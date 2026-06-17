Introduction

Eros Now Statistics: Established in 2012, Eros Now is one of India’s leading streaming services that operates heavily in the digital entertainment industry. The platform is managed by Eros International, which provides numerous Bollywood films, regional cinema from India, and original content that appeals to a large audience throughout India and around the world. In this digital streaming age where media consumption is being reshaped, Eros Now has strategically positioned itself as a formidable player through an extensive film library and exclusive offerings as it seeks to attract and retain subscribers.

The latest Eros Now statistics show that Eros Now has acquired a significant user base, thus indicating its stature and popularity among the players involved in the Indian entertainment sector. The growth experienced by this platform has been attributed to partnerships within different regions, such as focusing on regionalised content and enhancing customer experience, among others.

This article presents Eros Now statistics and trends on Eros Now’s current subscribers, the content it offers, and its market position. By exploring these metrics, we are able to understand the role played by Eros now in current transformations taking place in terms of digital media and how it affects the wider streaming industry altogether.

Featured Pick

Eros International Media Limited reported a standalone net loss of USD 12.2 million (₹10,186 lakh) in FY2026, up from USD 1.2 million (₹1,013 lakh) a year earlier. The group posted a consolidated net loss of USD 16.5 million (₹13,734 lakh) for 2026. The auditor noted long-pending receivables from group companies totaling USD 34.2 million (₹28,438 lakh), including balances from Eros Worldwide FZE, Eros International Limited UK, and Eros International USA Inc. Eros Now reported 224 million+ registered users and 39.94 million paid subscribers across 150+ countries. In India, the monthly Eros Now plan is available for ₹49, reduced from ₹99, giving users a 51% discount with monthly renewal. Eros Now has one of the lowest average revenue per user (ARPU) levels in India at USD 0.30/year, while its global ARPU is USD 0.52/year. Eros Now has its largest audience in India, accounting for 60.1% of its total users. Eros Now remained a recognized streaming platform in May 2026, attracting 501.7K monthly visits. India leads Eros Now’s global web traffic with a dominant 31.99% share, though it has recently dipped by 6.35%. Eros Now’s audience is heavily male-dominated, with 77.67% male visitors compared to just 22.33% female visitors.

Eros Now At A Glance

Category Details Platform Type OTT (Over-the-Top) video streaming platform Available Languages Hindi, English, Bangla, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Malayalam, Punjabi, Marathi, Kashmiri, and Urdu Headquarters Mumbai Service Coverage Global User Parent Company Eros Media World Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ali Hussein Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Lokesh Chauhan Industry Entertainment and mass media Core Products Streaming media, video-on-demand (VOD), and digital content distribution Key Services Film production, film distribution, and television production Commercial Platform Yes Launch Year 2012 User Registration Required to access content Official Website erosnow.com

10 Fun Facts About Eros Now

Eros Now is part of a company founded in 1977, the same year VHS tapes became popular, underscoring its early link to new technology.

It was the first Indian media company listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2013 under the name EROS.

The platform launched in 2012, before Netflix entered India in 2016.

It has a huge library of over 12,000 titles, including films, music, and shows.

Around 80% of its viewers are aged 18-34.

About 50% of Indian users come from Tier II and Tier III cities.

It created short “Quickie” shows with 8-10 minute episodes for mobile users.

It partnered with Microsoft Azure in 2019 for AI-based streaming features.

It later merged with STX Entertainment in 2020.

Eros International Media Limited Financial Report

The company recorded a standalone net loss of USD 12.2 million (₹10,186 lakh) as of March 31, 2026, compared with a loss of USD 1.2 million (₹1,013 lakh) last year.

Revenue from operations increased to USD 3.4 million (₹2,846 lakh), up sharply from USD 0.6 million (₹508 lakh).

Total income stood at USD 6.2 million (₹5,163 lakh), while total expenses were USD 18.3 million (₹15,198 lakh).

Loss per share accounted for USD 0.13 (₹10.62).

The company’s balance sheet showed total assets of USD 54.5 million (₹45,273 lakh) versus liabilities of USD 113.5 million (₹94,275 lakh).

The group posted a consolidated net loss of USD 16.5 million (₹13,734 lakh) for 2026, compared to a profit of USD 13.8 million (₹11,502 lakh) in the previous year.

Total income fell to USD 7.3 million (₹6,086 lakh), while total expenses were USD 23.4 million (₹19,550 lakh).

Net loss before tax stood at USD 16.2 million (₹13,464 lakh).

Loss per share was USD 0.17 (₹14.32).

The group reported a consolidated net worth of USD 89.2 million (₹74,387 lakh).

Total assets stood at USD 215.6 million (₹1,79,766 lakh).

For Q4 2026, the consolidated net loss was USD 9.4 million (₹7,855 lakh) on income of USD 2.7 million (₹2,293 lakh).

Auditor Qualifications And Financial Concerns

The auditor noted long-pending receivables from group companies totaling USD 34.2 million (₹28,438 lakh), including balances from Eros Worldwide FZE, Eros International Limited UK, and Eros International USA Inc.

The company has already provided for 100% of expected credit losses on these receivables.

Final settlement depends on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) ‘s approval for net remittance, thereby adding regulatory risk.

Content advances worth USD 122.3 million (₹1,01,601 lakh) are under review by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Eros Now reported 224 million+ registered users and 39.94 million paid subscribers across 150+ countries.

The BCG matrix report also indicated that the active paying subscriber base was around 12 million during 2024-2025.

By June 2026, the Eros Universe YouTube channel had an estimated 35.7 million subscribers and 5.44 billion total video views.

The platform also had around 740,000 Instagram followers in 2025.

Eros Now held about 2% share of India’s OTT market revenue in 2024.

Eros Now Subscription Prices, 2026

India Pricing Plans

(Source: erosnow.com)

The monthly Eros Now plan is available for ₹49, reduced from ₹99, giving users a 51% discount with monthly renewal.

The Quarterly Plan is priced at ₹79/quarter, compared with the original ₹376/quarter, offering a 79% discount and renewing every 3 months.

The Annual Plan costs ₹399/year, down from ₹950/year, offering about 58% savings (or up to 40% as advertised) with yearly billing.

A 14-day free trial is available for new subscribers.

International Pricing Plans

Plan Price Billing Monthly USD 7.99/month Monthly Bi-Annual USD 19.99 Every 6 months Annual USD 49.99/year Yearly

Country-Specific Pricing

Country/Region Monthly Price India ₹49 ( USD 0.59) USA USD 7.99/month UK £4.99/month UAE AED 20/month Malaysia MYR 10/month Indonesia Rp 26,000 (USD 1.79)/month Europe (App Store) €3.99/month Europe Bi-Annual –

Eros Now Average Revenue Per User And OTT Market Comparison

Eros Now has one of the lowest average revenue per user (ARPU) levels in India at USD 0.30/year, while its global ARPU is USD 0.52/year.

International subscribers generate a much higher ARPU of USD 10.01/year, highlighting stronger earning potential outside India.

India’s OTT industry records an average annual ARPU of USD 7.47–9.02, nearly 10x lower than the global average of USD 70+.

Netflix leads the market with an ARPU of ₹200/month and the lowest churn rate of 22%.

ZEE5 reports an ARPU of ₹120/month (about USD 1.44/month).

SonyLIV generates ₹573/year (about USD 6.88/year) from 33.3 million paid subscribers.

As of 2026, India’s OTT ARPU stands at USD 9.02.

Subscription Plans Of Prominent OTT Players In India

Netflix slashed its prices in India. The mobile plan is ₹149/month, and the basic plan is ₹199/month

Netflix has a mobile-only plan costing INR 199 per month.

Amazon Prime is currently ₹299/month or ₹1,499/year. Alt Balaji has also rebranded to “ALTT.

In 2026, Disney+ Hotstar subscription plans generally range from ₹299/month (Premium) to ₹899/year (Super).

Zee5 charges only INR 99 as its monthly subscription fee.

Sony LIV also offers a monthly subscription for INR 99.

Eros Now is cheaper than most, and its monthly plan costs just 49 rupees.

Alt Balaji is priced so cheaply at 34 rupees per month.

The Viu company offers a service at a low price of 50 INR per month.

Eros Now User Distribution By Region

(Reference: bayelsawatch.com)

Eros Now has its largest audience in India, accounting for 60.1% of its total users.

Pakistan accounts for 8.2%, followed by the United States with 5.0%.

Bangladesh contributes 3.8%, while Nepal represents 2.5%.

All other countries together make up the remaining 20.3% of the user base.

Eros Now Website Traffic Analyses

(Source: similarweb.com)

Eros Now remained a recognized streaming platform in May 2026, attracting 501.7K monthly visits.

The website ranked #103,278 globally and #11,391 in India.

Within India’s Streaming & Online TV category, it ranked #394.

Visitors viewed an average of 2.30 pages per session and spent around 00:00:30 on the website.

The bounce rate was 42.47%, indicating that nearly 42.47% of visitors left after viewing only one page.

By Country

According to Similarweb in May 2026, India leads Eros Now’s global web traffic with a dominant 31.99% share, though it has recently dipped by 6.35%.

Pakistan ranks second with 13.29% of traffic and is one of the few markets showing positive growth, up 6.3%.

Bangladesh contributes 4.63% of traffic, recording a minor decline of 2.33%.

The United States holds 3.85% but has witnessed a steep drop of 53.38%.

The United Kingdom accounts for 2.23%, with a modest decline of 2.37%.

The remaining 44.02% comes from other countries, reflecting Eros Now’s broad global footprint across 150+ nations.

By Demographics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

Eros Now’s audience is heavily male-dominated, with 77.67% male visitors compared to just 22.33% female visitors.

The 25-34 age group is the largest segment, contributing 29.9% of all traffic, followed closely by the 18-24 group at 25.13%.

Visitors aged 35-44 account for 17.34%, while those aged 45-54 account for 11.36%.

Older audiences are relatively limited, with 55-64-year-olds making up 8.48% and those 65 and above representing just 7.79% of total visitors.

Eros Now Content Library And Language Distribution

Category Key Specification Research Insight Digital Library 12,000-13,000+ movies and shows Eros Now has one of the largest Indian entertainment libraries, offering a wide range of films and series. Short-Form Content 4,400+ videos Short clips, trailers, and Quickies help increase daily user engagement. Music Collection 250,000+ HD tracks The platform competes in both video and music streaming. Premiere Languages 9 languages New releases are available in Hindi, English, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Telugu, and Punjabi. Language Support Up to 16 languages Dubs and subtitles help expand the platform’s global reach. Subscriber Mix 70% (India), 15% (USA), 10% (UK), and 5% (Middle East) Content strategy serves both domestic users and international audiences.

Eros Now Original Programs

Web Series / Drama Originals

Title Genre Language Episodes Key Cast / Notes Flesh Crime Thriller Hindi 7 Swara Bhasker; cop chases flesh-trade network Smoke 10 Double murder case in Goa; drug cartel drama Metro Park (Season 1) Comedy, Drama Multiple Patel family NRI comedy; set in New Jersey Metro Park 2 Continues NRI family saga; Ranvir Shorey 7 Kadam Sports Drama €4 Ronit Roy, Amit Sadh; father-son football drama Hindmata Drama 6 Rashi Mal, Trupti Khamkhar; women’s prison drama Operation Cobra Action, Thriller Multiple RAW agent prevents nuclear detonation Flip Psychological Thriller 4 Anthology on the dark recesses of the human mind Enaaya Romance Multiple Romantic drama; released Jan 2019 Modi: Journey of a Common Man Political Biography Hindi, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada 10 PM Modi’s life story; April 2019 Modi Season 2: CM to PM Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Gujarati Multiple PM Modi’s journey from CM to PM Side Hero Comedy Hindi 8 Eros Now’s first-ever original web series Thoda Adjust Please Multiple Four friends navigating love, career, and relationships A Viral Wedding Lockdown wedding planned online Aisa Waisa Pyaar Romance Short Films Binge-worthy short romantic films

Reality / Documentary Originals

Title Genre Language Episodes Key Cast / Notes Salute Siachen Reality / Travelogue / Documentary Hindi 5 Arjun Rampal, Rannvijay Singha, Arunoday Singh; 20-day trek to Siachen Glacier at 15,632 ft Sacred Serenity: Yoga with Mansi Gulati at Maha Kumbh Health & Wellness Multiple (New Episodes) Yoga expert Mansi Gulati filmed at Maha Kumbh 2025

Quickie Originals (Short-Form, 8-10 min episodes)

Title Genre Language Notes Date Gone Wrong (S1) Comedy Hindi First Quickie series Date Gone Wrong 2 Lockdown virtual dates edition Date Gone Wrong 3 Virtual dates, comedic endings The Investigation Crime, Thriller Officer investigates a life-changing murder Tum Se Na Ho Paayega Comedy New-to-Mumbai Bala navigates city life Paisa Fek Tamasha Dekh Comedy / Prank Prank-based comedy series My Name Is Sheela Comedy Story of a woman becoming a stand-up comedian DIY Food Lifestyle / Food Easy home recipes for every craving DIY Fashion Lifestyle / Fashion Fashion tips with influencers DIY Beauty Lifestyle / Beauty Skincare & makeup tips Shipra’s Kitchen Food / Lifestyle Chef Shipra’s quick recipes with a twist

Animated / Kids Originals

Title Genre Language Episodes Notes Blazing Bajirao Action / Animation Hindi 5 First-of-its-kind motion graphic series on Maratha warrior Bajirao Mystical Mastani Action / Epic / Animation Hindi – Graphic web series companion to Bajirao Mastani

Current Market Position Of Eros Now

Less Interest Coverage Ratio: For the CEO who is familiar with such a position, although he began running this organisation just three years ago, this is definitely a troublesome sign. Low-interest coverage is observed in terms of EBIT, where earnings before interest and taxes for this company are not enough to pay their interest bills comfortably. One may say it is looming over debt repayment problems.

For the CEO who is familiar with such a position, although he began running this organisation just three years ago, this is definitely a troublesome sign. Low-interest coverage is observed in terms of EBIT, where earnings before interest and taxes for this company are not enough to pay their interest bills comfortably. One may say it is looming over debt repayment problems. Sales Growth is Dwindling: In the last five years, the company has witnessed a negative sales growth rate of -6.65%. The decreasing revenue figures indicate that the firm needs help to broaden its market or maintain its sales figures.

In the last five years, the company has witnessed a negative sales growth rate of -6.65%. The decreasing revenue figures indicate that the firm needs help to broaden its market or maintain its sales figures. Low Shares Owned by Promoters: The founders (promoters) hold only 16.2% shares of the company’s Share capital. Low promoter holding can mean less confidence or mistrust from these people with respect to the future growth prospects of the institution.

The founders (promoters) hold only 16.2% shares of the company’s Share capital. Low promoter holding can mean less confidence or mistrust from these people with respect to the future growth prospects of the institution. Low ROE (Return on Equity): For three years now, the return on equity (ROE) for this company has been -8.74%. Such negative rates signify that the shareholders have been pulling out funds without receiving much back in exchange—a reason why one might suggest that profits are not coming forth from vendors selling the stuff they’ve invested money into.

For three years now, the return on equity (ROE) for this company has been -8.74%. Such negative rates signify that the shareholders have been pulling out funds without receiving much back in exchange—a reason why one might suggest that profits are not coming forth from vendors selling the stuff they’ve invested money into. High Contingent Liabilities: The company has massive contingent liabilities near the Rs 659 crore mark, which could damage its financial structure should they arise later.

The company has massive contingent liabilities near the Rs 659 crore mark, which could damage its financial structure should they arise later. Diminished Ownership Stake by Promoters: Promoter ownership has decreased by 45.9% over three years, suggesting either a loss of faith by promoters regarding prospects for growth and development in the business or perhaps they needed money urgently.

Opportunities And Challenges Of Eros Now

Opportunities

Expand its subscriber base in international markets, especially among the Indian diaspora.

Increase revenue through premium plans, advertising, and content partnerships.

Grow its regional language and original content library to attract more users.

Use AI and personalized recommendations to improve user experience.

Benefit from the rapid growth of India’s OTT and digital entertainment market.

Challenges

Faces intense competition from major OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and JioHotstar.

Continues to report financial losses and liquidity concerns.

Deals with regulatory investigations and audit-related issues.

Has relatively low average revenue per user compared with competitors.

Must continuously invest in high-quality content to retain and attract subscribers.

Conclusion

Eros Now is a well-known Indian streaming platform with a large collection of movies, web series, and music in many languages. It has built a strong presence in India and overseas through its rich content library and wide user base. Although the company is facing financial and regulatory challenges, it continues to invest in digital entertainment and regional content. With the right business strategy and better financial performance, Eros Now has the opportunity to grow and stay competitive in the fast-changing OTT market.