Roscosmos (Russian Federal Space Agency) Statistics and Facts (2025)

Roscosmos Statistics: Russian Federal Space Agency, Roscosmos, is also one of the world’s most important bodies for space exploration and technology development. It was founded in 1992 and covers a range of activities, from satellite launching to human spaceflight, interplanetary missions, and international partnerships.

In 2025, Roscosmos put all its energy into the continuation of its programs in the space environment, notwithstanding the various world challenges. In this article, we will discuss some of the most significant numbers and events of Roscosmos statistics from the past year under the agency’s roof.

According to Roscosmos statistics, the budget for Russia's space program for the year 2023 is almost 3.4 billion U.S. dollars, quite far behind the U.S. government's figure.

Roscosmos carried out 22 successful launches in 2022, a slight decrease over that of last year; it maintains three active cosmodromes for orbital launches, namely Baikonur, Plesetsk, and Vostochny.

There has been a downsizing in the workforce employed in the industry owing to the asset sales and optimisation efforts, and Roscosmos has over 181,000 staff working with it.

The Ukraine conflict has also soured relations between Russia, NASA, and ESA; while taking this measure, Russia also put a stop to launches from the Kourou cosmodrome in French Guiana, incurring a drawdown of around 180 billion rubles on account of the pulls of Western countries from agreements.

Roscosmos statistics reveal that the planning cost is 609 billion rubles by 2030 to build a space station by Roscosmos.

GLONASS now had budget allocations on a capped figure of 158 billion rubles allocated for the years 2021-2030 for the development of GLONASS, which was nowhere near the funding that should have been required.

During vis-a-vis 2021 and 2022, the figure materialised to 31 billion rubles, while net losses surfaced to more than 50 billion rubles.

Over the coming 10 years, Roscosmos was poised to turn around about 1.5 trillion rubles as government funding, which has not computed even around half of the former estimate at 3.4 trillion rubles.

Roscosmos statistics show that only 1.4 trillion rubles are secured at the outset, with the balance of 115 billion rubles dependent on the execution of future projects.

Facts About Roscosmos

In 2023, it has been calculated that the estimated spending in the space arena by Russia can go as high as 3.4 billion dollars. This, however, is 21 times lower than the cost incurred by the U.S. government for space spending.

According to Roscosmos statistics, space research is quite a top priority in Russia’s national budget. Total revenues that will be generated by Russian firms in the area for the next calendar year are set to increase from the current 413 billion rubles, which they expect for the year 2023.

Passing on the Soviet legacy, the significant achievements during the USSR’s years in space are being kept alive by Russia’s launching of Sputnik 1 in 1957 by an orbiting satellite, 1961 first human spaceflight by Yuri Gagarin, the first woman to space in 1963, and the first cosmonaut with spacewalk in 1965.

Between 1961 and 1991, the number of human-crewed space missions undertaken by the Soviet Union stood at 71.

Roscosmos statistics state that there are currently three operational cosmodromes in Russia, namely, Baikonur in Kazakhstan, Plesetsk not far from Arkhangelsk, and Vostochny in the Amur Oblast.

In February last year, Russia stopped space launches in the Kourou Cosmodrome in French Guiana as a result of conflict with its partners.

It further declared a loss of 180 billion rubles due to the effect of Western countries withdrawing from their agreements.

Along with it comes the announcement that Russia will withdraw from the International Space Station as a contract that runs until 2028.

The current deterioration of the diplomatic relationship with the West has moulded several obstacles to Russia’s space program in the coming years.

Roscosmos Proposed Government Space Program Spending

Government spending in 2021 for space activities by Russia shall be more or less constant in the next three years.

Roscosmos statistics reveal that a slight decrease is expected to occur in spending during 2023, but an increase is likely again in 2024 up to 209.8 billion rubles.

Russia ranked as the fifth government spender in space programs around the world, confirming its strong investment in advancing its space technologies.

Roscomos Revenue Statistics

Roscosmos statistics show that under the State Corporation for Space Activities Roscosmos, Russian space companies have generated revenues amounting to 413 billion Russian rubles in the year 2023.

The impressive results were indicative of the great potential of the sector.

Projections for 2024, however, suggested a 19% increase in revenue, which only cemented the notion that the space industry was on a very strong upward curve buoyed by continuous ongoing projects, the invention of appropriate technology, and growing international relations.

Roscosmos Launches By Outcome

Throughout the first five months of 2022, Roscosmos undertook seven outer space launches-the organisation, therefore, continuing its stable engagement with global space operations.

This is different in the year under review when the said aerospace corporation reached a historical performance high of 24 successful liftoffs.

Roscosmos statistics reveal that there has been an amazing streak of 25 months of no accidents in launches since 2019, which underlines the agency’s safe and sound mission performance in precision and excellence.

Number Of Carrier Rockets Launched By Roscosmos

Roscosmos, one of the Russian aerospace corporations, performed 12 rocket launches in the year 2021 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, which stands as the most active of the year by far, while the next runner-up had five each from the Vostochny Cosmodrome and the Plesetsk Cosmodrome.

There was also one launch from French Guiana’s Kourou Spaceport.

The historical record from 1957 to 2022 shows that Plesetsk Cosmodrome, used by Russia and before it with the Soviet Union, performed the most such launches, mostly ground-based to orbit, numbering 1,602. In comparison, Baikonur, over the same period, had more than 1,400 launches.

The term “cosmodrome” is usually used to refer to spaceports in Russia and other post-Soviet states.

Roscosmos Launches By Purpose

In Roscosmos, a total of 25 launches were noted in 2021, most of which were federal missions. The commercial launches have ended up coming second in the tally, accounting for nine of the total launches.

More than half of these launches were performed from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, again pointing to the import of this launch site as a key point for further Russian space operations.

Funding Challenges For The Roscosmos GLONASS Navigation System

The planned Russian expenditures concerning the federal space program, the GLONASS navigation system, and the development of launch sites remain open to deliberate inspection.

With its strategic significance, however, GLONASS seems to suffer huge underfunding, even in ruble terms alone.

Roscosmos statistics reveal that official plans allocated ₽484 billion (US$6.7 billion) for GLONASS development in the period between 2021 and 2030.

This funding was intended to support the development and deployment of the next-generation GLONASS-K (GLONASS-K2) satellites, which will replace the ageing GLONASS-M satellites that are nearing their end of service or have already exceeded them.

Forecasts indicate that, by the end of 2026, Russia will have spent no more than ₽158 billion (US$1.9 billion) in the implementation of development activities for GLONASS.

Funding from 2027 to 2030 may not reach adequate volumes; rather, current projections reduce the chance.

For comparison, GLONASS funding from 2002 to 2011 represented close to ₽114 billion (US$3.9 billion), while the value for actual expenditures is represented by ₽268 billion (US$5.1 billion) for the 2012–2020 period.

Thus, the current funding plans can hardly be said to be sufficient for continued maintenance and modernisation of the architecture of GLONASS.

At least 18 satellites in medium earth orbit (20,000-22,000 km) are necessary to guarantee the provision of services over Russian territory, together with a minimum of 24 satellites for global coverage.

Financial Struggles And Budget Trends In Russia’s Space Programs

As of 2023, Russia’s funding strategy for both civilian and military space programs seemed shifted, rapidly attributed to ruptured space cooperation with the United States and Europe (except for the International Space Station), failure of military space assets during the Ukraine conflict, and economic difficulties besetting Roscosmos.

Roscosmos statistics state that Roscosmos received 31 billion rubles (US$421 million) in 2021-2022 but reported net losses of more than 50 billion rubles (US$730 million) in the same period.

This sharply contrasts the financial results from 2019 and 2020, specifically 1.8 billion rubles (US$28 million) in net losses and 500 million rubles (US$7 million) in net profit from the years, respectively.

Since its establishment in 2015, it has accumulated net loss amounts impending 90 billion rubles (US$1.3 billion)-not small money, by the way, compared to Russia’s annual civil space exploration budget.

The recent years have been dire for Roscosmos because the war has amplified its financial woes. Yet, minor changes have happened in the actual Russian space budget allocations.

In 2018, 212.4 billion rubles (US$3.4 billion); in 2019, 251.7 billion rubles (US$3.9 billion); in 2020, 258.2 billion rubles (US$3.6 billion); in 2021, 250.6 billion rubles (US$3.4 billion), and in 2022, 264.2 billion rubles (US$3.9 billion) were the annual expenditures over the past five years on space programs.

Roscosmos statistics indicate that the allocations planned for the next years are 257.5 billion rubles (US$3.8 billion) for 2023, 254.5 billion rubles (US$3.7 billion) for 2024, and 253.8 billion rubles (US$3.7 billion) for 2025 (according to the average of the 2022 exchange rates).

However, these forecasts are subject to changes during 2023, with very few of the final numbers available until the end of the year.

Reduced Funding Of Roscosmos Under The Federal Space Program

Roscosmos, the federal space agency of Russia, expected government payment in the next decade to amount only to 1.5 trillion rubles (US$22.5 billion)-that would be less than half of the initial projections of 3.4 trillion rubles, as the space officials declared earlier this year. This announcement was obtained in a statement from Roscosmos on Monday evening.

Originally, the agency estimated 3.4 trillion rubles as part of the Federal Space Program 2016-2025 (FSP), a strategic document that defines the goals of space development for Russia and its associated financial needs.

The problem was simply that the country’s economic crisis and the continuously adjusting government budgets across sectors forced Roscosmos to alter its requests for budgetary provisions on several occasions during the year.

In March, that amount was reduced to 41%, setting the budget at 2 trillion rubles (US$30 billion). Ultimately, the approved amount paid was settled at 1.521 trillion rubles, according to Roscosmos director Igor Komarov.

The program was optimised to prioritise key projects that are essential for advancing the industry despite the budget cuts.

Roscosmos statistics reveal that of the 1.5 trillion rubles, only 1.4 trillion rubles (US$21 billion) are secured upfront. The remaining 115 billion rubles will depend on the execution of an unspecified project after 2021, subject to economic conditions.

Conclusion

As per Roscosmos statistics, it has achieved further milestones in the completion of important missions and the enhancement of its technological capabilities. Looking forward to lunar exploration and international cooperation, the agency remains an important player in the ever-changing space industry.

Such statistics show its contributions to scientific research and practical applications, thereby firming up its position as a leader in the exploration of outer space.

FAQ . What are the main activities under Roscosmos?



The Russian Federal Space Agency oversees the whole spectrum of space activities and technologies. It executes various activities like satellite launches, manned space activities, inter-planet missions, collaborations with other countries, etc. Formed in 1992, Roscosmos manages important programs such as the GLONASS navigation system for other common organisational activities while developing space stations and launch vehicles. How much does Roscosmos intend to spend on its space program?



Space Program budget of Roscosmos for the year 2023 was around 3.4 billion U. S. dollars. Government funding for its space program in 2024 is expected to drop by a little again. The planned allocation is 254.5 billion rubles, but that still falls far behind the budgeted allocation of dollars for the space program of the U.S. How many successful launches did Roscosmos conduct in 2023?



Roscosmos recorded the best-ever performance in its long history for 2023, with 24 successful launches to space. This one is an amazing performance record for the agency and extends the safe mission execution record since 2019. What is the current financial status of Roscosmos?



Roscosmos has been running into losses over the last few years and recorded net losses of over 50 billion rubles between the years 2021 and 2022. Notwithstanding these losses, the space agency is still one of the major space players in space operations globally and is projected to have a 19 % increase in revenue in 2024. What does Roscosmos have for space programs in the future?



Roscosmos intends to develop new space launchers by 2030, having a four-module core, costing around 609 billion rubles. The agency will continue taking part in the International Space Station program until 2028 while focusing on further improving the GLONASS development, although the program may face some funding difficulties.

