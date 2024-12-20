Studio Ghibli Statistics By Site Rating, Number Of Publications And Japanese Box Office

Introduction

Studio Ghibli Statistics: Studio Ghibli is a well-renowned Japanese animation production company that has seen and intrigues many audiences not just through its movies but also through its storytelling style. This article will show the Studio Ghibli statistics expressed in numbers and performance for the studio in 2024.

Editor’s Choice

According to Studio Ghibli statistics, in 2020, around 28.8% of the survey takers in Japan reported having watched My Neighbor Totoro the most among all Ghibli movies.

of the survey takers in Japan reported having watched My Neighbor Totoro the most among all Ghibli movies. The Boy and the Heron (2023) realized sales of more than that amount- US$46.83 million in the U.S. and Canada to become the highest-grossing film for Studio Ghibli in that region.

in the U.S. and Canada to become the highest-grossing film for Studio Ghibli in that region. Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, and Howl’s Moving Castle are among the highest-grossing anime in Japan, where Studio Ghibli dominates the local box office, with Spirited Away having earned JPY¥31.7 billion and Princess Mononoke earning US$20.2 billion .

and Princess Mononoke earning . Studio Ghibli statistics show that in North America, other anime franchises such as Dragon Ball Super, Pokémon, and Yu-Gi-Oh! also fare well.

The Boy and the Heron also won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in 2024, making Hayao Miyazaki, at 83 , the oldest to win in this category.

, the oldest to win in this category. Tales from Earthsea ( +7 ), Howl’s Moving Castle ( +6 ), and The Cat Returns ( +4 ) are considered overrated. On the other hand, they say that Only Yesterday ( -5 ), Whisper of the Heart ( -5 ), and Lupin: Castle of Cagliostro ( -4 ) are underrated in terms of the viewership compared to the ratings.

), Howl’s Moving Castle ( ), and The Cat Returns ( ) are considered overrated. On the other hand, they say that Only Yesterday ( ), Whisper of the Heart ( ), and Lupin: Castle of Cagliostro ( ) are underrated in terms of the viewership compared to the ratings. Studio Ghibli statistics show that Studio Ghibli films have good scores across review portals like IMDb ( 7.75 ), Rotten Tomatoes ( 8.64 ), and THEM ( 9.15 ).

), Rotten Tomatoes ( ), and THEM ( ). The scores of these animated films are generally above the average, which can be found in other types of animated films.

By the number of publications, Princess Mononoke leads with 34 , Spirited Away (32), and Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind comes in third with 21 publications.

, Spirited Away (32), and Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind comes in third with publications. Studio Ghibli statistics reveal that Spirited Away was for close to 20 years the all-time highest-grossing film in Japan, with earnings of JPY¥31.7 billion until it was dethroned by Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train in 2021, which earned JPY¥40.4 billion.

Most Watched Studio Ghibil Movies

(Reference: statista.com)

In a survey of Studio Ghibli statistics conducted in Japan in July 2020, 28.8% of respondents indicated that the most popular movie they had seen was My Neighbor Totoro.

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki, the film premiered in Japanese cinemas in 1988 and soon became a classic.

Its popularity is still not diminishing, and thus, it proves Studio Ghibli’s long-lasting presence on the animation scene.

Highest Grossing Of Studio Ghibli Animated Movies

(Reference: statista.com)

Studio Ghibli statistics indicate that as of 2023, the biggest-grossing animated film in the lifetime history of this studio is The Boy and the Heron, which grossed over US$46.83 million in both the United States and Canada combined.

North America has a lot going for it in terms of this astonishing figure.

Coming in second place is The Secret World of Arrietty, which sold less than half the tickets The Boy and the Heron sold, once again offering a nifty contrast in box office performance in these regions.

This shows how outstanding The Boy and the Heron is among all Studio Ghibli titles when it comes to the North American gross earned.

Studio Ghibli Domestic Vs Overseas Grossing

(Source: statista.com)

Studio Ghibli statistics reveal that The Boy and the Heron, a production by Studio Ghibli, won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards in Hollywood last night.

With this win, at the age of 83 years, director Hayao Miyazaki has now become the oldest winner of this award.

He won the same award in this category for his classic, Spirited Away, in 2001. Earlier this month, the anime world mourned for the unexpected legend Akira Toriyama, who surprisingly passed away.

On Friday, it was confirmed that he died from “hematoma.” Toriyama’s Dragon Ball is still among Japan’s bestselling manga serials and has been adapted into internationally renowned shows or even movies, particularly during the 1990s and beyond.

In terms of their comparisons, Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli seem to be ruling the domestic box office rankings in Japan, while anime market concerns may lean on Toriyama’s Dragon Ball franchise when it comes to North America.

In Japan, there are three Studio Ghibli movies among the top six highest-grossing anime ever: 2001’s Spirited Away, 1997’s Princess Mononoke, and 2004’s Howl’s Moving Castle.

These films would also rank prominently in terms of the all-time highest-grossing Japanese films in terms of that country’s domestic box office history.

With seven entries now, the biggest box-office success in Japanese live-action film history, Bayside Shakedown 2 (2003), is the first-ever live-action Japanese film.

Well-known titles across the globe would thus be included in Japan’s all-time top 10 when international films are included in the title, such as Titanic, Frozen, and Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Studio Ghibli statistics state that Studio Ghibli is the highest-grossing film in the US, as it grossed a total of US$19.2 million within its lifetime, making it rank eighth among anime films.

In addition, Dragon Ball Super: Broly (2018) and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (2022) ranked both fourth and sixth, with US$31 million and US$38 million, respectively.

Apart from that, the other most famous anime franchises in North America include Pokémon and Yu-Gi-Oh! (rank 7), My Hero Academia (rank 11 and 13), and Digimon: The Movie (rank 15).

Studio Ghibli Rating Vs Popularity Movies

(Source: aquabluesweater.wordpress.com)

The above figure shows Studio Ghibli statistics on how the renowned Ghibli films rank on the basis of their ratings and views, making for both overrated and underrated titles.

For instance, whereas for ratings, it is ranked 7th, in terms of the number of people watching and rating it, Whisper of the Heart came only 12th. This means that the film isn’t as much watched as it should be, considering the high rating.

Among the five films, four have been tightly correlated where their rating aligns with their popularity, and Grave of the Fireflies scores poorly on the popularity axis.

In contrast, the highly overrated films that, based on their rating, were viewed more are Tales from Earthsea (2006) [+7], Howl’s Moving Castle (2004) [+6], and The Cat Returns (2002) [+4].

On the contrary, the most underrated films, which have a poorer viewership concerning their ratings, are Only Yesterday (1991) [-5], Whisper of the Heart (1995) [-5], and Lupin: Castle of Cagliostro (1999) [-4]-as per this observation, in recent, more recent Studio Ghibli films usually get more traffic, but this does not always correspond to their quality at least against other studio releases.

Studio Ghibli Site Ratings

(Source: aquabluesweater.wordpress.com)

A listing of the site ratings for the Studio Ghibli movies from different sources is done here, detailing their standardized scores, average ratings, and differences in scoring.

Studio Ghibli’s statistics are categorized under two main domains: ratings (user reviews) and reviews (critics or review platforms).

IMDB: Standardized Ghibli score is 7.75 based purely on user ratings.

Rotten Tomatoes: a high standardized score of 8.64 based on critical reviews.

MRQE (Movie Review Query Engine) has a standardized score of 7.88 based on aggregate reviews. Both DVD Talk and DVD Verdict give very high scores on Ghibli’s films: 8.60 and 9.20, respectively.

Anime Academy and THEM are also anime-centric review platforms awarding blockbuster points for Ghibli with scores of 8.89 and 9.15, respectively.

The difference of 2.53 from THEM means that Ghibli films score considerably higher than the average ratings of that site for anime as a whole.

Other significant differences comprise Anime Planet (+1.06) and Anime Source (+0.78), thus showing that Ghibli has non-average scores on these user-based platforms.

Ghibli’s slight superiority over the average, in this case, would illustrate AnimeNfo and MAL (MyAnimeList), namely +0.14 and +0.52, respectively.

Studio Ghibli Number Of Publications

Film Number of Publications Princess Mononoke 34 Spirited Away 32 Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind 21 Howl’s Moving Castle 10 My Neighbor Totoro 10 Grave of the Fireflies 9 Ponyo 9 The Wind Rises 9 Kiki’s Delivery Service 7 Porco Rosso 6 Laputa: Castle in the Sky 5 Arrietty 3 Pom Poko 3 Only Yesterday 1 The Cat Returns 1 Whisper of the Heart 1

(Source: animemangastudies.com)

Studio Ghibli statistics state that Princess Mononoke, which has 34 publications, seems to take the list, followed by Spirited Away, which has 32.

Next comes Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, which has 21 publications. Howl’s Moving Castle and My Neighbor Totoro each have 10, putting them in a tie for fourth place.

There are nine publications for Grave of the Fireflies, Ponyo, and The Wind Rises. Kiki’s Delivery Service (7) and Porco Rosso (6) are similarly well-loved but contribute less to the overall count.

Titles like Laputa: Castle in the Sky (5) and Arrietty (3) suggest a narrower niche but more devoted interest. At the lower end of the scale, Pom Poko.

Only Yesterday, The Cat Returns, and Whisper of the Heart are each recorded under three publications. However, these might be films that are fan favorites but perhaps tend not to attract much academic or critical attention.

Studio Ghibli’s Top 10 Movies By Japanese Box Office

1 Spirited Away (Miyazaki Hayao; 2001) ¥31.7 billion 2 Princess Mononoke (Miyazaki Hayao; 1997) ¥20.2 billion 3 Howl’s Moving Castle (Miyazaki Hayao; 2004) ¥19.6 billion 4 Ponyo (Miyazaki Hayao; 2008) ¥15.5 billion 5 The Wind Rises (Miyazaki Hayao; 2013) ¥12.0 billion 6 Arrietty (Yonebayashi Hiromasa; 2010) ¥9.3 billion 7 Tales from Earthsea (Miyazaki Gorō; 2006) ¥7.8 billion 8 The Cat Returns (Morita Hiroyuki; 2001) ¥6.5 billion 9 Porco Rosso (Miyazaki Hayao; 1992) ¥4.8 billion 10 Pom Poko (Takahata Isao; 1994) ¥4.5 billion

(Source: nippon.com)

According to Studio Ghibli statistics, Spirited Away (2001) is the top-grossing film for Studio Ghibli in Japan, and it grossed JPY¥31.7 billion, taking into account revival revenues. This was the highest-grossing film in Japan for almost 20 years before being ACTUALIZED by Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train, which grossed JPY¥40.4 billion in 2021.

Spirited Away went on to win several awards, including the 2002 Golden Bear of the Berlin International Film Festival and the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature at the 2003 awards – propelling both Studio Ghibli and Hayao Miyazaki to prominence worldwide.

Second in line is Princess Mononoke, with a box office collection of JPY¥20.2 billion, including that from revival screenings.

All of the top five movies under Studio Ghibli are directed by Miyazaki. It is very interesting to see this correlation as most films are in the range between the top 5 and 8 leading hits for the year 2000, and later, they strongly emphasize Ghibli’s most recent but long-term popular fare.

Conclusion

Studio Ghibli statistics are still going to mark its presence in 2024 with its ageless films such as My Neighbor Totoro, which still suffuses popular culture, while The Boy and the Heron exceedingly shatters box-office records.

Miyazaki’s work is always very high, both domestically and abroad, with classics like Spirited Away and Princess Mononoke regularly ranking among the highest-grossing films.

Indeed, the studio’s legacy would be traced not merely in dollars but in cultural status around the world as an animation industry beacon.

FAQ . What is the highest-grossing Studio Ghibli movie in all of North America? As of the year 2023, the highest-grossing Studio Ghibli movie in North America is The Boy and the Heron. This movie has earned over 46.83 million dollars in the U.S. and Canada, thereby surpassing popular Ghibli films like The Secret World of Arrietty. Which Studio Ghibli movie is the most-watched in Japan? My Neighbor Totoro is the most-watched Studio Ghibli movie in Japan, with 28.8% of respondents marking it as their favourite in a survey conducted in 2020. Which Studio Ghibli movie received Best Animated Feature from the Academy in 2024? In 2024, the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature was won by The Boy and the Heron, making Hayao Miyazaki the oldest-ever winner at age 83. How does Spirited Away rank among anime movies in terms of earnings in Japan? Spirited Away was the highest-grossing anime movie in Japan for almost 20 years, with a gross of finally JPY¥31.7 billion. In 2021, however, it was surpassed by Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, which amassed JPY¥40.4 billion. Which Ghibli movies do you think are underrated and overrated? Tales from Earthsea, Howl’s Moving Castle, and The Cat Returns are considered overrated as per the spectator rating-cloud viewership ratio. In contrast, the following titles- Only Yesterday, Whisper of the Heart, and Lupin: Castle of Cagliostro- are viewed as underrated based on their popularity relative to ratings.

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee, after completing her graduation in Electrical Engineering, transitioned into the world of writing following a series of technical roles. She specializes in technology and Artificial Intelligence, bringing her experience as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, with a focus on education and healthcare under the Australian system. From an early age, writing and painting have been her passions, leading her to pursue a full-time career in writing. In addition to her professional endeavors, Maitrayee also manages a YouTube channel dedicated to cooking.

