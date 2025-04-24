Robotics Industry Statistics By Revenue And Market (2025)

Introduction

Robotics Industry Statistics: The robotics industry has rapidly transformed from a futuristic vision into a core part of today’s industrial operations. As of 2024, around 3.4 million industrial robots are in use worldwide, performing tasks in manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and even domestic environments. In automotive factories, robots handle nearly 50% of production processes. The global robotics market, including both industrial and service robots, is projected to exceed USD 45 billion in 2025, driven by increased automation demand.

In 2023, more than 550,000 new robots were installed globally, setting a record for annual deployment. The adoption of collaborative robots (cobots) also grew by over 20% year-over-year. Robots are now not only assembling vehicles but also assisting in surgical procedures, warehouse management, and household chores. In Japan alone, over 350,000 industrial robots are operational, reflecting the country’s leadership in automation. Meanwhile, China accounts for nearly 52% of all global robot installations, highlighting its rapid industrial scaling.

This paper presents updated statistics and trends from 2024 and 2025, providing a numerical overview of robotics integration across industries. So let’s delve into some interesting statistics to get a better sense of the size and growth of the robotics industry.

The global revenue for the robotics industry is expected to reach USD 42.82 billion by the end of 2024 .

is expected to reach by the end of . The United States is projected to generate the highest revenue in the robotics sector in 2024 , totaling USD 7,846 million .

is projected to generate the highest revenue in the robotics sector in , totaling . The service robotics segment will be the largest contributor in 2024 , valued at USD 3.50 billion .

will be the largest contributor in , valued at . Approximately 518,000 industrial robots are expected to be shipped worldwide in 2024 .

are expected to be shipped worldwide in . The number of industrial robots installed in the Asia/Australia region is expected to increase by 370,000 units in 2024 .

region is expected to increase by in . In 2023 , autonomous mobile robots made up 30.77% of the robotics market, while other types accounted for 69.23% .

, made up of the robotics market, while other types accounted for . The medical industry leads in robot usage, accounting for 27.25% of all implementations.

leads in robot usage, accounting for of all implementations. Around 2,000 AI-powered robots are currently in use globally.

are currently in use globally. From 2024 to 2028 , the robotics industry is projected to grow at a yearly rate of 11.25% .

, the robotics industry is projected to grow at a yearly rate of . By 2028, the market size of the robotics industry is expected to increase to USD 65.59 billion.

While some may fear robots taking over jobs, the reality is more collaborative. The current robot-to-human ratio in manufacturing is 1 robot for every 71 human workers. This suggests that robots augment human capabilities rather than replace them entirely. Interestingly, industrial companies are planning to invest a quarter (25%) of their capital in automation over the next five years, indicating a strong belief in the value robots bring.

Beyond the Factory Floor – Service Robots on the Rise

Industrial robots might be the dominant force today, but service robots are poised to make a significant mark. Service robots encompass a wide range of machines, from surgical assistants in hospitals to robotic vacuum cleaners in our homes. Revenue from service robotics has already surpassed USD 16 billion, and experts predict continued growth in the coming years. This rise suggests robots will play an increasingly prominent role in everyday life, not just in factories.

General Robotics Industry Statistics

In February 2023, the operational robotics segment made a renewed record of 3.5 million units.

The installation value of all robots has reached an estimated USD 15.7 billion.

The Robotic Industry Statistics also declared that in the future, around 20 million manufacturing jobs (i.e., 3.3 times the current number of jobs) will be replaced by robots.

The shipments of industrial robots will be 518,000 units by the end of 2024.

Moreover, the market valuation of the military robotics segment is supposed to grow to USD 16.5 billion by 2025.

In the Robotics Industry segment, approximately 150,000 workers are employed in the engineering department.

The robotic automation infrastructure was implemented by 88% of organizations in 2023.

The AI robot market will be about USD 184.75 billion by 2023.

More than 4 million robotics commercial warehouses will be installed by 50,000 warehouses globally by 2025.

Approximately 90% of businesses will adopt robotics by 2030.

According to Robotics Industry Statistics, worldwide robot installations in 2023 are estimated to increase by 7% from last year, resulting in an increase of above 590,000 units by 2024, 600,000 units by 2026, and 700,000 units by 2026.

The United States, China, the Republic of Korea, Japan, and Germany are the top 5 countries that have installed robotics by 79% in 2023.

Types of Robots

Robots come in many shapes and sizes. Each type is made for a different kind of job. Some robots help in factories, while others help in hospitals, homes, or even space. Below are the main types of robots used today:

#1. Industrial Robots

These robots work in factories. They can weld, paint, pick and place items, or pack products. Industrial robots are fast, strong, and can work without breaks.

#2. Service Robots

These robots help people in daily life or work. They can clean floors, guide people in airports, or serve food in restaurants. Some are even used in hotels or shopping malls.

#3. Medical Robots

Doctors use these robots in hospitals. They help in surgeries, check patients, or deliver medicines. Some medical robots can do very small and careful tasks inside the human body.

#4. Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs)

These robots can move around on their own. They use sensors and maps to avoid obstacles. AMRs are used in warehouses, delivery services, and for patrol or inspection tasks.

#5. Humanoid Robots

These robots look and move like humans. They can talk, walk, and use their hands. Humanoid robots are often used in research, customer service, or as companions.

#6. Agricultural Robots

These robots help farmers with planting, watering, and harvesting crops. They can also check plant health or control pests.

#7. Military and Defense Robots

Used by the army, these robots can search dangerous places, carry loads, or even disarm bombs. Some are used for spying and surveillance.

#8. Exploration Robots

These are used in space or deep-sea missions. They can go where humans cannot. For example, Mars rovers or underwater drones are exploration robots.

In the fiscal years 2023 and 2024, most used industrial robots are capable of doing every work very effectively, starting from building cars, manufacturing parts, and performing surgeries.

87% of companies worldwide are currently using traditional industrial robots.

55% of companies use collaborative robots, which can easily work without any human contact.

Robotics Industry Revenue Statistics

The above graph represents the robotics industry as having two distinct segments: industrial robotics and service robotics.

Thus, revenue generated by both segments of the robotic industry was USD 40.74 billion in 2023 and is estimated to be USD 42.81 billion by 2024.

Meanwhile, revenue generated in the coming years will be 2025 (USD 47.28 billion), 2026 (USD 52.68 billion), 2027 (USD 58.48 billion), and 2028 (USD 65.59 billion).

By Companies

Company Revenue (In Billions USD) Market Cap (In Billions USD) Honda Motor 142 42 Siemens AG 97 75 Sony 79 78 Denso Corp 47 227 Midea Group 39 52

Globally, the five biggest robotics investment companies were Honda Motor, Siemens AG, Sony, Denso Corporation, and Midea Group, which is taken from a report published by Zippia

In the robotics industry, the highest revenue and market capitalization was considered by Honda Motor, resulting in USD 142 billion and USD 42 billion, respectively, in 2023.

Besides, the next top companies’ revenue and market cap earnings include Siemens (USD 97 billion and USD 75 billion), Sony (USD 79 billion and USD 78 billion), Denso Corp. (USD 47 billion and USD 227 billion), and Midea Group (USD 39 billion and USD 52 billion).

The robot installation statistics, depending on industry type, were electronic (137K), Automotive (119K), metal and machinery (64K), plastic and chemicals (24K), and food (15K).

By Industry Share

According to Robotics Industry Statistics, in 2024, the maximum implementation of robotics was made by the medical industry segment, holding a share of 27.25%.

The domestic services and Entertainment industry captured a share of 19.63% and 9.59%, respectively, in implementing robotics.

In addition, 6.86% and 5.84% were covered by the electric or electronic industry and the automotive industry, respectively.

The other industries’ shares include logistics (5.73%), agriculture (3.68%), chemicals (1.95%), other service industries (9.75%), and other industries (6.67%).

By Region

Based on a Statista report analysis, Asian companies generated approximately one-third of the global industry’s revenue, which was USD 13.5 billion in 2023. The revenue rate will grow to around USD 16 billion by the end of 2028.

In 2023, North American companies generated around USD 9.39 billion in revenue, while Central and Western European companies generated USD 9.02 billion.

The Asia Pacific region is currently the frontrunner in the robotics industry, holding a market share of 46% in 2022. This dominance is likely due to several factors, including a large manufacturing base and government support for automation initiatives. However, other regions like North America and Europe are expecting to see significant growth in the coming years.

By Country Revenue

The United States of America will generate the highest revenue by 2024, reaching USD 7.85 billion, which will reach USD 9.33 billion by 2028.

China is the second biggest revenue-generating country in the robotics industry segment, which is supposed to account for USD 6.82 billion in 2024.

Furthermore, revenue amounted to other top countries, including Germany (USD 3.12 billion), Japan (USD 2.53 billion), and South Korea (USD 1.64 billion).

Robotics Industry’s Market Drivers

A report published by Statista on Robotics Industry Statistics states that the main factor responsible for the robotics industry’s market growth in 2023 was the 3.2% GDP growth rate increase.

The other market drivers for the industry’s value change were labor shortages, which increased by 1.9%, followed by the impacts of inflation (+1.4%), the aging population (+0.3%), chip shortages (- 0.4 %), and the impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war (-4.1

The total market growth of the robotics industry was 2.3% in fiscal year 2023e 2.3%.

Market Volume of Industrial Robotics By Region

As mentioned in Robotics Industry Statistics, by 2024, the regional market volumes of industrial robotics will secure the highest result in the Asian region, resulting in 263.4 thousand units.

The other regions’ market volumes are represented by Europe (84.86K units), North America (56.79K units), South America and the Caribbean (22.81K units), Africa (7.93K units), and Australia and Oceania (1K units).

In 2023, the industry’s regional market volume was Asia (269.4K units), followed by Europe (79.75K), North America (56.05K), South America and the Caribbean (22.24K), Africa (6.94K), and Australia and Oceania (0.96K).

From 2025 to 2028, predicted market volume of the rest other regions will be: Asia (258.5K, 254.4K, 250.7K, and 247.1); Europe (87.78K, 90.5K, 92.38K, and 94.27K); North America (57.6K, 58.31K, 59.07K, and 59.82K); South America and the Caribbean (23.37K, 23.72K, 23.88K, and 24K); Africa (8.71K, 9.15K, 9.52K, and 9.89K); and Australia and Oceania (1.05K, 1.09K, 1.13K, and 1.17K) respectively.

Total Number of Robots Installed and Price By Segments

In 2023, the total number of robots installed in the industrial robotics segment was 2.87 million, and in service robotics, it was 0.43 million.

As of 2024, the estimated number of installed robots in industrial and service robotics will be 2.91 million and 0.44 million, respectively.

The total number of robot installations with coming years’ predictions in industrial robotics and service robotics will be 2025 (3.20 million and 0.44 million), 2026 (3.51 million and 0.44 million), 2027 (3.88 million and 0.44 million), and 2028 (4.34 million and 0.44 million), respectively.

In 2023, the price per newly installed robot in industrial robotics was USD 20.42K, and in the service robotics segment, it was USD 11.11 K.

The estimated price of installed robots in coming years in industrial and service robotics segments will be 2024 (USD 21.35K and USD 11.51K), 2025 (USD 22.07K and USD 11.77K), 2026 (USD 22.70K and USD 12.17K), 2027 (USD 23.27K and USD 12.44K), and 2028 (USD 23.80K and USD 12.71K), respectively.

Annual Installation of Robots

A report focused on the International Federation of Robotics depicts that in global industries and factories, the installation of industrial Robots resulted in 553 K and a growth rate of 7% by 2023.

Furthermore, in the coming years, the installation rates of industrial robots are predicted to increase, such as in 2024 (622K), 2025(662K), and 2026 (718K).

73% of deployed robots were installed in Asia around 2023, followed by Europe (10%) and the United States (10%).

Sales of Industrial Robots

The Robotics Industry states that the total sales of industrial robots in 2023 were 593 thousand units.

Meanwhile, in 2024, sales are supposed to grow to around 622 thousand units.

The predicted sales units of industrial robots in 2025 and 2026 are 662K and 718K, respectively.

By Industrial Automation

Over the next five years, global industrial companies such as logistics, automotive, and healthcare are planning to invest 25% of their capital in robotics for advanced automation systems.

In industrial automation, the top use cases are palletization and packaging, in which 83% of manufacturers are currently planning to invest in robotics.

Other manufacturers’ industrial automation use cases include material handling (82%), goods receiving and storage (80%), material handling and forklifts (77%), and sorting (75%).

Robotics Industry Workers Statistics

14% of global workers will have lost their jobs after industrial automation via robotics by 2023 end, and up to 47% of individual jobs will have been replaced by automation.

However, only 29% of robotics industry workers have secured positions.

A report released by Exploding Topics on Robotics Industry Statistics explains that 65% of robotics engineers have a bachelor’s degree, followed by an Associate’s Degree (15%) and a High School Diploma (3%).

The average annual salaries of robotic engineers with bachelor’s degrees (USD 99,309), master’s degrees (USD 112,368), and doctorates (USD 124,995) were.

Robot Industry Investment Statistics

The Robotics Industry companies are likely to invest around 25% of their capital in robots by the next five years.

In 2023, 23% of retail manufacturing industries spent almost USD 500 million on implementing robots and automation.

15% of global food and beverage manufacturers spent nearly USD 500 million on upgrading robotics systems.

The Robots We Build – Hardware Rules

Hardware dominates the robotics market. In 2022, hardware components like robot arms and sensors held a substantial 72% market share. Software, which controls the robots’ actions, plays a crucial role as well, but currently accounts for a smaller portion of the market.

The Future of the Robotics Industry

The robotics industry is brimming with potential. As artificial intelligence and sensor technology continue to advance, we can expect even more sophisticated and versatile robots. Another exciting development is the increasing adoption of collaborative robots designed to work safely alongside humans. Overall, the future of robotics looks bright, promising to revolutionize various sectors and redefine how we work and live.

In the U.S., electronic and industrial robotics will make USD 5,855.9 million in revenue by 2032.

The healthcare robotics industry is expected to receive a USD 3.29 billion market valuation by 2025, with a growth rate of 22.9%.

The automotive sector is estimated to earn USD 447.8 million in revenue by 2027.

The market size of robotic surgeries will be USD 20.98 billion by the end of 2030, with a CAGR of 15.77% from 2020 to 2030.

Approximately 90,000 robots are currently implanted in the food industry, and the number is supposed to grow. By 2027, the market valuation will reach USD 6.6 billion.

The hospital robotics market will approach USD 20 billion in revenue by 2028, and the nursing robotics industry will cross USD 1.5 billion by 2027.

Conclusion

The robotics industry is experiencing phenomenal growth, driven by factors like increasing automation needs and technological advancements. With new applications emerging all the time, robots are poised to play a significant role in shaping the future. From industrial workhorses to helpful companions in our homes, the possibilities seem endless.

