Smart Home Statistics By Technology, Market Share, AI And Devices, Users, Region

Introduction

Smart Home Statistics: Technology has made our lives very convenient, and currently, within seconds, we can clear out all our doubts. Currently, saying, “Alexa, switch on the fan?” or even “Alexa, play music!” is a daily routine for most of us today. Then we are on the very right track as this Smart Home Statistics will guide us in getting to know the various segments, facts, and figures in the present trend of smart devices. These smart devices all operate on electricity and involve the implementation of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and Internet things to take over virtual relations and communication with other networks and operators to complete each task effectively.

The market for Artificial Intelligence in-house security is predicted to reach $9.7 billion by 2026.

By 2022, it was projected that an average household could possess more than 500 smart devices .

As of 2024, the predicted industry share of various appliances will be almost 31.3% for video entertainment, 21.1% for house security, 14.1% for smart speakers, and almost 33.5% for others.

Voice-controlled artificial intelligence helps almost 70% of smart house owners manage their security systems.

Till 2025, the consumer expense on smart home technology is estimated to hit almost $123 billion .

By the end of 2030, the number of shipments of smart house appliances like Siri, Google Home, Google Assistant, and Alexa will exceed 5.5 million .

Almost 33 million people in North America depend on smart thermostats to control the temperature of their houses.

Till 2024, the worldwide customer expense on smart house appliances will be almost $159 billion .

Consumers exhibit optimism regarding the future of smart home technologies, with 61% of Americans envisioning smart homes becoming as commonplace as smartphones within a decade.

Smart home devices are poised for substantial growth, with 72% of Americans expressing interest in owning one.

Analysts point out that despite the economic challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the smart home market has remained resilient.

Artificial Intelligence in smart house security can decrease emergency reaction times by 30% to 60% .

Notably, the advantages of home security systems are gaining recognition, as indicated by 62% of Americans citing it as the primary benefit of smart home technologies.

Companies can improve conversion rates by allocating resources strategically and tailoring product offerings to meet the needs of potential buyers.

Till 2024, the Asia-Pacific is estimated to increase at a high rate in the house automation industry.

Both China and the United States, major markets in this sector, experienced disruptions, particularly in the supply chain, leading to a 5.9% growth in the U.S. in 2020.

The size of the worldwide smart kitchen industry is estimated to increase by 2027 and will reach $43 billion.

What is A Smart Home?

A smart home is related to a favorable home setup where applications and devices can be haphazardly controlled far-flung from anywhere with an internet connection using a smartphone or other devices that are connected. The devices in a smart home are interrelated through the internet, permitting the users to control functions like lighting, a home theatre, security access to the home, and even temperature independently.

Examples of Smart Home Technology

Smart Plugs: Smart plugs are connected to the wall sockets to modify simple home devices like ceiling fans, lights, and air conditioners so that they can be controlled from a distance through voice assistants and smartphone applications like Alexa.

Smart household monitors: The house system monitors can, e.g., sense the energy source and turn off the appliances, since water failures or even frozen pipes, and switch off the water so the home does not flood.

Smart kitchen appliances: Electronics brands like LG, Samsung, and Philips offer all sorts of innovations in smart kitchen appliances. These kitchen appliances include the smart coffee machine, which can brew a fresh cup of coffee impulsively at a programmed time, smart rice cookers, toasters, washing machines, dishwashers, and even dryers.

Smart pet and lawn care: Pet care can be computerized with well-connected feeders. Houseplants and lawns can be automatically watered within the set time and pre-set water quantity.

Smart security cameras and systems: Smart security cameras and smart doorbells help people monitor their homes when they are away. Smart motion sensors can distinguish between visitors and residents, pets and housebreakers, and send notifications instantly to authorize action if any dubious behavior is seen.

Smart door locks and garage door openers: The owners of the house use the garage door openers and smart locks to allow or not allow access to visitors. The smart locks can even get to know when the residents are near and unlock the doors for them.

Smart Thermostats: Smart thermostats like the Google Nest are equipped with unified Wi-Fi, letting users schedule, monitor, and control house temperatures. Such appliances even learn the homeowners’ behavior and hurriedly modify the settings to give them maximum comfort and effectiveness. The smart thermostats can even report the energy used and even alarm the users to change the filters.

Smart Lights System: The smart lighting system can determine when the occupants are in the room and adjust the lighting as needed. The smart light bulbs can even operate on their own based on daylight.

Smart TV: The TV’s connection with the internet allows it to operate applications like on-demand music and video. Many smart TVs can even involve gesture acknowledgment and voice.

How Smart Homes Work

Smart home technology has revolutionized the way we engage with our domestic environments. This advancement offers unparalleled convenience and efficiency, streamlining everyday tasks and enabling homeowners to oversee their residences from afar. Whether adjusting the thermostat or ensuring the security of the property, smart home systems provide a comprehensive solution. A key benefit of smart home appliances is their capacity to learn and conform to the homeowner’s habits and preferences. This adaptive feature not only heightens convenience but also optimizes energy usage and overall functionality.

General Smart Home Statistics

Between 2022 and 2027, the smart meter industry value is estimated to reach $29.8 billion by 2026.

Smart security appliances have a positive impact on the lives of almost 60% of the houses in the United States, and 63% of the owners of the house favor investing in new security systems, like bandit alarms, smoke sensors, flood leaks, camera and home monitoring observation system and many more.

By 2024, the House is predicted to spend almost $35 billion on implementing an expert security system.

(Reference: statista.com)

The above chart shows the current state and the predictions made regarding houses getting smarter and using smart appliances globally.

In 2022, almost 77.5 million and in 2027, almost 180.7 million people will use smart security cameras

In 2022, almost 73.1 million people will use big smart appliances, and in 2027, almost 177.6 million people will use big smart appliances.

In 2022, almost 72.1 million people will use smart small appliances, and in 2027, almost 172.1 million people will use them.

In 2022, almost 48.4 million people will use smart smoke detectors, and in 2027, almost 116.2 million people will use them.

In 2022, almost 39.3 million people will use a Hub/gateway, and in 2027, almost 55.2 million people will use it.

Smart speakers are generally used by 49% of people in the United States to set alarms on the calendar, set schedules and timers, ask questions, and demand another device to manage other actions.

As of 2024, normally, 40% of people use voice searches daily.

Smart washing machines and dishwashers, robot vacuums, and tailored LED lights are the most valued and used appliances.

In the United States, the use of smart house appliances is at its height, and around 57% of the country’s Citizens use them to save almost 30 minutes every day, which is 182.5 hours yearly.

Almost 74% of the people in the US now wish to own a smart house device, and this is due to the rapid change of climate.

The global industry’s total number of houses using smart devices will be 478.2 million by 2025 and 672.57 million by 2027.

People in the United States spend almost $1,172 on a median to install smart appliances in their homes.

According to smart home statistics, almost 400 million smart houses will be present worldwide by 2024.

Almost one smart home appliance was executed within almost 70% of the household till 2023 and resulted in almost 60.4 million houses.

According to the IDC, the sloped decrease has been estimated in the smart speakers and network video entertainment appliances industry, with an almost 15.4% and 7.8% decrease currently.

At the beginning of 2024, it is predicted that the worldwide shipment of smart house appliances will be 186 million units, and the shipment rate will decrease by almost 5.6% from 2023.

As per the smart home statistics, the North American region had the highest share, at almost 40%, and the Asia Pacific was the second, with around 30% share in 2023.

The industry valuation of the worldwide smart house in 2023 will be $100.42 billion.

Smart Home Market Share By Type

In the smart home market, smart appliances are the big earners, pulling in over $60 billion in 2024.

That’s almost 40% of all the money spent on smart home stuff worldwide.

It means nearly two out of every five dollars spent on smart home gadgets goes toward smart appliances. This trend is expected to continue until 2028.

Next are smart control and connectivity systems. They’re expected to generate around $31.1 billion in 2024, which is about 20.8% of the market’s revenue.

Other important tech in the smart home market includes security, home entertainment, comfort and lighting, and energy management.

Security is projected to rake in $23.7 billion, while home entertainment is expected to hit $14.6 billion.

Comfort and lighting are estimated at $13.3 billion, and energy management at $10 billion.

Smart Home Users Statistics

Shortly, the total count of users in 2025 will be 493.55 million; by 2026, it will be 576.22 million; by 2027, it will be 672.5 million; and by 2028, it will be 785.16 million.

The worldwide cost per smart home user industry is estimated to decrease consistently between 2023 and 2028, resulting in $78.9. Therefore, by 2028, the median revenue per smart house will be almost $294.94.

Till 2025, worldwide, the number of smart house users is predicted to reach 422.119 million, and the indicators are predicted to reach a high number in the next consecutive years.

According to a report by the Statista Research Department, there are almost 360.68 million smart house users globally.

The chart below shows the number of smart home users globally from 2019 to 2028.

As we can observe in the statistics, the number of users is increasing as the years pass.

(Reference: coolest-gadgets.com)

By Segment

In 2025, the segmental industry shares of smart house appliances are estimated to be 27.6% video entertainment, 21.2% home security, 14.4% smart speakers, and almost 36.9% others.

Video entertainment has the highest industry share in 2023, with almost 29.9%, followed by 22.1% in house security, 14.3% in smart speakers, and 33.7% in others.

By Region

Forecasts also indicate a substantial rise in global expenditure on Internet of Things (IoT) products, with projections suggesting it could reach $1.1 trillion in the upcoming year.

Indeed, the pandemic has underscored the importance of homes as central hubs for work, leisure, and safety. Consequently, there’s been a heightened demand for digitizing homes, integrating voice-controlled systems, and implementing IoT technologies for enhanced safety measures.

(Source: mordorintelligence.com)

This consumer shift has effectively shielded the smart home market from significant declines witnessed in other sectors during the economic downturn of 2020.

In the past years, the highest growth was in 2021, with $123 billion, followed by $134 billion in 2022 and $147 billion in 2023.

By 2025, the spending of customers on smart house appliances has grown from 2020 and is estimated to be valued at $173 billion.

Between 2024 and 2025, the regional shipment of the smart house appliance units are:

Region 2024 and 2025 year The Far East and China $521.8 million and $726.7 million Europe $283.2 million and 384.9 million North America $250 million and 329.2 million Latin America $45 million and $68.8 million The remaining countries of the world $175.8 million and 260.9 million

The other regions are related by:

Europe $219.6 million units North America $192.5 million units Latin America $31 million units Remaining world $121.8 million units

According to Exploding Topics, in 2023, the Far East and China account for the biggest industrial share of smart house appliances, with 375 million units shipped.

(Source: sdmmag.com)

In the above chart, we can see the global market for the connected home by region.

The expansion of smart home technology globally is notable, with an increasing number of households incorporating IoT devices like smart speakers.

Projections indicate significant growth in this sector over the next five years, with estimates suggesting that by the coming years, the number of households with smart speakers could soar to as high as 335 million.

This surge in adoption is mirrored across all smart home product categories, indicating a widespread trend toward interconnected and automated living spaces.

Smart Home Device Statistics

According to HomeAdvisor, customers who install smart house security devices spend between $700 and $5000, with an average of $2,850.

The setup is between a bandit alarm and doorbell security cameras and an entire house security system that has an automatic sensor and even automated locks.

As per the smart home statistics, the customer that has installed the house appliances in their houses expend between $175 and $1,424 and almost $927 on a median.

The custom installation for big and luxury houses can cost between $2,000 to $150,000.

The Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative states that people who own smart home appliances own many smart house techniques, which opens the door to other techniques.

Almost 70% of the smart house device owners even have a smart speaker.

The number of smart doorbells and hubs is even observed to be growing at 43% and 38%, respectively.

In a median, the household with smart house devices owns eight devices at the same time, as per Parks Association.

(Source: statista.com)

At Google’s recent hardware event, one of the highlighted devices was the Google Home Hub, a product reminiscent of Amazon’s Echo Show.

The Home Hub integrates Google Assistant and features a screen, providing users with a visual interface alongside its smart speaker capabilities.

Positioned as the focal point of a connected home, it boasts compatibility with over a thousand smart home brands, allowing users to control various devices seamlessly.

This release comes at a time when smart speakers and smart TVs are gaining widespread acceptance, indicating a growing trend towards fully connected smart homes.

According to IDC’s recent forecast, the market for smart home devices is expected to experience significant growth across various segments, with only video entertainment showing a more modest increase due to its already substantial presence in the market.

Lighting

The smart lighting industry is estimated to reach around $44 billion by 2030, up from $11 billion in 2020.

The lighting states that for almost 15% of a median home’s electricity use, the median household saves almost $255 in energy values every year by using LED lighting.

The households’ insights into smart lighting were estimated at 6.6% in 2022 and are estimated to reach 21.5% in 2027.

Appliance

The Smart refrigerators can notably grow in energy effectively. The early refrigerators used almost 1,278 KW hours every year, while smart refrigerators give a median capacity of more than 21.9%.

The size of the worldwide smart kitchen industry is estimated to increase from 2027 and will reach $43 billion.

In 2023, smart appliances will create the most notable share of the total industrial income. And worldwide, customers are estimated to spend $21.5 billion in 2023.

Security

Around 14.6% of the people in the United States own video doorbells, which makes them the most famous safety and security smart home devices.

The value predicted for the worldwide smart doorbell industry has grown to $13 billion.

The smart security system can cut house insurance rates to 20%.

The worldwide smart home security industry produced $3.27 billion in value. Its value is estimated to increase by almost $5 billion by 2025.

A/V

The worldwide demand for the smart TV industry was measured at 268.9 million units in 2020, and experts predict it will have a 20.8% CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

According to smart home statistics, 44% of smart houses include smart entertainment devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Google Chromecast.

Smart TVs and speaker systems are very famous types of smart house appliances.

Heating And Cooling

If smart thermostats are installed in every house with an HVAC system until 2026, it is predicted that they can reduce yearly space heating and cooling energy consumption by 9%.

The professionals state that almost 19.6 million smart thermostats will be installed in the U.S. by 2022.

Till 2026, the industry size of the smart thermostat was estimated to reach more than $8 billion.

The Energy Star-certified smart thermostat can decrease the time spent heating od a house by almost 8% and cooling by 10% or more.

Voice Assistants

Till 2026, the industry size for the voice assistant is predicted to increase to $99 billion.

The global transaction cost of purchases made from voice assistants on smart house appliances is estimated to increase from $22 billion in 2020 to $164 billion in 2025.

Nearly 34% of the citizens in the United States use a search-by-voice feature around one time per month.

According to the prediction, the number of digital voice assistants will increase to 8.4 billion units in 2024, a number higher than the worldwide population.

COVID-19 Effects On Smart Home Statistics

The impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the smart home market has been notable, with global growth rates showing resilience despite challenges.

Statista reports a 16.55% growth between 2020 and 2021, indicating a slowdown attributed to the pandemic’s effects.

(Source: prnewswire.com)

Both China and the United States, major markets in this sector, experienced disruptions, particularly in the supply chain, leading to a 5.9% growth in the U.S. in 2020.

Factors like decreased new construction projects and temporary manufacturing closures in China contributed to this slowdown.

The pandemic also influenced consumer behavior, with limitations on contact outside the home affecting the installation of smart home systems.

Many hesitated to engage professional services for installation and programming, preferring to minimize outside contact.

However, during periods of confinement, there was a notable shift as people focused more on enhancing their home comfort, potentially driving increased consumption of smart home products.

Despite these challenges, the smart home market demonstrated resilience, with a strong global growth rate of 32.56% between 2020 and 2021, according to Statista.

This indicates that while the sector faced disruptions, its long-term trajectory remains positive.

Home Automation System Industry

The “Smart thermostat industry is estimated to reach almost $8 billion by 2026.

According to smart home statistics, the demand for light control goods in the Home Automation System Market is predicted to be $16 billion by 2023.

Thill 2025, the worldwide industry value is estimated to reach almost $150 million.

The worldwide house automation system industry is predicted to increase at a 6.8% CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

The smart speakers are estimated to increase at a 23.7% CAGR between 2023 to 2028.

The control system and security that hold almost 64% of the house automation industry share by 2020.

The House automation system organizations will generate almost $115 billion in revenue by 2022, a growth of almost 30% from 2021.

Experts suggest that a median of an automated house can save owners almost 20% on energy use.

In 2022, the size of the automated house industry is predicted to exceed almost $53 billion.

The wireless automation of the house system industry was estimated at $44.8 in 2019.

The automation of the house industry has witnessed growth, with the number of mergers and acquisitions increasing by 20%.

North America has the biggest market share, accounting for almost 40% of the total worldwide market share.

Till 2025, the house automation industry is predicted to reach $114.17 billion.

In 2020, the worldwide house automation system industry had a revenue of $49.36 billion.

Barriers to Smart Home Technology Growth

Expanding the adoption of smart home technologies in the US faces hurdles, including pricing, security, and the challenge of seamlessly integrating various devices.

This issue is compounded by the proliferation of brands introducing their systems.

However, the involvement of major players like Google and Apple offers promise for wider acceptance among mainstream consumers.

To overcome these barriers, marketing experts suggest a targeted approach focusing on specific consumer segments.

For instance, appealing to tech-savvy DIY enthusiasts who value the flexibility and control offered by comprehensive smart home ecosystems could be a viable strategy.

Additionally, addressing concerns regarding affordability and security through transparent communication and possibly offering incentives could help mitigate consumer hesitations.

It’s troubling to note the significant percentage of smart home users encountering data security issues, particularly when utilizing broadband services.

The escalating prevalence of smart home technology globally underscores the increasing vulnerability posed by connected devices.

The finding that printers rank as the most susceptible connected devices is particularly worrisome.

Often underestimated in terms of potential security risks, printers can serve as potential entry points for hackers seeking to compromise a smart home network.

This highlights the critical importance of ensuring that all connected devices, including seemingly innocuous ones like printers, are adequately secured and regularly updated to mitigate the risk of unauthorized access.

As smart home technology continues its advancement, it becomes increasingly crucial for users to remain vigilant and proactive in safeguarding their devices and networks against potential security breaches.

AI in The Home Security Statistics

The house security industry globally is estimated to increase by $15.9 billion by 2025.

By 2026, the size of the worldwide Artificial Intelligence-related security industry is estimated to reach $230.6 billion.

(Reference: worldmetrics.org)

The above chart shows the growing demand for smart house security systems and the predicted revenue growth of the United States smart house security sector.

Till 2023, the worldwide smart house industry is estimated to reach $152.24 billion.

Machine learning calculations in smart security systems are performed exactly 97% of the time.

Artificial Intelligence in smart house security can decrease emergency reaction times by 30% to 60%.

facial recognition in home security systems has an exact rate of 99.85%.

In 2021, the demand for Artificial Intelligence security cameras increased by 9.7%.

A maximum of 20% of the United States already uses some Artificial Intelligence security.

According to Smart Home Security, 48.5% of house owners plan to invest in Artificial Intelligence security.

Around 58% of the customers state that they will feel more safe with the smart security system than they can alert them of the necessary break-ins.

The worldwide video observation industry is predicted to be valued at almost $87.26 billion by 2025.

Almost 38% of the owners of houses in the United States have good house security.

Nearly 90% of the citizens of the United States feel safe with smart, automated security devices.

The Artificial Intelligence security system can generate false alarm rates as low as 1%.

How are Smart Homes Used Nowadays?

According to 2019 statistics, the most popular types of smart home gadgets are those geared towards video entertainment, notably smart TVs, making up 43% of total purchases.

This dominance stands out significantly compared to the next category, smart speakers, which represent only 17.3%.

Home security devices follow closely at 16.8%, lighting at 6.8%, and thermostats at 2.3%.

Smart home devices are poised for substantial growth, with 72% of Americans expressing interest in owning one.

By 2020, the market for smart home security systems is projected to surpass $100 billion.

Furthermore, three out of five Americans are interested in purchasing smart home devices enabling remote monitoring via smartphones.

This functionality is already widespread, with 76% of existing smart home devices allowing remote control via smartphones.

Moreover, in the current real estate market, the presence of smart home technologies significantly influences buyer behavior, with 81% of homebuyers prefer homes already equipped with smart home systems.

House Owners’ Habits Related to House Automation

Almost 57% of people in the United States use voice control for entertainment, with almost 33% using smart digital assistants for lighting and shopping on the Internet.

Most of the customers will buy automated home devices if they are affordable.

As per smart home statistics, lighting control is the most easily used smart house feature, with almost 70%.

Almost 33 million people in North America depend on smart thermostats to control the temperature of their houses.

Nearly 41% of the customers state that security is one of the essential reasons to buy a smart house system.

Roughly 54% of the present house owners plan to purchase to grow their home’s resale value. But not everyone wishes to pay the extra for smart goods.

Even if the demand for smart products is growing, many house buyers don’t expect smart techniques to be found in old houses.

There are almost 1 billion smart bulbs connected to the internet already.

Alexa and Amazon subdued the smart home technique market, which accounts for around 47% of the entire market.

The Amazon Echo is a very famous automated home device, with almost 100 million units sold globally.

The home security system will stand for around $47 billion in the present year out of the $100 billion total security industry.

Roughly 76% of the house products are operated and controlled by smartphones.

Many purchasers of smart home appliances like the ability to operate their house through their smartphones.

Among the preferences, approximately 40.63% expressed interest in smart locks and alarms, while 63% favored smart thermostats and fans, and 58% preferred smart lighting.

Additionally, around 56% showed a desire for carbon monoxide detectors and nightlights.

Moreover, a significant portion of smart home users intended to purchase cameras, video doorbells, carbon monoxide and fire alarms, and smart lighting.

This trend reflects the increasing adoption of smart technology in households, driven by the growing demand for security, energy efficiency, and convenience features.

Conclusion

You’ve highlighted important points about the potential privacy and security risks associated with the growing use of smart home technology. As homes become more interconnected and automated, it’s crucial to consider the implications for our privacy and security. While smart devices offer convenience and efficiency, they also collect data about our routines and behaviors, raising concerns about who can access that information and how it’s used. Instances of security breaches and hacking involving smart home devices have emphasized the need for robust security measures.

FAQ . Are smart home devices safe to use? Just like a coin has two coins, the same applies to technology. Not everything is safe.

However, purchasing smart home appliances from well-known brands can improve

the quality of service and security. However, not everything should be connected with

Wifi and cameras, personal security is also important. What is a smart home device? A smart home device is an appliance that can be connected to an internet connection

and accessed remotely. It includes smartphones, thermostats, voice-controlled

devices, lights, and much more. What comes under smart home devices? Every device that can be connected to the internet is considered a smart home

device, such as a laptop, game console, tablets, smartphones, lights, cameras, home

monitors, TVs, door locks, etc…

Ketaki Joshi Ketaki Joshi is a professional medical writer with extensive experience in scientific research on illness, health, and healthcare. Her work includes creating feature articles for newsletters and websites, as well as research news stories for doctors and researchers. With a lifelong passion for reading, Ketaki transitioned from a career at a French multinational company to pursue writing professionally. Her dedication to the craft has culminated in the recent release of her first Amazon-published short story, "The Envelope That Changed Our Lives."

