billion in 2027.

The segment of Cloud Gaming, in particular, has been registering steady growth in the previous years and is still on the rise.

Cloud Gaming Average Revenue Per User

(Reference: statista.com)

Cloud gaming statistics expect that in 2024, the Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) of cloud gaming will reach nearly $17.46 yearly, a remarkable growth from $14.70 in the previous year.

With more premium games and features being introduced on cloud gaming platforms, the cost of subscriptions increased, thus raising ARPU.

Players are buying more in-game items, expansions, and skins, which is also contributing to the revenue.

High-end subscription models with superior services and access to unique games have played a part in the growing ARPU.

Cloud Gaming Users Global

(Reference: statista.com)

Recent cloud gaming statistics indicate that the number of users in the digital media market for “Cloud Gaming”—has been steadily increasing and is projected to increase by 97.1 million users (+24.53%) between 2024 and 2027.

This will mark the tenth consecutive year of growth, which will push the total number of users to approximately 493 million by the year 2027, an all-time high.

Over the past years, the number of users in the ‘Cloud Gaming’ segment has consistently portrayed an upward curve with several other factors keeping the curve in an upward trajectory.

Cloud Gaming User Penetration

(Reference: statista.com)

Based on the global cloud gaming statistics by user penetration, it is evident what % age of internet users or gamers contribute to cloud gaming services.

In 2024, the global penetration of cloud gaming among internet users is at 5.1%. Though this figure may seem low, it bears a great deal of significance in that it is more than an increase from 3.8% in 2023, showing that people are starting to warm up to the service as the quality of internet and cloud services improves.

Cloud Gaming Statistics By Share Of Gamers In The United States

(Reference: statista.com)

According to cloud gaming statistics conducted in March 2024 among US gamers aware of cloud gaming, 34% of gamers of the highest age reported using the Sony PlayStation Network (PSN), making it the most prevalent platform.

This means that out of the surveyed gamers who were aware of cloud gaming, more than one-third were using PSN.

The third position was occupied by Netflix Games, with 28% of the respondents reporting using this platform for gaming.

The above data underlines the fact that the cloud gaming market is very competitive. PSN has the largest market share, even though services such as Netflix Games have started becoming popular.

Key Players Of The Cloud Gaming Market

There are several important contributors in the global cloud gaming market, and they compete to dominate the market.

NVIDIA Corporation has a 21% market share, followed by Microsoft Corporation, which has 14%, and Google Inc., which has 11%.

On the other hand, Intel Corporation and IBM Corporation managed to attain reasonable market shares, commanding 16% and 9%, respectively.

On the other hand, Amazon Inc. and Electronic Arts, Inc. account for 10% and 7%, respectively, and Apple Inc. controls 8% of the market.

These large corporations dominate the cloud gaming market to an extent, leaving only 4% for other players.

It can be conclusively stated that cloud gaming will be directed by these players as the market grows competitive, and innovations are bound to arise.

Satisfaction Levels Of Cloud Gaming Gamers

(Reference: scoop.market.us)

A cloud gaming statistics survey, carried out in the United States in April 2021 and targeted at gamers, brought about different levels of user satisfaction with different gaming services. For example, Play Station service provider (PSN) or Xbox Live scored high user satisfaction rates, with 46 % of the users rated themselves as “Very Satisfied” while 26 % rated themselves as “Somewhat Satisfied.”

Steam reported similar results, with 43 % rating themselves “Very Satisfied” and 33 % “Somewhat Satisfied.”

A similar gratification survey was noted in Discord, where 46 % of disgruntled users rated the service as ‘Very Satisfying’ while 30% said it was ‘Moderately Satisfying. ’

The cloud gaming statistics estimates relate to user satisfaction levels between Amazon Luna and Google Stadia services, respectively. Apple Arcade, which has a mobile gaming subscription, experienced warm regards, as 55 % of users reported being ‘Delighted’, and 47% of user responses were ‘Very Satisfied’ for the Roblox platform.

On the negative spectrum, however, Slack, which is a communication tool, offered lesser levels of satisfaction: Only 38% of users rated the service as “Very Satisfied.” Blizzard’s Battle.net fared better, with 57% “Very Satisfied” responses recorded.

The above results show different preferences and experiences in the gaming community in the United States.

Recent Developments In Cloud Gaming

In December 2023, NVIDIA inked a deal to buy CiiNow, a cloud gaming tech firm, for $300 million. This investment will help bolster NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW platform with the addition of CiiNow’s cutting-edge streaming technologies.

In mid-2023, Amazon started providing its cloud gaming service, Luna, which incorporated different game channels, such as Ubisoft+ and the Luna+ channel. The platform enables users to play different games on different devices.

At the beginning of 2023, Microsoft completed its $7.5 billion purchase of ZeniMax Media, the company that owns Bethesda Softworks. This buyout is intended to enhance the Xbox Game Pass library by adding new games and bolstering its cloud gaming service, Xbox Cloud Gaming.

In early 2024, Google included newer features in its sponsored version, Stadia Pro, including more exclusive games, 4K streaming advancements, and other user experience improvements.

In 2023, Boosteroid, a cloud gaming services provider, raised over $150 million from its investors in a bid to enhance its global data centers and improve its platform and game offerings.

In early 2024, Shadow, a provider of cloud gaming and PC virtualization, received $100 million in funding to develop its technology and grow its audience by making high-end gaming easy to access.

The introduction of 5G technology across networks has been instrumental in the advancement of mobile gaming. It has paved the way for thinner latencies and higher data transfer rates, which result in more seamless and high-definition mobile gaming experiences.

Similarly, cloud-based gaming systems are being upgraded with artificial intelligence to improve gaming parameters such as the quality of the streaming itself, the speed of the latency, and interaction with the users, which are optimised through dynamic resolution scaling adaptive bitrate streaming technologies.

The revenue growth in the global cloud gaming market is estimated to reach 29.5% between 2023 and 2028, with the driver being the increase in mid- to high-bandwidth internet penetration, growing gaming preference, and improvement in cloud infrastructure.

Cloud gaming is developing rapidly in newer markets due to its inherent quality of providing an excellent gaming experience devoid of expensive gaming equipment, hence lowering the entry point for its users.

The strategy for the digitalization of the European Union aims to create conditions for the development of cloud gaming, particularly through the enhancement of infrastructure and antitrust and consumer protection policies.

At the beginning of 2024, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) stimulated several cloud gaming consolidations and mergers within the industry to advance progress while ensuring that such activity did not compromise market competition.

Studies focus on new game streaming algorithms, which deliver stunning graphics and low-latency gameplay under varying network stability.

Ongoing R&D efforts aim to enhance the possibilities for cross-platform gaming and build a cohesive gaming experience regardless of the device and OS, which is one of the key drivers for growth in the cloud gaming segment.

Conclusion

Cloud gaming statistics will quickly become the most lucrative part of the gaming sector by 2024, with considerable growth in its market value, users, and revenues. With the inclusion of 5G and cloud servers, high-quality gaming will be more accessible and enhanced. However, challenges like the availability of internet connections still need to be worked on as the sector progresses.

Sources Statista Statista Ericsson Technavio Fnfresearch Enterpriseappstoday Market Statista

FAQ . How big is the global cloud gaming market going to be, and how fast will it grow rate in 2024?



The cloud gaming market is expected to generate nearly USD 6.91 billion in revenue in 2024. Furthermore, this value is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.64 % between 2024 and 2029, thereby attaining a market worth USD 25.30 billion by 2029. What is the reason behind the upsurge in demand for cloud gaming?



The increasing penetration of high-speed broadband services and 5G networks helps to cut down on delays and enhance the quality of gaming streams. Gambling on several devices, such as cell phones, tablets, and smart televisions, reduces the cost of high-priced gaming hardware. Which regions will have varied revenues from cloud gaming by 2024?



The revenue generated from cloud gaming in the United States is expected to increase to USD 1.938 billion in 2024 and then proportionally to USD 7.39 billion by 2028. Asia is expected to generate USD 2.60 billion in 2024 and will grow its revenue to USD 8.60 billion in 2028. Europe is Projected to generate USD 1.75 billion in 2024, while by 2028, it is expected to grow to USD 5.49 billion. What are the key technological advancements in cloud gaming?



The connectivity standards brought by 5G technology aid in faster data transfer and lower latency which is very important for mobile gaming. Optimisation aided by AI for dynamic resolution scaling and adaptive bitrate streaming also enhances the user experience by balancing picture quality and lags in the game. Which companies are the major players in the cloud gaming business?



NVIDIA Corporation (21%), Microsoft Corporation (14%), and Google Inc. (11%) are the leading players. Other important actors in that market are Intel Corporation, Amazon Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., and Apple Inc., which dominate the vast area of the market.

