Smartphone Sales Statistics By Market Sales and Facts

Smartphone Sales Statistics: It’s hard to imagine life without smartphones. They have become an essential part of our daily lives. Smartphones are everywhere, with over 80% of people in the United States using them for browsing the web, conducting business, messaging, and communication. Despite being a relatively recent invention, smartphones can do a lot, from recognizing faces and enabling video chats to take high-quality photos and effortless internet browsing. Let’s take a closer look at smartphone sales statistics

Smartphone sales in the U.K. increased from 2022 to 2023, with 29.9 million phones sold compared to 28.6 million in the previous year. This suggests a growing market or potentially increased consumer demand or upgrade cycles.

. This suggests a growing market or potentially increased consumer demand or upgrade cycles. The U.S. ranks third in smartphone sales, highlighting its importance but trailing behind China and India.

In 2022, approximately 1.39 billion smartphones were sold worldwide.

In 2023, Samsung's revenue decreased by 8% year over year despite growing by 11% quarter over quarter and retaining its position as the top smartphone player.

over year despite growing by over quarter and retaining its position as the top smartphone player. Apple’s ability to outsell Samsung in 2023 could be attributed to strategic product launches, innovations, and stronger consumer loyalty or market expansion.

Xiaomi's strong sales highlight its potential to challenge the top two brands, especially in markets with a strong presence.

strong sales highlight its potential to challenge the top two brands, especially in markets with a strong presence. The lowest production occurred in January/February 2020, with 2.35 million daily units , likely influenced by the Chinese New Year and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The peak daily average occurred in 2014, with 5.08 million units sold daily. Projections indicate that by 2027, the daily average will increase to 5.11 million units.

. Projections indicate that by 2027, the daily average will increase to Huawei’s market share in 2023 in India was around 0.41%. Compared to 2023, it has fallen by 0.04%. This brand is ranked 11th in the market.

Of the top 5 smartphone brands, Xiaomi grew by 23% year over year to around 40.7 million units in 2023.

Evolution of Smartphones

(Source: textedly.com)

1973: The First Cell Phone Is Invented:

Cellular phones were a key step toward the advent of portable digital technology, preceding the arrival of smartphones.

Martin Cooper of Motorola made the first cell phone call in April 1973. Although portable phones became widely available another ten years later, this pioneering event set the stage for future mobile communication advancements.

1984: The First Portable Mobile Device:

Almost four decades ago, Motorola launched the DynaTAC 8000X, the first mobile phone.

At a hefty $4,000, it was never intended for widespread use among the general population. Weighing two pounds, the DynaTAC 8000X earned the nickname “The Brick” due to its bulkiness. Its battery life was a mere 30 minutes.

1992: The First Smartphone:

IBM announced the first smartphone in 1992, but it became available two years later.

The Simon Personal Communicator (SPC), commonly called IBM Simon, offered features that are now common in modern smartphones, such as a touch screen that operated with a stylus. However, fully functional touch screens were still some years away.

Despite its groundbreaking features, the SPC was quite basic by today’s standards. It featured a small monochrome LCD screen and a battery life of only one hour.

1994: The Earliest Form of Smartphone Apps:

The IBM Simon was released in 1994. At $1,100, it was significantly less expensive than the DynaTAC 8000X, but only about 50,000 units were sold in its first six months. Its functionality was also limited to just 15 U.S. states.

Although it was less bulky than earlier mobile phones, the Simon was still quite large and boxy. A groundbreaking feature of the IBM Simon was its array of built-in applications, including a calendar, address book, calculator, email, notepad, and more.

1997: The Start of Mobile Gaming:

Are you a fan of Wordle, or does Roblox suit your taste better? Back in 1997, the landscape of mobile gaming was quite different.

Nokia 6110 users were introduced to Snake, a game crafted by Finnish software engineer Taneli Armanto during that time.

Its straightforward and family-friendly gameplay quickly captured the hearts of players, marking the inception of the mobile gaming industry, which has since grown to over $152 billion. In the same year, Ericsson coined the term “smartphone” to describe their GS88 prototype, though it never reached the market. This term was introduced a decade before the debut of the iPhone.

2000: The First Camera Phone:

As the new millennium began, Sharp introduced the concept of the camera phone to the world. While initially available only in Japan, the J-SH04 marked the start of a growing fascination between phone users and photography.

Weighing a mere four ounces, the J-SHO4 brought phones closer to the sleek and slender designs we see today. However, its camera quality fell far below the expectations of modern smartphone users, offering only 110,000 pixels.

In contrast, the iPhone 14 now boasts three rear cameras, including a 48-megapixel main camera. Notably, the J-SH04’s camera was exclusively rear-facing, hinting at the era of the selfie, which was still on the horizon.

2001: Cell Phones Access the Internet:

In 2001, a groundbreaking development occurred as smartphones seamlessly connected to 3G networks for the first time.

This integration revolutionized smartphones’ capabilities, allowing users to send email attachments and engage in video conferences on their mobile devices.

However, this advancement came at a cost. While the smartphones themselves were priced between $300 and $700, the expense of data services rendered these new capabilities inaccessible to many users due to their high cost.

2007: Apple Takes a Bite of the Smartphone Market:

In 2007, the smartphone landscape witnessed a monumental shift when Steve Jobs introduced the world’s first iPhone at the Macworld convention in January.

This groundbreaking device boasted numerous features, including a touchscreen, iPod functionality, a camera, full internet access (a first for smartphones at the time), and a spacious LCD screen ideal for video viewing.

With its sleek design, lightweight construction, and availability in 4 G.B. ($499) and 8 G.B. ($599) models, the iPhone set a new standard for mobile devices.

2008: The First Android Smartphone:

The first Android smartphone, known as the HTC Dream or T-Mobile G1, emerged from a collaboration between HTC and Google.

The HTC Dream debuted with Android 1.0, the inaugural version of the Android operating system. Sporting a 3.2-inch touchscreen display, a slide-out QWERTY keyboard, and a 3.2-megapixel camera, it was a pioneering device.

2020: The Modern Smartphone:

The introduction of the iPhone marked a significant turning point in the history of smartphones, setting off a chain reaction of rapid advancements in features and capabilities.

This pivotal moment reshaped the entire landscape of mobile technology. Today’s smartphones boast unprecedented levels of memory, speed, and processing power, far surpassing what was previously thought imaginable.

A multitude of apps have emerged, offering users a diverse range of functionalities and services, many of which have become monetized. Across the board, there have been remarkable advancements in smartphone technology.

2023 and Beyond: What’s Next?:

Future smartphone technology trends include advanced AI-powered personal assistants like Alexa and Siri, faster 5G-enabled media downloads, and screen-only devices reliant on Bluetooth.

With wireless charging and foldable phones already prevalent, the future holds seamless connectivity and streamlined user experiences for the estimated 7.7 billion global smartphone users by 2027.

General Smartphone Sales Statistics

Samsung degraded Apple to become the top smartphone business worldwide, accounting for almost 20% of shipment share or even 59.4 million units.

The Apple iPhone has consistently dominated the list of the top 10 best-selling smartphones worldwide, which accounts for 50% of the models.

(Reference: Statista.com)

In the above chart, we can see the number of smartphone subscriptions globally between 2016 and 2027 in millions.

Surrounded by the top five OEMs, Xiaomi has grown faster, registering 34% year-on-year shipment growth. Xiaomi’s worldwide shipment total for Q1 was almost 41.6m.

Worldwide smartphone value also increased by 7% year on year and reached the highest level in the first quarter.

Samsung had decreased by almost 9% year on year to share with Apple in the expert segment, to Chinese OEMs like Xiaomi in the mid-tier section, and to choose brands at the beginner level.

Apple’s shipment decreased by 13% year over year, even though the brand’s ASP grew to a first-quarter high, driven by the advanced models’ developed performance. Globally, the iPhone shipment came in at 50.5 million.

The worldwide smartphone industry grew by almost 6% year over year to reach almost 296.9 million unit shipments in 2024.

As of 2024, the smartphone seller industry share ranking:

Samsung 20% Apple 17% Xiaomi 14% OPPO 8% Vivo 7%

In terms of the area’s performance, the Middle East and Africa (MEA) revealed high yearly shipment growth, whereas Europe witnessed the highest decline.

The HONOR witnessed a healthy two-digit growth of almost 27% year on year, while Huawei has grown by three digits, which is just one of the top 10 smartphones to do likewise.

Of the top 5 smartphone brands, Xiaomi grew by 23% year over year to around 40.7 million units in 2023.

In 2023, Apple grew by 2% year over year, surpassing Samsung to take the top spot.

Samsung has clung to the spot as the globe’s top smartphone player yearly, shipping the most number of smartphones in 2023.

The worldwide smartphone industry grew by almost 7% year on year to reach almost 323.2 million units in 2023.

Global Smartphone Shipment Statistics

Related to regional performance, the Middle East and Africa (MEA) showed high yearly shipment growth, whereas North America witnessed the highest decrease.

Of the top 10 smartphone brands, Motorola, Tecno, Huawei, and HONOR have witnessed double-digit yearly growth. Infinix and Itel, the different transition brands with Tecno, even witnessed double-digit yearly growth.

Of the top five smartphone brands, Xiaomi was the only one to increase year over year, shipping almost 41.5 million smartphones in 2023.

In 2023, Samsung’s revenue decreased by 8% year over year despite growing by 11% quarter over quarter and retaining its position as the top smartphone player.

The worldwide smartphone industry decreased by 1% year to year to reach 299.8 million units in 2023.

Brands Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Samsung 62.5 64.3 58.3 60.6 53.5 59.4 53 60 Apple 46.5 49.2 72.27 58 45.3 48.9 74 50.6 Xiaomi 39.5 40.5 33.2 30.5 33.2 41.51 40.7 40.8 OPPO 28.24 29.54 30.1 28.44 27.95 28.1 23.99 25.1 Vivo 25.47 26 23.4 20.83 21.39 22.1 23.7 21.6 Others 92.29 92.36 85.37 81.83 86.66 99.79 107.8 87.8 Total 294.5 301.9 302.6 280.2 268 299.8 323.2 296.9

(Source: Statista.com)

In the first quarter of 2024, Samsung emerged as the top smartphone vendor globally, shipping about 60 million units and securing nearly 21 percent of the market share.

Apple, in second place, shipped around 50 million units, down from 55 million in the same quarter the previous year. It holds over 17 percent of the market. Total smartphone shipments during this period approached 290 million units.

By 2027, the shipment share is estimated to be $92 million in 4G ASP, $377 million in SP ASP, and $433 million in 5G ASP.

According to the global smartphone shipment industry, revenue earned was $159 million 4G ASP, $584 million SP ASP, and $421 million 5G ASP until April 2023.

The top shipment industry share of worldwide smartphones in the 1st quarter of 2023, with a 22% share of Samsung. At the same time, other brands are 21% Apple, 11% Xiaomi, 10% Oppo, 7% Vivo, and 29% others.

In the second half of 2023, the brand’s share is 20% Samsung, 17% Apple, 12% Xiaomi, 10% Oppo, 8% Vivo, and 33% others.

U.S. Smartphone Market Share

Understanding the smartphone market share is crucial for optimizing your business’s mobile presence. Here’s a breakdown of the current landscape and historical trends in the U.S. smartphone market, which can help inform your mobile strategy:

(Reference: Oberlo.com)

Market Share (March 2024)

Apple: 59.08%

Samsung: 23.33%

Motorola: 3.98%

Google: 2.56%

Xiaomi: 1.24%

Apple and Samsung Lead: Combined, Apple and Samsung control 82.41% of the U.S. smartphone market. This means over eight out of ten smartphones used in the U.S. are from these two brands.

Apple's Dominance: Apple holds the largest share, with 59.08%. More than half of all smartphones sold in the U.S. are iPhones.

Samsung’s Position: Samsung is the second biggest player, with a 23.33% market share. Although significantly lower than Apple, Samsung is still a major competitor.

Other Brands: Motorola, Google, and Xiaomi follow far behind, with market shares of 3.98%, 2.56%, and 1.24%, respectively. Combined, these three brands make up only 7.78% of the market.

Historical Trends: Apple vs. Samsung

Motorola, Google, and Xiaomi follow far behind, with market shares of 3.98%, 2.56%, and 1.24%, respectively. Combined, these three brands make up only 7.78% of the market. Historical Trends: Apple vs. Samsung

(Source: Oberlo.com)

Apple’s Steady Share: Apple has maintained a relatively stable market share over the years, fluctuating between 50.85% and 59.97% since 2011.

Apple has maintained a relatively stable market share over the years, fluctuating between 50.85% and 59.97% since 2011. Samsung’s Growth: Samsung saw significant growth during the same period. In 2011, Samsung’s market share was 9.12%. By 2014, it had more than doubled to 25.34%, showing steady gains.

Samsung saw significant growth during the same period. In 2011, Samsung’s market share was 9.12%. By 2014, it had more than doubled to 25.34%, showing steady gains. Narrowing Gap: While Apple’s market share has remained stable, Samsung has gradually closed the gap. In 2011, Apple’s lead over Samsung was 44.82 percentage points (Apple at 54.04% vs. Samsung at 9.12%). Today, that lead is narrower, with Apple at 59.08% and Samsung at 23.33%.

Why This Matters for Your Business

Mobile-Friendly Design: Apple and Samsung devices dominate the U.S. market, so ensure your website is optimized for iOS and Android systems.

Focus on iOS: With Apple holding the largest market share, prioritize the user experience on iPhones.

Consider Android Too: Despite Apple's lead, Samsung's significant share means you must recognize Android users. Ensure compatibility and smooth functionality across both platforms.

With Apple holding the largest market share, prioritize the user experience on iPhones. Consider Android Too: Despite Apple’s lead, Samsung’s significant share means you must recognize Android users. Ensure compatibility and smooth functionality across both platforms.

Stay Updated: The smartphone market can shift. Monitor these trends to adapt your mobile strategy accordingly.

Mobile Commerce and Advertising

Mobile Ad Spend: Mobile advertising in the U.S. is expected to hit $216.4 billion this year. Investing in mobile-friendly advertising is crucial, considering the high usage of smartphones for browsing and shopping.

Mobile advertising in the U.S. is expected to hit $216.4 billion this year. Investing in mobile-friendly advertising is crucial, considering the high usage of smartphones for browsing and shopping. E-commerce Optimization: Optimize your online store for mobile users. The majority of smartphones are Apple and Samsung, so ensure your website performs well on both types of devices.

Smartphone Usage Statistics

Smartphones account for almost 70% of the United States’ digital media time, entertainment consumption, and dominating games and social media.

According to Smartphone statistics, around 17% of people in the United States still use a feature mobile phone, and it is very common among the lower-income and elderly population.

In 2021, the population spent almost 90% of their mobile time downloading applications on smartphones.

In 2022, nearly 59% of web trafficking was a result of smartphone devices.

There are almost 6.92 billion smartphone users worldwide, which accounts for almost 86% of the world’s population.

According to the survey done by Think with Google, around 68% of smartphone users check their phones within 15 to 20 minutes of waking up.

In the median, the citizens of the United States check their smartphones almost 96 times a day, almost once every 10 minutes.

The people of the U.S. spend almost 5 hours and 24 minutes using their smartphone devices every day.

In 2023, around 81.6% of U.S. citizens, or 270 million people, will own smartphones.

(Reference: Statista.com)

The global smartphone market has seen notable changes from 2007 to 2023, reflecting both the rapid adoption of smartphones and various external factors affecting sales.

In 2022, approximately 1.39 billion smartphones were sold worldwide.

This figure is expected to decrease slightly to 1.34 billion in 2023.

In 2016, less than half of the global population owned a smartphone.

By 2020, the penetration rate had climbed to 78.05 percent.

Projections suggest that by 2025, nearly 87 percent of mobile users in the United States will own a smartphone, up from 27 percent in 2010.

In 2021, U.S. smartphone sales were valued at approximately 73 billion dollars, a significant increase from 18 billion dollars in 2010.

Following the initial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, global smartphone sales were anticipated to grow from 2020 to 2021 across all major regions.

These points illustrate the evolving nature of the smartphone market, influenced by technological advancements, market saturation, and external economic factors.

The continuous rise in smartphone penetration, particularly in developed markets like the United States, underscores smartphones’ essential role in modern life and their ongoing growth potential.

Smartphone Ownership Demographics

The top 10 nations by smartphone users have grown to almost 70 million active users.

China has a very important smartphone users globally, almost 1.5 times more than any other nation.

(explodingtopics.com)

Among the lost nations, the United States has the biggest portion of its population active using smartphones.

Here is the breakdown of smartphone users by Nation:

Rank Country Smartphone users Total population Smartphone penetration 1 Pakistan 72.99 million 235.82 million 31% 2 Mexico 78.37 million 127.5 million 61.5% 3 Nigeria 83.34 million 218.54 million 38.1% 4 Japan 97.44 million 123.95 million 78.6% 5 Russia 106.44 million 144.71 million 73.6% 6 Brazil 143.43 million 215.31 million 66.6% 7 Indonesia 187.7 million 275.5 million 68.1% 8 United States 276.14 million 338.29 million 81.6% 9 India 659 million 1.42 billion 46.5% 10 China 974.69 million 1.43 billion 68.4%

According to the statistics, many people don’t or cannot have access to a smartphone; that is because 1.1 billion people don’t have access to electricity.

According to United States Statistics, 19 out of 20 people have some form of mobile phone.

According to a Pew Research data survey, the median smartphone users in the United States are almost 80% males, in contrast to 75% of women.

Around 3% of the variety is in favor of women when it is related to owning a non-smartphone mobile phone.

The 18-—to 29-year-old population is the youngest adult group with the highest proportion of smartphone users, at 94%.

The next highest ratio of smartphone users is between 30 and 49 years old, which means 89%. This is followed by 50 to 60 years old at almost 73%, and the 65 and older age group at 46%.

It won’t be a surprise that a large portion of the United States citizens living in urban areas make use of a smartphone, 83%, in contrast to 78% of urban residents and 65% of rural citizens.

The survey data shows that the minority made very significant differences related to smartphone users. Almost 77% of white, 77% of Hispanic, and 75% of black people own a smartphone.

98% of black United Citizens own some form of mobile phone, compared to 97% of Hispanic people and 94% of white people.

People who have a level of education have a positive relationship with smartphones. Following are the details:

Education Level Cell Phone Ownership Smartphone Only Ownership Non-smartphone only ownership College Graduate 97% 91% 6% Some College 96% 80% 16% High school graduate 92% 69% 24% Less than high school 90% 57% 33%

There was even a positive relationship between yearly salary and smartphone ownership.

According to Pew Research, almost 67% of the population earning under $30,000 per year owns a smartphone.

There has been a minute growth in the number of United States citizens who earn between $30,000 and $49,999, with a smart almost 82% and people who earn between $50,000 and $74,999.

As per Newzoo and Quartz, people from the United States earn almost $75,000 per year and generally own a smartphone, which is equal to 93%.

Smartphone Market Share Statistics

In the past years, Samsung has claimed around one-third of the smartphone market, the biggest only share that year,

Other than Apple, no other brand has claimed more than 4% of the market.

Till 2020, five various brands have claimed a market share of around 8%.

Year Samsung Apple Huawei Xiaomi OPPO Vivo Lenovo 2012 30.3% 18.7% 4% – – – 3.3% 2013 31.3% 15.3% 4.9% – – – 4.5% 2014 24.4% 14.8% 5.7% 4.4% – – 4.6% 2015 22.3% 16.1% 7.4% 4.9% 3% 2.6% 5.2% 2016 21.1% 14.6% 9.5% 3.6% 6.8% 5.3% – 2017 21.7% 14.7% 10.5% 6.3% 7.6% – – 2018 20.8% 14.9% 14.7% 8.7% 8.1% – – 2019 21.6% 13.9% 17.6% 9.2% 8.3% – – 2020 20.6% 15.9% 14.6% 11.4% – 8.6% – Q2 2021 18.9% 14.2% – 16.9% 10.5% 10.1% – Q2 2022 21.8% 15.6% – 13.8% 8.6% 8.7% –

The two main mobile operating systems that are used in the smartphone are iOS and Android as of 2023:

Name O.S. market share Android 70.16% iOS 29.14% Samsung 0.38% KaiOS 0.12% Windows 0.02% Nokia Unknown 0.01% Linux 0.01%

Smartphone Market Share in India

Xiaomi leads the Indian smartphone market with a 20.70% annual share, followed by Vivo at 18.23% and Samsung at 13.69%. This article provides detailed insights into smartphone shipments in India, covering both mid-range and premium segments. Discover the number of units sold each year, month, and quarter.

Most Popular Smartphone Brands in India (2024):

Brands Market share Xiaomi 20.67% Vivo 18.22% Samsung 13.69% Realme 13.45% OPPO 11.71% OnePlus 4.82% Apple 4.10% Others 13.30%

General market share percentage: Xiaomi had a high market share in India in the most recent quarter, with almost 20.67%. Vivo recently overtook Samsung, and it ranks in second place with almost 18.22% brand share. Samsung is ranked third with a 13.69% brand share. OPPO, Realme, OnePlus, and Apple, the top seven smartphone brands in India, have a market share of 13.45%, 11.71%, 4.82%, and 4.10%, respectively.

Apple by market share percentage: Apple presently ranks 7 th in India about brand share, with a market share of 4.10%, a 0.16$\% growth related to industrial share for the brand as related to the 4 th quarter of 2023.

OPPO by market share percentage: Oppo ranks 5th in the brand share in India, with a quarter market share of 11.71%. This is a 0.15% decrease compared to the 4th part of 2023.

Huawei by market share percentage: Huawei's market share in 2023 in India was around 0.41%. Compared to 2023, it has fallen by 0.04%. This brand is ranked 11th in the market.

in the brand share in India, with a quarter market share of 11.71%. This is a 0.15% decrease compared to the 4 part of 2023. Huawei by market share percentage: Huawei’s market share in 2023 in India was around 0.41%. Compared to 2023, it has fallen by 0.04%. This brand is ranked 11th in the market.

Samsung by market share percentage: Samsung’s market share in 2024 in India was 13.69%, down 0.11% from 2023. Samsung ranks third in the country in terms of market share.

Vivo by market share percentage: Vivo’s quarterly market share in 2024 ranks second in India at 18.22%, a growth of 0.25% compared to the 4th quarter of 2023. Vivo has witnessed an upward trend in its most recent quarter.

Xiaomi by market share percentage: Xiaomi had a 1/4th share of the market at 20.6% in 2024, a 19% decrease from 2023. Xiaomi has the highest share of the market in the smartphone vendor industry in India.

How Many Cell Phones are Sold Daily Worldwide?

(2024-2028 are the predicted volumes)

(Reference:sellcell.com)

YEAR SOLD PER YEAR (Millions of units) SOLD PER MONTH (Millions of units) SOLD PER DAY (Millions of units) 2028* 1855.7 154.64 5.08 2027* 1863.6 155.30 5.11 2026* 1850 154.17 5.07 2025* 1847.5 153.96 5.06 2024* 1844.8 153.73 5.05 2023 1822.3 151.86 4.99 2022 1749.7 145.81 4.79 2021 1747.8 145.65 4.79 2020 1649.1 137.43 4.52 2019 1816.8 151.40 4.98 2018 1820.4 151.70 4.99 2017 1803.4 150.28 4.94 2016 1813.9 151.16 4.97 2015 1763.5 146.96 4.83 2014 1854.5 154.54 5.08 2013 1816.4 151.37 4.98 2012 1790.24 149.19 4.90 2011 1774.85 147.90 4.86 2010 1593.47 132.79 4.37 2009 1166.46 97.21 3.20

Between 2009 and 2023, the daily average of mobile phone sales was 4.75 million units. In 2023, this figure rose to 4.99 million units per day. The peak daily average occurred in 2014, with 5.08 million units sold daily. Projections indicate that by 2027, the daily average will increase to 5.11 million units.

Production of Cell Phones in China

The data source connected Jan and Feb

(Reference:sellcell.com)

MONTH MADE PER MONTH (Millions of units) MADE PER DAY (Millions of units) Nov 2022 141.70 4.72 Oct 2022 154.14 4.97 Sep 2022 155.84 5.19 Aug 2022 127.72 4.12 Jul 2022 120.50 3.89 Jun 2022 136.12 4.54 May 2022 126.67 4.09 Apr 2022 126.93 4.23 Mar 2022 143.84 4.64 *Jan/Feb 2022 212.71 3.61 Dec 2021 174.61 5.63 Nov 2021 160.23 5.34 Sep 2021 151.65 5.06 Aug 2021 133.16 4.30 Jul 2021 126.92 4.09 Jun 2021 143.22 4.77 May 2021 132.35 4.27 Apr 2021 127.54 4.25 Mar 2021 137.23 4.43 *Jan/Feb 2021 208.59 3.54 Dec 2020 164.96 5.32 Nov 2020 149.66 4.99 Oct 2020 131.01 4.23 Sep 2020 148.77 4.96 Aug 2020 131.20 4.23 Jul 2020 122.26 3.94 Jun 2020 129.90 4.33 May 2020 110.82 3.57 Apr 2020 108.64 3.62 Mar 2020 118.04 3.81 *Jan/Feb 2020 138.77 2.35 Dec 2019 175.29 5.65 Nov 2019 180.91 6.03 Oct 2019 160.96 5.19 Aug 2019 145.23 4.68 Jul 2019 140.41 4.53 Jun 2019 151.26 5.04 May 2019 146.03 4.71

On average, China manufactures 4.53 million cell phones per day.

The peak production was in November 2019, with 6.03 million units produced daily.

The lowest production occurred in January/February 2020, with 2.35 million daily units, likely influenced by the Chinese New Year and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Excluding this period, the lowest production rate was in May 2020, at 3.57 million units per day.

Annual Smartphone Sales by Manufacturer

2023 is related to preliminary results and subject to change.

(Reference:sellcell.com)

Manufacturer Shipment ( Millions of units) Transsion 94.9 OPPO 103.1 Xiaomi 145.9 Samsung 226.6 Apple 234.6 Others 36

The data from Statista and IDC highlights a significant shift in the smartphone market dynamics in 2023. Here are some key points and insights based on the information provided:

Apple’s Milestone in 2023:

Units Sold: Apple sold 234.6 million iPhones.

Significance: This marks the first time in over a decade that Apple has outsold Samsung in annual smartphone sales.

Samsung’s Performance:

Units Sold: Samsung sold 226.6 million smartphones.

Samsung sold 226.6 million smartphones. Position: Samsung was the second-highest seller in 2023, closely following Apple.

Xiaomi’s Position:

Units Sold: Xiaomi sold 45.9 million handsets.

Xiaomi sold 45.9 million handsets. Ranking: Xiaomi is in third place, making it a strong contender in the smartphone market.

Historical Context:

2007 Market Leaders: RIM (BlackBerry) and Nokia were dominant players.

RIM (BlackBerry) and Nokia were dominant players. Impact of Smartphones: The introduction of smartphones started the decline of Nokia and BlackBerry in 2008.

The introduction of smartphones started the decline of Nokia and BlackBerry in 2008. Apple’s Growth: Apple’s sales surged from 3.3 million in 2007 to 93.1 million in 2011, an increase of almost 30 times.

Apple’s sales surged from 3.3 million in 2007 to 93.1 million in 2011, an increase of almost 30 times. Samsung’s Historical Dominance —Samsung had been the leading smartphone seller for over a decade until Apple narrowed its lead in 2023.

—Samsung had been the leading smartphone seller for over a decade until Apple narrowed its lead in 2023. Apple’s Strategic Moves: Apple’s ability to outsell Samsung in 2023 could be attributed to strategic product launches, innovations, and perhaps stronger consumer loyalty or market expansion.

Apple’s ability to outsell Samsung in 2023 could be attributed to strategic product launches, innovations, and perhaps stronger consumer loyalty or market expansion. Competitive Landscape: Despite Apple’s success, Samsung remains a formidable competitor with very close sales figures, indicating a highly competitive market.

Despite Apple’s success, Samsung remains a formidable competitor with very close sales figures, indicating a highly competitive market. Emerging Contenders: Xiaomi’s strong sales highlight its potential to challenge the top two brands, especially in markets with a strong presence.

Xiaomi’s strong sales highlight its potential to challenge the top two brands, especially in markets with a strong presence. Market Evolution: The shift from RIM and Nokia to Apple and Samsung underscores the rapid evolution of the smartphone market and the importance of innovation and adaptability.

The shift from RIM and Nokia to Apple and Samsung underscores the rapid evolution of the smartphone market and the importance of innovation and adaptability. Future Projections: The close sales figures between Apple and Samsung suggest that future market leadership fluctuates depending on technological advancements, market strategies, and consumer preferences.

Total Number of Mobile Phones Sold Every Year by Nation

2024 – 2028 are estimated volumes

(Reference:sellcell.com)

For the forecasted year 2028.

Country Sales in millions of units Vietnam 23.0 United States 143.3 United Kingdom 31.2 Turkey 30.6 Thailand 15.4 Spain 11.1 South Korea 20.0 Russia 52.5 Philippines 24.7 Mexico 31.9 Japan 31.3 Italy 21.7 Indonesia 66.1 India 272.1 Germany 24.1 France 23.7 China 397.5 Canada 14.4 Brazil 46.4 Australia 8.9

The sales data for 2023 underscores the dominance of the Chinese market in the global smartphone industry, with staggering figures compared to other territories. Here’s a breakdown of the key points:

China:

Sales Volume: 433.7 million mobile phones sold.

433.7 million mobile phones sold. Significance: China emerges as the largest market for smartphone sales in 2023, reflecting its massive consumer base and growing tech-savvy population.

India:

Sales Volume: 236.3 million mobile phones sold.

236.3 million mobile phones sold. Position: India follows China, indicating its significant presence in the global smartphone market.

United States:

Sales Volume: 143.6 million mobile phones sold.

143.6 million mobile phones sold. Ranking: The U.S. ranks third in smartphone sales, highlighting its importance but trailing behind China and India.

Historical Trends:

China’s Consistent Growth: China’s sales figures have been consistently high over the years, indicating sustained growth and demand for smartphones in the country.

China’s sales figures have been consistently high over the years, indicating sustained growth and demand for smartphones in the country. UK Market Growth: Smartphone sales in the U.K. increased from 2022 to 2023, with 29.9 million phones sold compared to 28.6 million in the previous year. This suggests a growing market or potentially increased consumer demand or upgrade cycles.

Smartphone sales in the U.K. increased from 2022 to 2023, with 29.9 million phones sold compared to 28.6 million in the previous year. This suggests a growing market or potentially increased consumer demand or upgrade cycles. Global Market Dynamics: The data underscores the importance of emerging markets like China and India in driving global smartphone sales due to their large populations and increasing tech adoption.

The data underscores the importance of emerging markets like China and India in driving global smartphone sales due to their large populations and increasing tech adoption. Regional Variances: The disparity in sales figures between regions highlights the diverse consumer preferences, economic factors, and market dynamics influencing smartphone adoption.

The disparity in sales figures between regions highlights the diverse consumer preferences, economic factors, and market dynamics influencing smartphone adoption. Implications for Brands: Smartphone brands need to tailor their strategies to effectively target and penetrate key markets like China and India while also addressing specific needs and preferences in other regions such as the U.S. and U.K.

Conclusion

The smartphone market continues to expand, with numerous brands competing for consumer attention. Given the wide array of options, choosing the right smartphone can be difficult. However, examining smartphone sales statistics can offer valuable insights into the popularity of different brands and the features they provide. It’s important to note that market positions can change rapidly. A brand that is leading today might need to catch up tomorrow (as seen with Huawei), while another brand might emerge from obscurity to become a fast-growing contender, like Realme. Despite a downturn in the smartphone market at the beginning of 2022, the leading smartphone manufacturers will continue innovating and growing.

FAQ . How many smartphones are sold worldwide? According to a survey done in 2022, smartphone sellers have sold almost 1.39 billion smartphones globally, with a prediction of almost 1.34 billion smartphones in 2023. What smartphone has the most sales? Apple iPhone 15 series currently sells around 69 million units.

Saisuman Revankar

Saisuman is a professional content writer specializing in health, law, and space-related articles. Her experience includes designing featured articles for websites and newsletters, as well as conducting detailed research for medical professionals and researchers. Passionate about languages since childhood, Saisuman can read, write, and speak in five different languages. Her love for languages and reading inspired her to pursue a career in writing. Saisuman holds a Master's in Business Administration with a focus on Human Resources and has worked in a Human Resources firm for a year. She was previously associated with a French international company. In addition to writing, Saisuman enjoys traveling and singing classical songs in her leisure time.

