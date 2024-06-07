Google Chrome Statistics – By Market Share, Demographics And Usage

Introduction

Google Chrome Statistics: According to the web-tracking firm StatCounter, Chrome is the world’s number one internet browser. From July to August 2023, Chrome was used by almost 63.6% of the global internet population. Chrome is particularly popular in South America, where it commands a browser market share of nearly 78.9%. In North America and European countries, Google Chrome‘s market share is relatively lower at 53.1% and 58.6%, respectively. Although Google Chrome was launched in 2008, it became the most popular web browser worldwide in 2012. This article will delve deeper into Google Chrome statistics

Editor’s Choice

Google Chrome holds a market share of 65.12% . It is the most used web browser in the world.

In the United States, Chrome’s market share is 49.45%.

Globally, Chrome dominates with a 61.76% share. Safari is far behind with only 27%.

Safari is far behind with only Chrome leads on desktops worldwide with a 66.22% market share.

On tablets globally, Chrome has a market share of 47.88%, closely followed by Safari.

There are approximately 137,345 Chrome extensions available . About 22.4% are fun-related and 19.1% are photo-related.

. About Over half of the visits to government websites in the U.S. are from mobile devices, with Chrome being the top browser.

In North America, 74.5% use Chrome on smartphones; in South America, it’s around 73%.

on smartphones; in South America, it’s around Daily, Google Safe Browsing protects over 5 million devices from suspicious content.

The largest group of Chrome users are aged 25-34, making up 29% of users.

In Europe, Chrome’s market share is about 59.6%.

Google Chrome Market Share Statistics

Google Chrome accounts for almost 50% of the internet browser market share in the United States, according to the survey.

According to Statista, Google Chrome has an ownership of almost 65.21% of the total market share globally.

Chrome has around 62.48% market share with users of smartphones.

As per the Google Chrome Statistics, Chrome’s use on tablets is the least among all the gadgets, with a market share of 42.5%.

As per StatCounter, Chrome influences the browser market in European countries with a share of around 59.6%.

As per the survey done in 2023, almost 3.46 billion people use Google Chrome globally.

Between 2022 and 2023, the market share of Google Chrome increased from 64.68% to 64.73%.

In the last 10 years, between 2013 and 2023, the growth of Google Chrome’s market share was from 35.82% to 64.73%.

The highest market share in the market marked was 66.34%.

Google Chrome has almost 65% of the Desktop market share as of 2021.

The above chart shows the leading Web Browsers in the United States and their market share.

As we can see, Google Chrome has the maximum share in the United States and globally, with 50.46% and 65.21%, respectively.

The Safari browser has a lower market share than Google Chrome, and it is second in the market share. Worldwide, the market share is 18.42%, and in the United States, it is 34.7%.

Similarly, Edge browser is used at 3.77% globally, whereas 5.96% in the United States.

If we observe further, Samsung’s Internet browser has a market share of 22.9% worldwide and 1.97% in the United States.

If we move forward, the Android browser is used at 0.58% globally, while 0.84% in the US.

According to Google Chrome Statistics, the Internet Browser is used by 0.57% of Americans and 0.84% of Americans.

Opera and UC Browser have a market share of 2.32% and 1.05% worldwide and 0.8% and 0.2% in the United States, respectively.

In the chart above, we can see the Market share of Google Chrome’s Worldwide Tablet Brower over the last ten years.

As we can see, from the year 2012 to 2021, the graph is constantly increasing.

In the years 2017, 2018, and 2019, Google Chrome’s Global Tablet Browser Market share remained constant at 23.73%, 23.46%, and 23.82%.

In the year 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Google Chrome’s Global Tablet Browser Market share was 37.21%.

Growth was observed in 2020 when Google Chrome’s Global Tablet Browser Market share increased to 42.50%.

In the chart above, we can see the leading web browsers in Europe by their Market Share.

Google Chrome has the highest contribution, with 59.66% in Europe.

Safari with 19.86%, Firefox with 5.88%, Edge with 5.58%, Samsung Internet with 3.4%, Opera with 3.02%, Yandex Browser with 0.7%, Android with 0.37%, and Internet Explorer with 0.29%.

As of 2023, other countries market share for Google Chrome is as follows:

Countries Percentage Japan 43.07% United Kingdom 45.58% The United States of America 46.64% Australia 47.96% Canada 50.31% Germany 46.01% South Africa 76.21% Hong Kong 62.29% Taiwan 64.82% France 56.61% New Zealand 59.49% Singapore 63.69% Philippines 79.77%

Statistics By Demographics

Google Chrome has got almost 63.45% of the worldwide market share in 2023.

According to Google Chrome Statistics, Chrome has almost 62.48% of the mobile users in the market.

In India, Google Chrome is the lead, accounting for 87.63% of the market share .

Age Distribution

In the above chart, we can see the usage of Google Chrome according to the age of the population.

Until January 2023, the Google Chrome Statistic, based on its demographic statistics, states that the highest number of gamers is between 25 and 34 years old, with about 29%.

There are nearly 27.33% of the users of Google Chrome between 18 years and 25 years.

Nearly 98% and 12.19% of the 35-—to 44-year-old and 45-—to 54-year-old populations use Google Chrome.

Almost 46% of the users between 55 and 64 years use Google Chrome.

Almost 5.04% of the population that contributes from 65 years old and above use Google Chrome.

Finally, the maximum population using Google Chrome is males, with 61.67%, whereas 38.33% are females.

The use of Google Chrome on tablets is very low if compared with other devices like smartphones or desktops, with a 42.5% market share.

According to Google Chrome Statistics, more than 3.229 billion users of the internet will use Google Chrome as a basic web browsing way in 2023.

Google Chrome Web Browser Usage Statistics

The market share of Google Chrome for desktop web browsers was nearly 66.41% and 66% for smartphone web browsers in 2023.

Google Chrome stands for almost 63% of the worldwide market share for internet browsers in 2023.

A median Google Chrome states almost 250 million warnings for spiteful websites every month. It is a safe browsing service that safeguards almost 4 billion people globally.

According to the Google Chrome Statistics, roughly 96% of the Google Chrome users are comfortable using it.

Google operates a Chrome Bounty Program that funds social hackers to showcase pen-testing and give results with susceptibility for a reward of almost $30,000.

LINEAR, which was the 6th famous Chrome Extension, was dependent on ChatGPT in 2022.

Google Chrome has almost 85.84% of the share of the market in all devices in India.

More than 7 out of 10 people worldwide use Google Chrome to use the internet.

About 39,263 themes and nearly 137,345 Chrome extensions are obtainable on the Web Store of Chrome.

Almost 65.94% of the residents of Wyoming use Google Chrome every time they use the internet.

According to earthweb.com, globally, China has almost 45.13%, India has almost 85.84%, and the United States has almost 46.32% of Google Chrome Users.

Google Chrome has a powerful generality in the Indian market.

As of 2023, Chrome gets nearly 27 billion downloads from the Play Store of Google.

Google has depleted almost $3.5 million in security research to search out issues that may be considered security issues.

According to Google Chrome Statistics, in the United States, more than 52% of the share is generated from the desktop market.

The Google Safe Browsing averts more than 5 million devices from being hacked with suspicious content daily.

Google’s independent VPN for Chrome was revealed in 2020 as a part of its $100 annual burden for Google One.

Almost 6% of the population believe that they can’t do much without the Google Chrome application in the United States.

Google Chrome Mobile Statistics

In the above chart, we can see the Google Chrome Mobile Usage by bifurcating by Continents.

We can see that in the Asian continent, about 76.4% of the population uses Google Chrome on smartphones. In contrast, Africa, being a slightly smaller continent than Asia, has more than 84% of Google Chrome on Mobile users.

In North America, almost 74.5% and in South America, around 73% of the population use Google Chrome on their smartphones.

In Europe, almost 65.3% and in Oceania, about 67.1% of the population use Google Chrome on their smartphones.

The top states of the United States, like Wyoming at 65.94%, Florida at 37.15%, New Mexico at 36.92%, Connecticut at 36.75%, and Alabama at 36.64%, are the highest Google Chrome users with the highest share.

In the United States, Safari is the most mobile web browser, with almost 53.21%, followed by Google Chrome with almost 41.05%.

Samsung Internet follows Safari and Chrome with nearly 3.65%.

Other web browsers used from Mobile phones are Firefox (0.84%), Opera (0.45%), UC Browser (0.21%), Android (0.14%), Edge Legacy (0.01%), and Other Unknown (0.06%).

Browser Usage Statistics

Chrome Rules the Roost: Chrome is the top dog in the browser world, holding a big chunk of the market share worldwide. It’s the go-to choice for most people when they surf the web.

Windows 10 Leads the Way: When it comes to the platform people use to browse, Windows 10 is at the front of the pack. It’s the most popular choice, though Android and iOS platforms are also making waves.

Older Folks Love Internet Explorer: Surprisingly, more than half of people over 45 still stick to Internet Explorer. Younger users, however, are more likely to go with Chrome.

Gender Differences in Browser Choice: Men tend to prefer Firefox more than women do. On the flip side, women are more likely to use Safari than men.

Mobile Browsing Takes Over: More and more people are using their phones to surf the web, making mobile browsing the new king. Chrome is the top pick for mobile users, far ahead of its competitors.

Global Trends : Chrome’s dominance extends around the world, with India showing an especially strong preference for it.

Regional Differences: While Chrome is still king in places like the US and UK, Safari holds its own, particularly on Apple devices. In Germany, Chrome leads the way, but Safari and Firefox also have their share of users.

Shift to Mobile: Desktop browsing is on the decline as people shift towards mobile devices for their online activities.

Screen Resolutions: The most common screen resolution for desktops is 1920×1080, indicating a need for visually appealing content.

Browser Updates: Chrome regularly updates its security features, making it a top choice for users concerned about online safety.

Chrome is the most popular browser worldwide, used by about 63% of people.

Safari comes in second place with around 19%.

Firefox, Samsung Internet, and Microsoft Edge follow with smaller percentages.

Desktop users account for less than half of internet traffic globally, with mobile users taking the lead.

In the US, over half of visits to government websites are from mobile devices, with Chrome being the top browser.

Microsoft Edge briefly overtook Firefox as the second most-used desktop browser in 2020.

Some users still use Internet Explorer, though it’s declining in popularity.

Over 4 billion people use the internet on their mobile phones.

Mobile internet usage has been steadily increasing, now surpassing desktop usage.

Safari is the most popular browser for tablets.

The Samsung Internet Browser has been downloaded over 1 billion times.

Mobile users spend significantly more time online compared to desktop users.

It’s important to prioritize privacy and security while browsing online.

Using a reliable VPN service can help protect your data and personal information.

These insights provide valuable information for businesses and developers looking to understand user behavior and tailor their strategies accordingly.

Google Chrome Extension Statistics

Currently, there are almost 1,37,345 Chrome extensions that are accessible for installation all across the world.

The Google Chrome statistics state that almost 86.3% of the extensions actively available on Chrome have less than 1000 users, whereas more than 100,000 use the remaining Chrome extensions.

Google Chrome releases almost 1800 venomous uploads to Chrome each month.

Almost 10 out of 50 Chrome extensions that Google designs have nearly 1 million users.

Chrome transpired as the most endangered browser as of 2021 after 308 endangered pop-ups were found.

Just 13 extensions have reached almost 10 million users’ landmarks.

The median rating for the Google Chrome extensions is nearly 4.1 out of 5.

Almost 22.4% of the Chrome extensions are related to the Fun section, and 19.1% of Chrome extensions are associated with the Photos sections.

The social or communication and developers’ tools account for 7.2% and 6.9% of the Chrome extension particularly.

Almost 4.7% of Chrome extensions need payment.

Conclusion

Google Chrome has represented an unbelievable growth story, and it continues to be the boss in the market. Despite some susceptibility, the Google Chrome browser has users all across the world. The Google Chrome statistics reveal that other browsers are striving hard to stay in the rivalry and have shown minimal growth in the past decades. These latest trends state that the popularity of Google Chrome is going to increase soon. Google continuously releases updates for Chrome and takes all the necessary security measures.

FAQ . How much is 1% of Chrome users? As per many surveys, 1% of Chrome users are equal to almost 30 million users, but if we

look at it from a mathematical site, we can observe that 1% of Chrome users can be very

Which country uses Google Chrome the most?

Chrome is the most popular internet browser in China, with an almost 51.52% share of the market and about 60.36% on smartphones.

market and about 60.36% on smartphones. Does Chrome make money? Google Chrome, the world's most famous browser, is like a money-making machine. It

extemporaneously sets Google as your search engine and pops with advertisements that add

Why is Chrome so popular?

Like other browsers, Google Chrome provides easy access to whatever we search for. Therefore, many people prefer to use Google Chrome.

Therefore, many people prefer to use Google Chrome.

Saisuman Revankar Saisuman is a professional content writer specializing in health, law, and space-related articles. Her experience includes designing featured articles for websites and newsletters, as well as conducting detailed research for medical professionals and researchers. Passionate about languages since childhood, Saisuman can read, write, and speak in five different languages. Her love for languages and reading inspired her to pursue a career in writing. Saisuman holds a Master's in Business Administration with a focus on Human Resources and has worked in a Human Resources firm for a year. She was previously associated with a French international company. In addition to writing, Saisuman enjoys traveling and singing classical songs in her leisure time.

