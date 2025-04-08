Introduction

Firefox Statistics: Firefox, which Mozilla created, has been one of the most sought-after web browsers since its launch in 2004. The browser has been embraced because of its openness and respect for users’ privacy, retaining its core users amidst the growing competition from the likes of Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge.

With all these Firefox statistics, it can be predicted that Mozilla Firefox will still be an important browser in the world market in 2025, given that it will enhance all the ones previously mentioned and pay much attention to the privacy and security of the users as well as the customization capabilities.

In the section below, we provide several important metrics on Firefox statistics, market share, and user groups in 2025.

Editor’s Choice

Firefox statistics reported in 2024 that Mozilla Corporation’s total revenue was US$500 million , with about 90% of this coming from search engine partnerships.

, with about of this coming from search engine partnerships. Mozilla earns a good deal of money thanks to search engines such as Google, Yandex, and Baidu, which have entered global markets.

It is understood that the deal involving Google alone contributes in the region of US$400 million each year. While Mozilla does make some revenue from subscriptions to some of its paid products, e.g., VPN services, this is far lower than that of search engine agreements.

each year. While Mozilla does make some revenue from subscriptions to some of its paid products, e.g., VPN services, this is far lower than that of search engine agreements. Mozilla Firefox also earns revenues through advertisements, sponsored links, and Pocket suggestions on the new browser’s home page.

According to Firefox statistics, there will be around 210 million active users of the Firefox browser worldwide in 2024.

active users of the Firefox browser worldwide in 2024. Interestingly, over 40% of the Firefox code has been authored by volunteers, and over 50% of the browser’s users use a language other than English.

of the Firefox code has been authored by volunteers, and over of the browser’s users use a language other than English. The mobile version of Firefox recorded over 100 million downloads on Google Play for Android.

downloads on Google Play for Android. Only 1.3% of users turn on the app’s tracking protection feature, but the browser still ranks 4th in popularity with a 3.14% market share as of April 2022.

of users turn on the app’s tracking protection feature, but the browser still ranks 4th in popularity with a market share as of April 2022. Forecasting into 2024, the market share for the Firefox browser stands at 0.6%.

Mozilla Firefox provides numerous functionalities for both PC and mobile devices, improving users’ web surfing.

The Internet usage browser market has grown globally from about US$ 201.9 billion in 2022 to about US$ 998.1 billion in the year 2032, as projected by Market.us.

in 2022 to about in the year 2032, as projected by Market.us. Firefox statistics in Meta Platform Research, most users spend an average of about five hours per day scanning the web using the Firefox browser, which ranked fourth most used web browser as of August 2023.

In addition, 68.89% of Firefox’s traffic is direct traffic.

Key Facts

While the work started in 2002, the Mozilla Firefox web browser was launched to the public in November 2004, which makes it almost twenty years old.

Upon its launch, it was rated very highly because of its speed acceleration, security improvements, and easy navigation.

This analogy is frequently drawn because a similar web browser, Netscape Navigator, was very much available during the late 1990s and was considered one of the most successful browsers.

When Mozilla’s Firefox was launched in 2004, it faced stiff competition from Microsoft’s Internet Explorer version 6, which was the most popular browser available on the market.

The browser is open source, which means its users are free to adjust and improve the source code for different uses.

Firefox renders web content using the Gecko layout engine and meets current web standards.

It is compatible with many operating systems, such as Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iPhone.

Every other platform except iOS is based on the Gecko engine, but on iOS, as is the case with all other browsers, the WebKit engine has to be used.

Some variants of Unix-like operating systems, including commonly used Linux distributions, come with Firefox already installed, and there are also unofficial browser ports.

Experts think that Firefox’s moniker came from the Red Panda, which was its name before it was given a better name.

For the last several years, Red Panda art and drawing have been officially the mascot of the free browser software.

The browser has one more distinct quality: it is better optimised when it comes to RAM usage compared to other web-interest applications such as Google Chrome.

Based on new technology, which has made the browser faster and improved its performance relative to previous versions, Son has included the Quantum engine for intestinal Cancerous growths.

Firefox statistics reveal that Mozilla Firefox offers a multitude of add-ons and built-in functionality for users to alter the application.

Unlike most browsers on the market, it focuses more on security, which is in line with Mozilla’s doctrine as an independent developer.

Despite the cutthroat market, the browser is constantly in demand, as evidenced by the fact that about 8 million new Firefox users create downloads each month.

Since Firefox debuted, over 1.5 billion downloads have been accomplished; therefore, it is indeed one of the best and most sought-after browsers in the world.

Mozilla Firefox’s mobile version for iOS and Android has 1.5% of the mobile browser market’s share.

Mobile device manufacturers use built-in browsers, which create competition for Firefox, which is installed on Android only. However, Firefox has managed to hit a record of 10 million downloads on Android devices alone in 2024.

According to recent Firefox statistics, the company that develops Firefox, Mozilla, was able to generate revenue of about $ 500 million in the year 2024. Most of the revenue is explained by their search engine alliances, especially with Google.

85% of Firefox’s revenue is generated by deals with search engines, which explains the importance of these revenue-generating deals to Mozilla.

One factor users consider when using Firefox is its plethora of add-ons and extensions. As of 2024, Firefox possessed more than 25000 extensions that served different purposes, from blocking ads to enhancing user productivity.

Add-ons are widely accepted by users, with over 40% of Firefox users having at least one, which signifies the importance of browser customization features.

In 2024, the functionality of the Mozilla Firefox browser is still marketed as a key characteristic of the application. Enhanced Tracking Protection (ETP), one of the browser’s inbuilt facilities, counters over thirty million tracking attempts every day among its users.

Firefox statistics showed that 75% of Firefox users indicated that privacy-related features were a key factor in their continued utilisation of the browser.

The adoption of Firefox among Enterprises aimed at businesses and organisations is growing at a steady pace. Some 8% of the large consumers claimed it to be their main utilised browser.

Mozilla’s enterprise offerings continue to evolve. They include bulk deployment and customisation, as well as security updates designed for end-users in the enterprise environment.

Market Share of Leading Internet Browsers

(Source: statista.com)

Firefox statistics show that, as of August, it had a market share of only 0.6% globally. It is still ranked among the top four browsers but has fallen short of Chrome, Safari, and Microsoft Edge.

An Analysis of the Mobile Internet Browser Market in August 2024 focused on Google Chrome, the most widely used mobile internet browser, which had 65.97% of the market share. Apple’s Safari stood second with an almost 23% market share. The rest include UC Browser and Samsung Internet.

Share of Firefox in Browser Market across India

(Source: statista.com)

By July 2024, Mozilla Firefox was reported to have a browser market share of only 1.1% in India, indicating a significant decline compared to the previous year.

This Firefox statistics market share erosion suggests that there is a decrease in the number of users who prefer using the Firefox Web browser in India. This suggests that the browser could be facing stiff competition from other browsers such as Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and even mobile-based browsers.

This could also be due to a change in user preferences, who are likely to choose the most updated, highly optimized, or feature-enhanced browsers applicable in India.

The decline shows the difficulty that Firefox has in keeping users, especially in places where strong competitors are present.

Firefox Active Users

(Source: data.firefox.com)

The latest Firefox statistics estimate that the number of active users will be more than 161.3 million in 2024. Comparing the user trends of China and the United States reveals a distinct seasonality.

In both countries, there are pronounced declines in user engagement from early to mid-summer that are observed to bounce back come September.

However, the second decline in the curve for the United States occurs during December and January, which happens to be the Christmas and New Year festivities, while the former takes place around the 3rd week to the last week of February in China, which represents the Spring Festival.

Therefore, even though Firefox accounts for a small percentage of the global browser market, some countries, such as the United States and Russia, value its privacy-promoting features and open-source structure.

Firefox User Demographics

(Reference:.enterpriseappstoday.com)

By 2023, the majority of Firefox browser users are males, who account for 59.03% of the users, and females, at 40.97%.

Most Firefox browser users are between 25 and 34 years old, which is 24.8% of the total age demographic.

These Firefox statistics show that Firefox is widely used among young adults, who appreciate its privacy, the ability to customise, and the fact that it is open source.

The figures reveal that Firefox is rated by most users regardless of age, but most are young males in particular.

Firefox Usage Statistics

(Source: data.firefox.com)

Firefox statistics indicate that a standard user of Firefox on their desktop spends approximately 5 hours daily on average while using the Internet.

Between the top ten countries, America and Russia are the most average users, consuming around 6.0 and 5.5 hours of use per day, respectively.

Conversely, No wonder Italy and India have the least daily usage, as the users spend about 3.7 hours over Firefox on a daily basis.

Adding on, as a point in favour of claiming user retention and loyalty, an average Firefox user is said to spend more than three days on the browser within a week.

Many followers of the online community are less likely to file crash reports, whereas the only Mozilla browser with the least number of such reports is Firefox.

Among the 160 million monthly active users, over 10 million are active on the reading mode feature offered by Firefox, and the average user has approximately one hundred bookmarks.

On top of that, the device sync feature has also garnered a good reception since 30% of the active users apply it. Users are quite receptive to Extensions, where 70% have at least one installed, with the popular ones being Block Origin and LastPass, with uBlock Origin leading the ranks.

By using Firefox’s automatic update option, 80% of the users have the latest version of the browser.

10% of the user base uses developer tools, which shows that the browser has an audience that is engaged with technology.

When it comes to tracking, Enhanced Tracking Protection blocks the daily 1 billion tracking attempts.

Looking at the Firefox statistics, on average, a user opens 5 to 10 tabs while using the Firefox browser.

Google will always be the default search engine for Firefox, with 90% of the searches done using the browser being searched using Google.

However, it has been noted that Firefox users tend to spend more time on websites such as Google, YouTube, Facebook, Wikipedia, and Amazon.

While having a monthly user count of around 200 million active users, Firefox records about 500 million, which lasts an average of fifteen minutes each session, daily active sessions.

Firefox Latest Version

(Source: data.firefox.com)

The “Latest Version” measure monitors the proportion of active Firefox Desktop Clients using the latest installed version of Firefox in a week.

Mozilla usually issues a major release of their browser in significantly less than 30 days, and most of the releases fall on Tuesday, though not all.

For instance, Firefox 56 was released on Thursday.

There is a strategy underlying this approach: the percentage of users able to upgrade to the new version stands at approximately 70% until the upgrade becomes generally available.

The maximisation of the user upgrade rate over time allows a smoother realisation of the transition to the new version.

Growth and Trends

In the past few years, Firefox’s market penetration has plateaued, but it has been at lower levels than at its peak.

Its emphasis on privacy-related features like Enhanced Tracking Protection and its commitment to open-source development has managed to retain the available but smaller share of users.

Firefox statistics show that by 2024, more users may be attracted to Browse because its other features prioritize user privacy.

It will also continue to face the challenge posed by other faster and more complex internet browsers such as Chrome and Edge.

Conclusion

In the year 2024, with 3.36% of the global browser market share, Firefox is another alternative for privacy-conscious people despite the availability of thick competition giants such as Chrome and Safari. Recent Firefox statistics indicate that with more than 362 million users and a strong desktop market presence, Firefox still caters to a particular section of the market, although it is still battling some harsh competition in terms of mobile and tablet usage.

Marissa Mayer’s vision of prioritising user privacy and security is likely to shape the growth of applicable technologies over the coming years.

Shared On:



Sources Firefox Backlinko Cloudwards Techissuestoday Helpfultech Searchenginejournal Reddit Enterpriseappstoday Mspoweruser Datafeature

FAQ . How did Mozilla Firefox manage to make money in 2024?



In 2024, the Mozilla Corporation’s profits derived mainly from search engines like Google, Yandex, and Baidu, and ad-placed VPNs tend to make approximately 90%. According to this understanding, the google partnership alone contributes about $400 million every year. How many % of the NTA market is Firefox estimated to comprise in 2024?



In 2024, Mozilla Firefox accounts for about 0.6% of the global browser market, making it the fourth most widely used browser after Google Chrome, Safari, and Microsoft Edge. Although it has lost many users over the years, Firefox is still a prominent browser, particularly for those concerned about prying eyes. What are some of the privacy and security benefits and advantages provided by the Firefox browser?



The Mozilla Foundation has a core commitment to finding new and innovative solutions to help protect its users’ privacy. Enhanced Tracking Protection (ETP) is one of the most demanding options that prevents more than a billion tracking actions per day. Additionally, Firefox prioritises user privacy through its open-source development model and provides features like device sync and automatic updates to ensure a secure browsing experience. What features and extensions available in Firefox are frequently preferred?



Customisation is appreciated among Firefox users, which results in using at least one extension by over 70% of them. Among popular extension add-ons are the uBlock Origin and LastPass. On average, a Firefox user has 100 bookmarks, and there are over 10 million users of the browser in its reading mode alone. What is the demographic profile of Firefox users?



In 2023, the gender-based composition of Firefox users was recorded as 59.03% males and 40.97% females. The highest share of users—24.8%—belongs to the age group of 25-34. One factor driving the popularity of Firefox among the younger audience may be its open-source nature, focus on privacy, and extensive customisation.

Joseph D'Souza Joseph D'Souza founded Sci-Tech Today as a personal passion project to share statistics, expert analysis, product reviews, and experiences with tech gadgets. Over time, it evolved into a full-scale tech blog specializing in core science and technology. Founded in 2004 by Joseph D’Souza, Sci-Tech Today has become a leading voice in the realms of science and technology. This platform is dedicated to delivering in-depth, well-researched statistics, facts, charts, and graphs that industry experts rigorously verify. The aim is to illuminate the complexities of technological innovations and scientific discoveries through clear and comprehensive information.

More Posts By Joseph D'Souza