Surprising Instagram Marketing Statistics And Facts (2025)

Surprising Instagram Marketing Statistics: Instagram has solidified its position as a pivotal platform for digital marketing, boasting over 2.4 billion monthly active users globally as of 2024. India leads with approximately 362.9 million users, followed by the United States with around 158.4 million. The platform’s visual-centric features, including Stories and Reels, have significantly contributed to its widespread adoption. Notably, over 400 million users engage with Instagram Stories daily

In terms of advertising, Instagram’s influence is substantial. Brands are projected to invest over USD 10 billion in Instagram ads in 2024. This surge is attributed to the platform’s high engagement rates and its ability to connect businesses with a diverse audience. Furthermore, Instagram is anticipated to generate more than half of Meta Platforms’ advertising revenue in the U.S. by 2025, driven by improved monetization strategies and the growing popularity of short-form videos like Reels.

User engagement on Instagram remains robust. U.S. adults spend an average of 33.1 minutes per day on the platform, reflecting its integral role in daily digital consumption. Additionally, 60% of users discover new products through Instagram, underscoring its effectiveness as a tool for brand discovery and consumer influence.

Given these Instagram Marketing statistics, Instagram continues to be an essential platform for businesses aiming to enhance their online presence and engage with a global audience.

Over 80% of Instagram users follow at least one business account.

of Instagram users follow at least one business account. Instagram has over 2 million advertisers globally, leveraging the platform’s vast user base to market their products.

advertisers globally, leveraging the platform’s vast user base to market their products. As of 2024, around 80% of marketers say Instagram is the most important social media platform for influencer marketing.

of marketers say Instagram is the most important social media platform for influencer marketing. Surprisingly, Instagram’s marketing statistics show that its ad reach grew by 5.4% in the last year, reaching more than 1.2 billion users.

in the last year, reaching more than Meanwhile, 500 million users use Instagram Stories daily, and brands contribute over one-third of the most viewed stories.

users use Instagram Stories daily, and brands contribute over one-third of the most viewed stories. Shoppable posts lead to a 20% higher engagement rate than non-shoppable posts, making them a critical tool for e-commerce on Instagram.

higher engagement rate than non-shoppable posts, making them a critical tool for e-commerce on Instagram. Almost 75% of Instagram users say they visit a brand’s profile after seeing a paid advertisement.

of Instagram users say they visit a brand’s profile after seeing a paid advertisement. Instagram Shopping revenue is expected to surpass USD 40 billion in 2024 , driven by influencer partnerships and product tags.

, driven by influencer partnerships and product tags. Surprising Instagram marketing statistics further state that Carousel per post has the highest engagement rate, outperforming other formats by up to 3.5%.

75% of businesses on Instagram plan to increase their advertising budgets in 2024, reflecting its effectiveness in driving sales and visibility.

General Surprising Instagram Marketing Statistics

Instagram has more than 200 million business accounts, where companies promote their products and services to users.

In recent years, more than 2 billion people have been using Instagram every month, making it one of the largest platforms.

About 62.7% of Instagram users follow or look up brands and products on the platform for more information.

About 76.37% of Instagram users have fewer than 10,000 followers, meaning most are small—or medium-sized accounts.

S. adults using Instagram at least once a month spend about 33.1 minutes daily on the app.

Instagram’s average engagement rate is 0.43%, which is 6.8 times higher than Facebook and 14.8 times higher than Twitter.

Social Media Platform Median Engagement Rate Instagram 0.43% Facebook 0.063% Twitter 0.029%

In 2024, based on the number of followers, Instagram reels usually had an engagement rate of 6.59% to 8.77%.

Followers Number Instagram Reels Engagement Rate Ten million+ 8.77% 5 to 10 million 7.49% 500K to 1 million 6.68% 100K to 500K 6.59% 1 to 5 million 6.15%

Surprisingly, Instagram Marketing Statistics reports that on average, video posts on Instagram get 3.15 times more likes than regular image posts.

Instagram Post Type Number of Likes Video 1832 Carousel 1358 Image 581

Instagram Stories Statistics

Social media experts claim that Instagram Stories are a good way to attract more interest and connect with more users.

Around 78.01% of US Gen Z social media users (ages 15-26) watched Instagram Stories within the last month.

In the U.S., 98.1% of creators use Instagram Stories to share sponsored posts with their followers.





(Reference: emarketer.com)

In the U.S., in 2023, 98.4% of creators will use Instagram feed posts to share sponsored posts with their followers.

On the other side, other Instagram-based content post types shared are followed by Instagram Stories (98.1%), Instagram Reel (98%), and Instagram Live (69.1%).

Instagram Engagement Statistics

In 2024, an average Instagram post got 15.66 comments, 513.37 likes, and 19.79 saves from users.

Meanwhile, in 2023, the Instagram post got 14.62 comments, 509.15 likes, and 20.28 saves per post.

The top search category on Instagram is “fashion brands,” making up 12% of all searches.

Image posts on Instagram get around 2,002 users, while carousels with multiple images attract about 2,641 users.

Surprising Instagram marketing statistics further state that Instagram business posts usually have an average engagement rate of 0.65%, meaning that few users interact with them.

Business accounts on Instagram with 10,000-100,000 followers have an average engagement rate of 0.68%, followed by more than 100,000 followers (0.57%).

The most successful posts on Instagram usually include about 5.44 hashtags on average for better performance.

The best time to post on Instagram is between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. during weekdays.

Instagram Business Statistics

Instagram has more than 200 million business accounts where companies promote their products and services.

In 2024, 80% of social media marketers used Instagram to promote their business.

(Reference: socialpilot.co)

The above graph represents the share of online stores with an Instagram profile by country, including the United States (86%), the United Kingdom (81%), and Germany (75%).

At least one business account is followed by 90% of Instagram users.

Instagram’s Top Brands Statistics By Influencers

(Reference: statista.com)

In 2023, Instagram remained the most popular brand on the platform itself, with 95.4 thousand influencers mentioned globally.

Zara was in second place with 74.4 thousand influencers, and Barbie came in third with 58.2 thousand.

Other numbers of influencers by brands are Shein (57.2K), H&M (48.8K), Nike (48.6K), Amazon (39.4K), Spotify (37.8K), YouTube (34K), and Target (32.6K).

Top Social Media Platforms Used By Marketers

(Reference: statista.com)

In a 2024 Statista survey of global marketers, about 86% said they use Facebook for marketing.

Instagram was next, with 79% of marketers using it, followed by LinkedIn, which was used by 65% of them.

Other leading social media platforms used by marketers are YouTube (51%), X/Twitter (31%), TikTok (28%), and Threads (9%).

Surprising Instagram Marketing Statistics By Advertisements

User Engagement:

Engagement Rate : The average engagement rate for Instagram ads is around 94% , with video ads performing slightly better.

: The average engagement rate for Instagram ads is around , with video ads performing slightly better. Stories Ads: Ads in Instagram Stories have a completion rate of about 70%.

Audience Reach:

Total Users : Instagram is expected to have over 2 billion monthly active users by the end of 2024.

: Instagram is expected to have over by the end of 2024. Demographics: About 33% of Instagram users are aged 25 to 34, making them a key group for marketers.

Ad Spend:

Growth in Ad Spend : In 2023, ad spending on Instagram was projected to reach USD 30 billion , with 10-15% growth expected in 2024.

: In 2023, ad spending on Instagram was projected to reach , with expected in 2024. Mobile-First: About 85% of Instagram ads are viewed on mobile devices, emphasizing the need for mobile-optimized content.

Types of Ads:

Carousel Ads : These ads generate 10% more engagement than single-image ads.

: These ads generate more engagement than single-image ads. Influencer Marketing: Brands that utilize influencers on Instagram can see a return on investment (ROI) of up to six times that of traditional advertising.

Video Content:

Video Ads: As of 2024, video ads account for nearly 50% of all ad formats on Instagram, driven by the popularity of Reels.

Cost-Per-Click (CPC):

The average CPC for Instagram ads is around USD 1.20, with variations based on Industry and targeting.

Instagram Marketing Statistics By Influencers





(Reference: statista.com)

The global influencer marketing industry on Instagram is projected to reach USD 22.2 billion in 2024, up from USD 19.8 billion in 2023.

Instagram accounts for around 70% of all influencer marketing spending globally.

The engagement rate for influencers on Instagram varies by their follower count, as detailed below:

Influencers Engagement Rate Nano (1K–10K followers) 4% Micro (10K–100K followers) 2.4% Macro (100K–1M followers) 1.6% Mega (1M+ followers) 1%

The average cost of Sponsored Posts is stated below:

Influencers Cost (USD) Nano 100 to 200 Micro 500 to 2000 Macro 5000 to 10,000 Mega 10,000 to 50,000

Instagram Shopping Statistics

As mentioned in Surprising Instagram Marketing Statistics, over 130 million users will interact with Instagram Shopping posts monthly by 2024.

About 70% of Instagram users are actively using the platform for product discovery.

Instagram Shopping generates significant revenue, with USD 40 billion expected in global e-commerce sales.

The average order value for Instagram Shopping is around USD 65 per transaction.

In addition, 500,000 brands are now using Instagram Shopping tags, enabling them to link directly to their product pages from photos and videos.

Nearly 50% of American-based Instagram Shopping users utilize Instagram Checkout features to make purchases directly within the app.

Reels, which now include shopping options, have seen a 30% increase in brand engagement.

44% of Instagram users in 2024 say they use Instagram Shopping more than other e-commerce platforms due to the convenience and visual appeal.

Instagram Engagement Rate Per Post By Industry

(Source: rivaliq.com)

Surprising Instagram Marketing Statistics further elaborates that the median Instagram engagement rate by all global industries will be around 0.43% in 2024.

The higher education sector captured the highest engagement rate per post on Instagram, accounting for 2.34%.

Furthermore, Instagram engagement rates by other industries are Sport Teams (1.57%), Influencers (0.75%), Nonprofits (0.62%), Media (0.56%), Food & Beverage (0.45%), Alcohol (0.45%), Tech & Software (0.44%), Travel (0.40%), Financial Services (0.28%), Retail (0.23%), Home Decor (0.20%), Fashion (0.19%), Health and Beauty (0.18%).

Instagram Activity Post Per Week By Industry

(Source: rivaliq.com)

Surprisingly, Instagram marketing statistics also show that the average Instagram activity resulted in 4.7 posts per week.

In 2024, based on the Industry, the average number of Instagram posts per week is followed by Alcohol (3.1), Fashion (6.1), Financial Services (4.0), Food & Beverage (2.7), Health & Beauty (6.8), Higher Education (3.9), Home Decor (4.9), Influencer (3.8), Media (12.2), Nonprofits (4.9), Retail (5.7), Sports Teams (18.0). Tech Sports (3.7) and Travel (3.8).

(Reference: rivaliq.com)

This year, alcohol brands focused on mixed drink hashtags, with #cocktail leading to 1.31% engagement on Instagram.

Meanwhile, other Instagram hashtags by eng. rate are #summer (0.72%), #christmas (0.56%), #fathersday (0.54%), #cocktails (0.49%), #wine (0.46%), #giveaway (0.46%), #stpatricksday (0.46%), #mothersday (0.46%) and #cheers (0.45%).

(Source: rivaliq.com)

Fashion brands used hashtags like #BlackFriday and #CyberMonday on Instagram, with 0.20% and 0.17% usage, respectively.

As of 2024, the Fashion Instagram hashtags by eng. rate # Barbie (0.17%), #spring (0.16%), #style (0.16%), #ootd (0.14%), # Valentine’s Day (0.13%), # New Year (0.13%), #internationalwomensday (0.10%), and #winterfashion (0.10%).

By Financial Services

(Source: rivaliq.com)

In financial services, the top three hashtags by eng. rate #happynewyear (0.19%), #internationalwomensday (0.18%), #eid (0.17%).

Furthermore, Other hashtags are followed by #blackfriday (0.15%), #goals (0.15%), #financialiteracy (0.13%), #merrychristmas (0.13%), #happymothersday (0.13%), # investment (0.11%), and #independenceday (0.11%).

By Food And Beverage

(Source: rivaliq.com)

The Top Instagram hashtags about food focused on engagement rate by food and beverage, such as #Thanksgiving and #spring, are 1.52% and 1.27%, respectively.

Meanwhile, other hashtags are #pizza (1.19%), #giveaway (1.13%), #christmas (0.70%), #backtoschool (0.69%), #fall (0.66%), #newyear (0.57%), #holidays (0.56%) and #happyfathersday (0.54%).

By Health And Beauty

(Source: rivaliq.com)

In the health and beauty sector, Eng used the #primeday and #bts hashtags eng .rate, resulting in 0.07% and 0.06%, respectively.

Moreover, others are followed by #makeuptutorial (0.06%), #holiday (0.06%), #vegan (0.05%), #hyaluronicid (0.05%), #summer (0.03), #travel (0.03%), #eyeliner (0.03%) and #beauty (0.03%).

By Higher Education

(Source: rivaliq.com)

Surprising Instagram Marketing Statistics in 2024 show that the top school-focused hashtags, such as #music, #STEM, and #highereduction, have engagement rates of 1.41%, 1.40%, and 1.37%, respectively.

Moreover, other hashtags by #internationalwomensday (1.30%), #wid2023 (1.29%), #research (1.26%), #art (1.22%), #studybroad (1.13%), #juneteenth (1.05%), and #womenhistorymonth (1.00%).

By Home Decor

(Source: rivaliq.com)

The top five engagement rates of Home Decor Instagram hashtags in 2024 are #sale (0.08%), #furniture (0.08%), #blackfriday (0.08%), #sofa (0.08%), and #bedroom (0.07%).

In addition, other hashtags are followed by #bedroom (0.07%), #decor (0.07%), #relax (0.06%), #interior (0.06%), #interiordesigner (0.06%), and #lighting (0.05%).

By Sport Teams

(Source: rivaliq.com)

Surprising Instagram Marketing Statistics elaborates that in 2024, #throwbackthursday and #onthisday are the top two hashtags on sports teams, with engagement rates of 4.90% and 2.03%, respectively.

Similarly, other hashtags by English. rate are #training (2.01%), #fc24 (1.85%), #mondaymotivation (1.55%), #tbt (1.48%), #iwd2023 (1.26%), #internationalwomensday (0.90%), #blackhistorymonth (0.83%) and #ad (0.69%).

By Tech And Software

(Source: rivaliq.com)

In the technology industry, the top two used hashtags in 2024 are # InternationalWomensDay (5.19%) and #gaming (1.88%).

In addition, the engagement rates of other tech ad software hashtags are #chatgpt (1.75%), #innovation (1.32%), #artificialintelligence (1.17%), #christmas (1.04%), #technology (0.91%), #tech (0.78%), #giveaway (0.68%), and #design (0.65%).

Instagram Change in Engagement Statistics By Type of Interaction

(Reference: statista.com)

From 2023 to 2024, the number of times people saw Instagram posts went up by 5.5%

At the same time, interactions on those posts, like likes and comments, grew by 0.86%.

The overall engagement of Instagram posts decreased by 4.3%

Surprising Instagram Marketing Statistics further state that Year-over-year change in Instagram reels engagement share by type of interactions are Impressions (-0.86%), Interactions (-0.1%), and Engagement (+0.84%).

Instagram Content Reach for Medium Accounts By Type

(Reference: statista.com)

In March 2024, Instagram posts from medium accounts with 2,001 to 10,000 followers accounted for an average of 742.81 users.

Meanwhile, medium store accounts resulted in 244.77.

Besides, their reels reached about 3,248 users.

Instagram Content Reach for Small Accounts By Type

As mentioned in Surprising Instagram Marketing Statistics, at the same time, small Instagram accounts with 501 to 2,000 followers typically account for 230 people with each post.

On average, their stories usually reach about 113 people, while reels reach around 956 users.

Instagram Content Reach for Big Accounts By Type

A study from 2023 to 2024 found that Instagram posts from accounts with 10,001 to 50,000 followers covered an average of 2,909 users.

Stories reached around 642 users, while reels turned out to 9,649 users on average.

Instagram Content Reach for Large Accounts By Type

In March 2024, very large Instagram accounts, with more than 50,001 followers, posted content that attracted over 45,000 users.

Stories from these accounts reached 5,100 people, and reels reached 67,973 people.

Instagram User Statistics By Top Countries

A report published by DataReportal states that India secured the highest number of Instagram users, resulting in 388.3 million, by 2024.

The United States of America will account for 168.75 million users, followed by Brazil (137.15 million), Indonesia (102.15 million), Turkey (57.8 million), Japan (55.8 million), Mexico (46.35 million), the United Kingdom (33.3 million), Germany (30.55 million), and Argentina (28.3 million).

Instagram Leads to Sales Statistics

(Reference: cloudfront.net)

In 2024, almost 83% of Instagram users are currently using the application to discover new products.

On Instagram, 81% of users research products and services.

Meanwhile, the final purchasing decision via Instagram is taken by 80% of users.

Estimated Annual Instagram Revenue Statistics

(Reference: statista.com)

In the United States, Instagram’s total revenue was around USD 23 billion.

By the end of 2025, the revenue amount will amount to up to USD 29 billion.

Instagram Brand Valuation Statistics

(Reference: statista.com)

In 2024, Instagram’s brand will be worth almost 70.4 billion U.S. dollars.

But in the previous year, it was valued at 47.4 billion U.S. dollars.

Instagram Users Statistics

(Reference: statista.com)

The graph shows that by 2025, Instagram will likely have 1.44 billion people using it every month, which will be 31.2% of all internet users globally.

It is estimated that there will be around 1.4 billion users as of 2024, an increase from 2023 (1.35 billion).

Global Audience Distribution of Instagram By Age Group

(Reference: statista.com)

As of April 2024, about 32% of Instagram users worldwide were aged 18 to 24, while 30.6% were aged 25 to 34.

Around 16% of users were in the 35 to 44 age group.

The distribution of Instagram users worldwide at the same time is 45 to 54 years old (8.7%), 55 to 64 years old (4.6%), and 65 years and above (2.9%).

The Most Popular Posts on Instagram, 2024

Popular Posts Number of likes (millions) @leomessi: Photos of Lionel Messi and his teammates after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina 75.4 @world_record_egg: Photo of an egg 60.1 @leomessi: Lionel Messi in bed with Mate drink and the FIFA World Cup Trophy 54.5 @cristiano: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo playing chess in an advertisement for Louis Vuitton 42.5 @leomessi: Lionel Messi on an aeroplane with the FIFA World Cup Trophy 41.8 @leomessi: Celebrating the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Argentina 34.2 @jiangzhibin24: Reel of a sunset 34.2 @cristiano: After Portugal was eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup 34 @leomessi: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo playing chess in an advertisement for Louis Vuitton 32.7

WNBA Instagram Followers Statistics By Team





(Reference: statista.com)

As of April 2024, the Los Angeles Sparks had 352,000 Instagram followers, the most of the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA).

Furthermore, other numbers of Instagram followers of WNBA teams by teams in the same duration are Las Vegas Aces (346K), Chicago Sky (309K), Indiana Fever (307K), Atlanta Dream (224K), New York Liberty (189K), Phoenix Mercury (177K), Seattle Storm (167K), Minnesota Lynx (124K), Washington Mystics (121K), Dallas Wings (119K) and Connecticut Sun (77K).

NBA Instagram Followers Statistics By Team

(Reference: statista.com)

In April 2024, the social media landscape for NBA teams was as follows: The most followed NBA team account on Instagram was the Golden State Warriors, with approximately 32.6 million followers.

Los Angeles Lakers: In second place, the Lakers have around 24.55 million followers.

NBA Official Account: The NBA’s official Instagram account boasts about 87.64 million followers, highlighting the league’s massive reach.

Influencer Marketing Spending in the U.S. By Platform

According to Surprising Instagram Marketing Statistics, in 2023, businesses in the United States were expected to spend 1,958.9 million U.S. dollars on influencer marketing on Instagram, and this amount is expected to grow to USD 2,210.5 million.

YouTube: 2023 (USD 989.6 million) and 2024 (USD 1,070.2 million).

TikTok: 2023 (USD 986.9 million) and 2024 (USD 1,253.9 million).

Facebook: 2023 (USD 896.9 million) and 2024 (USD 1,002.9 million).

Instagram Conversions Statistics vs Other Platforms



(Reference: cloudfront.net)

Instagram ads influenced 50% of Instagram users to become more interested in a company or brand.

Surprisingly Instagram Marketing Statistics show that the higher conversion rate resulted from 0.41% for paid social media posts and 1.18% for unpaid social media posts.

Users who make a purchase spend an average of USD 103 when they pay for conversions and USD 65 when they don’t pay for conversions.

Conclusion

As Instagram continues to grow, it remains an essential platform for businesses to include in their digital marketing strategies. Through visual and engaging content, it helps businesses build stronger connections and increase sales. This article on Surprising Instagram Marketing Statistics elaborates effectively on how Instagram marketing is an essential tool for businesses in today’s world.

Sources Backlinko Rivaliq Influencermarketinghub Hootsuite Datareportal Socialpilot Websiteplanet

FAQ . What types of content work best on Instagram?



Photos, videos, Stories, and Reels work best on Instagram. High-quality visuals, clear branding, and captions increase engagement. How much does Instagram advertising cost?



Instagram ads typically cost between USD 0.50 and USD 2.00 per click, depending on the Industry, audience, and ad format. When is the best time to post on Instagram?



The best times to post on Instagram are Wednesday at 11 a.m. and Friday at 10 a.m., but this can change. Can small businesses benefit from Instagram marketing?



Small businesses can grow with Instagram marketing by using Shopping and Stories to reach more people and boost sales. How can businesses grow their Instagram following?



Businesses can increase followers by posting good content, using hashtags, interacting with users, collaborating with influencers, and advertising.

