20th Century Fox Statistics By Revenue and Facts

20th Century Fox Statistics: The entertainment industry will be a never-ending industry. From the most popular productions of iconic series such as The Simpsons to fantasy worlds Avatar and Star Wars, the 20th Century Fox studio has glued every audience to the screen. The techniques of filmmaking and storytelling, as well as innovations applied to visual effects, are success factors for their movies. The brand is providing a perfect cinematic experience for everyone all around the world. According to the decade, now it has become 21st century Fox, yet they continue producing the same quality of entertainment as they used to. Let’s understand some numbers through these well-researched 20th Century Fox Statistics.

20th Century Fox Statistics By The Numbers

Year Total Movies Released Tickets Sold Market Share Top Grossing Movie Gross that Year 1995 15 94,433,933 7.73% Die Hard: With a Vengeance $100,012,499 1996 16 165,385,717 12.67% Independence Day $306,169,255 1997 21 140,385,646 10.47% Star Wars Ep. IV: A New Hope $138,133,173 1998 19 155,573,445 10.71% There’s Something About Mary $174,711,965 1999 23 157,666,048 10.91% Star Wars Ep. I: The Phantom Menace $430,443,350 2000 22 135,508,916 9.71% X-Men $157,299,717 2001 20 152,447,744 10.40% Planet of the Apes $179,841,538 2002 23 168,922,633 10.72% Star Wars Ep. II: Attack of the Clones $310,676,740 2003 19 132,704,028 8.70% X-Men 2 $214,949,694 2004 19 147,510,276 9.87% The Day After Tomorrow $186,740,799 2005 21 211,003,462 15.37% Star Wars Ep. III: Revenge of the Sith $380,270,577 2006 28 212,266,343 15.15% X-Men: The Last Stand $234,362,462 2007 25 149,270,869 10.51% The Simpsons Movie $183,135,01 2008 24 146,004,418 10.75% Horton Hears a Who $154,529,439 2009 22 194,697,168 13.72% Avatar $352,114,898 2010 19 176,397,918 13.28% Avatar $408,392,727 2011 19 123,935,984 9.66% Rise of the Planet of the Apes $176,760,185 2012 19 129,411,713 9.36% Ice Age: Continental Drift $161,204,082 2013 20 131,473,427 9.82% The Croods $187,168,425 2014 23 216,474,400 17.22% X-Men: Days of Future Past $233,921,534 2015 26 154,622,311 11.68% The Martian $225,345,353 2016 24 169,874,881 13.04% Deadpool $363,070,709 2017 20 147,870,389 12.06% Logan $226,277,068 2018 18 119,714,973 9.13% Deadpool 2 $324,512,774 2019 13 53,729,133 4.38% Ford vs. Ferrari $109,976,339 2020 7 5,171,343 2.35% Spies in Disguise $19,714,592 2021 1 5,899 0.00% Alien $60,000 2022 1 2,347,010 0.33% Avatar: The Way of Water $401,007,908 2023 4 925,556 0.11% Avatar: The Way of Water $283,067,859

All-Time Top 50 Worldwide Box Office For 20th Century Fox Movies

Name Worldwide Box Office Domestic Box Office International Box Office Avatar, 2009 $2,923,706,026 $785,221,649 $2,138,484,377 Star Wars Ep. I: The Phantom Menace, 1999 $1,027,044,677 $474,544,677 $552,500,000 Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs, 2009 $886,686,817 $196,573,705 $690,113,112 Ice Age: Continental Drift, 2012 $879,765,137 $161,321,843 $718,443,294 Bohemian Rhapsody, 2018 $879,088,897 $216,303,339 $662,785,558 Star Wars Ep. III: Revenge of the Sith, 2005 $848,998,877 $380,270,577 $468,728,300 Independence Day, 1996 $817,400,878 $306,169,255 $511,231,623 Deadpool 2, 2018 $786,362,37 $324,591,735 $461,770,635 Deadpool, 2016 $781,947,691 $363,070,709 $418,876,982 Star Wars Ep. IV: A New Hope, 1977 $775,398,007 $460,998,007 $314,400,000 X-Men: Days of Future Past, 2014 $747,862,775 $233,921,534 $513,941,241 Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, 2014 $710,644,566 $208,545,589 $502,098,977 Star Wars Ep. II: Attack of the Clones, 2002 $656,695,615 $310,676,740 $346,018,875 The Martian, 2015 $653,609,107 $228,433,663 $425,175,444 Ice Age: The Meltdown, 2006 $651,899,282 $195,330,621 $456,568,661 Life of Pi, 2012 $619,310,368 $124,987,022 $494,323,346 How to Train Your Dragon 2, 2014 $614,586,270 $177,002,924 $437,583,346 Logan, 2017 $614,202,315 $226,277,068 $387,925,247 Night at the Museum, 2006 $579,446,407 $250,863,268 $328,583,139 The Croods, 2013 $573,068,425 $187,168,425 $385,900,000 The Day After Tomorrow, 2004 $555,840,117 $186,740,799 $369,099,318 Star Wars Ep. V: The Empire Strikes Back, 1980 $549,001,086 $291,738,960 $257,262,126 X-Men: Apocalypse, 2016 $542,537,546 $155,442,489 $387,095,057 The Revenant, 2015 $532,938,302 $183,637,894 $349,300,408 The Boss Baby, 2017 $527,909,949 $175,003,033 $352,906,916 The Simpsons Movie, 2007 $527,071,022 $183,135,014 $343,936,008 Kung Fu Panda 3, 2016 $506,124,167 $143,528,619 $362,595,548 Rio 2, 2014 $492,846,291 $131,538,435 $361,307,856 War for the Planet of the Apes, 2017 $489,592,267 $146,880,162 $342,712,105 Rio, 2011 $487,517,241 $143,619,809 $343,897,432 Mr. and Mrs. Smith, 2005 $486,124,090 $186,336,279 $299,787,811 Star Wars Ep. VI: Return of the Jedi, 1983 $482,365,284 $316,465,003 $165,900,281 Home Alone, 1990 $476,680,641 $285,761,243 $190,919,398 Rise of the Planet of the Apes, 2011 $470,986,200 $176,760,185 $294,226,015 X Men: The Last Stand, 2006 $459,260,946 $234,362,462 $224,898,484 Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel, 2009 $443,483,213 $219,614,612 $223,868,601 Mrs. Doubtfire, 1993 $441,286,003 $219,195,051 $222,090,952 The Greatest Showman, 2017 $429,054,204 $174,340,174 $254,714,030 Cast Away, 2000 $427,230,516 $233,632,142 $193,598,374 The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, 2010 $418,186,950 $104,386,950 $313,800,000 The Wolverine, 2013 $416,456,852 $132,556,852 $283,900,000 Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 2017 $408,803,696 $100,234,838 $308,568,858 X-Men 2, 2003 $406,348,630 $214,949,694 $191,398,936 Kingsman: The Secret Service, 2015 $404,561,724 $128,261,724 $276,300,000 Prometheus, 2012 $402,448,265 $126,477,084 $275,971,181 Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian, 2009 $402,231,063 $177,243,721 $224,987,342 Ice Age: Collision Course, 2016 $402,156,682 $64,063,008 $338,093,674 Alita: Battle Angel, 2019 $401,900,040 $85,838,210 $316,061,830 Ice Age, 2002 $386,116,343 $176,387,405 $209,728,938 Home, 2015 $385,997,896 $177,397,510 $208,600,386

(Source: the-numbers.com)

Top 20 Worldwide Leading Stars For 20th Century Fox Movies

Rank Name Total Movies Worldwide Box Office 1 Hugh Jackman 12 $4,056,532,035 2 John Leguizamo 6 $3,329,993,103 3 Ray Romano 6 $3,221,119,031 4 Denis Leary 5 $3,206,624,261 5 Zoe Saldana 3 $3,077,756,444 6 Ewan McGregor 7 $3,020,881,958 7 Sam Worthington 1 $2,923,706,026 8 Liam Neeson 8 $2,664,455,611 9 Natalie Portman 6 $2,660,446,481 10 Michael Fassbender 7 $2,442,455,784 11 Ryan Reynolds 4 $2,428,275,064 12 Jennnifer Lawrence 6 $2,139,251,441 13 Ben Stiller 7 $2,128,101,674 14 Robin Williams 6 $2,058,808,447 15 Queen Latifah 3 $1,940,742,781 16 James McAvoy 5 $1,923,289,888 17 Ian McKellen 4 $1,910,344,718 18 Patrick Stewart 4 $1,910,344,718 19 Harrison Ford 4 $1,870,564,377 20 Carrie Fisher 3 $1,806,764,377

(Source: the-numbers.com)

Ranking of Film Studios by Best Picture Oscars Academy Awards

(Reference: statista.com)

According to 20th Century Fox Statistics 2024, the studio won 9 Best Picture Academy Awards as of today and is ranked third among award-winning studios. It followed Columbia Pictures (12) and Paramount Studios (11).

20th Century Fox: A Hollywood Legend

20th Century Fox wasn’t a single person but a major American film studio. For over 80 years, it was a giant in Hollywood, churning out countless movies that entertained audiences worldwide.

Here’s the story of 20th Century Fox, from its beginnings to recent changes:

The Rise of a Studio (1915-1935):

The story starts in 1915 with William Fox, a businessman who loved movies. He founded the Fox Film Corporation, one of the early Hollywood studios. Fox was known for its westerns and swashbuckling adventure films. Meanwhile, another key player emerged: Darryl F. Zanuck, a young and ambitious producer. He started his own company, Twentieth Century Pictures, in 1933.

The Merger and Golden Age (1935-1960s):

In 1935, these two companies came together to form the powerhouse we know as Twentieth Century-Fox Film Corporation (the hyphen was later dropped). This merger created a studio with both the production muscle of Fox and the filmmaking talent of Zanuck. This period, known as Hollywood’s Golden Age, was a golden time for 20th Century Fox. Under Zanuck’s leadership, the studio produced a massive range of films. Here are some highlights:

Spectacular musicals: Think classics like “The King and I” (1956) and “South Pacific” (1958), bursting with color and dazzling costumes.

Epic historical dramas: Movies like “Cleopatra” (1963), though expensive to make, were grand and sweeping in scope.

Science fiction and westerns: Films like “The Day the Earth Stood Still” (1951) and westerns starring John Wayne like “Red River” (1948) captured the imagination of audiences.

Social commentary: 20th Century Fox didn’t shy away from serious topics either, with films like

“The Grapes of Wrath” (1940) portrays the struggles of the Great Depression.

Innovation and Big Names (1960s-1980s):

20th Century Fox continued to innovate. In 1953, they introduced CinemaScope, a widescreen format that revolutionized moviegoing. The studio also attracted big stars, like Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Taylor, whose films were major box office draws.

Changing Hands and Challenges (1980s-2019):

The later years of the 20th century saw a change in ownership for 20th Century Fox. In 1985, media mogul Rupert Murdoch bought the studio. The studio continued to produce successful films like “Die Hard” (1988) and the “Home Alone” series (1990-1994), but it also faced some challenges. Competition from other studios intensified, and some big-budget productions flopped.

The Disney Era (2019-Present):

According to 20th Century Fox Statistics, in a major shake-up, The Walt Disney Company acquired a large portion of 21st Century Fox (which 20th Century Fox was a part of by then) in 2019. This meant that 20th Century Fox, the once-independent studio, became part of the Disney empire.

What Made 20th Century Fox Different?

So, what made 20th Century Fox stand out? Here are a few reasons:

Genre Variety: Unlike some studios that focused on specific genres, 20th Century Fox produced a wide range of films, from musicals to westerns to science fiction. This kept audiences coming back for more.

Focus on Big Productions: The studio was known for creating grand, splashy films with impressive sets and costumes. These movies were a visual feast for audiences.

Star Power: 20th Century Fox had a knack for attracting major stars, which helped draw in moviegoers.

Recent Developments (As Of April 2024)

Since the Disney acquisition, 20th Century Fox has been renamed 20th Century Studios. It continues to operate under the Disney umbrella but with a bit more creative freedom than some other Disney-owned studios.

There have yet to be any major announcements about specific upcoming films from 20th Century Studios in 2024. However, with Disney’s vast resources behind them, the studio is likely to continue producing a variety of films in the years to come.

While the future of 20th Century Studios remains to be seen, its legacy as a major Hollywood player is undeniable. Here are some additional thoughts on what the future might hold:

Focus on Franchises: Disney is known for its successful franchises like Star Wars and Marvel. 20th Century Studios has its own established franchises like “Alien” and “Planet of the Apes.” These franchises could be revived or expanded upon under Disney’s ownership, bringing back beloved characters and stories for a new generation.

Family-Friendly Content: Disney is known for its family-friendly films. While 20th Century Studios has traditionally produced a wider range of content, it might create more movies aimed at families in the future. This doesn’t necessarily mean sacrificing the studio’s identity; it just means finding ways to create entertaining movies suitable for all ages.

Streaming Service Presence: Disney+ is a major streaming platform. 20th Century Studios could contribute to the platform by producing original content directly for streaming. This could open doors for new stories and formats that might be better for a traditional theatrical release.

Interesting Facts About 20th Century Fox

The Searchlight Logo: 20th Century Fox Statistics state that the iconic opening fanfare and searchlight logo of 20th Century Fox came from Twentieth Century Pictures, not Fox Film Corporation. After the merger, the combined studio kept these elements, which became instantly recognizable.

Animation Legacy: While primarily known for live-action films, 20th Century Fox had a successful animation division, too. They produced classics like “Anastasia” (1997) and “FernGully: The Last Rainforest” (1992). It’s still being determined if this division will continue under Disney ownership.

Box Office Records: 20th Century Fox holds the record for the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time – “Avatar” (2009). The studio has also seen numerous other films break box office records throughout its history.

Conclusion

Overall, 20th Century Fox Statistics show that the future of 20th Century Studios under Disney is full of possibilities. The studio’s rich history and established franchises are valuable assets, and with Disney’s resources and reach, it has the potential to continue producing high-quality films that entertain audiences worldwide.

FAQ . Which is the most successful 20th Century Fox movie? Avatars and its series are the most successful movies produced by 20th Century

Fox, with more than $2.9 billion in worldwide box-office gross. Did Disney purchase 20th Century Fox? As of 2024, 20th Century Studios is owned by Disney Studios, a division of Disney

Entertainment.

